Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), in compliance with the Spanish Securities Market legislation, hereby proceeds to notify the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to the notice of Inside Information of 30 January 2024, with registration number 2084, and to the notice of Inside Information of 1 March 2024, with registration number 2152 (the "II for the Program Execution"), BBVA hereby announces the completion of the execution of the Buyback Program1 as the maximum monetary amount of 781 million euros communicated in the II for the Program Execution has been reached.

With the acquisition of the last shares referenced below, the total number of shares acquired during the execution of the Buyback Program is 74,654,915 own shares, representing, approximately, 1.28% of BBVA's share capital as of this date.

All acquisitions made in execution of the Buyback Program have been duly notified to the competent authorities, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

As disclosed in the II for the Program Execution, the purpose of the Buyback Program is to reduce BBVA's share capital by means of the redemption of the shares acquired. In this regard, BBVA expects to carry out the redemption of all of the own shares acquired in execution of the Buyback Program.

Likewise, BBVA informs that it has carried out the following transactions on its own shares in execution of the Buyback Program between 2 and 9 April 2024 (both inclusive):

1 "Buyback Program" shall have the same meaning as provided in the II for the Program Execution.