Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. BBVA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:56:49 2023-06-13 am EDT
6.444 EUR   -1.68%
06:33aBBVA, Bank of Cyprus launch first AT1 euro bonds since Credit Suisse rescue
RE
06:19aSpanish Lender BBVA Launches CoCo Bond Offering
MT
05:10aGermany's Rubean to Supply Card Acceptance Terminals to BBVA
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BBVA, Bank of Cyprus launch first AT1 euro bonds since Credit Suisse rescue

06/13/2023 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA and Bank of Cyprus reopened the market with the issuance of the first euro-denominated contingent convertible bonds (CoCo) since the rescue of Credit Suisse in March, in what is seen as an attempt to restore confidence in the banks' riskiest debt instruments.

The Spanish bank said it aimed to raise between 750 million euros ($810.08 million) and 1 billion euros with this issuance.

According to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters, the issuance had already received orders worth over 3 billion euros.

The market for Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, which lenders can use to beef up Tier 1 capital reserves, had been frozen following U.S. banking failures and the rescue of Credit Suisse, which wiped out its $17 billion AT1 bonds.

Separately, Bank of Cyprus also started selling on Tuesday a 220 million euros AT1, according to a lead manager memo also seen by Reuters. The debt -- which has attracted over 2.2 billion euros of orders from investors -- will pay a coupon of 11.875%, the memo added.

Meanwhile, BBVA said on Tuesday its AT1 bond had a redemption window of Dec. 21 2028. Its interest rate is guided in the 8.75% area.

The Spanish lender said the new issuance will provide flexibility to meet the redemption options of previous AT1 issues, the earliest of which is a 1 billion euro CoCo with a coupon of 5.875% that can be repaid on Sept. 24.

ING said in a note on Tuesday that BBVA's new issuance would make it "very likely" that the Spanish lender's 5.875% bond will be called in September.

The price of the 5.875% bond was up by over one cent on the euro on Tuesday.

BBVA declined to comment whether it will call the 1 billion euros CoCo in September.

ING also said that if the existing AT1 is not repaid in September, its coupon would be reset at +5.66% over the five-year swap rate, not far off the levels where the interest on the new bond is guided.

Banks usually sell these perpetual bonds - known as AT1 bonds - with five years before an option to repay is triggered.

BBVA's CoCo was underwritten by Barclays, BBVA, Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Natixis, the lender said, in what would be the first perpetual bond issued by BBVA since July 2020.

Its issue was part of the group's financing plan for this year as this was its fifth debt issuance in 2023.

($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Chiara Elisei and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Louise Heavens and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.04% 0.62746 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.48% 29.13 Delayed Quote.-12.05%
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 2.07% 2.96 End-of-day quote.73.61%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.61% 154.3 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
BBVA -1.80% 6.436 Delayed Quote.16.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.16396 Delayed Quote.3.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.24% 0.693582 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.31% 48.45 Delayed Quote.7.12%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.11% 0.817 Delayed Quote.-70.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.42% 0.011236 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.03% 339.49 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.926278 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
All news about BBVA
06:33aBBVA, Bank of Cyprus launch first AT1 euro bonds since Credit Suisse rescue
RE
06:19aSpanish Lender BBVA Launches CoCo Bond Offering
MT
05:10aGermany's Rubean to Supply Card Acceptance Terminals to BBVA
MT
05:01aSpain's BBVA launches first AT-1 bonds issue since Credit Suisse crisis
RE
06/08Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/31BBVA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
05/31BBVA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
05/26BBVA : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/25European Equities Move Lower for Fourth Straight Session
MT
05/19Mexico's Central Bank Ends Hiking Cycle But Will Keep Rates on Hold for A While, Says B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BBVA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 485 M 29 553 M 29 553 M
Net income 2023 6 784 M 7 295 M 7 295 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,81x
Yield 2023 7,96%
Capitalization 39 407 M 42 373 M 42 373 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 116 923
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BBVA
Duration : Period :
BBVA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 6,55 €
Average target price 8,34 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
José Luis Elechiguerra Joven Global Head-Engineering & Organization
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBVA16.33%42 373
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 043
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%235 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%232 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.31%156 956
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer