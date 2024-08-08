2Q24 Fixed Income Presentation

Investment Case

About BBVA

BBVA's GLOBAL PRESENCE

JUNE 2024

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

JUNE 2024

Net attributable proﬁt 6M24

4,994 M€

2Q24 Fixed Income 4

CET 1 FL

12.75%

Countries

Branches

Employees

Active Customers

>25

5,872

123,295

75.5M

DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

Total assets

Deposits from customers Loans and advances to

759.534 M€

430,984 M€

customers (gross)

405,021 M€

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND

DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

JUNE 2024

CUSTOMERS

Mobile C.

56.0 M

DIGITAL SALES

UnitsPRV1

78% 61%

Sustainable Business 2025 Target Channeled 2018-Jun'24

300 BN€

252 BN€

Between 2018 and 2025

To bring the age of opportunity

OUR PURPOSE

to everyone

(1) Product Relative Value as a proxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold.

2Q24 Fixed Income 5

  1. Leading franchises in attractive markets

STRONG POSITION

BBVA

Pre-Provision Proﬁt

Loan Market Share (%)1

Ranking 1

Market Share (%) 2

Spain

13.8%

#3

22.1%

Mexico

24.6%

#1

42.4%

Turkey

18.9%

#2

40.8%

Peru

21.4%

#2

24.0%

Colombia

11.5%

#4

8.4%

  1. Latest available information. Ranking among peer group. Turkey among private banks, bank only.
  2. As of 1Q24.

2Q24 Fixed Income 6

2) Well diversiﬁed business model

DIVERSIFICATION UNDER A

DECENTRALIZED MODEL

TOTAL ASSETS1

(JUN-24)

8% Rest of Business

9% South America

9% Turkey

53% Spain

21% Mexico

GROSS INCOME2

(6M24)

4% Rest of Business

15% South America

26% Spain

11% Turkey

PROFITABLE BUSINESS MIX

LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS

(PERFORMING LOANS UNDER MANAGEMENT EX-REPOS)JUN-24

21% CIB1

24% Mortgages

45%

49% Retail

Commercial

Public sector

17% Consumer & Credit Cards

6%

28% Other commercial

3% Others (mainly self-employed)

(1) Excluding Venezuela.

DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS

(CUSTOMER DEPOSITS UNDER MANAGEMENT EX-REPOS)JUN-24

24% Time Deposits

76% Demand Deposits

44% Mexico

(2) Figures exclude the Corporate Center.

MPE: Self-sufﬁcient subsidiaries in terms of

Stable, diversiﬁed and transactional deposit base

liquidity and funding

2Q24 Fixed Income 7

  1. Proving track record of solid ﬁnancial returns

STRONG PRE-PROVISION PROFIT AND

OUTPERFORMING ON

BEST-IN-CLASS EFFICIENCY

PROFITABILITY

PRE-PROVISION PROFIT/RWA

EFFICIENCY RATIO

ROTE

BBVA: 2020-6M24 ANNUALIZED, %

BBVA: 2020-6M24, %

BBVA: 2020-6M24, %

PEERS: 2020-3M24, %

PEERS: 2020-3M24, %

PEERS: 2020-3M24, %

3M

6M

3M

6M

3M

6M

2020

2021

2022

2023

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2024

BBVA

(1)European Peer Group: SAN, BNPP, CASA, SG, UCI, ISP, CABK,DB, ING, HSBC, NDA, BARC, LBG.

PEER GROUP AVR 1

2Q24 Fixed Income 8

  1. Capturing value from digitization

NEW CUSTOMERS1

(BBVA GROUP, MILLION; % ACQUISITION THROUGH DIGITAL CHANNELS)

DIGITAL

67%

TOTAL

DIGITAL 21%

1Q19

1Q20

1Q21

1Q22

1Q23

1Q24

(1) Gross customer acquisition through own channels for retail segment. Excludes the US business sold to PNC for comparison purposes.

  1. Solid fundamentals

2Q24 Fixed Income 9

SOUND ASSET QUALITY METRICS

NPL Ratio

(%)

Coverage Ratio

(%)

Cost of Risk

YtD(%)

STRONG CAPITAL

CET 1 FULLY-LOADED

(%)

12.75%

Target range 11.5-12.0%

CET1 Requirement

9.11%1

COMFORTABLE LIQUIDITY

NSFR Group

129%

LCR Group

179%2

Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24

Prudent and proactive risk

management

  1. Considering the latest ofﬁcial update of the countercyclical capital buffer, calculated on the basis of exposure as of March 31, 2024..
  1. Using a more restrictive criterion on this ratio (limiting the LCRs of all of BBVA, S.A.'s subsidiaries to 100%), the resulting consolidated ratio is 148%.

2Q24 Fixed Income 10

  1. Strong ESG Credentials

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

Sustainable Business Channeling

Sustainable

Business 300 €Bn 2018-2025goal

2018-JUN'24:

252 €Bn channeled

ESG Debt Outstanding

BBVA Group*

7.7€Bn 1€Bn

GreenSocial

Founding member

Net Zero Banking Alliance

Deﬁned Portfolio Alignment Strategy

Disclosure of clients progress towards decarbonization and transition plan.

(*) Includes the Green KPI Syndicate in Turkey.

Positive impact on society

Loan growth1

+10.7 %

(JUN-24, YOY, CONSTANT €)

75,000

340,000

70,000

Families Bought their

SMEs and

Larger corporates

home2

Self-employed boosted invested in growth3

their business2

Inclusive growth:

11€Bn

Mobilized in 6M24

Community Commitment

550 €mn4 investment

2021-2025

2021-2023:

411 €mn5 investment

90 mn

beneﬁciaries

Diversity

2026 Target: 36.8%

Women in

management

positions

  1. Performing loans under management excluding repos. (2) New loans in 6M24 (3) Corporates with BBVA lending as of June 2024 (4) This total ﬁgure shows the investment and beneﬁciary targets by 2025 under the Community Commitment framework and its 3 focus areas. (5) This ﬁgure includes investment in the community not aligned with the focuses of BBVA's Community Commitment to 2025 and its beneﬁciaries.

Directors

% Female

47% Goal: 40%

Directors

at least

% Independent 67% Goal: 50%

Directors

at least

Remuneration KPIs

  • Channeling of sustainable business (Short-Term Incentive)
  • Decarbonization of the portfolio (Long- Term Incentive)
  • % of Women in management positions (Long-Term Incentive)

Strong Sustainability

Governance

