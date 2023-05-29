Advanced search
    BBSE3   BRBBSEACNOR5

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(BBSE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:34 2023-05-29 pm EDT
32.09 BRL   +0.60%
PU
BB Seguridade Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

05/29/2023 | 03:51pm EDT
#Pública

Institutional Presentation

1Q23

bbseguridaderi.com.br/en

Investor Relations | 1

#Pública

  1. Company Overview
  2. Corporate Governance
  3. Macroeconomic Environment
  4. Insurance Industry
  5. Performance
  6. Digital transformation and diversification
  7. Capital Requirements
  8. Guidance

Investor Relations | 2

A holding company that concentrates all insurance-related activities within Banco do Brasil

#Pública

Risk businesses

Term Life

Credit Life

Mortgage Life

Rural

Home & Commercial

Dental Insurance

Accumulation businesses

Pension Plans

Premium Bonds

Distribution business

Insurance broker with access to Banco do Brasil distribution

network

Investor Relations | 3

Ownership structure

#Pública

FREE FLOAT

Institutional: 12.9%

Individuals: 17.8%

Foreign Investors: 69.3%

Standalone contribution to earnings2 Combined contribution to earnings (incl. brokerage)2

  1. Seguridade Economic Stake
  1. Seguridade Voting Stake

Board of Directors / Executive Officers Representation

Agreement expiration

Partners

Brasilseg

Insurance

38.5% 68.8%

74.9%

49.9%

50.0% /

50.0%

June 2031

33.75%

66.25%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A.

100%

100%

BB Seguros

BB Corretora4

Insurance

Arm

Bancassurance

Distribution Arm

Brasilprev

Brasilcap

Brasildental

Ciclic

Pension Plans

Premium Bonds

Dental Insurance

Digital Insurance

Broker

18.7%

2.4%

0.2%

5.8%

23.8%

0.2%

74.9%

66.7%

74.9%

74.9%

49.9%

49.9%

49.9%

49.9%

50.0% /

66.7% /

50.0% /

33.3%³ / -

50.0%

50.0%

50.0%¹

October 2032

-

September 2035

October 2032

1 - One of the members is elected by consensus.

2 - Data as of 1Q23. Does not consider the individual results from BB Seguridade, BB Seguros and affiliates when negative. 3 - Consultative Committee.

4 - The agreement between BB Corretora and Banco do Brasil expires in January 2033.

Investor Relations | 4

#Pública

Track record

Brasilcap's inception in

Restructuring of BB's

partnership with SulAmérica,

insurance, pension

Icatu and Aliança da Bahia

plans

Establishment

and premium bonds

of ADR - Level I

business

Partnership with Principal

Restructuring of the JV

with MAPFRE, focusing

BB Corretora's

Financial Group at

on Bancassurance, and

establishment

Brasilprev

Establishment of

divesting auto and

BB Seguridade

large risks

1981

1993

1996

2010

2013

2017

2019

2008

1987

1995

Brasilprev's

inception

1999 2008 - 2011

Aliança do Brasil

Seguros S.A.

Acquired with BESC

Incorporation by Banco

do Brasil

2012

2014

IPO - BB SEGURIDADE

Equity

investment in

Partnership with

2018

Divestment

of

Establishment of

Establishment of

Establishment of the

Dealing with Principal

BB's insurance

Brasilveículos in

Joint Venture with

Financial Group to

operations

partnership with

MAPFRE

establish a digital

insurance broker

SulAmérica

Investor Relations | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 19:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 997 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
Net income 2023 7 308 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net cash 2023 8 732 M 1 743 M 1 743 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,85x
Yield 2023 9,69%
Capitalization 63 696 M 12 712 M 12 712 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
EV / Sales 2024 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,90 BRL
Average target price 38,04 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ullisses Christian Silva Assis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Augusto Sperendio Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chairman
Bruno Alves do Nascimento Chief Investment Officer
Isabel da Silva Ramos Kemmelmeier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-5.37%12 706
ALLIANZ SE3.24%88 439
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%85 701
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.78%69 234
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.02%27 747
