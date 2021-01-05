Log in
BBI BÜRGERLICHES BRAUHAUS IMMOBILIEN AG

(BBI)
  Report
News 
All News

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/05/2021 | 03:45am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
05.01.2021 / 09:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2021
Address: https://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address: https://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html

05.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg an der Donau
Germany
Internet: www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1158453  05.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158453&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 14,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2019 6,53 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
Net Debt 2019 96,2 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 126 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2018 14,9x
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BBI BÜRGERLICHES BRAUHAUS IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rupert Hackl Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hettmer Member-Management Board
Petra Riechert Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BBI BÜRGERLICHES BRAUHAUS IMMOBILIEN AG0.00%154
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.18%37 378
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED24.38%35 478
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.10%30 071
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.53%29 434
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.22%29 006
