Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:39:41 2023-05-18 am EDT
6.473 EUR   +1.65%
10:19aBbva : 1Q23 Corporate Presentation
PU
07:20aBBVA Research Previews Thursday's Action at Mexico's Central Bank
MT
05/17There is still some upside potential
MS
BBVA : 1Q23 Corporate Presentation

05/18/2023 | 10:19am EDT
BBVA Group

1Q23

BBVA Corporate Presentation | 2 |

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a speciﬁc issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus ﬁled by the company in relation to such speciﬁc issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as deﬁnitive, because it is subject to changes and modiﬁcations.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements (in the usual meaning and within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995) regarding intentions, expectations or projections of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modiﬁed in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or ﬁnal decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the ﬁnancial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document.

This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information ﬁled by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information ﬁled with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and information on Form 6-K that are ﬁled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.

About BBVA

BBVA's GLOBAL PRESENCE

BBVA Corporate Presentation | 3 |

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

MARCH 2023

MARCH 2023

Net attributable proﬁt 1Q23

1,846 M€

CET 1 FL

13.13%

OUR PURPOSE

Countries

Branches Employees

>25

6,051 116,923

Active Customers

To bring the

age of opportunity

68.3M

to everyone

Total assets

739,564 M€

Deposits from customers

395,880 M€

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

373,481 M€

DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

MARCH 2023

CUSTOMERS

DIGITAL SALES

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

Sustainable Business 2025 Target

Mobile C. Digital C.

48.6 M 49.0 M

Units PRV1

77.3% 61.4%

(1) Product Relative Value as a proxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold.

300 BN€

Between 2018 and 2025

150 BN€

Channeled since 2018

BBVA Corporate Presentation | 4 |

About BBVA

Our Purpose

To bring the age of opportunity to everyone

Strategic Priorities

Improving our clients'

Helping our clients transition towards

ﬁnancial health

a sustainable future

Our Values

Customer

We think

We are

comes ﬁrst

big

one team

Reaching more clients

Driving operational excellence

The best and most

Data and Technology

engaged team

A well-diversiﬁed footprint with leading BBVA Corporate Presentation | 5 |

franchises

BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS AREA

STRONG POSITION

RANKING AND MARKET SHARE (%)2

TOTAL ASSETS1

MAR-23

South America

8%

Turkey

9%

Mexico

20%

GROSS INCOME1

3M23

South America

16%

Turkey

11%

Rest of Business

6%

Spain

57%

Rest of Business

4% Spain

24%

Mexico

45%

SPAIN

MEXICO

TURKEY

COLOMBIA

PERU

#3 13.3%

#1 24.5%

#2 18.3%

#4 11.1%

#2 20.2%

(1) Figures exclude the Corporate Center.

(2) Latest available loan market shares, Ranking among peer group. Turkey among private banks.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
