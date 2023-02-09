BB Seguridade Participações S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Consolidated Financial Statements - 2022 BB Seguridade Participações S.A. INDEX MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON PERFORMACE 1 STATEMENT OF INCOME 19 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 19 BALANCE SHEET 20 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 21 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 22 STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED 23 EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 24 1 - OPERATIONAL CONTEXT 24 2 - ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS AND CORPORATE RESTRUCTURINGS 25 3 - PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 26 4 - DESCRIPTION OF KEY ACCOUNTING POLICIES 29 5 - RISK MANAGEMENT 36 6 - SEGMENT INFORMATION 39 7 - INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES 42 8 - COMMISSIONS INCOME 50 9 - COSTS OF SERVICES PROVIDED 51 10 - PERSONNEL EXPENSES 51 11 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES AND SALES 51 12 - TAXES 51 13 - OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 53 14 - FINANCIAL RESULT 54 15 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 54 16 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 54 17 - DIVIDENDS / INTEREST ON EQUITY CAPITAL RECEIVABLE 55 18 - COMMISSIONS RECEIVABLE 55 19 - INTANGIBLE ASSET 56 20 - OTHER ASSETS 56 21 - CORPORATE AND STATUTORY OBLIGATIONS 56 22 - PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 57 23 - UNEARDED COMMISSIONS 59 24 - OTHER LIABILITIES 60 25 - EQUITY 60 26 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 63 27 - OTHER INFORMATION 66 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT SUMMARY - FISCAL YEAR 2022 FISCAL COUNCIL REPORT DECLARATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ABOUT THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS STATEMENT OF THE MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BODIES

Consolidated Financial Statements - 2022 BB Seguridade Participações S.A. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON PERFORMACE Dear Shareholders, Employees and Business Partners. We present the Annual Management Report of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ("BB Seguridade" or "Company") for the year 2022, in accordance with the requirements of the Brazilian Stock Corporations Act, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and its Bylaws. The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). It is noteworthy that this report presents accounting data of the companies invested in by BB Seguridade, which may differ from those disclosed by the affiliates, both due to differences in the financial reporting standards used and to the possible amortization of intangibles, deduction of results among affiliates, or due to other reasons. In this context, the net profit attributed to the investee companies reflects the results determined by the Company for each business segment, as per the Explanatory Note on Investments in Equity Interests. Throughout this report, we will address the actions taken and results achieved in the year, as well as presenting the Company's strategic priorities. 1 - BUSINESS DESCRIPTION Seguridade is a holding company that concentrates its investments in the insurance, open pension, premium bonds and dental care plans through private partnerships in companies invested by its wholly owned subsidiary, BB Seguros Participações S.A. ("BB Seguros"), as well as in the distribution of those products, highlighting its controlled company, BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de Bens S.A. ("BB Corretora"). In the insurance segment, operations are carried out through a joint venture with the Spanish group MAPFRE, in a 20-years term agreement, which began in 2011. This partnership is operated through two insurance companies: Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros S.A. and Aliança do Brasil Seguros S.A. (together, "Brasilseg"), focusing on the life, rural, mortgage life, home, business and other product segments. In open pension plans, BB Seguridade operates together with the Principal Financial Group, through Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. ("Brasilprev"), in a partnership that will remain valid until 2032, as provided in the agreement in force since 2009. Brasilprev sells private pension solutions, with emphasis on defined contribution plans, in the PGBL (Free Benefit Generator Plan) and VGBL (Life Free Benefit Generator) modalities. The Company's business in premium bonds is concentrated with Brasilcap Capitalização S.A. ("Brasilcap"), in partnership with Icatu Seguros and Aliança da Bahia. Also, in the dental care plan segment, the Company operates together with Odontoprev through Brasildental Operadora de Planos Odontológicos S.A. ("Brasildental"). The joint operation began in 2014 and will last for 20 years. In the distribution side of the business, BB Corretora's main channel is Banco do Brasil ("BB"). Complementarily, BB Corretora seeks to expand its distribution channels through commercial partnerships with companies from the most diverse business segments, also maintaining strategic investment in a digital brokerage company, the Ciclic Corretora de Seguros S.A. ("Ciclic"), in a partnership with the Principal Financial Group that began in 2018 and will be extended until 2032, aiming at developing the sale of insurance products through remote channels. 1

Consolidated Financial Statements - 2022 BB Seguridade Participações S.A. 2 - BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT Throughout the year, the international environment was the focus of the economic landscape, mainly due to the high inflation, although the latest announcements have shown a downward trend in the price level in US and in the Euro Zone. The risks related to the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the monetary tightening measures in the central economies, have contributed to a deceleration of global economic activity. By the end of the year, the latest data has confirmed the slowdown of European economy. However, there was a perception of a less deep recession on the way in the region in face of the increase in gas stocks at higher-than-expected levels. In the US, consumption and the labor market still showed some resilience, which should prevent a more severe recession, despite the Federal Reserve's ("Fed") signaling of additional interest rate increases. In China, decisions related to the reduction of sanitary restrictions indicated a clear shift of the government's focus to economic growth, in prejudice of the Zero-Covid measures. In Brazil, the economic activity has recurrently and positively surprised throughout the year. The recovery of the service sector and the labor market, as well as the measures to increase household income and consumption, have contributed to the economic growth posted until the Q3. However, recent indicators suggest a less favorable behavior of domestic demand, given the tightening of financial conditions and the reduction of income transfers, which should lead to an economic deceleration. Regarding the national financial system, there was a slowdown in the credit portfolios, both for companies and families, due to higher interest rate, higher indebtedness and commitment of families' income, and the increase in delinquency rate. Despite the strong decompression movement of the IPCA, inflation rate exceeded the upper limit of the target interval. The tax reduction on fuel, electricity and telecommunication led the deflation in July, August and September, but other factors, according to the Brazilian Central Bank, have put pressure to inflation, which reached 5.8%. The factors were: (i) inertia of the previous year's inflation; (ii) rising commodity prices; (iii) imbalance between demand and supply of inputs and bottlenecks in global production chains; (iv) food price shocks resulting from climate issues; and (v) recovery in demand for services and employment, driven by the sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the consequent increase of mobility. Despite the failure in achieving the inflation target, the monetary policy kept the tightening movement, with Selic rate reaching 13.75% per year. Finally, throughout 2022, uncertainties in the external environment, the electoral process and discussions surrounding the future of the fiscal framework in Brazil brought volatility to asset prices, in particular to the exchange rate, which ended the year at BRL/USD 5.22. The Brazilian insurance market maintained the pace of two digits of nominal growth observed in the previous year, with an increase of 16.1%1 in the total volume of insurance premiums, pension plans contributions and premium bonds collection, according to data made available by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP). The main increase was in insurance premiums written (+21.3%), while pension plans contributions and premium bonds collections grew by 11.0% and 16.9%, respectively. On the operational side, despite the record volume of crop insurance claims at the beginning of the year related to the weather events that affected the Summer Crop productivity, 2022 was a year of expressive reduction in the number of claims reported related to Covid-19, which benefited products with death coverage. In the pension plan segment, the industry's net inflows² reached R$24.7 billion, 75.4% higher than the reported in 2021, mainly driven by the growth of contributions. Total variation in the sum of premiums written, pension plans contributions and premium bonds collection. It does not include health insurance. Source: SUSEP - December 2022. Source: Quantum Axis 2