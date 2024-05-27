BYLAWS OF BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

BBVA Bylaws Table of contents TITLE I GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS 5 Name, registered office, corporate purpose and duration of the company 5 Article 1. Name 5 Article 2. Registered office 5 Article 3. Corporate purpose 5 Article 4. Duration and commencement of operations 6 TITLE II SHARE CAPITAL. SHARES. SHAREHOLDERS 6 Chapter One. Share Capital 6 Article 5. Share capital 6 Article 6. Capital increase or reduction 6 Chapter Two. Shares 7 Article 7. Representation of shares 7 Article 8. Registration of shares 7 Article 9. Outstanding disbursements 8 Article 10. Multiple ownership 9 Article 11. Transfer of shares 9 Article 12. Theft, misappropriation, misplacement or destruction of certificates issued by the accounting register 10 Article 13. Non-voting shares 10 Article 13 bis. Redeemable shares 10 Article 13 ter. Privileged shares 11 Chapter Three. Shareholders 11 Article 14. General principles 11 Article 15. Shareholders' rights 11 Article 16. Obligations of shareholders 12 TITLE III CORPORATE BODIES 13 Article 17. Number 13 Chapter One. The General Shareholders' Meeting 13 Article 18. The General Meeting as sovereign body 13 2 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws Article 19. Categories of General Meetings 13 Article 20. Calling of Meetings 14 Article 21. Notice of the calling and format of the Meeting 14 Article 22. Place of the Meeting 15 Article 23. Right of attendance 15 Article 24. Proxies for the General Meeting 16 Article 25. Quorum 16 Article 26. Chair and Secretary of the General Meeting 17 Article 27. List of attendees 17 Article 28. Content of Meetings 17 Article 29. Shareholders' right to information 18 Article 30. Powers of the General Meeting 18 Article 31. Adoption of resolutions 20 Article 32. Minutes of General Meetings 21 Chapter Two. The Board of Directors 21 Article 33. Nature 21 Article 33 bis. Remuneration 21 Article 34. Number and election 22 Article 35. Requirements to hold director status 23 Article 36. Term of office and renewal 23 Article 37. Vacancies 23 Article 38. Chair and Secretary of the Board 23 Article 39. Powers of the Chair 24 Article 39 bis. Lead Director 24 Article 40. Board meetings and calling 25 Article 41. Quorum and adoption of resolutions 25 Article 42. Proxy to attend Board meetings 25 Article 43. Powers of the Board 25 Article 44. Minutes of Board meetings 27 Chapter Three. The Executive Committee 28 Article 45. Creation and composition 28 Article 46. Meeting and powers 28 Article 47. Quorum and adoption of resolutions 28 3 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws Chapter Four. Board Committees 29 Article 48. Board Committees 29 Chapter Five. The Chief Executive Officer and the General Management 29 Article 49. The Chief Executive Officer 29 Article 50. General Management 30 Article 50 ............................................................................................................................................bis 30 TITLE IV FINANCIAL YEAR AND ALLOCATION OF RESULTS 30 Article 51. Duration of the financial year 30 Article 52. Annual financial statements 30 Article 53. Allocation of results 31 Article 53 ............................................................................................................................................bis 31 TITLE V DISSOLUTION AND LIQUIDATION OF THE COMPANY 31 Article 54. Grounds for dissolution 31 Article 55. Appointment of liquidators 32 Article 56. Liquidation phase 32 Article 57. Distribution of corporate assets 32 4 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws TITLE I GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS Name, registered office, corporate purpose and duration of the company Article 1. Name The Company is called Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (hereinafter the Bank or the Company) and will be governed by the law, these Bylaws and other provisions applicable to it at any time. Article 2. Registered office The Bank has its registered office in the city of Bilbao (Bizkaia), 4, Plaza de San Nicolás, and may establish branches, agencies, delegations and representative offices anywhere in Spain or abroad, in accordance with the legal provisions in force. The registered office may be changed within the same municipal district by resolution of the Board of Directors. Article 3. Corporate purpose The Bank's purpose is to carry out all kinds of activities, operations, acts, contracts and services within the banking business or directly or indirectly related to it, which are permitted or not prohibited by the provisions in force and supplementary activities. Its corporate purpose also includes the acquisition, possession, use and disposal of securities, public offering of acquisition and sale of securities, as well as all types of holdings in any entity or company. 5 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws Article 4. Duration and commencement of operations The duration of the Company is indefinite, and it may commence operations on the date on which the public deed of constitution is formalised. TITLE II SHARE CAPITAL. SHARES. SHAREHOLDERS Chapter One. Share Capital Article 5. Share capital The Bank's share capital is TWO BILLION, EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR MILLION, NINE THOUSAND, EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN EUROS AND EIGHTY-FIVE EURO CENTS (EUR 2,824,009,877.85), represented by FIVE BILLION, SEVEN HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE MILLION, TWO HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SIXTY-FIVE (5,763,285,465) shares, each with a nominal value of FORTY- NINE EURO CENTS (EUR 0.49), all of the same class and series, fully subscribed and paid up. Article 6. Capital increase or reduction The Bank's share capital may be increased or reduced by resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting, without prejudice to the provisions of article 30, paragraphs c) and d) of these Bylaws. The share capital may be increased by issuing new shares or by increasing the nominal value of existing shares. In both cases, the capital increase may be charged to new monetary or non-monetary contributions to corporate equity, including the provision of credits against the Company, or to profits or reserves already included in the most recent approved balance sheet. 6 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws In the case of share capital increases through the issuance of new shares, whether ordinary or preference, charged to monetary contributions, shareholders will be entitled to subscribe a number of shares proportional to the nominal value of the shares they hold, within the period granted to this effect by the directors of the Company, which will be no less than fifteen days from the publication of the announcement of the offer of subscription to the new shares in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry. The pre-emptive subscription right will be transferable under the same conditions as the shares from which it derives. In the case of share capital increases charged to reserves, the same rule will apply to the rights of free allocation of the new shares. The pre-emptive subscription right will not apply when the capital increase is due to the absorption of another company or of all or part of the split-off assets of another company or the conversion of bonds into shares. In cases where the interest of the Company so requires, the General Shareholders' Meeting, when deciding on the capital increase, may agree upon, in line with the legally established requirements, the total or partial elimination of the pre-emptive subscription right. Chapter Two. Shares Article 7. Representation of shares The shares will be represented by book entries, subject to the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act and other applicable provisions. Article 8. Registration of shares The shares, as well as their transfer and the constitution of rights in rem or any other kind of encumbrances thereon, will be recorded in the corresponding Accounting Register, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act and concordant provisions. Nevertheless, based on the principle of registered form that governs the Bank's shares, the company will maintain its own register of shareholders for the purposes and with the 7 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws effectiveness attributed to it in each case by current regulations. To this end, should the formal status of a shareholder correspond to persons or entities that, in accordance with their own legislation, hold said status by means of a fiduciary relationship, trust or any other equivalent title, the Company may require the aforementioned persons or entities to communicate to it the beneficial owners of said shares and any acts of transfer or encumbrance thereof. Article 9. Outstanding disbursements Where any shares are not paid up in full, the shareholder must proceed to pay the outstanding portion when determined by the Board of Directors, within a maximum period of five years from the date of the resolution of the share capital increase. The payment method and other relevant circumstances will be subject to the provisions of the resolution of the share capital increase. Those concerned will be notified of the requirement for payment of outstanding disbursements, or it will be announced in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry. There must be a minimum of one month between the date of sending the communication or the announcement and the payment date. The shareholder in default of the payment of outstanding disbursements shall not exercise their voting right. The amount of their shares will be deducted from the share capital for the calculation of the quorum. The shareholder in default will not be entitled to receive dividends, nor pre-emptive subscription to new shares, nor convertible bonds. Should the period established for payment elapse without the payment being made, the Bank may, depending on the case and in light of the nature of the disbursement not made, either demand compliance with the payment obligation, including payment of legal interest and the loss and damage caused by the delay, or dispose of the shares in default on the account and risk of the defaulting shareholder. In this case, the disposal of the shares will be verified by a member of the official secondary market on which they were admitted to trade, or alternatively by the certifying officer, and will entail, if appropriate, the replacement of the original share certificate by a duplicate. The proceeds of the sale, as may be the case, after deducting expenses, will enter the Bank's possession and they will be allocated to cover the overdraft of the cancelled shares. Should there be any surplus, it will be delivered to the holder. 8 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

BBVA Bylaws If the sale cannot take place, the share will be redeemed, with the consequent share capital reduction, leaving the amounts already paid as profits for the Company. Should the partially paid shares be transferred, the acquiring shareholder will be jointly liable for the payment of the outstanding amount, together with all the preceding transferors, at the choice of the Board of Directors. The transferors will be liable for a term of three years from the date of the respective transfer. The provisions of this article will not prevent the Bank from using any of the means provided for in the applicable legislation against defaulting shareholders. Article 10. Multiple ownership All shares are indivisible. Where, as a result of inheritance, legacy or any other title, the ownership of a share is vested in two or more persons, said persons, without prejudice to the provisions of article 24 of these Bylaws, must appoint one person to exercise the shareholder rights and will be jointly liable to the Company with respect to all obligations arising from their status as shareholders. If they do reach an agreement for this appointment or do not give notice thereof to the Company, the right of representation will be deemed to be attributed to the person with the largest portion. Should all portions be equal, the appointment will be made by the Bank by the means of drawing lots. The same rule will apply to other cases of joint ownership of rights on the shares. Article 11. Transfer of shares The transfer of shares in the Company, which will be free, will be performed by book transfer. The recording of the transfer in the accounting register in favour of the acquirer will have the same effects as the transfer of securities. The legitimisation for the transfer and exercise of the rights arising from the shares may be evidenced by showing the corresponding certificate issued by the entity or agency responsible for the accounting register in which the shares are registered. 9 This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.