BB Seguridade Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

#Pública
Institutional Presentation
1Q23
bbseguridaderi.com.br/en
Investor Relations | 1
Investor Relations | 2
A holding company that concentrates all insurance-related activities within Banco do Brasil
#Pública
Risk businesses
Term Life
Credit Life
Mortgage Life
Rural
Home & Commercial
Dental Insurance
Accumulation businesses
Pension Plans
Premium Bonds
Distribution business
Insurance broker with access to Banco do Brasil distribution
network
Investor Relations | 3
Ownership structure
FREE FLOAT
Institutional: 12.9%
Individuals: 17.8%
Foreign Investors: 69.3%
Standalone contribution to earnings2 Combined contribution to earnings (incl. brokerage)2
Board of Directors / Executive Officers Representation
Agreement expiration
Partners
Brasilseg
Insurance
38.5% 68.8%
74.9%
49.9%
50.0% /
50.0%
June 2031
33.75%
66.25%
BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
100%
BB Seguros
BB Corretora4
Insurance
Arm
Bancassurance
Distribution Arm
Brasilprev
Brasilcap
Brasildental
Ciclic
Pension Plans
Premium Bonds
Dental Insurance
Digital Insurance
Broker
18.7%
2.4%
0.2%
5.8%
23.8%
74.9%
66.7%
49.9%
50.0% /
66.7% /
33.3%³ / -
50.0%
50.0%¹
October 2032
-
September 2035
1 - One of the members is elected by consensus.
2 - Data as of 1Q23. Does not consider the individual results from BB Seguridade, BB Seguros and affiliates when negative. 3 - Consultative Committee.
4 - The agreement between BB Corretora and Banco do Brasil expires in January 2033.
Investor Relations | 4
Track record
Brasilcap's inception in
Restructuring of BB's
partnership with SulAmérica,
insurance, pension
Icatu and Aliança da Bahia
plans
Establishment
and premium bonds
of ADR - Level I
business
Partnership with Principal
Restructuring of the JV
with MAPFRE, focusing
BB Corretora's
Financial Group at
on Bancassurance, and
establishment
Brasilprev
Establishment of
divesting auto and
BB Seguridade
large risks
1981
1993
1996
2010
2013
2017
2019
2008
1987
1995
Brasilprev's
inception
1999 2008 - 2011
Aliança do Brasil
Seguros S.A.
Acquired with BESC
Incorporation by Banco
do Brasil
2012
2014
IPO - BB SEGURIDADE
Equity
investment in
Partnership with
2018
Divestment
of
Establishment of the
Dealing with Principal
BB's insurance
Brasilveículos in
Joint Venture with
Financial Group to
operations
partnership with
MAPFRE
establish a digital
insurance broker
SulAmérica
Investor Relations | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 19:50:05 UTC.