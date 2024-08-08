2Q24 Fixed Income Presentation
Investment Case
About BBVA
BBVA's GLOBAL PRESENCE
JUNE 2024
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
JUNE 2024
Net attributable proﬁt 6M24
4,994 M€
CET 1 FL
12.75%
Countries
Branches
Employees
Active Customers
>25
5,872
123,295
75.5M
DIGITAL CAPABILITIES
Total assets
Deposits from customers Loans and advances to
759.534 M€
430,984 M€
customers (gross)
405,021 M€
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND
DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY
JUNE 2024
CUSTOMERS
Mobile C.
56.0 M
DIGITAL SALESUnitsPRV1
78% 61%
Sustainable Business 2025 Target Channeled 2018-Jun'24
300 BN€
252 BN€
Between 2018 and 2025
To bring the age of opportunity
OUR PURPOSE
to everyone
(1) Product Relative Value as a proxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold.
- Leading franchises in attractive markets
STRONG POSITION
BBVA
Pre-Provision Proﬁt
Loan Market Share (%)1
Ranking 1
Market Share (%) 2
Spain
13.8%
#3
22.1%
Mexico
24.6%
#1
42.4%
Turkey
18.9%
#2
40.8%
Peru
21.4%
#2
24.0%
Colombia
11.5%
#4
8.4%
- Latest available information. Ranking among peer group. Turkey among private banks, bank only.
- As of 1Q24.
2) Well diversiﬁed business model
DIVERSIFICATION UNDER A
DECENTRALIZED MODEL
TOTAL ASSETS1
(JUN-24)
8% Rest of Business
9% South America
9% Turkey
53% Spain
21% Mexico
GROSS INCOME2
(6M24)
4% Rest of Business
15% South America
26% Spain
11% Turkey
PROFITABLE BUSINESS MIX
LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS
(PERFORMING LOANS UNDER MANAGEMENT EX-REPOS)JUN-24
21% CIB1
24% Mortgages
45%
49% Retail
Commercial
Public sector
17% Consumer & Credit Cards
6%
28% Other commercial
3% Others (mainly self-employed)
(1) Excluding Venezuela.
DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS
(CUSTOMER DEPOSITS UNDER MANAGEMENT EX-REPOS)JUN-24
24% Time Deposits
76% Demand Deposits
44% Mexico
(2) Figures exclude the Corporate Center.
MPE: Self-sufﬁcient subsidiaries in terms of
Stable, diversiﬁed and transactional deposit base
liquidity and funding
- Proving track record of solid ﬁnancial returns
STRONG PRE-PROVISION PROFIT AND
OUTPERFORMING ON
BEST-IN-CLASS EFFICIENCY
PROFITABILITY
PRE-PROVISION PROFIT/RWA
EFFICIENCY RATIO
ROTE
BBVA: 2020-6M24 ANNUALIZED, %
BBVA: 2020-6M24, %
BBVA: 2020-6M24, %
PEERS: 2020-3M24, %
PEERS: 2020-3M24, %
PEERS: 2020-3M24, %
3M
6M
3M
6M
3M
6M
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2024
BBVA
(1)European Peer Group: SAN, BNPP, CASA, SG, UCI, ISP, CABK,DB, ING, HSBC, NDA, BARC, LBG.
PEER GROUP AVR 1
- Capturing value from digitization
NEW CUSTOMERS1
(BBVA GROUP, MILLION; % ACQUISITION THROUGH DIGITAL CHANNELS)
DIGITAL
67%
TOTAL
DIGITAL 21%
1Q19
1Q20
1Q21
1Q22
1Q23
1Q24
(1) Gross customer acquisition through own channels for retail segment. Excludes the US business sold to PNC for comparison purposes.
- Solid fundamentals
SOUND ASSET QUALITY METRICS
NPL Ratio
(%)
Coverage Ratio
(%)
Cost of Risk
YtD(%)
STRONG CAPITAL
CET 1 FULLY-LOADED
(%)
12.75%
Target range 11.5-12.0%
CET1 Requirement
9.11%1
COMFORTABLE LIQUIDITY
NSFR Group
129%
LCR Group
179%2
Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Prudent and proactive risk
management
- Considering the latest ofﬁcial update of the countercyclical capital buffer, calculated on the basis of exposure as of March 31, 2024..
- Using a more restrictive criterion on this ratio (limiting the LCRs of all of BBVA, S.A.'s subsidiaries to 100%), the resulting consolidated ratio is 148%.
- Strong ESG Credentials
SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
Sustainable Business Channeling
Sustainable
Business 300 €Bn 2018-2025goal
2018-JUN'24:
252 €Bn channeled
ESG Debt Outstanding
BBVA Group*
7.7€Bn 1€Bn
GreenSocial
Founding member
Net Zero Banking Alliance
Deﬁned Portfolio Alignment Strategy
Disclosure of clients progress towards decarbonization and transition plan.
(*) Includes the Green KPI Syndicate in Turkey.
Positive impact on society
Loan growth1
+10.7 %
(JUN-24, YOY, CONSTANT €)
75,000
340,000
70,000
Families Bought their
SMEs and
Larger corporates
home2
Self-employed boosted invested in growth3
their business2
Inclusive growth:
11€Bn
Mobilized in 6M24
Community Commitment
550 €mn4 investment
2021-2025
2021-2023:
411 €mn5 investment
90 mn
beneﬁciaries
Diversity
2026 Target: 36.8%
Women in
management
positions
- Performing loans under management excluding repos. (2) New loans in 6M24 (3) Corporates with BBVA lending as of June 2024 (4) This total ﬁgure shows the investment and beneﬁciary targets by 2025 under the Community Commitment framework and its 3 focus areas. (5) This ﬁgure includes investment in the community not aligned with the focuses of BBVA's Community Commitment to 2025 and its beneﬁciaries.
Directors
% Female
47% Goal: 40%
Directors
at least
% Independent 67% Goal: 50%
Directors
at least
Remuneration KPIs
- Channeling of sustainable business (Short-Term Incentive)
- Decarbonization of the portfolio (Long- Term Incentive)
- % of Women in management positions (Long-Term Incentive)
Strong Sustainability
Governance
