EIB Group investment in BBVA securitisation agreements

The EIB Group investment in the BBVA Consumer 2024-1 securitisation fund includes a commitment of around €345 million from the EIB, and €32 million from the EIF. The EIF investment will enable BBVA to make a loan portfolio worth €64 million available to SMEs, half of which will have a green component. The EIB investment will enable BBVA to mobilise €620 million for mortgages for highly energy-efficient homes and €182 million for SME project financing.

The previous EIB Group investment in BBVA's synthetic securitisation of mortgage loans in March 2024 included a commitment of €76 million from the EIB, and €25 million from the EIF. Private investors also invested in other tranches of the securitisation structure. This EIB Group investment has enabled BBVA to make a portfolio of mortgages worth more than €200 million available to individuals for highly energy-efficient homes.

Background information

About the EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investment contributing to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group). Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments that specifically target this market segment. In this role, it contributes to the achievement of key EU policy goals such as competitiveness and growth, innovation and digitalisation, social impact, skills and human capital, climate action and environmental sustainability.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), reported total financing signatures in Spain of €11.4 billion in 2023, approximately €6.8 billion of which went to climate action and environmental sustainability projects. Overall, the EIB Group signed €88 billion in new financing worldwide in 2023.