Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BONEH   FI4000260583

BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ

(BONEH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:04:10 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.9800 EUR   +0.82%
12:46pBBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has renewed a capital facility with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC
GL
03/30Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
03/27Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes – Inside Information : The final report of the second audit received from the Notified Body, CE marking process may continue and CE marking approval continues to be expected during 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has renewed a capital facility with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC

03/31/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, Inside information, 31 March 2023 at 7.45 p.m. (EEST)

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has renewed a capital facility with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (“BBS, “Company”) has today renewed the company's capital facility agreement announced on September 30, 2021 with Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC (“RiverFort”) and the maturity dates of repayment installments have been extended by one year. For the first installment the maturity date is 31 March 2024 (previously 31 March 2023) and for the second it is 22 August 2024 (previously 22 August 2024). Key commercial terms and conditions remain unchanged. The reference price on the outstanding amount is recalculated according to the agreement terms to be now EUR 1.008 per share. Consequently, the fixed conversion price shall be EUR 1.4113 per share.

The issuer shall issue 177,140 warrants to Riverfort with the exercise price of EUR 1.4113 per share and expiry date of March 2027.

RiverFort has decided to convert EUR 50,000 of the loan capital into BBS shares, and in addition, a contract renewal fee (5% of the loan capital, equal to EUR 25,000) will be settled in shares. Consequently, BBS issued RiverFort a total of 84,303 company shares at a price of EUR 0.8897 per share. After the transfers, BBS will hold 425,220 treasury shares.

"Our close cooperation with RiverFort continues, and the new arrangement strengthens our company's working capital and supports the company's goal of receiving the CE marking," says Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO of BBS.

For more information, please contact:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,+358 40 7080307,
ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor: Nordic Certified Adviser AB,+46 70 551 67 29,
info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiology company whose core competence is the development, commercialization and manufacture of easy-to-use bone implants that promote bone formation and healing. Bone substitutes, i.e. implants, are intended for the treatment of various bone damage, bone healing problems and bone diseases instead of autologous and bank bone grafts. BBS aims to become one of the leading players in the field of bioactive implants intended for bone healing problems. The company's head office is located in Oulu, and it employs 20 people.

BBS was founded in 2003, and the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi


All news about BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ
12:46pBBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has renewed a capital facility with RiverFort Global..
GL
03/30Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
03/27Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes &ndas : The final report of the second audit received from ..
GL
03/27Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes &ndas : The final report of the second audit received from ..
AQ
03/09Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc : BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Annual Report for..
GL
03/09Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc : Notice to the BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's An..
GL
02/24Bbs-bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc : Financial Statements Bulletin, 1 January – 31 D..
GL
02/24BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/24BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
CI
02/17BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Gets Approval to Delist from Swedish Bourse
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,10 M -3,38 M -3,38 M
Net Debt 2022 4,40 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,40 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ
Duration : Period :
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,97 €
Average target price 1,20 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilkka Kangasniemi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jari Kortesluoma Chief Financial Officer
Jarmo Olavi Halonen Chairman
Hanna Tölli Chief Operating Officer
Pekka Kalevi Jalovaara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ-18.66%10
STRYKER CORPORATION14.81%106 342
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.53%17 738
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-0.63%11 913
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-5.51%6 933
ENOVIS CORPORATION-1.18%2 873
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer