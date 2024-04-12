BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE: TBBB) (“Tiendas 3B” or the “Company”) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings on April 25, 2024, after market close. You are invited to join our quarterly conference call, which will be webcast on April 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Anthony Hatoum, Chairman and CEO, and Eduardo Pizzuto, CFO, will host the call and take questions on the results.

Event: Tiendas 3B Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

When: April 26, 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast /Dial In #:

To join the webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/187339444

To join via telephone: Participant Toll-Free Number: +1 800-267-6316 Participant Direct/International Number: +1 203-518-9783 Conference ID: 3BFQ4 International Dial-Ins: Mexico: 8007740013 Singapore: 8001012019 Switzerland: 0800563725 UK: 08000487798



An audio replay from the conference call will be available on the Tiendas 3B website https://www.investorstiendas3b.com after the call.

About Tiendas 3B

BBB Foods Inc. (“Tiendas 3B”), a proudly Mexican company, is a pioneer and leader of the grocery hard discount model in Mexico and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country as measured by its sales and store growth rates. The 3B name, which references "Bueno, Bonito y Barato" - a Mexican saying which translates to "Good, Nice and Affordable" - summarizes Tiendas 3B’s mission of offering irresistible value to budget savvy consumers through great quality products at bargain prices. By delivering value to the Mexican consumer, we believe we contribute to the economic well-being of Mexican families. In a landmark achievement, Tiendas 3B was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2024 under the ticker symbol “TBBB.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.investorstiendas3b.com.

