BB Seguridade Participações S A : 10/23/2020 Material Fact - Election of the new CEO

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, elected Mr. Marcio Hamilton Ferreira to the position of CEO, with term of office until the next shareholders'meeting.

Mr. Ferreira is 48-years old and holds a BA in Business Administration and an MBA in General Education for High Executive Officers. Since January 2020, he was the CEO of Brasilprev, an investee company of BB Seguridade. Mr. Ferreira has been with Banco do Brasil for 34-years. In Banco do Brasil, held the positions of Executive Officer in the Wholesales Division, Executive Officer of Compliance and Risk Management, Managing Director of Credit, Managing Director of Finance and Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investments. Additionally, he also held the positions of Chief Investment Officer at Previ and Chief Executive Officer at BB-DTVM (Banco do Brasil Asset Management Company).



Brasilia (DF), October 23rd, 2020

Erik da Costa Breyer

CFO