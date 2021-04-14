BB Seguridade Participações S A : 04/14/2021 Information to the Market - 1Q21 earnings release and quiet period



BB Seguridade will release the 1Q21 earnings on May 3rd, 2021, Monday, before the market opening.



The earnings Conference Call will be held on the same day, starting at 11:00 AM (Brasilia Time) in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English. Information for connection will be available on the Company's IR website - www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en.



Therefore, from April 18th to May 2nd, 2021, BB Seguridade will be in quiet period. The measure aims to ensure the full disclosure of the information.

Brasilia, April 14th, 2021



RAFAEL SPERENDIO

CFO