About BBVA

BBVA's GLOBAL PRESENCE

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

JUNE 2023

JUNE 2023

Net attributable proﬁt 6M23

3,878 M€

CET 1 FL

12.99%

OUR PURPOSE

Countries

Branches Employees

>25

6,008 119,070

Active Customers

To bring the

age of opportunity

69.6M

to everyone

Total assets

762,456 M€

Deposits from customers

402,344 M€

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

380,949 M€

DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

JUNE 2023

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

CUSTOMERS

Mobile C. Digital C.

50.1 M 51.6 M

DIGITAL SALES

Units PRV1

77.2% 61.6%

(1) Product Relative Value as a proxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold.

Sustainable Business 2025 Target

300 BN€

Between 2018 and 2025

Committed to Social Programs

550 MN€

Between 2021 and 2025

About BBVA

Our Purpose

To bring the age of opportunity to everyone

Strategic Priorities

Improving our clients'

Helping our clients transition towards

ﬁnancial health

a sustainable future

Our Values

Customer

We think

We are

comes ﬁrst

big

one team

Reaching more clients

Driving operational excellence

The best and most

Data and Technology

engaged team

franchises

BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS AREA

STRONG POSITION

RANKING AND MARKET SHARE (%)2

TOTAL ASSETS1

JUN-23

South America

9%

Turkey

8%

Mexico

20%

GROSS INCOME1

6M23

South America

16%

Turkey

10%

Rest of Business

7%

Spain

56%

Rest of Business

4% Spain

24%

Mexico

SPAIN

MEXICO

TURKEY

COLOMBIA

PERU

#3 13.6%

#1 24.7%

#2 18.5%

#4 11.3%

#2 20.5%

(1) Figures exclude the Corporate Center.

46%

  1. Loan market share as of Jun'23, except Colombia as of May'23. Ranking among peer group. Turkey among private banks.

