BB Seguridade Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

The Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A presents the economic and financial status of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (BB Seguridade). Directed to financial analysts, shareholders and investors, this quarterly report provides an analysis of economic and financial

indicators of BB Seguridade, stocks' performance and other aspects considered relevant for the assessment of the company's

achievements.

The consolidated financial statements were prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.

All the analyses in this report are based on IFRS Financial Statements, but are occasionally supplemented by managerial data, besides other information calculated based on accounting principles determined by the Superintendência de Seguros Privados - SUSEP (the regulator of the insurance industry in Brazil).

In the investees, since the fourth quarter of 2020, the financial statements are prepared in compliance with the accounting standard of the respective regulator, except when mentioned in a different accounting standard.

This MD&A is available at BB Seguridade's IR website, where additional information about the Company is also available such as: corporate

structure, corporate governance, historical data, among other important information for shareholders and investors. The company's website can be accessed through www.bbseguridaderi.com.br.

This report makes references and statements about expectations, expected synergies, growth estimates, earnings forecasts and future strategies regarding BB Seguridade. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of the Managementabout future events and financial trends that may affect the businesses that the company is involved in.

These forward looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could overextendthe control of the management, and thus can result in balances and values different from those anticipated and discussed in this report. The expectations and projections depend on market conditions (technological changes, competitive constraints on products, prices, etc.), on the country's macroeconomic performance (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes, inflation, changes in tax rules, etc.) and on international markets.

Future expectations based on this report should consider the risks and uncertainties that involve BB Seguridade's businesses. BBSeguridade has no responsibility to update any estimate contained either in this report or in previously published reports.

Tables and charts in this report show, in addition to the accounting balances, financial and managerial figures. The relative variationrates are calculated before the rounding procedure in R$ million. The rounding method used follows the rules established by Resolution 886/66 of IBGE's Foundation: if the decimal number is equal or greater than 0.5, it increases by one unit, if the decimalnumber is less than 0.5, there is no increase.