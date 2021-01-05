BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 20, 2021Address: https://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 10, 2021Address: https://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html

