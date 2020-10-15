BB Seguridade Participações S A : 10/15/2020 Material Fact - Resignation of the CEO

,

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs that it received today the resignation of Mr. Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe to the position of CEO, to be effective on October 202020. Mr. Rothe will hold a new position in the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil.

The procedures for appointing the new CEO have already been initiated by the controlling shareholder, and the name will be announced by BB Seguridade as soon as all procedures are accomplished.

BB Seguridade thanks Mr. Rothe for the services rendered throughout the time in which he led the Company.

Brasilia (DF), October 15th, 2020

Erik da Costa Breyer

CFO

