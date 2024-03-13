6-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of March, 2024

Commission file number: 1-10110

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

BANK BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Calle Azul, 4

28050 Madrid

Spain

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F ☒   Form40-F ☐

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

Explanatory Note

This Report on Form 6-K contains, as exhibits, certain documents listed below relating to the issuance and sale by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (the "Issuer") of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.381% Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due 2035 (the "2035 Notes" and together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). This Report on Form 6-K and the Exhibits hereto are hereby incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement on Form F-3(No. 333-266391) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and into the related prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2024.

Exhibit Index

Exhibit

Description of Exhibit

 1.1 Pricing Agreement dated March 5, 2024
 4.15 Third Supplemental Indenture for the 2029 Notes dated as of March 13, 2024 between the Issuer, as Issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, acting (except with respect to its role as Security Registrar) through its London Branch, as Trustee, Paying Agent, Transfer Agent and Security Registrar
 4.16 Third Supplemental Indenture for the 2035 Notes dated as of March 13, 2024 between the Issuer, as Issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, acting (except with respect to its role as Security Registrar) through its London Branch, as Trustee, Paying Agent, Transfer Agent, Calculation Agent and Security Registrar
 4.17 Forms of Security Certificates representing the Notes (included in Exhibits 4.15 and 4.16)
 5.1 Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, special United States counsel to the Issuer, as to the legality of the Notes being registered
 5.2 Opinion of J&A Garrigues, S.L.P., Spanish counsel to the Issuer, as to the legality of the Notes being registered
23.1 Consent of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
23.2 Consent of J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (included in Exhibit 5.2)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
By:

/s/ Ignacio Echevarría Soriano

Name: Ignacio Echevarría Soriano
Title: Authorized Representative

Date: March 13, 2024

