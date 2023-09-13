BBVA Group
2Q23
About BBVA
BBVA's GLOBAL PRESENCE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
JUNE 2023
JUNE 2023
Net attributable proﬁt 6M23
3,878 M€
CET 1 FL
12.99%
OUR PURPOSE
Countries
Branches Employees
>25
6,008 119,070
Active Customers
To bring the
age of opportunity
69.6M
to everyone
Total assets
762,456 M€
Deposits from customers
402,344 M€
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
380,949 M€
DIGITAL CAPABILITIES
JUNE 2023
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY
CUSTOMERS
Mobile C. Digital C.
50.1 M 51.6 M
DIGITAL SALES
Units PRV1
77.2% 61.6%
(1) Product Relative Value as a proxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold.
Sustainable Business 2025 Target
300 BN€
Between 2018 and 2025
Committed to Social Programs
550 MN€
Between 2021 and 2025
About BBVA
Our Purpose
To bring the age of opportunity to everyone
Strategic Priorities
Improving our clients'
Helping our clients transition towards
ﬁnancial health
a sustainable future
Our Values
Customer
We think
We are
comes ﬁrst
big
one team
Reaching more clients
Driving operational excellence
The best and most
Data and Technology
engaged team
franchises
BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS AREA
STRONG POSITION
RANKING AND MARKET SHARE (%)2
TOTAL ASSETS1
JUN-23
South America
9%
Turkey
8%
Mexico
20%
GROSS INCOME1
6M23
South America
16%
Turkey
10%
Rest of Business
7%
Spain
56%
Rest of Business
4% Spain
24%
Mexico
SPAIN
MEXICO
TURKEY
COLOMBIA
PERU
#3 13.6%
#1 24.7%
#2 18.5%
#4 11.3%
#2 20.5%
(1) Figures exclude the Corporate Center.
46%
- Loan market share as of Jun'23, except Colombia as of May'23. Ranking among peer group. Turkey among private banks.
