Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BB Seguridade Participações S.A.    BBSE3   BRBBSEACNOR5

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(BBSE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BB Seguridade Participações S A : 04/14/2021 Information to the Market - 1Q21 earnings release and quiet period

04/14/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Information to the Market - 1Q21 earnings release and quiet period

BB Seguridade will release the 1Q21 earnings on May 3rd, 2021, Monday, before the market opening.

The earnings Conference Call will be held on the same day, starting at 11:00 AM (Brasilia Time) in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English. Information for connection will be available on the Company's IR website - www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en.

Therefore, from April 18th to May 2nd, 2021, BB Seguridade will be in quiet period. The measure aims to ensure the full disclosure of the information.

Brasilia, April 14th, 2021

RAFAEL SPERENDIO
CFO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
03:03pBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 04/14/2021 Information to the Market - 1Q21 e..
PU
04/12BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 04/12/2021 Monthly Performance Report - Febru..
PU
04/01BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 04/01/2021 Information to the Market - Change..
PU
03/29BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 03/29/2021 Notice to Shareholders - Appointme..
PU
03/15BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 03/15/2021 Information to the Market - Monthl..
PU
03/04BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 03/04/2021 Information to the Market - Online..
PU
03/04BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 03/01/2021 Attendance in an online event - "L..
PU
02/18BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 02/18/2021 Notice to Shareholders - Dividends..
PU
02/11BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 02/11/2021 Notice to Shareholders - Dividends..
PU
02/08BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 02/08/2021 Information to the Market - Monthl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 968 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
Net income 2021 4 378 M 770 M 770 M
Net cash 2021 5 874 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 47 560 M 8 361 M 8 361 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,09 BRL
Last Close Price 23,82 BRL
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcio Hamilton Ferreira CEO, Director, Director-Finance & IR
Rafael Augusto Sperendio Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Motta dos Santos Chairman
Pedro Bramont Director-Strategy, Technology & Clients
Isabel da Silva Ramos Kemmelmeier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-19.61%8 340
ALLIANZ SE8.45%107 460
CHUBB LIMITED4.55%72 431
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.7.87%64 317
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.66%61 112
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.35.99%23 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ