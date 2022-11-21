Advanced search
Bbva : 3Q22 Corporate Presentation
12:46aSpain's Merlin Properties Secures $678 Million Of Green Corporate Financing
11/18BBVA : Buy rating from RBC
BBVA : 3Q22 Corporate Presentation

11/21/2022 | 11:00am EST
BBVA Group

3Q22

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a speciﬁc issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus ﬁled by the company in relation to such speciﬁc issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as deﬁnitive, because it is subject to changes and modiﬁcations.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements (in the usual meaning and within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding intentions, expectations or projections of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modiﬁed in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or ﬁnal decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the ﬁnancial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document.

This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information ﬁled by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information ﬁled with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and information on Form 6-K that are ﬁled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.

About BBVA

BBVA's GLOBAL PRESENCE

SEPTEMBER 2022

Countries

Branches

Employees

Customers

>25

6,050

114,311

DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

SEPTEMBER 2022

CUSTOMERS

DIGITAL SALES

Digital

Mobile

PRV1

customers

customers

UNITS

47.8 M

45.9 M

77%

61%

BBVA Corporate Presentation 3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SEPTEMBER 2022

Net attributable proﬁt 9M22 CET 1 FL

4,842 M€

12.45%

Total assets

M€

738,680

Loans and advances to

Deposits from

customers - gross

customers

373,765 M€

389,705 M€

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND DIRECT CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

NEW Sustainable Business 2025 Goal

300 BN

124 BN

Between 2018 and 2025

Channeled until September 2022

(1) Product Relative Value as a proxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold.

BBVA Corporate Presentation 4

About BBVA

To bring the age of opportunity to everyone

Improving our clients'

Helping our clients transition

ﬁnancial health

towards a sustainable future

Reaching more clients

Driving operational excellence

The best and most

Data and Technology

engaged team

Customer

We think

We are

Comes ﬁrst

big

one team

BBVA Corporate Presentation 5

A well-diversiﬁed footprint with leading franchises

BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS AREA

TOTAL ASSETS1

SEP-22

Rest of Business

6%

South America

9%

Turkey

Spain

9%

56%

Mexico

20%

GROSS INCOME1

9M22

Rest of Business

3%

Spain

South America

17%

25%

Turkey

13%

Mexico

42%

STRONG POSITION

RANKING AND MARKET SHARE (%)2

SPAIN

#3 13.4%

MEXICO

#1 24.4%

TURKEY

#2 17.5%

COLOMBIA

#4 10.9%

PERU

#2 20.5%

(1) Figures exclude the Corporate Center.

(2) Latest available loan market shares, Ranking among peer group. Turkey among private banks.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 15:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
