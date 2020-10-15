Log in
BB Seguridade Participações S.A.

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(BBSE3)
  Report
News 


BB Seguridade Participações S A : 10/15/2020 Material Fact - Resignation of the CEO

10/15/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs that it received today the resignation of Mr. Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe to the position of CEO, to be effective on October 20th, 2020. Mr. Rothe will hold a new position in the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil.

The procedures for appointing the new CEO have already been initiated by the controlling shareholder, and the name will be announced by BB Seguridade as soon as all procedures are accomplished.

BB Seguridade thanks Mr. Rothe for the services rendered throughout the time in which he led the Company.
Brasilia (DF), October 15th, 2020
Erik da Costa Breyer
CFO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 21:09:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5 228 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2020 3 844 M 686 M 686 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 6,71%
Capitalization 49 377 M - 8 807 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,63 BRL
Last Close Price 24,73 BRL
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo Chairman
Erik da Costa Breyer CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Isabel da Silva Ramos Kemmelmeier Independent Director
Nerylson Lima da Silva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-34.40%8 825
ALLIANZ SE-23.53%80 744
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.78%58 003
CHUBB LIMITED-23.83%53 514
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-20.83%51 195
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-38.42%13 404
