BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page Certain Terms and Conventions 1 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 2 Presentation of Financial Information 4 B. Business Overview 6 E. Selected Statistical Information 15 Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 27 A. Operating Results 27 B. Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Other Information 59 Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements F- 1

CERTAIN TERMS AND CONVENTIONS

The terms below are used as follows throughout this report:

• " BBVA ", the " Bank ", the " Company ", the " Group ", the " BBVA Group " or first person personal pronouns, such as "we", "us", or "our", mean Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.

• " BBVA Mexico " means Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.

• " Consolidated Financial Statements " means our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, presented in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (" IFRS-IASB "), as well as in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the European Union (" EU-IFRS ") applicable as of December 31, 2022, considering the Bank of Spain Circular 4/2017 (as defined herein), as well as its successive amendments, and any other legislation governing financial reporting which was applicable and with the format and mark-up requirements established in the EU Delegated Regulation 2019/815 of the European Commission.

• " Garanti BBVA " means Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş., and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.

• " Latin America " refers to Mexico and the countries in which we operate in South America and Central America.

• " Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements " means our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 presented in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34) as issued by the IASB and adopted by the European Union (" EU ") and included herewith.

• " 2022 Form 20-F " means our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 6, 2023.

In this report, " $ ", " U.S. dollars ", and " dollars " refer to United States Dollars and " € " and " euro " refer to Euro.

1





PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Under Regulation (EC) no. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of July 19, 2002, all companies governed by the law of an EU Member State and whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market of any Member State must prepare their consolidated financial statements for the years beginning on or after January 1, 2005 in conformity with EU-IFRS. The Bank of Spain issued Circular 4/2017 of November 27, 2017 (" Circular 4/2017 "), on Public and Confidential Financial Reporting Rules and Formats, which requires Spanish credit institutions to adapt their accounting system to the principles derived from the adoption of EU-IFRS.

There are no differences between EU-IFRS required to be applied under the Bank of Spain's Circular 4/2017 and IFRS-IASB as of the dates and for the periods presented in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34) as issued by the IASB and adopted by the EU.

For a description of our critical accounting policies, see Note 2 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-Critical Accounting Policies " in our 2022 Form 20-F and Note 2.2 to our Consolidated Financial Statements.

The financial information as of December 31, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included herein and in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements may differ from previously reported financial information as of such date and for such period in previously filed reports as a result of certain of the modifications referred to in the sections " -Changes in Accounting Policies " and " -Changes in Intra-Group Adjustments " herein.

Changes in Accounting Policies

IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts

IFRS 17 has superseded IFRS 4 for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts. The initial application date of IFRS 17 was January 1, 2023 and it has been applied to the six months ended June 30, 2023, with transition date January 1, 2022. In order to make the information as of December 31, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 comparable with the information as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 and the income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were adjusted (see Note 2.1 and Appendix III to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information on the application of IFRS 17).

IFRS 17 has introduced substantial changes in the accounting of insurance contracts with the aim of achieving greater homogeneity and increasing comparability among entities. With the implementation of IFRS 17, the valuation of insurance contracts is based on a model that uses updated assumptions for each reporting period.

The impact on equity of the first-time application of IFRS 17 as of January 1, 2023 on the BBVA Group includes the impact in transition and the financial information from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 already restated under IFRS 17. During 2022, a generalized neutral effect has been observed when comparing the results expressed under IFRS 4 with those restated under IFRS 17, except in specific cases, which has affected first-time application reserves.

The impact of the transition from IFRS 4 to IFRS 17 on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and retained earnings related mainly to long-term contracts. The impact on equity recognized at the date of entry into force of IFRS 17 was not significant for the consolidated financial statements of the BBVA Group.

Changes in Intra-Group Adjustments

Following the publication of our Consolidated Financial Statements, certain non-material balance sheet intra-group adjustments between the Corporate Center and the operating segments were reallocated to the corresponding operating segments. In addition, certain expenses related to global projects and activities were reallocated between the Corporate Center and the corresponding operating segments. In order to make the segment information as of December 31, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 comparable with the segment information as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023, segment information as of December 31, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 has been revised in conformity with these intra-group reallocations.

See Note 5 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for information on our operating segments.

4





2023 Share Buyback Program

On March 17, 2023, after receiving the required authorization from the ECB, BBVA announced that it would implement a buyback program for the repurchase of own shares in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the Parliament Commission and Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, aimed at reducing BBVA's share capital by a maximum monetary amount of €422 million. The execution was carried out internally by BBVA.

On April 21, 2023, BBVA announced the completion of the share buyback program upon reaching the maximum monetary amount, having acquired 64,643,559 shares between March 20 and April 20, 2023, representing, approximately, 1.07% of BBVA's share capital as of said date.

On June 2, 2023, BBVA announced that it had completed a reduction of BBVA's share capital in a nominal amount of €31,675,343.91 and the consequent cancellation, charged to unrestricted reserves, of 64,643,559 BBVA shares of €0.49 par value each acquired derivatively by the Bank in execution of the share buyback program and which were held as treasury shares (see Notes 4 and 25 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements). The share capital reduction was carried out pursuant to the resolution adopted by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of BBVA held on March 17, 2023, under item 3 of the agenda.

Designation of Turkey as a Hyperinflationary Economy

Since the second quarter of 2022, the Turkish economy has been considered hyperinflationary, resulting in the Group having applied hyperinflation accounting in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies" in respect thereof with effect from January 1, 2022 with respect to the financial statements of the BBVA Group's entities located in Turkey 1 . In addition, all the components of the financial statements of such entities (including income statement items) (in each case, for any period in which the Turkish economy was considered to be hyperinflationary) are converted at the relevant period-end exchange rate for inclusion in our consolidated financial statements, and the resulting conversion differences are recorded within "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" as stated in IAS 21.

The first application of IAS 29 in respect of the Turkish subsidiaries led to an increase in equity of €130 million as of January 1, 2022, and was mainly the result of the revaluation of tangible assets and inflation-linked bonds. The net result derived from the application of IAS 29 and IAS 21 in Turkey for the six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to a loss of €1,776 million, of which €1,022 million was attributed to the parent company of the Group. This impact included the loss of the net monetary position, which amounted to a gross amount of €1,686 million and was recorded in the line "Other operating expense" in the consolidated income statement, partially offset by the positive impact of the revaluation of certain bonds linked to inflation, for a gross amount of €1,132 million, given that, under IAS 29, these types of bonds are considered protective assets.

See Note 2.2.19 to our Consolidated Financial Statements for information on the application of IAS 29 and IAS 21 to hyperinflationary economies.

Statistical and Financial Information

The following principles should be noted in reviewing the statistical and financial information contained herein:

• Average balances, when used, are based on the beginning and the month-end balances during each six-month period. We do not believe that such monthly averages present trends that are materially different from those that would be presented by daily averages.

• Unless otherwise stated, any reference to loans refers to both loans and advances.

• Financial information with respect to segments or subsidiaries may not reflect consolidation adjustments.

• Certain numerical information in this report on Form 6-K may not compute due to rounding. In addition, information regarding period-to-period changes is based on numbers which have not been rounded.

• Information has not been annualized except where explicitly stated.









1 IAS 29 does not apply to the operations outside Turkey of the Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. group of companies, and in particular to the financial statements of Garanti Bank S.A. in Romania and GarantiBank International N.V. in the Netherlands.

5





B. Business Overview

The BBVA Group is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. Internationally diversified and with strengths in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management and wholesale banking, the Group is committed to offering a compelling digital proposition focused on customer experience.

For this purpose, the Group is focused on increasingly offering products online and through mobile channels, improving the functionality of its digital offerings and refining the customer experience, contributing to the delivery of its strategy in a sustainable and inclusive way. BBVA is committed to sustainability, which is impacting the banking business, as part of its daily activities, encompassing not only relations with customers but also internal processes.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the number of digital and mobile customers and the volume of digital transactions continued to increase.

Operating Segments

As of June 30, 2023, the structure of the operating segments used by the BBVA Group for management purposes remained the same as in 2022.

Set forth below are the Group's current five operating segments:

• Spain;

• Mexico;

• Turkey;

• South America; and

• Rest of Business.

In addition to the operating segments referred to above, the Group has a Corporate Center which includes those items that have not been allocated to an operating segment. It includes the Group's general management functions, including costs from central units that have a strictly corporate function; management of structural exchange rate positions carried out by the Financial Planning unit; certain proprietary portfolios; certain tax assets and liabilities; certain provisions related to commitments with employees; and goodwill and other intangibles, as well as the financing of such asset portfolios. It also includes the results of the Group's stake in the venture capital fund Propel Venture Partners.

For certain relevant information concerning the preparation and presentation of the financial information included in this report, see " Presentation of Financial Information ".

The breakdown of the Group's total assets by each of BBVA's operating segments and the Corporate Center as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was as follows:

As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 (In Millions of Euros) Spain 452,360 427,116 Mexico 164,758 142,557 Turkey 67,324 66,036 South America 67,541 61,951 Rest of Business 54,242 49,952 Subtotal Assets by Operating Segment 806,225 747,613 Corporate Center and Adjustments (1) (43,768) (35,521) Total Assets BBVA Group 762,456 712,092

(1) Includes balance sheet intra-group adjustments between the Corporate Center and the operating segments (see " Presentation of Financial Information ").

6





The following table sets forth information relating to the profit (loss) attributable to parent company for each of BBVA's operating segments and the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Such information is presented under management criteria; however, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, there are no differences between the sum of the income statements of our operating segments and the Corporate Center (calculated in accordance with management criteria used to report segment financial information) and the consolidated income statement of the Group. For additional information on the profit (loss) attributable to parent company for each of BBVA's operating segments and the Corporate Center, see " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-Item 5A. Operating Results-Results of operations by operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022 ".

Profit / (Loss) Attributable to Parent Company % of Profit / (Loss) Attributable to Parent Company Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Millions of Euros) (In Percentage) Spain 1,231 801 24.9 25.1 Mexico 2,614 1,781 52.8 55.9 Turkey 525 59 10.6 1.9 South America 367 418 7.4 13.1 Rest of Business 212 128 4.3 4.0 Subtotal operating segments 4,950 3,188 100.0 100.0 Corporate Center (1,072) (230) Profit attributable to parent company 3,878 2,957

The following table sets forth certain summarized information relating to the income of each operating segment and the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Such information is presented under management criteria; however, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, there are no differences between the sum of the income statements of our operating segments and the Corporate Center (calculated in accordance with management criteria used to report segment financial information) and the consolidated income statement of the Group. For additional information on the income of each of BBVA's operating segments and the Corporate Center, see " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-Item 5A. Operating Results-Results of operations by operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022 ".

Operating Segments Spain Mexico Turkey South America Rest of Business Corporate Center Total (1) (In Millions of Euros) June 2023 Net interest income / (expense) 2,544 5,264 980 2,503 260 (140) 11,410 Gross income 3,630 6,774 1,480 2,415 565 (716) 14,148 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,821 3,585 787 780 272 (1,123) 6,122 Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company 1,231 2,614 525 367 212 (1,072) 3,878 June 2022 Net interest income / (expense) 1,758 3,686 1,153 1,849 155 (64) 8,538 Gross income 3,050 4,813 1,335 1,982 384 (147) 11,417 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,404 2,446 633 745 162 (532) 4,858 Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company 801 1,781 59 418 128 (230) 2,957

(1) For information on the reconciliation of the sum of the income statements of our operating segments and the Corporate Center (calculated in accordance with management criteria used to report segment financial information) and the consolidated income statement of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2022, see " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-Item 5A. Operating Results-Results of Operations by Operating Segment ".

7





The following tables set forth summarized information relating to the balance sheet of the operating segments and the Corporate Center and adjustments as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

As of June 30, 2023 Spain Mexico Turkey South America Rest of Business Total Operating Segments Corporate Center and Adjustments (1) (In Millions of Euros) Total Assets 452,360 164,758 67,324 67,541 54,242 806,225 (43,768) Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 39,190 11,529 7,759 8,238 5,634 72,351 (494) Financial assets at fair value (2) 153,651 53,881 4,119 12,043 8,646 232,341 (17,616) Financial assets at amortized cost 210,405 92,237 52,531 44,107 39,510 438,789 52 Loans and advances to customers 173,944 83,693 35,673 41,548 36,175 371,033 (1,272) Total Liabilities 437,963 154,675 60,046 61,261 50,203 764,148 (54,260) Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss 117,618 28,813 2,197 4,032 7,805 160,464 (20,556) Financial liabilities at amortized cost - Customer deposits 214,276 84,865 50,793 43,086 10,470 403,490 (1,146) Total Equity 14,397 10,083 7,277 6,281 4,039 42,077 10,492 Assets under management 92,848 49,660 6,800 5,925 506 155,739 Mutual funds 69,252 45,765 3,851 5,925 - 124,792 Pension funds 23,596 - 2,950 - 506 27,051 Other placements - 3,895 - - - 3,895

(1) Includes balance sheet intra-group adjustments between the Corporate Center and the operating segments (see " Presentation of Financial Information ").

(2) Financial assets at fair value includes: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income".

As of December 31, 2022 Spain Mexico Turkey South America Rest of Business Total Operating Segments Corporate Center and Adjustments (1) (In Millions of Euros) Total Assets 427,116 142,557 66,036 61,951 49,952 747,613 (35,521) Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 49,185 13,228 6,061 7,695 4,015 80,184 (428) Financial assets at fair value (2) 126,413 46,575 5,203 10,739 5,090 194,020 (10,174) Financial assets at amortized cost 204,528 77,191 51,621 40,448 40,425 414,215 207 Loans and advances to customers 173,971 71,231 37,443 38,437 37,375 358,456 (1,105) Total Liabilities 413,993 132,726 59,326 56,077 45,604 707,726 (46,150) Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss 84,619 25,840 2,138 2,813 4,397 119,808 (13,617) Financial liabilities at amortized cost - Customer deposits 221,019 77,750 46,339 40,042 9,827 394,978 (574) Total Equity 13,124 9,831 6,711 5,874 4,348 39,887 10,630 Assets under management 86,759 38,196 6,936 17,760 520 150,170 Mutual funds 63,786 35,614 3,731 5,804 - 108,935 Pension funds 22,973 - 3,205 11,956 520 38,653 Other placements - 2,582 - - - 2,582

(1) Includes balance sheet intra-group adjustments between the Corporate Center and the operating segments (see " Presentation of Financial Information ").

(2) Financial assets at fair value includes: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income".

8





Spain

This operating segment includes all of BBVA's banking and non-banking businesses in Spain, other than those included in the Corporate Center. The primary business units included in this operating segment are:

• Spanish Retail Network : including individual customers, private banking, small companies and businesses in the domestic market;

• Corporate and Business Banking : which manages small and medium sized enterprises (" SMEs "), companies and corporations, and public institutions;

• Corporate and Investment Banking : responsible for business with large corporations and multinational groups and the trading floor and distribution business in Spain; and

• Other units: which includes the insurance business unit in Spain (BBVA Seguros) as well as the Group's shareholding in Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A., the Asset Management unit (which manages Spanish mutual funds and pension funds), lending to real estate developers and foreclosed real estate assets in Spain, as well as certain proprietary portfolios and certain funding and structural interest-rate positions of the euro balance sheet which are not included in the Corporate Center.

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits amounted to €39,190 million as of June 30, 2023, a 20.3% decrease compared with the €49,185 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly driven by a decrease in cash held at the Bank of Spain as a result of the partial repayment by BBVA of drawdowns under the ECB's TLTRO III facilities.

Financial assets at fair value of this operating segment (which includes the following portfolios: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income") amounted to €153,651 million as of June 30, 2023, a 21.5% increase from the €126,413 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in loans to credit institutions (through reverse repurchase agreements) and the increase in Spanish sovereign debt, recorded under the "Financial assets held for trading" portfolio, partially offset by the maturity of a Spanish treasury bond.

Financial assets at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €210,405 million, a 2.9% increase compared with the €204,528 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. Within this heading, loans and advances to customers amounted to €173,944 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to the €173,971 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the decrease in wholesale lending and to certain mortgage loans cancellations, partially offset by increases in loans to local governments.

Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €117,618 million, a 39.0% increase compared with the €84,619 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in deposits from credit institutions (through repurchase agreements).

Customer deposits at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €214,276 million, a 3.1% decrease compared with the €221,019 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the decrease in demand deposits within the retail portfolio, partially offset by an increase in time deposits. The decrease in demand deposits was due in part to the shift from demand deposits from households and non-financial corporations towards higher profitability investments (including mutual funds), in a context where remuneration on deposits continues to be low, the positive effect of year-end compensation (including bonuses) paid by companies at the end of 2022 (which led to an increase in deposits) and the decreased savings capacity of customers as a result of inflation.

Off-balance sheet funds of this operating segment (which includes "Mutual funds" (including customers' portfolios) and "Pension funds") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €92,848 million, a 7.0% increase compared with €86,759 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the shift from demand deposits towards higher profitability investments, which resulted in an increase in private banking and mutual funds.

This operating segment's non-performing loan ratio (defined as non-performing loans divided by total credit risk and calculated as the sum of impaired loans and advances to customers, impaired guarantees to customers and other impaired commitments divided by the sum of loans and advances to customers, guarantees to customers and other commitments) increased to 4.0% as of June 30, 2023 from 3.9% as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of higher Stage 3 entries, in a context of increased refinancing operations within the retail portfolio, and lower write-offs. As a result thereof, this operating segment's non-performing loan coverage ratio (defined as allowance for credit losses divided by non-performing loans and calculated as loss allowances on loans and advances divided by the sum of impaired loans and advances to customers, impaired guarantees to customers and other impaired commitments) was 57% as of June 30, 2023 and 61% as of December 31, 2022.

9





Mexico

The Mexico operating segment includes the banking, insurance and asset management business conducted in Mexico by BBVA Mexico. It also includes BBVA Mexico's agency in Houston.

The Mexican peso appreciated 12.4% against the euro as of June 30, 2023 compared with December 31, 2022, positively affecting the business activity of the Mexico operating segment as of June 30, 2023 expressed in euros. See " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects―Item 5A. Operating Results―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits amounted to €11,529 million as of June 30, 2023, a 12.8% decrease compared with the €13,228 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, in particular, cash balances held at Mexican Central Bank (" BANXICO ") decreased as a result of the higher lending activity levels (although customer deposits remain as the main source of funding for lending), partially offset by the appreciation of the Mexican peso.

Financial assets at fair value of this operating segment (which includes the following portfolios: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €53,881 million, a 15.7% increase from the €46,575 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro and the acquisition of sovereign debt securities recorded under "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income", partially offset by decreases in the value of certain exchange rate derivatives, in particular in the trading portfolio.

Financial assets at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €92,237 million, a 19.5% increase compared with the €77,191 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. Within this heading, loans and advances to customers of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €83,693 million, a 17.5% increase compared with the €71,231 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly attributable to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, the positive performance of the retail portfolio (in particular, consumer loans, mortgage loans and SMEs loans) and, to a lesser extent, the wholesale portfolio (loans to enterprises), due to the favorable economic evolution and the deterioration of international debt capital markets.

Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €28,813 million, an 11.5% increase compared with the €25,840 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro and the increase in the fair value of unit-linked insurance plans, partially offset by the decrease in the value of derivatives recorded under the "Financial liabilities held for trading" portfolio.

Customer deposits at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €84,865 million, a 9.2% increase compared with the €77,750 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, primarily due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, partially offset by decreases in the volume of demand deposits within the portfolios of non-financial corporations and households, as a result of the increased competition from other banks for remunerated deposits.

Off-balance sheet funds of this operating segment (which includes "Mutual funds" (including customers' portfolios) and "Other placements") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €49,660 million, a 30.0% increase compared with the €38,196 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro and the continuing search by customers for higher profitability investments, which continued to boost mutual funds, supported by an improved product offer that includes funds linked to Environmental, Social and Governance (" ESG ") factors.

This operating segment's non-performing loan ratio (as defined herein) was 2.5% as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The ratio was positively affected by the growth in lending activity, both in the retail and the wholesale portfolios, and adversely affected by the increase in Stage 3 entries in the retail portfolio. This operating segment's non-performing loan coverage ratio (as defined herein) was 129% as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

10





Turkey

This operating segment comprises the activities carried out by Garanti BBVA as an integrated financial services group operating in the banking, insurance and asset management business in Turkey, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking, together with its subsidiaries in pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management, as well as its international subsidiaries in Romania and the Netherlands.

On May 18, 2022, BBVA closed its voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA, which resulted in BBVA increasing its stake in Garanti BBVA from 49.85% to 85.97%. See " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects―Item 5A. Operating Results―Voluntary Takeover Bid for the Entire Share Capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. ".

The Turkish lira depreciated 29.5% against the euro as of June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, adversely affecting the business activity of the Turkey operating segment as of June 30, 2023 expressed in euros. See " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects―Item 5A. Operating Results―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

Since the second quarter of 2022, the Turkish economy has been considered to be hyperinflationary as defined by IAS 29. See " Presentation of Financial Information-Designation of Turkey as a Hyperinflationary Economy " for information on the impact of hyperinflation accounting.

BBVA's operations in Turkey are subject to regulation by Turkish national authorities. In general, the rules applicable to products and services that banks in Turkey offer to consumers are more stringent than rules applicable with respect to commercial and corporate banking customers. Since 2021, the regulations that were introduced in 2020 authorizing the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (" CBRT ") to impose restrictions regarding certain fees and commissions that may be charged to customers have been amended, establishing maximum limits with respect to loan allocation and loan disbursement fees (see " Information on the Company-Business Overview-Supervision and Regulation-Principal Markets-Turkey " and " Information on the Company-Competition-Turkey " in our 2022 Form 20-F).

In 2022, the CBRT unveiled an integrated policy framework seeking to stabilize the Turkish lira, including by permanently increasing the weight of Turkish lira-denominated assets and liabilities in the banking system. As part of such policy, the CBRT strengthened its macroprudential policy toolkit and revised the reserve requirement regulation, which used to apply to the liability side of balance sheets, and began to apply to the asset side of balance sheets as well, including Turkish lira-denominated commercial cash loans (subject to certain exceptions). In August 2022, the CBRT replaced the then existing 20% reserve requirement ratio on Turkish lira-denominated loans with a requirement to maintain government bonds in an amount equivalent to 30% of such loans. In January 2023, the securities maintenance ratio that Turkish banks are required to apply to their foreign currency deposits was set at 10% (5% as amended on June 25, 2023) and is set to be in place until December 2023. However, if the relevant bank's ratio of Turkish lira deposits to total deposits is: (i) less than 57%, then such securities maintenance ratio is to be increased to 12%; and, (ii) greater than or equal to 70%, then such securities maintenance ratio is to be decreased to 3%. In May 2023 the CBRT required each Turkish bank (including Garanti BBVA) to hold additional Turkish lira-denominated securities issued by the Turkish government if the conversion rate from foreign currency deposits to Turkish lira deposits by July 28, 2023 was less than 10%, and if less than 30% they would have to hold additional government bonds from that date until the end of the year (in short, lenders are being mandated to convert such percentage of their foreign currency deposits into Turkish lira or increase their holdings of government bonds equivalent to the amount they failed to convert). This requirement will not apply to banks whose aggregate deposits fund size in foreign currency is below an amount determined by the CBRT from time to time. The CBRT continues to issue instructions to further clarify the implementation of these requirements on a regular basis.

Additional amendments to the reserve requirement were announced in January and April 2023, including, (i) a rate of 0% for Turkish lira deposit accounts with maturities longer than three months; (ii) a rate of 0%, until December 2023, for the increase in foreign currency-denominated liabilities with maturities longer than six months; and (iii) an increase in the mandatory reserve ratios for foreign currency liabilities (deposits) by five basis points if the share of a Turkish bank's Turkish lira deposits to be calculated for individuals and legal persons is less than 60% of total deposits (57% following the amendment announced in July 2023). In addition, a new requirement of 15% was established for the accounts with exchange rate support provided by the CBRT. Further, the CBRT extended the deadline for domestic legal entities to open, mandatorily, Turkish Lira Deposit and Participation Accounts with their existing balances already held at banks in other currencies between December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2023, until December 31, 2023.

11





The low interest rates set by the CBRT in a context of high inflation (despite the recent increases of interest rates from 8.5% in to 17.5% in July 2023, carried out by CBRT in June and July 2023), the policies affecting the banking sector (which have had the effect of increasing BBVA's exposure to the Turkish lira and Turkish sovereign debt) and currency depreciation have affected and may continue to affect the Group's results.

Following its publication in the Official Gazette on July 15, 2023, Law No. 7456 on Additional Motor Vehicle Tax and Amendments to Certain Laws as well as Decree Law No. 375, for Compensation of Economic Losses Caused by the Earthquakes on February 6, 2023, has entered into force in Turkey. Among others, this Law provides for the modification of the general corporate income tax rate in Turkey from 20% to 25%. However, the general tax rate for banks and financial institutions has been increased to 30% (since April 2022 it was already 25%). This change will be applicable to profit generated in tax periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. These modifications have not been considered in preparing the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits amounted to €7,759 million as of June 30, 2023, a 28.0% increase compared with the €6,061 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in cash held at the CBRT as a result in part of the increases in funding through customer time deposits and demand deposits in Turkish lira, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

Financial assets at fair value of this operating segment (which includes the following portfolios: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €4,119 million, a 20.8% decrease from the €5,203 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro, partially offset by increases in the value of exchange rate derivatives in foreign currency positions.

Financial assets at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €52,531 million, a 1.8% increase compared with the €51,621 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. Within this heading, loans and advances to customers of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €35,673 million, a 4.7% decrease compared with the €37,443 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro, partially offset by the increase (in local currency) in Turkish lira-denominated credit card loans (which is the type of loan where there is greater competition) and loans to enterprises, due, in part, to the abovementioned measures announced by the Turkish authorities to encourage Turkish lira-denominated loans. In addition, within this heading, debt securities of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €5,986 million, a 7.6% increase compared with the €5,564 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, as a result of the increase in local currency-denominated government bonds mainly due to the abovementioned increase in the securities maintenance ratio established by the CBRT, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €2,197 million, a 2.7% increase compared with the €2,138 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in the value of exchange rate derivatives recorded under the "Financial liabilities held for trading" portfolio, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

Customer deposits at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €50,793 million, a 9.6% increase compared with the €46,339 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in time deposits in Turkish lira (transferred, in part, from time deposits in U.S. dollars) and, to a lesser extent, demand deposits in Turkish lira, as a result in part of the abovementioned measures announced by the Turkish authorities to encourage and protect deposits denominated in Turkish lira and prevent further dollarization of deposits, which include increased reserve requirement and the obligation by banks to buy local currency-denominated government bonds if less than a particular percentage of their deposits are denominated in Turkish lira, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

Off-balance sheet funds of this operating segment (which includes "Mutual funds" and "Pension funds") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €6,800 million, a 2.0% decrease compared with the €6,936 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

The non-performing loan ratio (as defined herein) of this operating segment decreased to 4.2% as of June 30, 2023 from 5.1% as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the change in the staging of a large customer from Stage 3 to Stage 2 in the wholesale loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2023 and increased loan activity (in particular, credit card loans and loans to enterprises in Turkish lira), partially offset by the change in the staging of certain loans from Stage 1 to Stage 2, due to the impact of the earthquakes in February 2023 (see Note 6.1 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements). As a result thereof, this operating segment's non-performing loan coverage ratio (as defined herein) increased to 97% as of June 30, 2023 from 90% as of December 31, 2022.

12





South America

The South America operating segment includes the Group's banking, finance, insurance and asset management business mainly in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. It also includes representative offices in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and in Santiago (Chile).

The main business units included in the South America operating segment are:

• Retail and Corporate Banking : includes banks in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

• Insurance : includes insurance businesses in Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

As of June 30, 2023, the Colombian peso and the Peruvian sol appreciated against the euro by 12.7% and 3.0%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2022. On the other hand, the Argentine peso depreciated against the euro by 32.3%. Overall, changes in exchange rates have positively affected the business activity of the South America operating segment as of June 30, 2023 expressed in euros. See " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects―Item 5A. Operating Results―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Argentine and Venezuelan economies were considered to be hyperinflationary as defined by IAS 29. See " Presentation of Financial Information " . See also Note 2.2.19 to our Consolidated Financial Statements for information on the application of IAS 29 to hyperinflationary economies.

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €8,238 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the €7,695 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in cash balances held at central banks within this operating segment, as a result in part of the increase in funds from customer deposits in Peru, partially offset by decreases in other demand deposits and the depreciation of the Argentine peso.

Financial assets at fair value for this operating segment (which includes the following portfolios: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €12,043 million, a 12.2% increase compared with the €10,739 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in sovereign debt securities, partially offset by the depreciation of the Argentine peso.

Financial assets at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €44,107 million, a 9.0% increase compared with the €40,448 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. Within this heading, loans and advances to customers of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €41,548 million, an 8.1% increase compared with the €38,437 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in the retail portfolio (consumer loans and credit card loans in Argentina and Colombia), and, to a lesser extent, in loans to enterprises, in each case in local currency, and the appreciation of the currencies of the main countries where the BBVA Group operates within the region against the euro (excluding the Argentine peso), partially offset by the early repayments in Peru under the Reactiva program.

Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €4,032 million, a 43.3% increase compared with the €2,813 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in deposits from central banks recorded under the "Financial assets held for trading" portfolio, as a result of the evolution of repurchase agreements, and, to a lesser extent, the appreciation of the currencies of the main countries where the BBVA Group operates within the region against the euro (excluding the Argentine peso).

Customer deposits at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €43,086 million, a 7.6% increase compared with the €40,042 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in time deposits in Peru and Argentina (in each case, in the household portfolio), in a context of a high interest rate environment.

Off-balance sheet funds of this operating segment (which includes "Mutual funds" (including customers' portfolios in Colombia and Peru) and "Pension funds") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €5,925 million, a 66.6% decrease compared with the €17,760 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the mandatory transfer of the private pension funds in Bolivia, including those managed by the BBVA Group, to the Bolivian social security public Authority, and, to a lesser extent, the depreciation of the Argentine peso, partially offset by the increase in mutual funds in Argentina.

13





The non-performing loan ratio (as defined herein) of this operating segment increased to 4.3% as of June 30, 2023 from 4.1% as of December 31, 2022, as a result of the Stage 3 new entries in the retail portfolio in all geographies (mainly SMEs in Peru, loans to households in Colombia and Chile, and credit cards loans in Argentina) partially offset by write-offs in Peru. This operating segment's non-performing loan coverage ratio (as defined herein) decreased to 95% as of June 30, 2023, from 101% as of December 31, 2022.

Rest of Business

This operating segment mainly includes the wholesale activity carried out by the Group in Europe (excluding Spain), the United States and (through BBVA branches located therein) Asia.

The U.S. dollar depreciated 1.8% against the euro as of June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, adversely affecting the business activity of the Rest of Business operating segment as of June 30, 2023 expressed in euros. See " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects―Item 5A. Operating Results―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €5,634 million, a 40.3% increase compared with the €4,015 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increase in cash balances held at central banks within this operating segment.

Financial assets at fair value for this operating segment (which includes the following portfolios: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income") as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €8,646 million, a 69.9% increase compared with the €5,090 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the increased activity of BBVA Securities Inc., our broker-dealer in the United States, as macroeconomic indicators in the United States began to partially shift in early 2023, which led to increased opportunities in the debt capital markets. In addition, there was an increase in loans and advances recorded under "Financial assets held for trading".

Financial assets at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €39,510 million, a 2.3% decrease compared with the €40,425 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. Within this heading, loans and advances to customers of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €36,175 million, a 3.2% decrease compared with the €37,375 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to decreased wholesale loan activity in the branches located in Asia, partially offset by increased activity in the New York branch.

Financial liabilities held for trading and designated at fair value through profit or loss of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €7,805 million, a 77.5% increase compared with the €4,397 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to an increase in the activity of the broker-dealer BBVA Securities Inc. as macroeconomic indicators in the United States began to partially shift in early 2023, which led to increased opportunities in the debt capital markets. As a result thereof, there was an increase in deposits recorded under "Financial liabilities held for trading".

Customer deposits at amortized cost of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €10,470 million, a 6.5% increase compared with the €9,827 million recorded as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in time deposits from wholesale customers in the branches located in Asia and New York.

Off-balance sheet funds of this operating segment as of June 30, 2023 amounted to €506 million, a 2.8% decrease compared with the €520 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

The non-performing loan ratio (as defined herein) of this operating segment increased to 0.5% as of June 30, 2023 from 0.4% as of December 31, 2022. This operating segment's non-performing loan coverage ratio (as defined herein) decreased to 96% as of June 30, 2023, from 131% as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of a Stage 3 wholesale loan entry.

14





E. Selected Statistical Information

The following is a presentation of selected statistical information for the periods indicated. Where required under subpart 1400 of Regulation S-K, we have provided such selected statistical information separately for our domestic and foreign activities, pursuant to our determination, where applicable, that our foreign operations are significant according to Rule 9-05 of Regulation S-X. The allocation of assets and liabilities is based on the domicile of the Group entity at which the relevant asset or liability is accounted for. Domestic balances are those of Group entities domiciled in Spain, which reflect our domestic activities, and international balances are those of the Group entities domiciled outside of Spain, which reflect our foreign activities.

Interest income figures, when used, do not include interest income on non-accruing loans to the extent that cash payments have been received, as a result of the application of the interpretation issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) in its "IFRIC Update" of March 2019 regarding the collection of interest on impaired financial assets under IFRS 9 (Collection of interest on impaired financial assets). Loan fees are included in the computation of interest revenue. Interest income figures include "other income", which amounted to €149 million and €391 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. For additional information on "interest and other income" see Note 32.1 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

As a result of the application of IFRS 17 as of January 1, 2023, selected statistical information for 2022 (including monthly data) was adjusted in order to make it comparable with the information as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

15





Average Balances and Rates

The tables below set forth selected statistical information on our average balance sheets, which are based on the beginning and month-end balances in each period. We do not believe that monthly averages present trends materially different from those that would be presented by daily averages. We have not recalculated tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis because the effect of doing so would not be significant.

Average Balance Sheet - Assets and Interest from Interest Earning Assets Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield Average Balance Interest Average Yield (In Millions of Euros, Except Percentages) Total Assets (1) 736,478 21,897 6.00% 676,404 13,403 4.00% Interest-earning assets 683,203 21,897 6.46% 619,254 13,403 4.36% Cash and balances with central banks and other demand deposits 76,113 1,048 2.78% 63,278 118 0.38% Domestic 47,597 662 2.80% 34,735 1 - Foreign 28,517 387 2.73% 28,543 117 0.83% Financial assets held for trading 77,125 2,129 5.57% 67,503 744 2.22% Domestic 60,863 966 3.20% 52,046 113 0.44% Foreign 16,262 1,164 14.43% 15,457 632 8.24% Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 63,033 2,112 6.76% 68,084 1,796 5.32% Domestic 33,695 361 2.16% 40,480 353 1.76% Foreign 29,338 1,751 12.04% 27,604 1,443 10.54% Financial assets at amortized cost 424,684 16,352 7.76% 382,568 10,275 5.42% Domestic 207,436 3,601 3.50% 200,557 1,554 1.56% Foreign 217,248 12,751 11.84% 182,011 8,721 9.66% Debt securities 41,405 608 2.96% 30,670 286 1.88% Domestic 26,645 328 2.48% 21,257 95 0.90% Foreign 14,759 281 3.84% 9,413 191 4.09% Loans and advances 383,279 15,743 8.28% 351,898 9,989 5.72% Central banks 5,236 208 7.99% 5,190 82 3.19% Domestic 28 - 3.45% 88 - 0.05% Foreign 5,208 207 8.02% 5,103 82 3.25% Credit institutions 16,254 755 9.36% 12,539 245 3.94% Domestic 8,901 341 7.71% 6,432 12 0.39% Foreign 7,353 414 11.36% 6,107 233 7.69% Government 21,770 639 5.92% 20,491 334 3.28% Domestic 12,323 138 2.26% 12,175 64 1.06% Foreign 9,447 501 10.69% 8,316 270 6.54% Other financial corporations 12,440 422 6.84% 11,510 160 2.80% Domestic 5,299 158 6.03% 5,720 23 0.83% Foreign 7,141 264 7.45% 5,791 137 4.76% Individuals 162,873 7,037 8.71% 151,908 5,120 6.80% Domestic 91,900 1,540 3.38% 93,967 830 1.78% Mortgages 69,928 968 2.79% 72,625 315 0.87% Other 21,972 573 5.26% 21,342 515 4.87% Foreign 70,973 5,497 15.62% 57,942 4,290 14.93% Mortgages 25,082 1,043 8.39% 22,741 947 8.40% Other 45,891 4,454 19.57% 35,201 3,343 19.15% Non-financial corporations 164,706 6,682 8.18% 150,260 4,048 5.43% Domestic 62,340 1,095 3.54% 60,919 529 1.75% Foreign 102,366 5,587 11.01% 89,341 3,519 7.94% Derivatives and other financial assets (2) 42,249 256 1.22% 37,820 470 2.50% Domestic 30,973 (156) -1.02% 28,173 236 1.69% Foreign 11,276 412 7.37% 9,647 234 4.89% Non interest earning assets (3) 53,275 - - 57,149 - -

(1) Foreign activity represented 44.56% of the total average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 42.22% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

(2) Includes "Derivatives - Hedge accounting", "Derivatives - Held for trading" and "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss".

(3) Includes "Insurance and reinsurance assets", "Joint ventures and associates", "Tangible assets", "Intangible assets", "Tax assets", "Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss" and "Other assets".

16





Average Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Interest Paid on Interest Bearing Liabilities Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Paid Average Balance Interest Average Rate Paid (In Millions of Euros, Except Percentages) Total liabilities (1) 736,478 10,487 2.87% 676,404 4,865 1.45% Interest-bearing liabilities 653,266 10,487 3.24% 597,179 4,865 1.64% Financial liabilities held for trading 68,929 1,397 4.09% 54,086 331 1.23% Domestic 55,554 809 2.94% 40,496 58 0.29% Foreign 13,375 588 8.87% 13,590 273 4.06% Financial liabilities at amortized cost 524,262 8,241 3.17% 487,219 3,531 1.46% Domestic 310,546 2,303 1.50% 300,967 479 0.32% Foreign 213,716 5,938 5.60% 186,253 3,052 3.30% Debt certificates 57,061 1,016 3.59% 53,792 631 2.37% Domestic 41,916 552 2.66% 37,896 301 1.60% Foreign 15,145 463 6.17% 15,896 330 4.19% Deposits 467,201 7,225 3.12% 433,428 2,900 1.35% Central banks 33,910 830 4.94% 48,587 151 0.63% Domestic 23,224 380 3.30% 41,911 14 0.07% Foreign 10,686 450 8.50% 6,677 137 4.14% Credit institutions 40,063 1,049 5.28% 23,514 367 3.14% Domestic 32,235 687 4.29% 15,483 34 0.44% Foreign 7,828 363 9.34% 8,030 333 8.36% Government 23,843 527 4.45% 21,777 199 1.84% Domestic 12,915 74 1.15% 11,191 1 0.03% Foreign 10,928 453 8.36% 10,586 197 3.75% Other financial corporations 26,707 618 4.67% 19,305 194 2.02% Domestic 14,434 314 4.38% 11,887 52 0.89% Foreign 12,274 305 5.00% 7,419 141 3.84% Individuals 235,743 2,179 1.86% 220,292 1,120 1.03% Domestic 145,036 122 0.17% 142,733 62 0.09% Foreign 90,707 2,057 4.57% 77,559 1,059 2.75% Non-financial corporations 106,935 2,022 3.81% 99,952 870 1.75% Domestic 40,786 174 0.86% 39,866 15 0.07% Foreign 66,149 1,847 5.63% 60,086 855 2.87% Provisions 2,497 91 7.36% 3,365 42 2.53% Domestic 2,283 52 4.56% 3,252 12 0.76% Foreign 214 40 37.30% 113 30 53.46% Derivatives and other financial liabilities (2) 57,578 758 2.66% 52,509 961 3.69% Domestic 35,126 323 1.85% 34,331 83 0.49% Foreign 22,452 435 3.91% 18,178 878 9.74% Non-interest bearing liabilities and Equity (3) 83,212 - - 79,225 - -

(1) Foreign activity represented 38.91% of the total average liabilities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 36.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

(2) Includes "Insurance and reinsurance liabilities", "Derivatives - Hedge accounting", "Financial liabilities held for trading" and "Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss".

(3) Includes "Tax liabilities", "Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale" and "Other liabilities".

17





Changes in Net Interest Income - Volume and Rate Analysis

The following tables allocate changes in our net interest income between changes in volume and changes in rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022. Volume and rate variance have been calculated based on movements in average balances over the period and changes in interest rates on average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities. The only out-of-period items and adjustments excluded from such table are interest payments on loans which are made in a period other than the period in which they are due.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 / June 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Changes in Volume (1) Rate (2) Net Change (In Millions of Euros) Interest income Cash and balances with central banks and other demand deposits 24 907 930 Domestic - 661 661 Foreign - 270 269 Financial assets held for trading 106 1,279 1,385 Domestic 19 834 853 Foreign 33 499 532 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (133) 449 316 Domestic (59) 67 8 Foreign 91 217 308 Financial assets at amortized cost 1,131 4,945 6,076 Domestic 53 1,994 2,047 Foreign 1,688 2,341 4,030 Debt securities 100 223 323 Domestic 24 209 233 Foreign 108 (19) 90 Loans and advances 891 4,863 5,754 Central banks 1 125 125 Domestic - - - Foreign 2 123 125 Credit institutions 73 437 509 Domestic 5 323 328 Foreign 48 134 181 Government 21 284 305 Domestic 1 73 74 Foreign 37 194 231 Other financial corporations 13 249 262 Domestic (2) 137 135 Foreign 32 95 127 Individuals 370 1,548 1,917 Domestic (18) 729 710 Mortgages (12) 665 653 Other (7) 64 57 Foreign 965 242 1,207 Mortgages 97 (2) 96 Other 867 244 1,111 Non-financial corporations 389 2,245 2,634 Domestic 12 554 566 Foreign 513 1,555 2,068 Derivatives and other financial assets 55 (269) (214) Domestic 23 (416) (392) Foreign 40 139 178 Total income 1,190 7,304 8,494

(1) The volume effect is calculated as the result of the average interest rate of the earlier period multiplied by the difference between the average balances of both periods.

(2) The rate effect is calculated as the result of the average balance of the earlier period multiplied by the difference between the average interest rates of both periods.

18





For the six months ended June 30, 2023 / June 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Changes in Volume (1) Rate (2) Net Change (In Millions of Euros) Interest expense Financial liabilities held for trading 91 975 1,066 Domestic 21 730 752 Foreign (4) 319 315 Financial liabilities at amortized cost 268 4,441 4,710 Domestic 15 1,809 1,824 Foreign 450 2,435 2,886 Debt certificates 38 346 385 Domestic 32 220 252 Foreign (16) 149 133 Deposits 226 4,099 4,325 Central banks (46) 725 679 Domestic (6) 372 366 Foreign 82 231 313 Credit institutions 258 425 683 Domestic 36 616 653 Foreign (8) 38 30 Government 19 309 328 Domestic - 72 72 Foreign 6 250 256 Other financial corporations 74 350 425 Domestic 11 250 261 Foreign 93 71 163 Individuals 79 980 1,059 Domestic 1 59 60 Foreign 179 819 998 Non-financial corporations 61 1,091 1,152 Domestic - 159 160 Foreign 86 906 992 Provisions (11) 60 49 Domestic (4) 43 39 Foreign 27 (17) 10 Derivatives and other financial liabilities (3) 93 (296) (203) Domestic 2 238 240 Foreign 206 (649) (442) Total expense 432 5,190 5,622 Net interest income 2,872

(1) The volume effect is calculated as the result of the average interest rate of the earlier period multiplied by the difference between the average balances of both periods.

(2) The rate effect is calculated as the result of the average balance of the earlier period multiplied by the difference between the average interest rates of both periods.

(3) Includes "Insurance and reinsurance liabilities", "Derivatives - Hedge accounting", "Financial liabilities held for trading" and "Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss".

19





Interest Earning Assets - Margin and Spread

The following table analyzes the levels of our average interest earning assets and illustrates the comparative gross and net yields and spread obtained for each of the periods indicated.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In Millions of Euros, Except Percentages) Average interest earning assets 683,203 619,254 Gross yield (1) 3.2% 2.2% Net yield (2) 1.7% 1.4% Average effective rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 1.6% 0.8% Spread (3) 1.6% 1.3%

(1) "Gross yield" represents interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) "Net yield" represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) "Spread" is the difference between "Gross yield" and the "Average effective rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities".

ASSETS

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

As of June 30, 2023, interbank deposits (excluding deposits with central banks) represented 8.6% of our total assets. Of such interbank deposits, 13.2% were held outside of Spain and 86.8% in Spain. We believe that our deposits are generally placed with highly rated banks and have a lower risk than many loans we could make in Spain. However, such deposits are subject to the risk that the deposit banks may fail or that such banks or the banking system of certain of the countries in which a portion of our deposits are made may face liquidity or other problems.

Securities Portfolio

As of June 30, 2023, our total securities portfolio (consisting of investment securities and loans and advances) was carried on our consolidated balance sheet at a carrying amount (equivalent to its market or appraised value as of such date) of €166,355 million, representing 21.8% of our total assets. €21,852 million, or 13.1% of our securities portfolio consisted of Spanish Treasury bonds and Treasury bills. The average yield during the six months ended June 30, 2023 on the investment securities that BBVA held was 7.3%, compared with an average yield of approximately 3.9% earned on loans and advances in the portfolios "Financial assets held for trading" and "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" during the six months ended June 30, 2023. See Notes 9 and 12.1 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.

The tables in Note 7.1 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements set forth the fair value and the book value of our debt securities and equity instruments recorded under "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Note 7.2 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements sets forth the fair value of our debt securities recorded under "Financial assets at amortized cost" as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. This information is not provided for debt securities recorded under "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" since the amortized costs and fair values of these items are the same. See Note 7 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

20





The following table shows the fair value of debt securities recorded, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, under "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" by rating categories:

As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Fair value (Millions of Euros) % Fair value (Millions of Euros) % AAA 3,139 5.0 % 3,339 5.2 % AA+ 498 0.8 % 490 0.8 % AA 331 0.5 % 420 0.7 % AA- 587 0.9 % 501 0.8 % A+ 3,825 6.1 % 3,866 6.0 % A 1,752 2.8 % 1,725 2.7 % A- 16,657 26.6 % 20,350 31.7 % BBB+ 20,677 33.0 % 17,252 26.9 % BBB 7,928 12.6 % 7,488 11.7 % BBB- 800 1.3 % 1,111 1.7 % BB+ or below 6,309 10.1 % 7,366 11.5 % Unclassified 197 0.3 % 241 0.4 % Total 62,700 100.0 % 64,150 100.0 %

Readers are directed to the tables and Notes referred to above for information regarding our securities portfolio.

For a discussion of our investments in joint ventures and associates, see Note 15 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. For a discussion of the manner in which we value our securities, see Notes 2.2.1 and 8 to our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Loans and Advances

Diversification in our loan portfolio is our principal means of reducing the risk of loan losses. We also carefully monitor our loans to borrowers in sectors or countries experiencing liquidity problems. Our exposure to our five largest borrowers as of March 31, 2023 (which is the latest available information) excluding government-related loans amounted to €7,338 million or approximately 1.9% of our total outstanding loans and advances to customers.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Group's loan activity has been affected by geopolitical and other challenges and uncertainties globally. See " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects―Item 5A. Operating Results―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions " for information on the impact of these challenges and uncertainties on our financial condition and results of operations.

Loans and Advances to Customers

As of June 30, 2023, our total loans and advances to customers amounted to €394,998 million, or 51.8% of total assets. Net of our loss allowances, total loans and advances to customers amounted to €383,810 million as of June 30, 2023, or 50.3% of our total assets, a slight decrease from 52.3% of our total assets as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, our total loans and advances to customers in Spain amounted to €171,016 million, up from €170,256 million as of December 31, 2022. Our total loans and advances to customers outside Spain amounted to €223,982 million as of June 30, 2023, up from €213,710 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in loans in Mexico (in particular, consumer loans, mortgage loans, SMEs loans and loans to enterprises), increases in the retail portfolio in South America (consumer loans and credit card loans in Argentina and Colombia), and, to a lesser extent, the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso against the euro.

21





Loans by Geographical Area

The following table shows our loans and advances to customers by geographical area as of the dates indicated:

As of June 30, As of December 31, As of June 30, 2023 2022 2022 (In Millions of Euros) Domestic 171,016 170,256 172,896 Foreign Western Europe 34,065 37,112 28,358 Mexico 87,540 74,771 69,933 Turkey 33,652 35,725 34,129 South America 47,808 44,018 45,570 Other (1) 20,917 22,084 20,188 Total foreign 223,982 213,710 198,178 Total loans and advances (2) 394,998 383,965 371,073 Loss allowances (11,188) (11,237) (11,691) Total net lending (2) 383,810 372,728 359,383

(1) Balances correspond, in part, to the entities in the United States that were not included within the scope of the sale of our U.S. operations in 2021.

(2) Includes loans and advances to customers included in the following headings: "Financial assets held for trading", "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss" and "Financial assets at amortized cost", net of loss allowances.

Loans and Advances to Credit Institutions and Central Banks

As of June 30, 2023, our total loans and advances to credit institutions and central banks amounted to €74,691 million, or 9.8% of total assets, of which total loans and advances to credit institutions and central banks at amortized cost amounted to €24,311 million, or 3.2% of total assets.

Loans and Advances to Spanish Government and its Agencies

Loans and advances outstanding to the Spanish government and its agencies amounted to €12,801 million, or 3.4% of our total loans and advances to customers as of June 30, 2023, compared with the €11,500 million, or 3.1% of our total loans and advances to customers as of December 31, 2022. None of our loans to companies controlled by the Spanish government are guaranteed by the government and, accordingly, we apply normal credit criteria in extending credit to such entities. Moreover, we carefully monitor such loans because governmental policies necessarily affect such borrowers.

Loans to Associates and Jointly Controlled Companies

As of June 30, 2023, total loans and advances by BBVA and its subsidiaries to associates and jointly controlled companies amounted to €1,250 million, compared with €1,842 million as of December 31, 2022.





22





Maturity and Interest Sensitivity

The following table sets forth a breakdown by maturity of our total loans and advances to customers, including their fixed and variable rates, by type of customer as of June 30, 2023. The determination of maturities is based on contract terms.

Maturity Maturity After One Year Due In One Year or Less Due After One Year Through Five Years Due After Five Years Through Fifteen Years Due After Fifteen Years Total Fixed Rate Variable Rate (In Millions of Euros) Domestic Agriculture, forestry and fishing 493 672 201 39 1,405 610 302 Manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and other industrial activities 7,415 7,168 1,322 538 16,443 4,544 4,483 Of which: manufacturing 6,527 5,351 811 470 13,159 3,907 2,725 Construction 1,665 1,908 1,105 320 4,999 942 2,392 Wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service activities 8,126 8,400 2,183 578 19,288 6,258 4,903 Information and communication 1,238 688 89 95 2,110 302 570 Financial and insurance activities 3,033 3,060 333 395 6,821 1,291 2,497 Real estate activities 618 1,982 1,451 93 4,144 1,446 2,080 Professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities 1,541 2,015 495 73 4,124 1,449 1,133 Public administration and defense, education, human health and social work activities 3,800 5,674 4,266 227 13,968 6,359 3,809 Other service activities 13,432 23,246 33,537 25,789 96,004 35,368 47,204 Of which: Households 13,213 22,816 33,398 25,766 95,193 34,983 46,996 For House Purchase 3,454 12,941 28,853 25,346 70,594 21,566 45,574 Credit for consumption 4,992 7,302 3,254 57 15,606 10,399 214 Other purposes 4,767 2,572 1,291 363 8,993 3,018 1,208 Total Domestic 41,361 54,814 44,982 28,148 169,305 58,570 69,374 Foreign Agriculture, forestry and fishing 1,473 909 542 48 2,971 1,083 415 Manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and other industrial activities 27,320 16,608 4,859 149 48,937 5,409 16,208 Of which: manufacturing 18,708 10,092 2,324 63 31,187 4,258 8,221 Construction 1,826 885 665 72 3,448 358 1,263 Wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service activities 15,079 10,892 4,547 81 30,600 7,984 7,536 Information and communication 2,682 2,509 238 56 5,485 887 1,915 Financial and insurance activities 7,903 4,077 1,190 93 13,263 1,954 3,406 Real estate activities 1,912 3,385 2,345 3 7,646 1,535 4,199 Professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities 1,513 1,774 654 3 3,945 902 1,531 Public administration and defense, education, human health and social work activities 2,272 2,477 5,264 2,781 12,795 2,328 8,195 Other service activities 18,382 31,961 17,648 14,564 82,555 52,565 11,608 Of which: Households 15,183 31,414 17,338 14,488 78,423 52,045 11,195 For House Purchase 137 1,446 11,503 14,173 27,259 25,471 1,651 Credit for consumption 12,733 26,990 5,090 45 44,858 23,457 8,667 Other purposes 2,313 2,977 746 271 6,306 3,116 877 Total Foreign 80,363 75,479 37,952 17,850 211,644 75,005 56,276 Total loans and advances (1) 121,724 130,293 82,934 45,998 380,949 133,575 125,650

(1) Includes loans and advances to customers included in "Financial assets at amortized cost".

23





Loss Allowances on Loans and Advances

The following table provides information regarding the ratios of allowances for credit losses to total loans and net charge-offs to average loans for the periods indicated, in each case. For a discussion of accounting standards related to loss allowances on financial assets, see Note 2.2.1 to our Consolidated Financial Statements.

As of and for the six months ended June 30, As of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 (In Millions of Euros) Allowance for credit losses to total loans and advances at amortized cost outstanding 2.77% 2.90% Allowance for credit losses 11,241 11,291 Domestic 4,415 4,643 Foreign 6,826 6,648 Total loans outstanding 405,313 389,073 Domestic 186,614 186,583 Foreign 218,699 202,491 Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and advances at amortized cost during the period Domestic (1) 0.41% 0.26% Non-financial corporations 0.63% 0.30% Net charge-offs during the period 282 264 Average loans outstanding 90,272 87,524 Individuals 0.33% 0.30% Net charge-offs during the period 154 288 Average loans outstanding 93,546 95,356 Other 0.01% 0.01% Foreign 1.73% 1.20% Non-financial corporations 0.30% 0.56% Net charge-offs during the period 224 389 Average loans outstanding 74,434 69,906 Individuals 1.74% 2.38% Net charge-offs during the period 1,204 1,424 Average loans outstanding 69,328 59,795 Other - - Total loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and advances at amortized cost during the period 0.98% 0.65% Net charge-offs during the period 1,866 2,369 Average total loans and advances at amortized cost outstanding 383,279 364,773

(1) Domestic loans charged off in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2022 were mainly related to the real estate sector.

When the recovery of any recognized amount is considered to be remote, this amount is removed from the consolidated balance sheet, without prejudice to any actions taken by the consolidated entities in order to collect the amount until their rights extinguish in full through expiry, forgiveness or for other reasons.

Our total net charge-offs to average loans at amortized cost ratio amounted to 0.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 0.65% for the year ended December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of increases in charge-offs in South America and Mexico.

The following factors, set out by region, were the main contributors to the increase in the ratio:

• South America: there was an increase in the ratio, due to an increase in charge-offs in the non-financial corporations portfolio as a result of write-offs in Peru under the Reactiva program, within an inflationary environment and overall unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, and the Stage 3 new entries in the retail portfolio in all geographies (mainly SMEs in Peru, loans to households in Colombia and Chile, and credit cards loans in Argentina).

• Mexico: there was an increase in the ratio mainly due to lower recoveries in the wholesale portfolio and the increase in Stage 3 entries in the retail portfolio.

24





• Spain: there was a slight increase in the ratio mainly due to increased refinancing operations within the retail portfolio.

The increase in the total net charge-offs to average loans ratio was partially offset by:

• Turkey: there was a decrease in the ratio mainly as a result of the change in the staging of a large customer from Stage 3 to Stage 2 in the wholesale loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2023 and increased loan activity (in particular, credit card loans and loans to enterprises in Turkish lira) at constant exchange rates.

Our allowance for credit losses to total loans and advances at amortized cost decreased to 2.77% as of June 30, 2023 compared with 2.90% as of December 31, 2022, mainly as a result of increased lending activity in the six months ended June 30, 2023, including increases in loans in Mexico (in particular, consumer loans, mortgage loans, SMEs loans and loans to enterprises) and increases in the retail portfolio in South America (consumer loans and credit card loans in Argentina and Colombia).

Impaired Loans

Loans are considered to be credit-impaired under IFRS 9 if one or more events have occurred and they have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the loan.

Amounts collected in relation to impaired financial assets at amortized cost are first applied to the outstanding interest and any excess amount is used to reduce the unpaid principal. The approximate amount of interest on our impaired loans which was included in profit attributable to parent company for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was €155 million and €133 million, respectively.

The following table provides information regarding our impaired loans to customers, central banks and credit institutions as of the dates indicated:

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2023 2022 (In Millions of Euros) Impaired loans Domestic 7,427 7,203 Public sector 31 38 Other resident sector 7,396 7,166 Foreign 6,360 6,290 Public sector 1 1 Other non-resident sector 6,359 6,289 Total impaired loans 13,787 13,493 Allowance for credit losses (11,241) (11,291) Impaired loans net of allowance 2,545 2,202 Impaired loans as a percentage of loans and advances at amortized cost 3.40% 3.47% Impaired loans (net of allowance) as a percentage of loans and advances at amortized cost 0.63% 0.57%

Our total impaired loans amounted to €13,787 million as of June 30, 2023, a 2.2% increase compared with €13,493 million as of December 31, 2022.

Our allowance for credit losses includes loss reserve for impaired assets and loss reserve for unimpaired assets which present an expected credit loss. As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses amounted to €11,241 million, a 0.4% decrease compared with the €11,291 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

25





LIABILITIES

Deposits

The principal components of our customer deposits recorded under "Financial liabilities at amortized cost" are domestic demand and time deposits and foreign demand and time deposits. The following tables provide information regarding the average amount of the following deposit categories recorded under "Financial liabilities at amortized cost" for the periods indicated:

Average for the six months ended June 30, Average for the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 (In Millions of Euros) Demand deposits 318,628 318,121 Domestic 199,205 201,232 Foreign 119,423 116,889 Time deposits 117,991 119,729 Domestic 50,184 63,741 Foreign 67,807 55,987 Other 30,582 11,772 Domestic 19,240 4,529 Foreign 11,342 7,243 Total Domestic 268,630 269,503 Total Foreign 198,571 180,119 Total 467,201 449,622

Large denomination deposits may be a less stable source of funds than demand and savings deposits because they are more sensitive to variations in interest rates and changes in perceptions of the credit or liquidity profile of the Bank. For additional information on our deposits recorded under "Financial liabilities at amortized cost", see Note 21 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain Ratios

The following table sets out certain ratios as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022:

As of and for the six months ended June 30, As of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 (In Percentages) Net interest margin (1) 3.12% 2.73% Equity to assets ratio (2) 6.9% 7.1%

(1) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average total assets.

(2) Represents average total equity (net assets) over average total assets.

EQUITY

The majority of the balance not explained in the subsections below is related to the conversion to euros of the financial statements balances from consolidated entities whose functional currency is not the euro.

Shareholders' funds

As of June 30, 2023, shareholders' funds amounted to €65,970 million, a 2.2% increase compared to the €64,535 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

As of June 30, 2023, the a ccumulated other comprehensive loss amounted to €16,919 million, a 4.1% decrease compared to the € 17,642 million loss recorded as of December 31, 2022.

Non-controlling interest

As of June 30, 2023, non-controlling interest amounted to €3,517 million, a 2.9% decrease compared to €3,623 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

26





OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

Critical Accounting Policies

For a description of our critical accounting policies, see Note 2 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, " Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-Critical Accounting Policies " in our 2022 Form 20-F and Note 2.2 to our Consolidated Financial Statements.

We consider certain of our critical accounting policies to be particularly important due to their effect on the financial reporting of our financial condition and results of operations and because they require management to make difficult, complex or subjective judgments, some of which may relate to matters that are inherently uncertain. Our reported financial condition and results of operations are sensitive to accounting methods, assumptions and estimates that underlie the preparation of our consolidated financial statements. The nature of critical accounting policies, the judgments and other uncertainties affecting application of those policies and the sensitivity of reported results to changes in conditions and assumptions are factors to be considered when reviewing our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. For information on the estimates made by the Group in preparing the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statement, see Note 1.4 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

See Note 6.2.2 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for information on the measurement of expected credit loss.

A. Operating Results

Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Trends in Exchange Rates

We are exposed to foreign exchange rate risk in that our reporting currency is the euro, whereas certain of our subsidiaries and investees have different functional and accounting currencies, principally the Mexican peso, Turkish lira, Argentine peso, Colombian peso, Peruvian sol and U.S. dollar. For example, if these currencies depreciate against the euro, when the results of operations of our subsidiaries in the countries using these currencies are included in our consolidated financial statements, the euro value of their results declines, even if, in local currency terms, their results of operations and financial condition have remained the same. By contrast, the appreciation of these currencies against the euro would have a positive impact on the results of operations of our subsidiaries in the countries using these currencies when their results of operations are included in our consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, changes in exchange rates may limit the ability of our results of operations, stated in euro, to fully show the performance in local currency terms of our subsidiaries.

Except with respect to hyperinflationary economies, where all the components of the financial statements (including income statement items) of the relevant subsidiaries (in each case, for any period in which the relevant economy was considered to be hyperinflationary) are converted at the relevant period-end exchange rate, the assets and liabilities of our subsidiaries which maintain their accounts in currencies other than the euro have been converted to the euro at the period-end exchange rates for inclusion in our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, and income statement items have been converted at the average exchange rates for the period. See Note 2.2.19 to our Consolidated Financial Statements for information on the application of IAS 29 to hyperinflationary economies. The following table sets forth the exchange rates of the currencies of the main non-euro regions where we operate against the euro, expressed in local currency per €1.00 as averages for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, and as period-end exchange rates as of June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022 according to the ECB.

Average Exchange Rates Period-End Exchange Rates (1) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 For the six months ended June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Mexican peso 19.6495 22.1618 18.5614 20.8560 Turkish lira 28.3193 19.9649 U.S. dollar 1.0809 1.0934 1.0866 1.0666 Argentine peso 278.4322 188.5144 Colombian peso 4,963.9293 4,281.0542 4,554.2448 5,130.5593 Peruvian sol 4.0564 4.1247 3.9402 4.0572

(1) The period-end exchange rate as of June 30, 2022 of the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso against the euro was 17.3220 and 129.8842, respectively.

27





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Mexican peso, the U.S. dollar and the Peruvian sol appreciated against the euro in average terms compared with the average exchange rates in the same period of the prior year. On the other hand, the Colombian peso depreciated against the euro in average terms compared with the same period of the prior year. In terms of period-end exchange rates, the Mexican peso, the Colombian peso and the Peruvian sol appreciated against the euro. On the other hand, the Turkish lira, the U.S. dollar and the Argentine peso depreciated against the euro in terms of period-end exchange rates. The overall effect of changes in exchange rates was slightly negative for the period-on-period comparison of the Group's income statement (mainly due to the depreciation of the period-end exchange rates of the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso used to convert income statement items) and balance sheet.

When comparing two dates or periods in this report on Form 6-K we have sometimes excluded, where specifically indicated, the impact of changes in exchange rates by assuming constant exchange rates. In doing this, with respect to income statement amounts, we have used the average exchange rate for the more recent period for both periods and, with respect to balance sheet amounts, we have used the closing exchange rate of the more recent period for both period ends.

Voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.

On November 15, 2021, BBVA announced a voluntary takeover bid (" VTB ") addressed to the holders of the 2,106,300,000 shares 2 of Garanti BBVA not controlled by BBVA, which represented 50.15% of Garanti BBVA's total share capital. BBVA submitted for authorization an application for the VTB to the supervisor of the securities markets in Turkey (Capital Markets Board of Turkey, " CMB ") on November 18, 2021.

On March 31, 2022, CMB approved the relevant information memorandum and on the same day BBVA announced the start of the VTB acceptance period on April 4, 2022. On May 18, 2022, BBVA announced the finalization of the offer acceptance period, with the acquisition of 36.12% of Garanti BBVA's share capital. The total amount paid by BBVA was approximately 22,758 million Turkish lira (equivalent to approximately €1,390 million 3 including the expenses associated with the transaction and net of the collection of the dividends corresponding to the stake acquired). The transaction resulted in a capital gain of approximately €924 million (including the impacts after the application of IAS 29). An amount of €3,609 million was recorded under the heading "Other reserves" and there was a reclassification to "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" corresponding to the 36.12% acquired from "Minority interests" to "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" of the parent company amounting to a loss of €2,685 million. The total derecognition associated with the transaction of the heading "Minority interests" considering "Other items" and "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" amounted to a loss of €2,541 million. The percentage of total share capital of Garanti BBVA owned by BBVA (after the completion of the VTB on May 18, 2022) is 85.97%.

Purchase of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A.

On June 15, 2022, BBVA completed the acquisition of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A., a real estate vehicle, from Merlin Properties for an amount of €1,988 million. The transaction resulted in a €201 million loss (net of taxes) which has been recognized under the headings "Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations" (€134 million loss) and "Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations" (€67 million expense) of the BBVA Group and in the line item "Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net and Other" of the Spain operating segment (see Note 17 to our Consolidated Financial Statements).

2 All references to "shares" or "share" shall be deemed made to lots of 100 shares, which is the trading unit in which Garanti BBVA shares are listed at Borsa Istanbul.

3 Using the effective exchange rate of 16.14 Turkish lira per euro.

28





Macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions

The Group is sensitive to the deterioration of economic conditions or the alteration of the institutional environment of the countries in which it operates, and especially Spain, Mexico and Turkey. Additionally, the Group is exposed to sovereign debt, especially in these geographical areas.

The global economy is currently facing a number of extraordinary challenges. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed against and by Russia have led to significant disruption, instability and volatility in global markets, as well as higher inflation and lower economic growth. The economic effects include higher commodity prices, mainly of energy commodities, despite the moderation observed in the last months. While the Group's direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia is limited, the war could adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Further, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse in the six months ended June 30, 2023 have led to increased volatility, especially in the stock and interest rate markets, and have given rise to global banking concerns, including with respect to the concentration and quality of bank deposits. For additional information on the deteriorating economic environment, see " -Operating Environment ".

The Group's results of operations have been particularly affected by the increases in interest rates adopted by central banks in an attempt to tame inflation, which have led to a rise in both interest revenue and expenses and a shift from deposits towards higher profitability investments (including mutual funds). Further increases in interest rates could adversely affect the Group by generating mark-to-market losses on securities portfolios, reducing the demand for credit, limiting the Group's ability to generate credit for its clients, leading to an increase in the default rate of its borrowers and other counterparties, adversely affecting the amount of deposits if remuneration thereof is not increased accordingly and otherwise affecting margins. The central banks of many developed and emerging economies have significantly increased policy rates over the last year and monetary conditions are likely to remain restrictive for a relatively long period of time. In particular, the United States Federal Reserve (the " Fed ") and the ECB have increased their benchmark interest rates in an aggressive way. Although uncertainty is high, policy rates (refinancing rates in the case of the ECB) may remain high, around 5.50% in the United States and 4.50% in the Eurozone, for a relatively long period of time. Furthermore, the reduction of central bank balance sheets in both regions as well as the recent turmoil in the banking sector, following the liquidity and other problems experienced by certain banks in the United States and Switzerland, are expected to contribute to the monetary tightening process.

Further, the Group's results of operations have been affected by the record-high inflation in all countries in which BBVA operates, especially Turkey and South America. In particular, the Turkish economy has been considered hyperinflationary since the first half of 2022. See " Presentation of Financial Information-Designation of Turkey as a Hyperinflationary Economy ". Inflation has led to higher expenses and its effects have been considered on the macroeconomic forecasts used to calculate expected credit losses of the BBVA Group for the six months ended June 30, 2023. On the other hand, inflation-linked bonds in Turkey have positively contributed to the results of operations of the BBVA Group during the six months ended June 30, 2023 (although to a lesser extent than during the six months ended June 30, 2022). The CBRT has strengthened its macroprudential policy toolkit and revised the reserve requirement regulation. With this new regulation, reserve requirements, which used to apply to the liability side of balance sheets, also applies to the asset side of balance sheets, including Turkish lira-denominated commercial cash loans (subject to certain exceptions). For additional information on measures adopted by the CBRT, see " B. Business Overview-Turkey ".

There are incipient signs of changes in economic policy, in general, and monetary policy, in particular, since the general elections held in May 2023, which may lead to a gradual correction of the current macroeconomic distortions, especially the high external financing needs. Nonetheless, the situation remains unstable, characterized by a strong depreciation of the Turkish lira, high inflation, a significant trade deficit, depletion of the central bank's foreign reserves and high external financing costs. The recent earthquakes of February 2023 have deepened Turkey's economic struggles. In addition to the vast human losses, the earthquakes and the government's response thereto have added pressure on inflation as well as the external and tax balances. Continuing unfavorable economic conditions in Turkey may result in a potential deterioration in the purchasing power and creditworthiness of our clients (both individual and corporate). In addition, the low interest rates set by the CBRT in a context of high inflation (despite the recent increase of rates in late June and July 2023), the policies affecting the banking sector (which have had the effect of increasing BBVA's exposure to the Turkish lira and Turkish sovereign debt) and currency depreciation have affected and may continue to affect the Group's results.

There can be no assurance that adverse developments in the Turkish economy and institutional and regulatory environment will not have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations in Turkey.

Political uncertainty in Spain, where the recent general elections revealed a fragmented political landscape, could have a potential impact on Spain's economy.

29





Operating Environment

Our results of operations are dependent, to a large extent, on the level of demand for our products and services (primarily loans and deposits but also intermediation of financial products such as sovereign or corporate debt) in the countries in which we operate. Demand for our products and services in those countries is affected by the performance of their respective economies in terms of Gross Domestic Product (" GDP "), as well as prevailing levels of employment, inflation and, particularly, interest rates. Typically, the demand for loans and saving products correlates positively with income, which correlates in turn with GDP, employment and corporate profits evolution. Interest rates have a direct impact on banking results as the banking activity mainly relies on the generation of positive interest margins by paying lower interest on liabilities, primarily deposits, than the interest received on assets, primarily loans. However, it should be noted that higher interest rates, all else being equal, also reduce the demand for banking loans, increase the cost of funding of the banking business and typically lead to an increase in default rates.

Global growth has shown resilience and has generally been stronger than expected by analysts, despite the moderating trend exhibited over the last few quarters.

Economic activity has benefited from the surprisingly rapid decline in energy prices following the sharp rise observed after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, as well as from the normalization in global supply chains and the dynamism of labor markets, which have contributed to the relative strength of private consumption and the services sector.

Lower energy prices and improvements in global value chains have contributed to a reduction in headline inflation, which, in annual terms, reached 3.0% in the United States and 5.5% in the Eurozone in June. However, despite the recent slowdown in headline inflation, core inflation measures continue to show no significant improvement.

Against this backdrop of inflationary pressures, central banks have continued to tighten monetary conditions. The Fed and the ECB have increased their benchmark interest rates in an aggressive way. Although uncertainty is high, policy rates (refinancing rates in the case of the ECB) may remain high, around 5.50% in the United States and 4.50% in the Eurozone, for a relatively long period of time. Furthermore, the reduction of central bank balance sheets in both regions as well as the recent turmoil in the banking sector are expected to contribute to the monetary tightening process.

BBVA Research forecasts global growth to ease to 2.9% in 2023, from 3.2% in 2022 and 6.1% in 2021. Incoming activity data, reflecting a resilient demand, and fading supply shocks favor an upward revision of GDP forecasts for 2023 to 1.1% in the United States and 0.8% in the Eurozone, while in China growth this year is expected to reach 5.7%, favored by the positive impact of the easing of anti-COVID-19 policies at the beginning of this year and despite recent signs of moderation. Still, prospects for growth deceleration remain in place as financial volatility is expected to remain relatively high and interest rates and inflation are expected to remain at higher-than-expected levels for a longer period.

Uncertainty remains high and a number of factors could result in more negative scenarios than the one expected by BBVA Research. In particular, persistently high inflation and interest rates could generate a deep and widespread recession, as well as new episodes of financial volatility.

In Spain, in a context marked by uncertainty about the evolution of public policies given the outcome of the general elections called for July, GDP growth is expected to moderate from 5.5% in 2022 to around 2.4% in 2023 according to BBVA Research, a forecast one percentage point higher than the one from six months ago mainly due to the significant reduction in energy prices and the dynamism of economic activity, particularly of service exports, in recent months. Growth is expected to continue to decline in the future, in line with the outlook for tighter monetary conditions and slower global and European growth. Annual inflation, which closed 2022 at 5.7%, moderated to 1.9% in June, helped by lower energy prices and favorable base effects. It is expected to rise moderately in the second half of the year and average around 3.5% in 2023, above the ECB's 2% target.

In Mexico, after growing by 3.1% in 2022, economic activity continues to grow at a relatively solid pace, mainly due to the dynamism of private consumption, and GDP is expected by BBVA Research to grow by around 2.4% in 2023, almost two percentage points above the level forecasted by BBVA Research six months ago. Inflation, which closed 2022 at 7.8%, reached 5.1% in June and is expected by BBVA Research to average around 5.5% in 2023, well above the inflation target. Official interest rates, which recently reached 11.25%, a clearly contractionary level, are expected to start to be cut from the last quarter of the year as long as inflationary pressures continue to ease.

30





In Turkey, there are incipient signs of changes in economic policy, in general, and monetary policy, in particular, since the general elections held in May 2023, which point to a gradual correction of the current macroeconomic distortions, especially the high external financing needs. Still, uncertainty about the duration and scale of these changes is high. In this regard, benchmark interest rates have risen from 8.5% in May 2023 to 17.5% in July 2023, after increases in June and July 2023, in a context in which the Turkish lira has been depreciating, and prices have been increasing, at a faster pace. Economic growth is expected to reach 4.5% in 2023, below the 5.6% expansion recorded in 2022, although well above BBVA Research's previous forecast (3.0%), largely due to the strong dynamism of economic activity in the first half of the year. Despite the high uncertainty, it is expected that the GDP growth rate will moderate going forward, reducing pressures on inflation, which is nevertheless expected to remain at high levels, pressured by fiscal stimuli, exchange rate depreciation and the high inertia of the price revision process, among other factors.

In Argentina, overall macroeconomic conditions have continued to deteriorate, increasing the risk of economic and financial turbulence ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for the last quarter of the year. After growing by 5.2% in 2022, GDP is expected to fall by around 3.5% this year, three percentage points more than forecast by BBVA Research six months ago (-0.5%), largely due to unaddressed macroeconomic imbalances and the impact of the negative climate shock on the production and export of agricultural goods. The negative evolution of the external and fiscal accounts has contributed to accelerate both the exchange rate depreciation and inflation, which in annual terms reached 115.6% in June.

In Colombia, economic activity has decelerated at a somewhat slower pace than expected in recent months. Thus, according to BBVA Research, GDP is expected to increase by 1.2% in 2023 (five decimal points more than previously forecast), following a significant expansion of 7.3% in 2022. In a context of public policy uncertainty, high inflation (12.1% in June) has contributed to the central bank adjusting interest rates up to 13.25% in the second quarter of the year. Still, the expected moderation of inflation during the second half of the year (its average is expected to be around 11.7% for the year) could lead to interest rate cuts before the end of 2023.

In Peru, against a backdrop of political instability, GDP expanded by 2.7% in 2022 and GDP growth is expected to slow to around 1.6% in 2023, according to BBVA Research, a forecast nine decimal points lower than the forecast six months ago. Inflation, which reached 6.7% in June, is expected to remain high in 2023 (around 6.5% on average) despite the prospect of gradual moderation. Official interest rates are expected to remain at the current level of 7.75% in the coming months, but could start to be cut from the last quarter of this year.





31





BBVA Group results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022

The table below shows the Group's unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Interest and other income 21,897 13,403 63.4 Interest expense (10,487) (4,865) 115.6 Net interest income 11,410 8,538 33.6 Dividend income 73 76 (3.8) Share of profit or loss of entities accounted for using the equity method 14 15 (2.1) Fee and commission income 4,498 3,964 13.5 Fee and commission expense (1,590) (1,305) 21.8 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities (1) 469 379 23.7 Exchange differences, net 304 716 (57.6) Other operating income 333 297 12.1 Other operating expense (1,944) (1,803) 7.8 Income on insurance and reinsurance contracts 1,645 1,343 22.5 Expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts (1,065) (802) 32.7 Gross income 14,148 11,417 23.9 Administration costs (5,262) (4,371) 20.4 Personnel expense (3,081) (2,582) 19.3 Other administrative expense (2,181) (1,790) 21.9 Depreciation and amortization (676) (652) 3.6 Net margin before provisions (2) 8,209 6,393 28.4 Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results (129) (112) 15.2 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (1,993) (1,441) 38.3 Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets (13) - n.m. (3) Gains (losses) on derecognition of non-financial assets and subsidiaries, net and Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in joint ventures and associates 18 4 n.m. (3) Negative goodwill recognized in profit or loss - - - Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations 29 (120) n.m. (3) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 6,122 4,724 29.6 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (1,978) (1,650) 19.9 Profit / (loss) 4,144 3,074 34.8 Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company 3,878 2,957 31.1 Profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 266 117 128.2

(1) Comprises the following income statement line items contained in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements: "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net" and "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net".

(2) Calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

(3) Not meaningful.

32





The changes in our unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

Net interest income

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €11,410 million, a 33.6% increase compared with the €8,538 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as a result of the following factors, set out by region:

• Mexico: there was a 42.8% increase, mainly as a result of the higher contribution from the wholesale portfolio (in terms of yield and, to a lesser extent, volume) and higher volume in the retail portfolio, supported by the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro and (with respect to the yield) the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by the higher funding costs as a result of the increase in interest rates and the effect of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro on interest expense.

• Spain: there was a 44.7% increase, mainly as a result of the higher yield and volume of the non-financial corporations loan portfolio, supported (with respect to the yield) by the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by higher funding costs. Further, the repayment of the TLTRO III program was initiated in December 2022 (for an approximate amount of €35,000 million) and the outstanding balance of amounts drawn under the TLTRO III facilities totaled €3,660 million as of June 30, 2023.

• South America: there was a 35.3% increase, mainly as a result of increases in the yield in the non-financial corporations loan portfolio and securities portfolio in Argentina, and, to a lesser extent, increases in yield in the non-financial corporations loan portfolios in Colombia and Peru, partially offset by higher funding costs (particularly, in the wholesale portfolio in Colombia) as a result of increases in interest rates, and the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro, which had a greater impact on interest income than on interest expense.

The increase in net interest income was partially offset by:

• Turkey: there was a 15.0% decrease, as a result mainly of the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro, partially offset by the higher volume of Turkish lira-denominated loans (credit card loans, consumer loans and mortgage loans), the increase in volume of sovereign debt securities, as a result in part of the Turkish liraization strategy implemented by the CBRT and lower funding costs.

Fee and commission income

The table below provides a breakdown of fee and commission income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Bills receivables 13 13 (3.3) Demand accounts 165 233 (29.2) Credit and debit cards and POS 1,968 1,610 22.2 Checks 89 81 10.6 Transfers and other payment orders 422 389 8.5 Insurance product commissions 180 127 41.6 Loan commitments given 139 123 13.0 Other commitments and financial guarantees given 225 200 12.0 Asset management 670 610 9.7 Securities fees 148 131 13.5 Custody securities 100 91 9.2 Other fees and commissions 379 354 6.9 Fee and commission income 4,498 3,964 13.5

Fee and commission income increased by 13.5% to €4,498 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from the €3,964 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the increase in Mexico, as a result of the increased volume of transactions by credit card customers and asset management activities, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro.

33





Fee and commission expense

The breakdown of fee and commission expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Demand accounts 2 2 (18.3) Credit and debit cards 1,022 851 20.0 Transfers and other payment orders 75 62 20.4 Commissions for selling insurance 24 24 3.6 Custody securities 42 48 (11.6) Other fees and commissions 425 318 33.5 Fee and commission expense 1,590 1,305 21.8

Fee and commission expense increased by 21.8% to €1,590 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from the €1,305 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the increase in Mexico due to increased volume of transactions by credit card customers and asset management activities, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro.

Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities

Net gains on financial assets and liabilities increased by 23.7% to €469 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the net gain of €379 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the higher gains from the Global Markets unit and from the ALCO portfolio in Mexico, resulting from the increased interest rates, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, and the higher gains from the Global Market unit in Argentina and trading transactions in Peru, partially offset by the impact of changes in exchange rates on foreign currency positions, which has been negative with respect to the Turkish lira positions (though positive with respect to the Mexican peso positions), and the negative performance of the Global Markets unit in Spain, and, to a lesser extent, the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro.

The table below provides a breakdown of net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (1) 39 n.m. (1) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (34) 32 n.m. (1) Financial assets at amortized cost 35 8 n.m. (1) Other financial assets and liabilities (2) (1) 127.9 Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net 283 11 n.m. (1) Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net (35) (35) (0.4) Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net 150 348 (56.9) Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net 73 16 n.m. (1) Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities 469 379 23.7

(1) Not meaningful.

Losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €1 million, compared with the €39 million gain recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the decrease in gains associated with interest-bearing securities in Spain.

Gains on financial assets and liabilities held for trading increased to €283 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 from €11 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher gains from the Global Markets unit and from the ALCO portfolio in Mexico, resulting from the increased interest rates, the higher gains from the Global Market unit in Argentina and trading transactions in Peru and, to a lesser extent, higher gains from securities transactions within the ALCO portfolio in Mexico.

34





Gains on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss decreased by 56.9% to €150 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 from €348 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of decreased gains from loans to the Turkish government and its agencies.

Gains from hedge accounting for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €73 million, compared with the €16 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the positive changes in the fair value of the hedged items (attributable to the hedged risk), in particular, in Spain and Turkey.

Exchange differences, net

Exchange differences decreased by 57.6% to a €304 million gain for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from a €716 million gain for the six months ended June 30, 2022 mainly as a result of the negative exchange rate differences recognized in South America and Mexico.

Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 12.1% to €333 million from €297 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher income from operating leases in Turkey, higher sales from non-financial services related to real estate in Mexico and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, offset in part by the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro.

Other operating expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €1,944 million, a 7.8% increase compared with the €1,803 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly driven by the payment, in Spain, of the temporary tax on credit institutions and financial credit establishments for the first time (totaling €225 million, half of which was paid in the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with the other half expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2023), the adjustment for hyperinflation in Argentina, the greater contribution made to the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Credit Institutions in Mexico and Turkey and, to a lesser extent, the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, partially offset by the lower net loss on the monetary position resulting from the adjustment for hyperinflation in Turkey (see " Presentation of Financial Information-Designation of Turkey as a Hyperinflationary Economy "), the lower contributions made to the ECB's Single Resolution Fund, and the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro. As of June 30, 2023, BBVA had satisfied in full the amount to be paid by it at a global level under the ECB's Single Resolution Fund.

Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts

Income on insurance and reinsurance contracts for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €1,645 million, a 22.5% increase compared with the €1,343 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the increase in insurance premiums in Mexico, as a result of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, higher insurance sales in Mexico and Spain and a lower claim ratio in Mexico, and to the positive performance of insurance-savings products in Spain (through BBVA Seguros).

Expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €1,065 million, a 32.7% increase compared with the €802 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher sales in Mexico (attributable in part to the appreciation of the Mexican peso) and in Spain. Expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts increased faster than income on insurance and reinsurance contracts due to the higher insurance premiums paid to third parties in Mexico, mainly driven by the increase in the volume of insurance sales.

Administration costs

Administration costs, which include personnel expense and other administrative expense, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €5,262 million, a 20.4% increase compared with the €4,371 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in personnel expenses mainly driven by salary increases (as a result of the loss of purchasing power due to inflation) and, to a lesser extent, the increased number of employees in Mexico, Spain, Turkey and Argentina, the increase in general expenses (technology and maintenance) driven to a great extent by the higher average inflation rate in the main countries where the BBVA Group operates and, to a lesser extent, the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro.

35





The table below provides a breakdown of personnel expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Wages and salaries 2,358 1,996 18.1 Social security costs 410 354 15.9 Defined contribution plan expense 69 41 68.6 Defined benefit plan expense 23 20 13.4 Other personnel expense 221 170 29.8 Personnel expense 3,081 2,582 19.3

The table below provides a breakdown of other administrative expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Technology and systems 799 663 20.5 Communications 107 98 10.0 Advertising 164 122 34.2 Property, fixtures and materials 249 216 15.4 Taxes other than income tax 228 170 34.1 Surveillance and cash courier services 120 104 16.2 Other expense 515 418 23.0 Other administrative expense 2,181 1,790 21.9

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €676 million, a 3.6% increase compared with the €652 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to an expense of €129 million, a 15.2% increase compared with the €112 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher provisions for pensions and other employee benefit commitments in Spain and Turkey, the provisions recorded in connection with the February 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and the increase in provisions for contingent risks in Spain, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro and the lower provisions for contingent risks and legal contingencies in Mexico and South America.

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was an expense of €1,993 million, a 38.3% increase compared with the €1,441 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to an increase in credit impairments in the retail loan portfolios in Mexico and South America as a result of an overall increase in lending activity in Mexico, and the following factors in South America: higher additions to Stage 3 loans in Chile, as a result of the update in the definition of credit impaired assets, and the increase in credit impairments in the securities portfolio in Argentina, partially offset by the decrease in the collective expected losses related to the wholesale portfolio in Turkey as a result of the improved performance of companies which resulted in a lower default rate in Turkey, and the depreciation of the Turkish lira, the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro.

36





The table below provides a breakdown of impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 35 50 (30.5) Financial assets at amortized cost 1,958 1,391 40.8 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification 1,993 1,441 38.3

Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations

Gains from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €29 million, compared with the €120 million loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Losses from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 related mainly to the acquisition by BBVA of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. from Merlin Properties in June 2022, which resulted in the recognition of a €134 million loss in this line item (see " Information on the Company-History and Development of the Company-Capital Expenditures-2022-Purchase of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. " in our 2022 Form 20-F, Note 17 to our Consolidated Financial Statements and " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Purchase of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. ").

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating profit before tax for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €6,122 million, a 29.6% increase compared with the €4,724 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax expense related to profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €1,978 million, a 19.9% increase compared with the €1,650 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the higher operating profit before tax, in particular in Mexico and Spain and, to a lesser extent, South America, partially offset by the revaluation for tax purposes of certain fixed assets and other depreciable assets of Garanti BBVA arising from the application of the temporary article no. 32 as well as paragraph (ç) of article no. 298 of the Tax Procedure Law no. 213 recognized in the Turkey operating segment. Amounts paid by BBVA under the temporary tax on credit institutions and financial credit establishments in Spain are a non-deductible expense for tax purposes.

Profit / (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €4,144 million, a 34.8% increase from the €3,074 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to parent company for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €3,878 million, a 31.1% increase from the €2,957 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased to €266 million from the €117 million profit attributable to non-controlling interests recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as a result, in part, of the increase in operating profit in the period and the increase in BBVA's stake in Garanti BBVA (from 49.85% to 85.97%) following the completion of BBVA's voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA on May 18, 2022 (see " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Voluntary Takeover Bid for the Entire Share Capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. " herein.

37





Results of operations by operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022

The information contained in this section is presented under management criteria; however, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, there are no differences between the sum of the income statements of our operating segments and the Corporate Center (calculated in accordance with management criteria used to report segment financial information) and the consolidated income statement of the Group. The tables set forth below show the income statement of our operating segments, the Corporate Center and the Group for the periods indicated. In addition, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the sum of the income statements of our operating segments and the Corporate Center (calculated in accordance with management criteria used to report segment financial information) and the consolidated income statement of the Group are reconciled.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Spain Mexico Turkey South America Rest of Business Corporate Center Group (In Millions of Euros) Net interest income / (expense) 2,544 5,264 980 2,503 260 (140) 11,410 Net fees and commissions 1,093 1,017 285 411 132 (30) 2,909 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) 218 315 394 268 173 (595) 773 Other operating income and expense, net (2) (224) 178 (180) (767) - 50 (944) Gross income 3,630 6,774 1,480 2,415 565 (716) 14,148 Administration costs (1,327) (1,834) (530) (994) (265) (313) (5,262) Depreciation and amortization (190) (223) (61) (89) (12) (101) (676) Net margin before provisions (3) 2,113 4,717 888 1,332 288 (1,129) 8,209 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (240) (1,136) (55) (539) (23) - (1,993) Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results (51) 5 (47) (13) 6 6 (94) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,821 3,585 787 780 272 (1,123) 6,122 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (589) (970) (170) (228) (59) 39 (1,978) Profit / (loss) 1,232 2,615 617 552 212 (1,084) 4,144 Profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1) - (92) (185) - 13 (266) Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company 1,231 2,614 525 367 212 (1,072) 3,878

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) Includes "Dividend income", "Share of profit or loss of entities accounted for using the equity method", "Income/Expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts" and "Other operating income/expense".

(3) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".





38





For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Spain Mexico Turkey South America Rest of Business Corporate Center Adjustments (1) Group (In Millions of Euros) Net interest income / (expense) 1,758 3,686 1,153 1,849 155 (64) - 8,538 Net fees and commissions 1,110 745 302 401 122 (20) - 2,659 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (2) 288 227 395 203 103 (121) - 1,096 Other operating income and expense, net (3) (106) 154 (515) (471) 4 58 - (876) Gross income 3,050 4,813 1,335 1,982 384 (147) - 11,417 Administration costs (1,216) (1,365) (433) (840) (223) (294) - (4,371) Depreciation and amortization (209) (188) (64) (83) (11) (98) - (652) Net margin before provisions (4) 1,624 3,260 838 1,059 150 (539) - 6,393 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (193) (805) (171) (272) - 1 - (1,441) Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results (27) (9) (34) (42) 12 5 (134) (228) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,404 2,446 633 745 162 (532) (134) 4,724 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (400) (664) (635) (145) (34) 294 (67) (1,650) Profit / (loss) from continuing operations 1,005 1,782 (2) 601 128 (238) (201) 3,074 Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net and Other (201) - - - - - 201 - Profit / (loss) 803 1,782 (2) 601 128 (238) - 3,074 Profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (2) - 61 (183) - 8 - (117) Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company 801 1,781 59 418 128 (230) - 2,957

(1) Adjustments in the six months ended June 30, 2022 correspond to the loss recorded in connection with the acquisition by BBVA of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. on June 15, 2022 amounting to €201 million, net of taxes. In this section, information relating to the Spain operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 has been presented under management criteria pursuant to which such losses have been recognized under the heading "Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net and Other". However, for purposes of the Group financial statements, such losses are presented under the headings "Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations", which is included in "Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results" in the table above (€134 million loss), and "Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations" (€67 million expense).

(2) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(3) Includes "Dividend income", "Share of profit or loss of entities accounted for using the equity method", "Income/Expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts" and "Other operating income/expense".

(4) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".





39





SPAIN

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Net interest income 2,544 1,758 44.7 Net fees and commissions 1,093 1,110 (1.5) Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) 218 288 (24.4) Other operating income and expense, net (416) (287) 45.1 Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts 192 181 5.9 Gross income 3,630 3,050 19.0 Administration costs (1,327) (1,216) 9.1 Depreciation and amortization (190) (209) (9.0) Net margin before provisions (2) 2,113 1,624 30.1 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (240) (193) 24.4 Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results (51) (27) 89.9 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,821 1,404 29.7 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (589) (400) 47.4 Profit from continuing operations 1,232 1,005 22.7 Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net and Other - (201) n.m. (3) Profit 1,232 803 53.4 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (1) (2) (37.9) Profit attributable to parent company 1,231 801 53.6

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) Calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

(3) Not meaningful.

Net interest income

Net interest income of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €2,544 million, a 44.7% increase compared with the €1,758 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher yield and volume of the non-financial corporations loan portfolio, supported (with respect to the yield) by the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by higher funding costs. Further, the repayment of the TLTRO III program was initiated in December 2022 (for an approximate amount of €35,000 million) and the outstanding balance of amounts drawn under the TLTRO III facilities totaled €3,660 million as of June 30, 2023. The net interest margin over average total assets of this operating segment amounted to 1.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 0.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €1,093 million, a 1.5% decrease compared with the €1,110 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the decrease in payment systems-related fees (related mainly to demand deposits).

Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net

Net gains on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a net gain of €218 million, a 24.4% decrease compared with the €288 million net gain recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the negative performance of the Global Markets unit and, to a lesser extent, the lower gains from the ALCO portfolio as a result of the negative exchange rate differences, partially offset by the positive changes in the fair value of the hedged items (attributable to the hedged risk).

40





Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income and expense, net of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to a €416 million expense, a 45.1% increase compared with the €287 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the payment, in Spain, of the temporary tax on credit institutions and financial credit establishments for the first time (totaling €225 million, half of which was paid in the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with the other half expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2023) , partially offset by the lower contributions made to the ECB's Single Resolution Fund compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, BBVA had satisfied in full the amount to be paid by it at a global level under the ECB's Single Resolution Fund.

Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts

Net income on insurance and reinsurance contracts of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €192 million, a 5.9% increase compared with the €181 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of increased insurance activity and the positive performance of insurance-savings products in Spain (through BBVA Seguros).

Administration costs

Administration costs of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €1,327 million, a 9.1% increase compared with the €1,216 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of higher personnel expenses mainly driven by salary updates (as a result of the loss of purchasing power due to inflation) and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the number of employees, and higher general expenses, related to IT equipment, which were also affected by inflation.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was € 190 million, a 9.0% decrease compared with the € 209 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to a €240 million expense, a 24.4% increase compared with the €193 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the increase in credit impairments in the loan portfolio, with certain Stage 3 entries, and lower recoveries.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a € 51 million expense, an 89.9% increase compared with the € 27 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to higher provisions for pensions and other employee benefit commitments and the increase in provisions for contingent risks.

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating profit before tax of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €1,821 million, a 29.7% increase compared with the €1,404 million profit recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

41





Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax expense related to profit from continuing operations of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was an expense of €589 million, a 47.4% increase compared with the €400 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, due, in part, to the increase in operating profit before tax . Amounts paid by BBVA under the temporary tax on credit institutions and financial credit establishments in Spain are a non-deductible expense for tax purposes.

Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net and Other

Loss from discontinued operations, net and Other of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was nil compared with the €201 million loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Loss from discontinued operations, net and Other for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included the loss recorded in connection with the acquisition of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. from Merlin Properties in June 2022 (see " Information on the Company-History and Development of the Company-Capital Expenditures-2022-Purchase of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. " in our 2022 Form 20-F, Note 17 to our Consolidated Financial Statements and " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Purchase of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, SOCIMI, S.A. ").

Profit attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to parent company of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to € 1,231 million, a 53.6% increase compared with the €801 million profit recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

42





MEXICO

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Net interest income 5,264 3,686 42.8 Net fees and commissions 1,017 745 36.5 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) 315 227 38.4 Other operating income and expense, net (141) (131) 7.8 Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts 319 285 12.0 Gross income 6,774 4,813 40.7 Administration costs (1,834) (1,365) 34.4 Depreciation and amortization (223) (188) 18.6 Net margin before provisions (2) 4,717 3,260 44.7 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (1,136) (805) 41.1 Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results 5 (9) n.m. (3) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 3,585 2,446 46.6 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (970) (664) 46.2 Profit 2,615 1,782 46.8 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - - 50.5 Profit attributable to parent company 2,614 1,781 46.8

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

(3) Not meaningful.

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Mexican peso appreciated by 12.8% against the euro in average terms compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022, resulting in a positive exchange rate effect on our consolidated income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and in the results of operations of the Mexico operating segment for such period expressed in euros. See " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

Net interest income

Net interest income of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €5,264 million, a 42.8% increase compared with the €3,686 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher contribution from the wholesale portfolio (in terms of yield and, to a lesser extent, volume) and higher volume in the retail portfolio, supported by the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro and (with respect to the yield) the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by the higher funding costs as a result of the increase in interest rates and the effect of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro on interest expense. At constant exchange rates, there was a 26.6% increase in net interest income. The net interest margin over average total assets of this operating segment amounted to 6.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 5.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €1,017 million, a 36.5% increase compared with the €745 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the increased volume of transactions by credit card customers and asset management activities, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 21.0% period-on-period increase.

Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net

Net gains on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net, of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €315 million, a 38.4% increase compared with the €227 million gain recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher gains from the Global Markets unit and from the ALCO portfolio in Mexico, resulting from the increased interest rates, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro.

43





Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income and expense, net of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was an expense of €141 million, a 7.8% increase compared with the €131 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, higher contributions made to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, partially offset by the higher sales from non-financial services related to real estate.

Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts

Net income on insurance and reinsurance contracts of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €319 million, a 12.0% increase compared with the €285 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the increase in insurance premiums, as a result of the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, higher insurance sales and a lower claim ratio, partially offset by the higher insurance premiums paid to third parties in Mexico, mainly driven by the increase in the volume of insurance sales.

Administration costs

Administration costs of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €1,834 million, a 34.4% increase compared with the €1,365 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher personnel expenses driven by salary updates (as a result of the loss of purchasing power due to inflation) and the increased number of employees, higher general expenses related to IT equipment as a result of the high inflation rate, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro. At a constant exchange rate, administration costs increased by 19.1%.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €223 million, an 18.6% increase compared with the €188 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro. At a constant exchange rate, depreciation and amortization increased by 5.1%.

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €1,136 million expense, a 41.1% increase compared with the €805 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to higher Stage 3 entries in the retail loan portfolio (in particular, consumer and credit cards) as a result of increased lending activity, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, supported by the favorable economic evolution, partially offset by certain recoveries from the wholesale portfolio and the change in the staging of certain loans from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were a €5 million income, compared with the €9 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to lower provisions for contingent risks and legal contingencies and to higher gains from foreclosed assets sales.

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating profit before tax of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €3,585 million, a 46.6% increase compared with the €2,446 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax expense related to profit from continuing operations of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €970 million, a 46.2% increase compared with the €664 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the higher operating profit before tax.

Profit attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to parent company of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €2,614 million, a 46.8% increase compared with the €1,781 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

44





TURKEY

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Net interest income 980 1,153 (15.0) Net fees and commissions 285 302 (5.6) Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) 394 395 (0.2) Other operating income and expense, net (204) (534) (61.7) Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts 24 19 27.6 Gross income 1,480 1,335 10.8 Administration costs (530) (433) 22.4 Depreciation and amortization (61) (64) (4.5) Net margin before provisions (2) 888 838 6.0 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (55) (171) (68.2) Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results (47) (34) 37.5 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 787 633 24.3 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (170) (635) (73.1) Profit 617 (2) n.m. (3) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (92) 61 n.m. (3) Profit attributable to parent company 525 59 n.m. (3)

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

(3) Not meaningful.

On May 18, 2022, BBVA closed its voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA, which resulted in BBVA increasing its stake in Garanti BBVA from 49.85% to 85.97%. See " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Voluntary Takeover Bid for the Entire Share Capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. " herein.

As of June 30, 2023, the Turkish lira depreciated by 29.5% against the euro compared to June 30, 2022, adversely affecting the results of operations of the Turkey operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 expressed in euros. See " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

Since the second quarter of 2022, the Turkish economy has been considered to be hyperinflationary as defined by IAS 29. See " Presentation of Financial Information-Designation of Turkey as a Hyperinflationary Economy " for information on the impact of hyperinflation accounting.

The low interest rates set by the CBRT in a context of high inflation (despite the recent increase of rates in late June and July 2023), the policies affecting the banking sector (which have had the effect of increasing BBVA's exposure to the Turkish lira and Turkish sovereign debt) and currency depreciation have affected and may continue to affect the Group's results. See " B. Business Overview-Turkey " herein and " Information on the Company-Business Overview-Supervision and Regulation-Principal Markets-Turkey " and " Information on the Company-Competition-Turkey " in our 2022 Form 20-F.

Net interest income

Net interest income of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €980 million, a 15.0% decrease compared with the €1,153 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as a result mainly of the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 29.2% increase in net interest income, mainly as a result of the higher volume of Turkish lira-denominated loans (credit card loans, consumer loans and mortgage loans), the increase in volume of sovereign debt securities, as a result in part of the Turkish liraization strategy implemented by the CBRT (see " B. Business Overview-Turkey " herein and " Information on the Company-Business Overview-Supervision and Regulation-Principal Markets-Turkey " and " Information on the Company-Competition-Turkey " in our 2022 Form 20-F), and lower funding costs. The net interest margin over average total assets of this operating segment amounted to 2.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 3.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

45





Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €285 million, a 5.6% decrease compared with the €302 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the depreciation of the Turkish lira. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 43.6% increase in net fees and commissions, mainly as a result of the increase in brokerage and payment systems fees.

Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net

Net gains on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net, of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €394 million compared with the €395 million gain recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income and expense, net of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €204 million net expense, a 61.7% decrease compared with the €534 million net expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the lower net loss on the monetary position resulting from the adjustment for hyperinflation and the higher income from operating leases, offset in part by the greater contribution made to the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Credit Institutions, the depreciation of the Turkish lira and the lower positive impact of the revaluation of bonds linked to inflation in the period.

Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts

Net income on insurance and reinsurance contracts of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €24 million, a 27.6% increase compared with the €19 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to increased insurance activity, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 92.4% increase.

Administration costs

Administration costs of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €530 million, a 22.4% increase compared with the €433 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in personnel expenses and general expenses (technology and maintenance) driven to a great extent by the higher average inflation rate and salary updates (as a result of the loss of purchasing power), partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira. At a constant exchange rate, administration costs increased by 83.6%, which was above Turkey's inflation rate for the period.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €61 million, a 4.5% decrease compared with the €64 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 25.0% increase, mainly due to increases in the depreciation expense of offices for own use.

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €55 million expense, a 68.2% decrease compared with the €171 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the decrease in the collective expected losses related to the wholesale portfolio as a result of the improved performance of companies which resulted in a lower default rate, and the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro, partially offset by the change in the staging of certain loans from Stage 1 to Stage 2, due to the impact of the earthquakes in February 2023 (which resulted in an impairment that amounted to €56 million as of June 30, 2023) and certain significant Stage 3 entries from the retail portfolio. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 51.4% decrease.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were a €47 million expense, a 37.5% increase compared with the €34 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to provisions recorded in connection with the February 2023 earthquakes and, to a lesser extent, the update of provisions for pensions and other employee benefit commitments, partially offset by the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

46





Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating profit before tax of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €787 million, a 24.3% increase compared with the €633 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax expense related to profit from continuing operations of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €170 million, a 73.1% decrease compared with the €635 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as a result of the revaluation for tax purposes of certain fixed assets and other depreciable assets of Garanti BBVA arising from the application of the temporary article no. 32 as well as paragraph (ç) of article no. 298 of the Tax Procedure Law no. 213. As of June 30, 2023, a corporate income tax credit was recorded amounting to approximately €205 million, due to the higher tax base of such assets, partially offset by the net loss on the monetary position resulting from the adjustment for hyperinflation in Turkey which, in turn, led to additional adjustments to the tax expense for the period due to the difference between accounting and taxable profit as a result of the application of IAS 29 (see "Presentation of Financial Information-Designation of Turkey as a Hyperinflationary Economy "), and the increase in the applicable tax rate from 23% to 25% since April 2022. In addition, current tax regulation in Turkey does not foresee a correction in order to reduce tax expense upon the existence of a loss linked to the net monetary position. Following its publication in the Official Gazette on July 15, 2023, Law No. 7456 on Additional Motor Vehicle Tax and Amendments to Certain Laws as well as Decree Law No. 375, for Compensation of Economic Losses Caused by the Earthquakes on February 6, 2023, has entered into force in Turkey. Among others, this Law provides for the modification of the general corporate income tax rate in Turkey from 20% to 25%. However, the general tax rate for banks and financial institutions has been increased to 30% (as stated above, since April 2022 it was already 25%). This change will be applicable to profit generated in tax periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. These modifications have not been considered in preparing the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €92 million, compared with th e €61 million loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as a result, in part, of the increase in operating profit in the period and the increase in BBVA's stake in Garanti BBVA (from 49.85% to 85.97%) following the completion of BBVA's voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA on May 18, 2022 (see " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Voluntary Takeover Bid for the Entire Share Capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. " herein.

Profit attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to parent company of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased to €525 million, compared with the €59 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

47





SOUTH AMERICA

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Net interest income 2,503 1,849 35.3 Net fees and commissions 411 401 2.6 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) 268 203 32.1 Other operating income and expense, net (820) (524) 56.6 Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts 53 52 1.0 Gross income 2,415 1,982 21.9 Administration costs (994) (840) 18.3 Depreciation and amortization (89) (83) 7.9 Net margin before provisions (2) 1,332 1,059 25.8 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (539) (272) 98.3 Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results (13) (42) (68.2) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 780 745 4.7 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (228) (145) 57.8 Profit 552 601 (8.1) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (185) (183) 1.1 Profit attributable to parent company 367 418 (12.2)

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Peruvian sol appreciated by 1.7% against the euro in average terms compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Argentine peso and the Colombian peso depreciated by 32.3% (considering the period-end exchange rates) and 13.8%, respectively, against the euro in average terms compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022. Overall, changes in exchange rates resulted in a negative exchange rate effect on our consolidated income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and in the results of operations of the South America operating segment for such period expressed in euros. See " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Argentine and Venezuelan economies were considered to be hyperinflationary as defined by IAS 29 (see " Presentation of Financial Information-Changes in Accounting Policies-Hyperinflationary economies - IAS 29 " in our 2022 Form 20-F).

Net interest income

Net interest income of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €2,503 million, a 35.3% increase compared with the €1,849 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of increases in the yield in the non-financial corporations loan portfolio and securities portfolio in Argentina, and, to a lesser extent, increases in yield in the non-financial corporations loan portfolios in Colombia and Peru, partially offset by higher funding costs (particularly, in the wholesale portfolio in Colombia) as a result of increases in interest rates, and the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso against the euro, which had a greater impact on interest income than on interest expense. At constant exchange rates, there was a 74.8% increase in net interest income. The net interest margin over average total assets of this operating segment amounted to 7.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 6.06% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €411 million income, a 2.6% increase compared with the €401 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. At a constant exchange rate, there was a 25.7% increase, mainly due to increases in payment systems-related fees in Argentina and, to a lesser extent, in Peru, due to increases in the volume of transactions and commission rates.

48





Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net

Net gains on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €268 million, a 32.1% increase compared with the €203 million gain recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the higher gains from the Global Market unit in Argentina and trading transactions in Peru, partially offset by the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso.

Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income and expense, net of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €820 million expense, a 56.6% increase compared with the €524 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly driven by the adjustment for hyperinflation in Argentina, partially offset by the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso.

Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts

Net income on insurance and reinsurance contracts of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €53 million, a 1.0% increase compared with the €52 million net income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. At constant exchange rates, there was a 50.1% increase, mainly as a result of higher income related to life insurance in Argentina and Colombia.

Administration costs

Administration costs of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €994 million, an 18.3% increase compared with the €840 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of increases in personnel expenses, mainly driven by salary updates in Argentina (as a result of the loss of purchasing power due to inflation) and certain general expenses related to technology (affected by the high inflation) and, to a lesser extent, overall increases in Colombia and Peru, partially offset by the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €89 million expense, a 7.9% increase compared with the €83 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the recent investment in computer software and offices for own use in South America.

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €539 million expense, a 98.3% increase compared with the €272 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of higher additions to Stage 3 loans in Chile, as a result of the update in the definition of credit impaired assets, an increase in credit impairments in credit card loans and in the securities portfolio in Argentina as a result in part of increased activity, additional credit impairment requirements in consumer loans in Stage 2 and Stage 3 in Colombia and higher credit impairment requirements in Stage 3 retail loans in Peru, in anticipation of the finalization of the grace period granted by the Reactiva program that expires in September 2023, within an inflationary environment and overall unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, partially offset by the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Colombian peso.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were a €13 million expense, a 68.2% decrease compared with the €42 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, attributable mainly to lower provisions for legal contingencies.

49





Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating profit before tax of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €780 million, a 4.7% increase compared with the €745 million profit recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax expense related to profit from continuing operations of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €228 million, a 57.8% increase compared with the €145 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of a reduction in deferred tax liabilities, the higher operating profit before tax and, to a lesser extent, the increase in the applicable tax rate in Colombia from 38% to 40% (effective as of January 1, 2023).

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €185 million, a 1.1% increase compared with the €183 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Profit attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to parent company of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €367 million, a 12.2% decrease compared with the €418 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

50





REST OF BUSINESS

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Net interest income 260 155 67.5 Net fees and commissions 132 122 8.9 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) 173 103 67.3 Other operating income and expense, net (2) 2 n.m. (2) Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts 2 2 (10.6) Gross income 565 384 47.3 Administration costs (265) (223) 19.0 Depreciation and amortization (12) (11) 11.4 Net margin before provisions (3) 288 150 92.0 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (23) - n.m. (2) Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results 6 12 (47.8) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 272 162 67.4 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (59) (34) 72.7 Profit 212 128 66.0 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - - - Profit attributable to parent company 212 128 66.0

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) Not meaningful.

(3) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the U.S. dollar appreciated by 1.2% against the euro in average terms, compared with the six months ended June 30, 2022. See " ―Factors Affecting the Comparability of our Results of Operations and Financial Condition―Trends in Exchange Rates ".

Net interest income

Net interest income of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €260 million, a 67.5% increase compared with the €155 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to increased activity of the branches located in Europe and New York and higher yields, supported by the higher interest rate environment. The net interest margin over average total assets of this operating segment amounted to 1.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 0.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €132 million, an 8.9% increase compared with the €122 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022 mainly due to increased commissions from the broker-dealer BBVA Securities Inc. in the United States, which offset the lower fees generated by the retail portfolio in Europe.

Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net

Net gains on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €173 million, a 67.3% increase compared with the €103 million net gain recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the higher gains from the New York branch and from the Global Markets unit in Europe.

Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income and expense, net of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €2 million of expense, compared with the €2 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

51





Administration costs

Administration costs of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €265 million, a 19.0% increase compared with the €223 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to higher personnel expenses in the New York branch and in Europe.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €12 million compared with the €11 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a €23 million expense, compared with the nil expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of higher credit impairments in the retail portfolio in Portugal.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were income of €6 million compared with the €12 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating profit before tax of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €272 million, a 67.4% increase compared with the €162 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax expense related to profit from continuing operations of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €59 million, a 72.7% increase compared with the €34 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Profit attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, profit attributable to parent company of this operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €212 million, a 66.0% increase compared with the €128 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

CORPORATE CENTER

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (In Millions of Euros) (In %) Net interest income / (expense) (140) (64) 120.0 Net fees and commissions (30) (20) 48.9 Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net (1) (595) (121) n.m. (2) Other operating income and expense, net 53 59 (10.6) Income and expense on insurance and reinsurance contracts (3) - n.m. (2) Gross income (716) (147) n.m. (2) Administration costs (313) (294) 6.5 Depreciation and amortization (101) (98) 2.7 Net margin before provisions (3) (1,129) (539) 109.7 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification - 1 (90.2) Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results 6 5 14.1 Operating profit / (loss) before tax (1,123) (532) 111.0 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations 39 294 (86.7) Profit / (loss) (1,084) (238) n.m. (2) Profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 13 8 58.5 Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company (1,072) (230) n.m. (2)

(1) Includes "Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net" and "Exchange differences, net".

(2) Not meaningful.

(3) "Net margin before provisions" is calculated as "Gross income" less "Administration costs" and "Depreciation and amortization".

Net interest income / (expense)

Net interest expense of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €140 million, compared with the €64 million net expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the higher funding costs as a result of the increases in reference interest rates.

Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was an expense of €30 million, a 48.9% increase compared with the €20 million expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the increase in fees related to the Annual General Meeting held in March 2023.

Net gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences, net

Net losses on financial assets and liabilities and Exchange differences of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €595 million, compared with the €121 million loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly as a result of the impact of changes in exchange rates on foreign currency positions, which has been negative with respect to the Turkish lira positions (though positive with respect to the Mexican peso positions).

Other operating income and expense, net

Other operating income and expense, net of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €53 million of net income, a 10.6% decrease compared with the €59 million net income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Administration costs

Administration costs of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €313 million, a 6.5% increase compared with the €294 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to salary updates.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €101 million, a 2.7% increase compared with the €98 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results

Provisions or reversal of provisions and other results of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were €6 million of income, a 14.1% increase compared to €5 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

As a result of the foregoing, operating loss before tax of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €1,123 million, compared with the €532 million loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

Tax income related to loss from continuing operations of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to €39 million, an 86.7% decrease compared with the €294 million income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The adjustment for the estimation of the annual tax rate of the BBVA Group included in the Corporate Center resulted in a tax expense in 2023 and in tax income in 2022, as a result, mainly, of the negative adjustment for the estimation of the annual tax rate of the BBVA Group in 2023, related, in part, to the revaluation for tax purposes of certain fixed assets and other depreciable assets of Garanti BBVA (see " -Turkey-Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations ").

Profit / (loss) attributable to parent company

As a result of the foregoing, loss attributable to parent company of the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was €1,072 million, compared with the €230 million loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

B. Liquidity and Capital Resources

We believe that our working capital is sufficient for our present requirements and to pursue our planned business strategies. See Note 6.3 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and our 2022 Form 20-F for information on the BBVA Group's liquidity and capital resources. Certain additional information is provided below.

Customer deposits

Customer deposits (including "Financial liabilities at amortized cost - Customer deposits", "Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss - Customer deposits" and "Financial liabilities held for trading - Customer deposits") amounted to €418,212 million as of June 30, 2023 compared with €406,444 million as of December 31, 2022, a 2.9% increase, mainly as a result of increases in deposits in the financial liabilities at amortized cost portfolio, in particular, in Mexico primarily due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro, in Turkey as a result of the increase in time deposits in Turkish lira (transferred, in part, from time deposits in U.S. dollars) and, to a lesser extent, demand deposits in Turkish lira, as a result in part of the abovementioned measures announced by the Turkish authorities to encourage and protect deposits denominated in Turkish lira and prevent further dollarization of deposits (see " B. Business Overview-Turkey " herein and " Information on the Company-Business Overview-Supervision and Regulation-Principal Markets-Turkey " and " Information on the Company-Competition-Turkey " in our 2022 Form 20-F), the increase in time deposits in Peru and Argentina (in each case, in the household portfolio), in a context of a high interest rate environment, partially offset by the decrease in demand deposits within the retail portfolio in Spain and the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the euro.

Our customer deposits, excluding repurchase agreements, amounted to €399,005 million as of June 30, 2023, a 1.6% increase compared with €392,884 million as of December 31, 2022.

Short-term customer deposits at amortized cost amounted to € 380,227 million as of June 30, 2023 , or 90.9% of our total customer deposits, a decrease from 91.8% of our total customer deposits as of December 31, 2022 (see Note 21.3 to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements).

Deposits from credit institutions and central banks

The following table shows amounts due to credit institutions and central banks as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 and as of December 31, 2022:

As of June 30, As of December 31, As of June 30, 2023 2022 2022 (In Millions of Euros) Deposits from credit institutions 87,397 55,859 52,374 Deposits from central banks 29,726 42,273 61,922 Total 117,123 98,132 114,296

Deposits from credit institutions and central banks amounted to €117,123 million as of June 30, 2023, a 19.4% increase compared with the €98,132 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in repurchase agreements from the Spanish Central Bank in the trading portfolio, partially offset by the decrease in deposits from central banks, driven mainly by the partial repayment by BBVA of drawdowns under the ECB's TLTRO III facilities.

Capital markets

We make debt issuances in the domestic and international capital markets in order to finance our activities. As of June 30, 2023 we had €48,245 million of debt certificates, comprising €44,870 million in bonds and debentures and €3,375 million in promissory notes and other securities, compared with €42,944 million, €41,515 million and €1,430 million outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 (see Note 21.4 to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements).

In addition, we had a total of €14,947 million in subordinated debt and subordinated deposits as of June 30, 2023 compared with €12,509 million as of December 31, 2022. There were no preferred securities outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or as of December 31, 2022.

The following is a breakdown as of June 30, 2023 of the maturities of our debt certificates (including bonds) subordinated debt, subordinated deposits and preferred securities. Regulatory equity instruments have been classified according to their contractual maturity:

Demand Up to 1 Month 1 to 3 Months 3 to 12 Months 1 to 5 Years Over 5 Years Total (In Millions of Euros) Debt certificates (including bonds) - 583 3,346 9,736 26,366 8,214 48,245 Subordinated debt, subordinated deposits and preferred securities - 126 21 - 3,445 11,355 14,947 Total - 709 3,367 9,736 29,811 19,570 63,193

Capital

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, equity is calculated in accordance with current regulations on minimum capital base requirements for Spanish credit institutions on both an individual and consolidated basis. These regulations dictate how to ca lcul ate equity levels, as well as the various internal capital adequacy assessment processes they should have in place and the information such institutions should disclose to the market.

The minimum capital base requirements established by the current regulations are calculated according to the Group's exposure to credit and dilution risk, counterparty and liquidity risk relating to the trading portfolio, exchange-rate risk and operational risk. In addition, the Group must fulfill the risk concentration limits established in these regulations and internal corporate governance obligations.

With regard to minimum capital requirements, the ECB, in its announcement on March 12, 2020, allowed banks to use Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments to comply with the Pillar II (P2R) requirements, with the same levels of composition as Pillar I requirements, which is known as "Pillar 2 tiering". This measure was reinforced by the relaxation of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB) announced by various national macroprudential authorities and by other complementary measures published by the ECB. Furthermore, the BBVA Group received the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (" SREP ") in March 2022. Through this letter, the ECB informed the Group that, from January 1, 2022 onwards, the "Pillar 2" requirement would be maintained at 1.5%, to be distributed according to the Pillar 2 tiering. In addition, as a result of the most recent SREP carried out by the ECB, BBVA must maintain, at a consolidated level, as from January 1, 2023, a CET1 ratio of 8.76% and a total capital ratio of 13.00%.

The consolidated total capital requirement includes: (i) the minimum capital requirement of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) of Pillar 1 (4.5%); (ii) the capital requirement of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) of Pillar 1 (1.5%); (iii) the capital requirement of Tier 2 of Pillar 1 (2%); (iv) the CET1 requirement of Pillar 2 (0.96%); (v) the AT1 requirement of Pillar 2 (0.28%); (vi) the capital requirement of Tier 2 of Pillar 2 (0.38%); (vii) the capital conservation buffer (2.5% of CET1); (viii) the capital buffer for Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SIIs) (0.75% of CET1); and (ix) the Countercyclical Capital buffer of 0.04% of CET1 4 .

BBVA's fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 12.99% as of June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of +38 basis points compared to December 31, 2022, and the consolidated phased-in CET1 stood also at 12.99%, which represents an increase of +31 basis points in the first half of the year, since the transitory adjustments for the treatment of the impacts of IFRS 9 have no effect on capital ratios as of June 30, 2023.

These ratios include the period-on-period regulatory differences included during the first quarter of 2023 (see " Information on the Company-Business Overview-Supervision and Regulation-Capital Requirements, MREL and Resolution " in our 2022 Form 20-F and Note 32 to our Consolidated Financial Statements), with an impact of -20 basis points on CET1. Additionally, since the deduction for the prudential hedging of non-performing exposures has been incorporated in the Group's capital requirement, such deduction has been reversed from the CET1, resulting in an impact of +19 basis points. Excluding these effects, the fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased by +39 basis points compared to December 31, 2022.

Fully-loaded risk-weighted assets (RWA) increased in the first half of the year by approximately €10,603 million, as a result, in part, of the increase in the loan portfolio and the increase in RWA for market risk, which was partially offset by the effect of changes in exchange rates.

The fully-loaded AT1 ratio stood at 1.78% (1.78% phased-in) as of June 30, 2023, which included the impact of the €1 billion CoCos issue at par value in June 2023.

The fully-loaded Tier 2 ratio stood at 2.02% as of June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of +23 basis points compared to December 31, 2022, mainly due to the issuance of subordinated bonds in Spain with a par value of €750 million and another issuance in Mexico for $1 billion par value, both in June 2023. The phased-in Tier 2 ratio also stood at 2.02%.

As a result of the above, the total fully-loaded capital ratio stood at 16.79% as of June 30, 2023, and the total phased-in ratio stood at 16.79%.

4 Provisional data.

With regard to MREL (Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities) requirements, on March 8, 2022, BBVA announced that it had received a communication from the Bank of Spain regarding its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, established by the Single Resolution Board (" SRB "), calculated taking into account the financial and supervisory information as of June 30, 2021. In accordance with this MREL communication, BBVA must maintain, as from January 1, 2022, an amount of own funds and eligible liabilities equal to 21.46% of the total RWA of its resolution group, on sub-consolidated level (the " MREL in RWA "). Within this MREL in RWA, an amount equal to 13.50% of the RWA of the resolution group shall be met with subordinated instruments (the " subordination requirement in RWA "). The MREL in RWA and the subordination requirement in RWA do not include the combined capital buffer requirement which, according to applicable regulations and supervisory criteria, would be estimated at 3.32%, considering exposures subject to the calculation of the countercyclical buffer as of June 30, 2023.

In addition, BBVA has to reach, since January 1, 2022, an amount of own funds and eligible liabilities in terms of the total exposure considered for calculating the leverage ratio equal to 7.27% (the " MREL in LR ") of which 5.61% in terms of the total exposure considered for calculating the leverage ratio shall be satisfied with subordinated instruments (the " subordination requirement in LR ").

Given the own funds and eligible liabilities structure of the resolution group as of June 30, 2023, the MREL in RWA ratio stood at 28.05%, complying with the aforementioned requirement. Finally, as of June 30, 2023, the MREL in LR was 11.25% and the subordination ratios in terms of RWA and in terms of LR were 22.90% and 9.18%, respectively.

On June 14, 2023 BBVA announced that it had received a new communication from the Bank of Spain regarding its MREL requirement, established by SRB, calculated taking into account the financial and supervisory information as of December 31, 2021. In accordance with this new MREL communication, BBVA has to reach, since January 1, 2024, a MREL in RWA equal to 22.11% and a subordination requirement in RWA equal to 13.50%. The MREL in RWA and the subordination requirement in RWA do not include the combined capital buffer requirement which, according to applicable regulations and supervisory criteria, would be estimated at 3.32%, considering exposures subject to the calculation of the countercyclical buffer as of June 30, 2023. Given the own funds and eligible liabilities structure of the resolution group as of June 30, 2023, the MREL in RWA met the requirement.

Finally, as of June 30, 2023, the phased-in leverage ratio, which includes the transitory treatment of certain capital elements (mainly the impact of IFRS 9), stood at 6.48% with a slight reduction in the first half of the year, mainly due to the increase in the exposure to the leverage ratio, offset in part by the increase in Tier 1 capital.

OTHER INFORMATION

On July 27, 2023, BBVA requested to the European Central Bank the correspondent supervisory authorization in order to carry out a buyback program of BBVA shares up to €1,000 million. See Note 4 to our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023









Contents

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed consolidated balance sheets F- 3 Condensed consolidated income statements F- 6 Condensed consolidated statements of recognized income and expense F- 7 Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity F- 8 Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows F- 10

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Introduction, basis for the presentation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and other information F- 11 2. Principles of consolidation, accounting policies, measurement bases applied and recent IFRS pronouncements and interpretations F- 12 3. BBVA Group F- 15 4. Shareholder remuneration system F- 16 5. Operating segment reporting F- 16 6. Risk management F- 17 7. Fair value of financial instruments F- 28 8. Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits F- 31 9. Financial assets and liabilities held for trading F- 31 10. Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss F- 31 11. Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss F- 32 12. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income F- 32 13. Financial assets at amortized cost F- 33 14. Derivatives - Hedge accounting and fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk F- 33 15. Investments in joint ventures and associates F- 34 16. Tangible assets F- 34 17. I ntangible assets F- 35 18. Tax assets and liabilities F- 36 19. Other assets and liabilities F- 36 20. Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale and liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale F- 37 21. Financial liabilities at amortized cost F- 37 22. Assets and liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts F- 39 23. Provisions F- 40 24. Pension and other post-employment commitments F- 40 25. Capital F- 40 26. Retained earnings and other reserves F- 41 27. Accumulated other comprehensive income F- 41 28. Non-controlling interest F- 42 29. Capital base and capital management F- 42 30. Commitments and guarantees given F- 44 31. Other contingent assets and liabilities F- 44 32. Net interest income F- 45 33. Dividend income F- 45 34. Fee and commission income and expense F- 46 35. Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities, hedge accounting and exchange differences, net F- 47

36. Other operating income and expense F- 47 37. Income and expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts F- 48 38. Administration costs F- 48 39 . Depreciation and amortization F- 49 40. Provisions or reversal of provisions F- 49 41. Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification F- 49 42. Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets F- 49 43. Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations F- 50 44. Related-party transactions F- 50 45. Remuneration and other benefits for the Board of Directors and members of the Bank's Senior Management F- 52 46. Subsequent events F- 55





APPENDICES

APPENDIX I. Quantitative information on refinancing and restructuring operations and other requirements under Bank of Spain Circular 6/2012 F- 57 APPENDIX II. Additional information on risk concentration F- 61 APPENDIX III. Condensed consolidated balance sheets at the IFRS 17 transition date and effective date and condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022 F- 63

Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

ASSETS (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 CASH, CASH BALANCES AT CENTRAL BANKS AND OTHER DEMAND DEPOSITS 8 71,858 79,756 FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING 9 141,721 110,671 Derivatives 39,346 39,908 Equity instruments 4,247 4,404 Debt securities 33,999 24,367 Loans and advances to central banks 2,165 1,632 Loans and advances to credit institutions 48,189 25,231 Loans and advances to customers 13,775 15,130 NON-TRADING FINANCIAL ASSETS MANDATORILY AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 10 8,019 6,888 Equity instruments 7,432 6,511 Debt securities 313 129 Loans and advances to customers 274 247 FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 11 1,004 913 Debt securities 1,004 913 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 12 63,979 65,374 Equity instruments 1,254 1,198 Debt securities 62,700 64,150 Loans and advances to credit institutions 26 26 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTIZED COST 13 438,841 414,421 Debt securities 44,769 36,639 Loans and advances to central banks 6,734 4,401 Loans and advances to credit institutions 17,577 16,031 Loans and advances to customers 369,761 357,351 DERIVATIVES - HEDGE ACCOUNTING 14 1,888 1,891 FAIR VALUE CHANGES OF THE HEDGED ITEMS IN PORTFOLIO HEDGES OF INTEREST RATE RISK 14 (137) (148) JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES 15 929 916 Joint ventures 90 100 Associates 839 816 INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE ASSETS 22 212 183 TANGIBLE ASSETS 16 8,892 8,737 Properties, plant and equipment 8,613 8,441 For own use 8,080 7,911 Other assets leased out under an operating lease 533 530 Investment properties 279 296 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 17 2,284 2,156 Goodwill 793 707 Other intangible assets 1,491 1,449 TAX ASSETS 18 17,618 16,725 Current tax assets 2,244 1,978 Deferred tax assets 15,374 14,747 OTHER ASSETS 19 4,381 2,586 Insurance contracts linked to pensions - - Inventories 456 325 Other 3,924 2,260 NON-CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE 20 966 1,022 TOTAL ASSETS 5 762,456 712,092

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING 9 127,332 95,611 Derivatives 38,003 37,909 Short positions 17,107 13,487 Deposits from central banks 8,656 3,950 Deposits from credit institutions 48,395 28,924 Customer deposits 15,170 11,341 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 11 12,577 10,580 Deposits from central banks - - Deposits from credit institutions 111 - Customer deposits 698 700 Debt certificates issued 3,642 3,288 Other financial liabilities 8,126 6,592 Memorandum item: Subordinated liabilities - - FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST 21 541,671 529,172 Deposits from central banks 21,070 38,323 Deposits from credit institutions 38,891 26,935 Customer deposits 402,344 394,404 Debt certificates issued 63,158 55,429 Other financial liabilities 16,207 14,081 Memorandum item: Subordinated liabilities 14,947 12,509 DERIVATIVES - HEDGE ACCOUNTING 14 3,486 3,303 FAIR VALUE CHANGES OF THE HEDGED ITEMS IN PORTFOLIO HEDGES OF INTEREST RATE RISK 14 - - LIABILITIES UNDER INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CONTRACTS 22 11,537 10,131 PROVISIONS 23 4,859 4,933 Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations 2,581 2,632 Other long term employee benefits 454 466 Provisions for taxes and other legal contingencies 686 685 Commitments and guarantees given 748 770 Other provisions 390 380 TAX LIABILITIES 18 3,087 2,935 Current tax liabilities 1,000 1,415 Deferred tax liabilities 2,087 1,520 OTHER LIABILITIES 19 5,338 4,909 LIABILITIES INCLUDED IN DISPOSAL GROUPS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE 20 - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 709,888 661,575

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

F-4





Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Continued) (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 65,970 64,535 Capital 25 2,923 2,955 Paid up capital 2,923 2,955 Unpaid capital which has been called up - - Share premium 20,514 20,856 Equity instruments issued other than capital - - Other equity 47 63 Retained earnings 26 36,379 32,711 Revaluation reserves - - Other reserves 26 2,250 2,345 Reserves or accumulated losses of investments in joint ventures and associates (233) (221) Other 2,483 2,566 Less: treasury shares (21) (29) Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent 3,878 6,358 Less: Interim dividends - (722) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 27 (16,919) (17,642) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (1,958) (1,881) Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit pension plans (939) (760) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale - - Share of other recognized income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates - - Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (1,077) (1,194) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - - Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit risk 58 72 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (14,961) (15,760) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion) (2,197) (1,408) Foreign currency translation (11,573) (13,078) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion) (243) (447) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (943) (809) Hedging instruments (non-designated items) - - Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale - - Share of other recognized income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates (5) (18) MINORITY INTERESTS (NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) 28 3,517 3,623 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,257) (3,109) Other items 6,774 6,732 TOTAL EQUITY 52,568 50,517 TOTAL EQUITY AND TOTAL LIABILITIES 762,456 712,092 MEMORANDUM ITEM (OFF-BALANCE SHEET EXPOSURES) (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Loan commitments given 30 155,009 136,920 Financial guarantees given 30 16,007 16,511 Other commitments given 30 39,561 39,137

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited condensed consolidated income statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June 2022 Interest and other income 32.1 21,897 13,403 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,913 1,304 Financial assets at amortized cost 17,305 10,395 Other interest income 2,679 1,704 Interest expense 32.2 (10,487) (4,865) NET INTEREST INCOME 11,410 8,538 Dividend income 33 73 76 Share of profit or loss of entities accounted for using the equity method 14 15 Fee and commission income 34 4,498 3,964 Fee and commission expense 34 (1,590) (1,305) Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net 35 (1) 39 Financial assets at amortized cost 35 8 Other financial assets and liabilities (36) 31 Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net 35 283 11 Reclassification of financial assets from fair value through other comprehensive income - - Reclassification of financial assets from amortized cost - - Other gains (losses) 283 11 Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net 35 (35) (35) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value through other comprehensive income - - Reclassification of financial assets from amortized cost - - Other gains (losses) (35) (35) Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net 35 150 348 Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net 35 73 16 Exchange differences, net 35 304 716 Other operating income 36 333 297 Other operating expense 36 (1,944) (1,803) Income from insurance and reinsurance contracts 37 1,645 1,343 Expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts 37 (1,065) (802) GROSS INCOME 14,148 11,417 Administration costs (5,262) (4,371) Personnel expense 38.1 (3,081) (2,582) Other administrative expense 38.2 (2,181) (1,790) Depreciation and amortization 39 (676) (652) Provisions or reversal of provisions 40 (129) (112) Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification 41 (1,993) (1,441) Financial assets measured at amortized cost (1,958) (1,391) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (35) (50) NET OPERATING INCOME 6,088 4,841 Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in joint ventures and associates 10 19 Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets 42 (13) - Tangible assets 3 22 Intangible assets (10) (5) Other assets (6) (17) Gains (losses) on derecognition of non-financial assets and subsidiaries, net 8 (15) Negative goodwill recognized in profit or loss - - Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations 43 29 (120) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 6,122 4,724 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (1,978) (1,650) PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4,144 3,074 Profit (loss) after tax from discontinued operations 20 - - PROFIT (LOSS) 4,144 3,074 ATTRIBUTABLE TO MINORITY INTEREST (NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST) 28 266 117 ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 3,878 2,957 June

2023 June

2022 EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE (Euros) 0.62 0.44 Basic earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations 0.62 0.44 Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations 0.62 0.44 Basic earnings (losses) per share from discontinued operations - - Diluted earnings (losses) per share from discontinued operations - -

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of recognized income and expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSE (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 PROFIT (LOSS) RECOGNIZED IN INCOME STATEMENT 4,144 3,074 OTHER RECOGNIZED INCOME (EXPENSE) 568 1,829 ITEMS NOT SUBJECT TO RECLASSIFICATION TO INCOME STATEMENT (79) 631 Actuarial gains (losses) from defined benefit pension plans (208) 343 Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale - - Share of other recognized income and expense of entities accounted for using the equity method - - Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net 116 295 Gains (losses) from hedge accounting of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, net - - Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit risk (19) 135 Income tax related to items not subject to reclassification to income statement 32 (142) ITEMS SUBJECT TO RECLASSIFICATION TO INCOME STATEMENT 647 1,198 Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion) (794) (791) Valuation gains (losses) taken to equity (794) (791) Transferred to profit or loss - - Other reclassifications - - Foreign currency translation 1,358 3,697 Translation gains (losses) taken to equity 1,358 3,697 Transferred to profit or loss - - Other reclassifications - - Cash flow hedges (effective portion) 288 (387) Valuation gains (losses) taken to equity 288 (418) Transferred to profit or loss - 31 Transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items - - Other reclassifications - - Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (186) (2,026) Valuation gains (losses) taken to equity (253) (2,056) Transferred to profit or loss 67 31 Other reclassifications - - Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale - - Valuation gains (losses) taken to equity - - Transferred to profit or loss - - Other reclassifications - - Entities accounted for using the equity method 14 1 Income tax relating to items subject to reclassification to income statements (34) 703 TOTAL RECOGNIZED INCOME (EXPENSE) 4,712 4,903 Attributable to minority interest (non-controlling interests) 118 1,079 Attributable to the parent company 4,594 3,824

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Millions of Euros) Capital (Note 25) Share Premium Equity instruments issued other than capital Other Equity Retained earnings (Note 26) Revaluation reserves Other reserves (Note 26) Treasury shares Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent Interim dividend (Note 4) Accumulated other comprehensive income (Note 27) Non-controlling interest Total June 2023 Accumulated other comprehensive income (Note 28) Other (Note 28) Balances as of January 1, 2023 ⁽¹⁾ 2,955 20,856 - 63 32,536 - 2,345 (29) 6,420 (722) (17,432) (3,112) 6,736 50,615 Effect of changes in accounting policies (Note 1.3) - - - - 175 - - - (62) - (210) 4 (4) (98) Adjusted initial balance 2,955 20,856 - 63 32,711 - 2,345 (29) 6,358 (722) (17,642) (3,109) 6,732 50,517 Total income (expense) recognized - - - - - - - - 3,878 - 716 (148) 266 4,712 Other changes in equity (32) (342) - (16) 3,668 - (95) 8 (6,358) 722 7 - (224) (2,661) Issuances of common shares - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Issuances of preferred shares - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Issuance of other equity instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Settlement or maturity of other equity instruments issued - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Conversion of debt on equity - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Common Stock reduction (32) (342) - - 25 - (74) 422 - - - - - - Dividend distribution (shareholder remuneration) - - - - (1,857) - - - - - - - (227) (2,084) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - - - (922) - - - - - (922) Sale or cancellation of treasury shares - - - - - - (2) 508 - - - - - 506 Reclassification of other equity instruments to financial liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Reclassification of financial liabilities to other equity instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Transfers among components of equity - - - 2 5,648 - (21) - (6,358) 722 7 - - - Increase/Reduction of equity due to business combinations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Share based payments - - - (28) - - - - - - - - - (28) Other increases or (-) decreases in equity - - - 10 (148) - 2 - - - - - 3 (133) Balances as of June 30, 2023 2,923 20,514 - 47 36,379 - 2,250 (21) 3,878 - (16,919) (3,257) 6,774 52,568

(1) Balances as of December 31, 2022 as originally reported in the consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022.

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Millions of Euros) Capital (Note 25) Share Premium Equity instruments issued other than capital Other Equity Retained earnings (Note 26) Revaluation reserves Other reserves (Note 26) Treasury shares Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent Interim dividend (Note 4) Accumulated other comprehensive income (Note 27) Non-controlling interest Total June 2022 Accumulated other comprehensive income (Note 28) Other (Note 28) Balances as of January 1, 2022 ⁽¹⁾ 3,267 23,599 - 60 31,841 - (1,857) (647) 4,653 (532) (16,476) (8,414) 13,267 48,760 Effect of changes in accounting policies (Note 1.3) - - - - 178 - - - - - (186) 1 (6) (12) Adjusted initial balance 3,267 23,599 - 60 32,019 - (1,857) (647) 4,653 (532) (16,662) (8,413) 13,261 48,748 Total income (expense) recognized - - - - - - - - 2,957 - 866 963 117 4,903 Other changes in equity (138) (1,265) - (11) 718 - 3,726 (403) (4,653) 532 (822) 4,444 (7,023) (4,894) Issuances of common shares - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Issuances of preferred shares - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Issuance of other equity instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Settlement or maturity of other equity instruments issued - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Conversion of debt on equity - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Common Stock reduction (138) (1,265) - - 110 - (207) 1,500 - - - - - - Dividend distribution (shareholder remuneration) - - - - (1,463) - - - - - - - (181) (1,644) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - - - (2,408) - - - - - (2,408) Sale or cancellation of treasury shares - - - - - - 9 505 - - - - - 514 Reclassification of other equity instruments to financial liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Reclassification of financial liabilities to other equity instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Transfers among components of equity ⁽²⁾ - - - - 2,244 - 2,699 - (4,653) 532 (822) 4,444 (4,444) - Increase/Reduction of equity due to business combinations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Share based payments - - - (22) - - - - - - - - - (22) Other increases or (-) decreases in equity ⁽²⁾ - - - 11 (173) - 1,225 - - - - - (2,398) (1,334) Balances as of June 30, 2022 3,129 22,333 - 49 32,738 - 1,869 (1,049) 2,957 - (16,617) (3,006) 6,355 48,757

(1) Balances as of December 31, 2021 as originally reported in the consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021.

(2) The headings "Transfers among components of equity" and "Other increases or decreases in equity" include the effects of the application of IAS 29 in the subsidiaries in Turkey for amounts of €-1,873 million in "Retained earnings", €1,862 million in "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" and, under the heading of "Non-controlling interests" include, €-1,621 million in "Other" and €1,480 million in "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)".

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June

2022 A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5) (7,503) 20,481 Of which hyperinflation effect from operating activities 2.1 970 2,044 1. Profit for the period 4,144 3,074 2. Adjustments to obtain the cash flow from operating activities 5,868 5,543 Depreciation and amortization 676 652 Other adjustments 5,192 4,891 3. Net increase/decrease in operating assets (58,259) (30,455) Financial assets held for trading (28,423) 4,828 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss (487) (243) Other financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss (91) 89 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,619 (3,130) Financial assets at amortized cost (29,117) (30,617) Other operating assets (1,760) (1,382) 4. Net increase/decrease in operating liabilities 43,235 43,849 Financial liabilities held for trading 29,643 9,232 Other financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 1,199 (368) Financial liabilities at amortized cost 12,640 34,867 Other operating liabilities (247) 119 5. Collection/Payments for income tax (2,490) (1,530) B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) (630) (3,537) Of which hyperinflation effect from investing activities 2.1 389 489 1. Investment (778) (3,766) Tangible assets (464) (1,442) Intangible assets (310) (288) Investments in joint ventures and associates (5) (53) Subsidiaries and other business units - (1,389) Non-current assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities 20 - (594) Other settlements related to investing activities - - 2. Divestments 148 228 Tangible assets 4 11 Intangible assets - - Investments in joint ventures and associates 31 93 Subsidiaries and other business units 6 - Non-current assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities 20 106 125 Other collections related to investing activities - - C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) (289) (4,502) Of which hyperinflation effect from financing activities 2.1 - - 1. Payments (3,425) (5,016) Dividend distribution (shareholders remuneration) (1,857) (1,463) Subordinated liabilities (249) (730) Treasury stock amortization (32) - Treasury stock acquisition (891) (2,423) Other items relating to financing activities (397) (400) 2. Collections 3,136 514 Subordinated liabilities 2,659 - Treasury shares increase - - Treasury shares disposal 478 514 Other items relating to financing activities - - D) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES 524 1,268 E) NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D) (7,898) 13,709 F) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 79,756 67,799 G) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD (E+F) 71,858 81,508 COMPONENTS OF CASH AND EQUIVALENT AT END OF THE PERIOD (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June

2022 Cash 8 6,951 6,671 Balance of cash equivalent in central banks 8 58,888 66,302 Other financial assets 8 6,019 8,535 Less: Bank overdraft refundable on demand - - TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 8 71,858 81,508

The Notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023

1. Introduction, basis for the presentation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and other information

1.1. Introduction

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (hereinafter "the Bank", "BBVA" or "BBVA, S.A.") is a private-law entity subject to the laws and regulations governing banking entities operating in Spain. It carries out its activity through branches and agencies across the country and abroad.

The Bylaws and other public information are available for inspection at the Bank's registered address (Plaza San Nicolás, 4, Bilbao) as noted on its web site (www.bbva.com).

In addition to the activities it carries out directly, the Bank heads a group of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates which perform a wide range of activities and which together with the Bank constitute the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Group (hereinafter, "the Group" or "the BBVA Group"). In addition to its own separate financial statements, the Bank is required to prepare consolidated financial statements comprising all consolidated subsidiaries of the Group.

The consolidated financial statements of the BBVA Group for the year ended December 31, 2022 were authorized for issue on March 6, 2023.

1.2. Basis for the presentation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

The BBVA Group's condensed interim consolidated financial statements (hereinafter, the "Consolidated Financial Statements") as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 are presented in accordance with the International Accounting Standard "Interim Financial Reporting" (hereinafter "IAS 34"), pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information and taking into account the requirements of Circular 3/2018, of June 28, of the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) and have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 27, 2023. In accordance with IAS 34, the interim financial information is prepared solely for the purpose of updating the last annual consolidated financial statements, focusing on new activities, events and circumstances that occurred during the period without duplicating the information previously published in those consolidated financial statements.

Therefore, the Consolidated Financial Statements do not include all information required by a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the European Union ("EU-IFRS"), consequently for an appropriate understanding of the information included in them, they should be read together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The aforementioned annual consolidated financial statements are presented in compliance with IFRS-IASB (International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board), as well as in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the European Union ("EU-IFRS") applicable as of December 31, 2022, considering the Bank of Spain Circular 4/2017, as well as its successive amendments, and with any other legislation governing financial reporting which is applicable and with the format and mark-up requirements established in the EU Delegated Regulation 2019/815 of the European Commission.

The Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared applying principles of consolidation, accounting policies and valuation criteria, which, as described in Note 2, are the same as those applied in the consolidated financial statements of the Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, except for the new Standards and Interpretations that became effective from January 1, 2023 (see Note 2.1), so that they present fairly the Group's consolidated equity and financial position as of June 30, 2023, together with the consolidated results of its operations and the consolidated cash flows generated by the Group during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes were prepared on the basis of the accounting records kept by the Bank and each of the other entities in the Group. They include the adjustments and reclassifications required to harmonize the accounting policies and valuation criteria used by the entities in the Group.

All effective accounting standards and valuation criteria with a significant effect in the Consolidated Financial Statements were applied in their preparation.

The amounts reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements are presented in millions of euros, unless it is more appropriate to use smaller units. Therefore, some items that appear without a balance in these Consolidated Financial Statements are due to how the units are expressed. Also, in presenting amounts in millions of euros, the accounting balances have been rounded up or down. It is therefore possible that the totals appearing in some tables are not the exact arithmetical sum of their component figures.

The percentage changes in amounts have been calculated using figures expressed in thousands of euros.

When determining the information to disclose about various items of the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Group, in accordance with IAS 34, has taken into account their materiality in relation to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

1.3. Comparative information

IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts"

As of January 1, 2023, IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" replaced IFRS 4 in the accounting treatment of insurance contracts. IFRS 17 is mandatory for financial years beginning on January 1, 2023, with comparative information of at least one year, that is, for the BBVA Group, from January 1, 2022, therefore the information for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and as of December 31, 2022 has been restated (see Note 2.1 and Appendix III).

1.4. Seasonal nature of income and expense

The nature of the most significant activities carried out by the BBVA Group's entities is mainly related to typical activities carried out by financial institutions, and are not significantly affected by seasonal factors within the same year.

1.5. Responsibility for the information and for the estimates made

The information contained in the BBVA Group's Consolidated Financial Statements is the responsibility of the Group's Directors.

Estimates were required to be made at times when preparing these Consolidated Financial Statements in order to calculate the recorded or disclosed amount of some assets, liabilities, income, expense and commitments. These estimates relate mainly to the following:

• Loss allowances on certain financial assets (see Notes 6, 12, 13 and 15).

• The assumptions used to quantify certain provisions (see Notes 22 and 23) and for the actuarial calculation of post-employment benefit liabilities and other commitments (see Note 24).

• The useful life and impairment losses of tangible and intangible assets (see Notes 16, 17 and 20).

• The valuation of goodwill and price allocation of business combinations (see Note 17).

• The fair value of certain unlisted financial assets and liabilities (see Notes 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12).

• The recoverability of deferred tax assets (see Note 18).

The significant prevailing geopolitical and economic uncertainties (see Note 6.1) entail a greater complexity in developing reliable estimations and applying judgment. Estimates have been made on the basis of the best available information on the matters analyzed, as of June 30, 2023. However, it is possible that events may take place subsequent to such date which could make it necessary to amend these estimations (upward or downward), which would be carried out prospectively, recognizing the effects of the change in estimation in the corresponding consolidated income statement.

During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023 there have been no other significant changes in the estimates made at the end of the 2022 financial year, other than those indicated in these Consolidated Financial Statements.

2. Principles of consolidation, accounting policies, measurement bases applied and recent IFRS pronouncements and interpretations

The accounting policies and methods applied for the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements do not differ significantly to those applied in the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022 (Note 2), except for the entry into force of new standards and interpretations in the year 2023.

2.1. Standards and interpretations that became effective in the first six months of 2023

Entry into force of IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts

Initial application

IFRS 17 has superseded IFRS 4 as the accounting standard applicable to the recognition, measurement and presentation of contracts that transfer significant insurance risk, based on a model that uses updated assumptions at each reporting period. The Group has applied IFRS 17 to "insurance contracts" as of January 1, 2023. In order to make 2022 information comparable with the information as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023, 2022 information was adjusted by recording in equity the valuation differences arising from the application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 4, respectively (see Appendix III).

The application of IFRS 17 has not had a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the BBVA Group (see Appendix III). The main differences in accounting come from long-term contracts, and have been recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and retained earnings. In short-term contracts there are no significant differences in their accounting with respect to the previous situation, nor a significant equity impact in initial application. The impact on the Group of "onerous" products has been not significant.

During 2022, a generalized neutral effect has been observed in the results, comparing those expressed under IFRS 4 with those restated under IFRS 17, except in specific cases, affecting reserves in the initial application. For its part, the evolution of interest rates during 2022 included, in other accumulated comprehensive income (loss), the net effect of the change in the fair value of the liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts and the associated financial assets.

F-12





IFRS 17 has introduced substantial changes in the accounting of insurance contracts with the aim of achieving greater homogeneity and increasing comparability among entities. For this reason, the BBVA Group has developed an accounting policy on insurance contracts under IFRS 17 and an operational guide to govern the calculation process, which seeks to ensure adequate control in the preparation of the aforementioned financial information.

This note includes a non-exhaustive summary of the main judgments and estimates, as well as the accounting policy options chosen.

Grouping and classification

The BBVA Group groups insurance contracts taking into account whether they are subject to similar risks and are managed jointly, their profitability or onerousness, and their year of issuance or cohort, grouping by this last criterion the contracts issued in the calendar year, i.e., between January 1 and December 31 of each year. In general, the Group classifies the profitability of contracts into two groups: onerous contracts, and non-onerous contracts or contracts without a significant possibility of becoming onerous 5 .

Since the Group has chosen the fair value transition approach, for long-term contracts issued prior to the transition date (January 1, 2022), it has not been necessary to aggregate the contracts by previous cohorts. For contracts issued after the transition date, the Group classifies them by year of issuance, and therefore, the Group has not accepted the exception provided for in the adoption of the standard by the European Union on annual cohorts in products with matched cash flows 6 .

The Group has evaluated whether a significant insurance risk from another party is accepted in its contracts, agreeing to compensate the holder of the insurance policy if an uncertain future event occurs that affects it adversely. From this evaluation it has been concluded that all the insurance contracts that were under the scope of IFRS 4 meet the definition of insurance contract and therefore, the introduction of IFRS 17 does not imply any reclassification, with the exception of certain insurance products of BBVA Seguros, S.A de Seguros y Reaseguros, which do not transfer significant insurance risk, and therefore, are valued under IFRS 9.

Valuation methods

The Group has carried out an analysis of the limits of insurance and reinsurance contracts under IFRS 17, separately, applying the General Model (Building Block Approach) by default to all contracts, except those eligible to be valued by the Simplified Model (Premium Allocation Approach), or the Variable Fee Approach.

The General Model requires that insurance contracts are valued for the total of:

- fulfillment cash flows, which comprise the estimation of future cash flows discounted to reflect the time value of money, the financial risk associated, and a risk adjustment for non-financial risk that would represent the compensation required for the uncertainty associated with the amount and timing of the expected cash flows;

- and the contractual service margin (CSM), which represents the expected unearned profit from insurance contracts, which will be recognized in the entity's income statement as the service is provided in the future, instead of being recognized at the time of the estimation.

The amount recognized in the balance sheet for each group of insurance contracts measured under this model comprises the liability for remaining coverage, which includes the aforementioned fulfillment cash flows and margin, and the liability for incurred claims, which includes the cash flows from related to claims that have occurred, but have not been paid, discounted to reflect the time value of money, the financial risk associated with future cash flows, and a risk adjustment for non-financial risk that would represent the compensation required by the uncertainty associated with the amount and timing of the expected cash flows.

The BBVA Group has defined and identified for each group of contracts the hedging units to be used for the release to profit or loss of the contractual service margin, in accordance with IFRS 17, and subsequent interpretations issued by the Transition Resource Group for IFRS 17 and the IFRIC. Furthermore, the Group has chosen the accounting policy option of not changing the treatment of accounting estimates made in previous interim closings.

The Group used the Simplified Model in the valuation of the liability for remaining coverage of contracts with a coverage period of one year or less, or in those contracts with a duration of more than one year but which are not expected to have a material valuation different from that of the General Model. Under this model, the liability for remaining coverage is made up of the premiums received (collected), less the cash flows for the acquisition of the insurance paid, plus or minus the premiums or expected acquisition cash flows recorded in the income statement, respectively. The income statement recording is carried out on a linear basis throughout the coverage period of the contract, in the event that the accrual of income is also accrued. By default, it has chosen to defer acquisition expenses, although there is an option to recognize such expenses when they are incurred. In turn, the groups of contracts valued under this model have a liability for incurred claims calculated in a manner similar to that of the General Model.

With regard to the liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts held as of January 1, 2023, approximately 92% correspond to long-term commitments valued by the General Model, and the remaining 8% to short-term contracts, which have been valued by the Simplified Model, the same as the ceded reinsurance assets. As of that date, the contracts valued by the Variable Fee Approach represent a residual amount in the Group.

Discount rate

The methodology used to obtain the discount rate differs according to the entity and portfolio to which it is applied, highlighting mainly the cases of the companies in Spain and Mexico. In the first case, the top-down approach has been mainly applied and it has been verified that the Internal Rate of Return (hereinafter "IRR") of the entity's asset portfolio converges with the IRR of a reference portfolio from which the EIOPA (European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority) fundamental spread is discounted for. In the second case, the top-down approach has been used for immunized portfolios, eliminating the spread for credit risk through the EIOPA fundamental spread. However, in non-immunized portfolios, the bottom-up approach has been used, using the swap curve as the risk-free curve.

5 There is the possibility of defining three or more onerous groups.

6 Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2021/2036 of the Commission of November 19, 2021.

F-13





Risk adjustment for non-financial risk

The risk adjustment for non-financial risk represents the compensation required for bearing uncertainty about the amount and timing of the associated cash flows. To estimate the non-financial risk adjustment, the Group has used its own methodologies based on calculations of the Value at Risk (VaR) of the commitments associated with the Life and Non-Life businesses.

Onerosity

The Group has classified the contracts valued under the General Model into onerous groups, considering the fulfillment cash flows, acquisition expenses and any other attributable cash flow. The evaluation is normally carried out contract by contract, except in those cases in which it can be grouped into sets of homogeneous contracts. With contracts valued by the Simplified Model, by default it is assumed that they are not onerous at their initial recognition, unless there are facts and circumstances that indicate otherwise.

In the same way as the contractual service margin, which represents the estimated future benefit of the insurance contract, the loss component is the estimated loss of the contract. The accounting record of these two concepts has a different temporality: while the margin is deferred throughout the duration of the contract according to the contractual limits, the loss component is recognized in the income statement as soon as it is known. Throughout the life of a contract, the assumptions used to project future cash flows may change and, consequently, the expected return on a contract may increase or decrease. This means that a group of contracts initially classified as onerous may become more onerous, or on the contrary, in the subsequent measurement the assumptions used in the cash flows may change so much that the previously recognized loss could be reversed.

Results

In general, for the presentation of the financial income or expenses from insurance contracts that arise as a result of the change in the discount rate, both due to the effect of the time value of money as well as the effect of financial risk, the Group has chosen the accounting policy option of disaggregating these financial income or expenses from insurance contracts between recording them in the "Net interest income" and "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)", in order to minimize accounting asymmetries in the valuation and recognition of financial investments under IFRS 9 and insurance contracts under IFRS 17.

The Group has chosen to disaggregate the changes in the risk adjustment between financial and non-financial, so that the change in the value of the risk adjustment derived from the effect of the time value of money, and changes in it, is recorded as a financial income or expense from insurance contracts. Insurance revenue is recognized over the period the entity provides insurance coverage, excluding any investment component.

Transition

Of liabilities under insurance contracts held as of the transition date, January 1, 2022, those corresponding to long-term commitments to which the General Model has been applied, have been valued in transition using the fair value approach, given the impracticability of applying IFRS 17 retroactively, given the disproportionate cost and difficulty of obtaining the historical data necessary to apply a full retrospective approach given the age of these products on the balance sheet and their remaining duration. The fair value approach contemplates the determination of the contractual service margin or the loss component of the liability for remaining coverage, based on the difference between the fair value based on the requirements of IFRS 13 and the present value of the fulfillment cash flows based on IFRS 17. The application of the fair value in transition criteria allows contracts issued more than one year apart to be included in the same group and therefore not to differentiate by cohorts, an option that the Group has opted for. On the other hand, the short-term contracts valued by the Simplified Model, in transition have been valued using the full retrospective approach.

Redesignation of financial assets

On the date of initial application of IFRS 17, as the BBVA Group was already applying IFRS 9, it has accepted the option of reassessing the classification of financial assets associated with contracts within the scope of IFRS 17, redesignating as of January 1, 2022 certain financial assets previously classified in the portfolio of "Financial assets at amortized cost" to "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss)", considering that the business model that best suits the objectives of the insurance contracts to which these investments are subject is to obtain the contractual cash flows and sell such financial assets (see Appendix III).

Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of financial statements" and IAS 8 "Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors"

In February 2021 the International Accounting Standards Board (hereinafter "IASB") issued amendments to this IAS with the aim of improving the quality of the disclosures in relation to the accounting policies applied by the entities with the ultimate aim of providing useful and material information in the financial statements. The amendments to IAS 1 require entities to disclose accounting policies that are material rather than significant accounting policies and provide guidance to help apply the concept of materiality in financial statement disclosures. The amendments to IAS 8 introduce clarifications to distinguish between the concept of accounting estimate and that of accounting policy. The amendments have entered into force on January 1, 2023, with no significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the BBVA Group.

Amendment IAS 12 - Income taxes

The IASB issued an amendment to IAS 12 to clarify that entities should recognize deferred tax arising on transactions such as leases or decommissioning obligations. The amendment requires entities to recognize a deferred tax asset and liability separately when the temporary differences arising in the recognition of an asset and a liability are the same, not being possible to apply the initial recognition exception provided for in the standard. The purpose of the amendments has been to reduce the diversity in the presentation of information on deferred taxes in said transactions. The modification has entered into force on January 1, 2023, although its early application was allowed, with no significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the BBVA Group.

F-14





2.2. Standards and interpretations issued but not yet effective as of June 30, 2023

The following new International Financial Reporting Standards together with their Interpretations or Modifications had been published at the date of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements, which are not mandatory as of June 30, 2023. Although in some cases the IASB allows early adoption before their effective date, the BBVA Group has not proceeded with this option for any such new standards.

Amendment to IFRS 16 "Leases"

The IASB has issued an amendment to IFRS 16 that clarifies the requirements for sale-and-leaseback transactions. The new requirements established that the seller-lessee shall determine 'lease payments' or 'revised lease payments' in a way that the seller-lessee would not recognize any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use retained by the seller-lessee. The amendments will be effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024, with early application permitted. No significant impact is expected on the BBVA Group´s consolidated financial statements.

Amendment to IAS 12 - International Tax Reform Pillar Two Model Rules

On December 20, 2021, the OECD published an international tax initiative in which it is articulated a framework of rules ("GloBE -Global Anti-Base Erosion Rules") for the application of the "Pillar Two Model Rules", establishing a supplementary tax system that makes the effective rate of taxation of certain multinational groups in certain jurisdiction reach the minimum rate of 15%.

In May 2023, the IASB has published an amendment to IAS 12 to clarify the application of this initiative on the results derived from the tax legislation enacted or substantially enacted in each country to apply the model rules of Pillar Two in which:

• sets a temporary exception to the accounting of deferred taxes in relation to the implementation of the rules of the Pillar 2 model.

• requires qualitative and quantitative disclosures that allow users to understand the entities' exposure to taxes that may arise from this initiative and/or the entity's progress in its implementation.

The European Union has published a Directive incorporating this initiative into European law. As of June 30, 2023, Spain has not yet transposed the national tax legislation. The BBVA Group is working on analyzing the implications derived from this new regulation.

These amendments to IAS 12 will become effective immediately upon their publication and adoption in the EU.

3. BBVA Group

The BBVA Group is an international diversified financial group with a significant presence in retail banking, wholesale banking and asset management. The Group also operates in the insurance sector.

The following information is detailed in the Appendices to the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022:

- Appendix I shows relevant information related to the consolidated subsidiaries and structured entities.

- Appendix II shows relevant information related to investments in joint ventures and associates accounted for using the equity method.

- Appendix III shows the main changes and notification of investments and divestments in the BBVA Group.

- Appendix IV shows fully consolidated subsidiaries with more than 10% owned by non-Group shareholders.

The BBVA Group's activities are mainly located in Spain, Mexico, Turkey and South America, with an active presence in other areas of Europe, the United States and Asia (see Note 5).

Significant transactions in the first six months of 2023

During the first six months of 2023, no significant operations have been carried out.

Significant transactions in 2022

Investments

Announcement of the agreement with Neon Payments Limited

On February 14, 2022, BBVA announced the agreement with the company "Neon Payments Limited" ("the Company" in this section) for the subscription of 492,692 preference shares, representing approximately 21.7% of its share capital, through a share capital increase and in consideration of approximately USD 300 million (equal to approximately €263 million, using the applicable 1.14 EUR/USD exchange rate as of February 11, 2022).

The Company, which is incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom, is the owner of 100% of the shares of the Brazilian company "Neon Pagamentos S.A.".

F-15





As of February 14, 2022, BBVA was already the indirect owner of approximately 10.2% of the share capital of the Company through companies where BBVA owns more than 99% of the share capital, As of December 31, 2022, BBVA held, directly and indirectly, approximately 29.2% of the share capital of the Company. Despite owning more than 20% of the share capital, BBVA's ability to influence Neon Payments Limited financial and operating decisions policies is very limited, so the investment is recognized under the heading "Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss".

Voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş (Garanti BBVA)

On November 15, 2021, BBVA announced a voluntary takeover bid (hereinafter "VTB") addressed to the 2,106,300,000 shares 7 not controlled by BBVA, which represented 50.15% of the total share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş (hereinafter "Garanti BBVA"). BBVA submitted for authorization an application of the VTB to the supervisor of the securities markets in Turkey (Capital Markets Board, hereinafter "CMB") on November 18, 2021.

On March 31, 2022, CMB approved the offer information document and, on the same day, BBVA announced the commencement of the VTB acceptance period on April 4, 2022. On April 25, 2022 BBVA informed of an increase of the cash offer price per Garanti BBVA share from that initially announced (12.20 Turkish lira) to 15.00 Turkish lira.

On May 18, 2022, BBVA announced the finalization of the offer acceptance period, with the acquisition of 36.12% of Garanti BBVA's share capital. The total amount paid by BBVA was approximately 22,758 million Turkish lira (equivalent to approximately €1,390 million 8 including the expenses associated with the transaction and net of the collection of the dividends corresponding to the stake acquired).

The transaction resulted in a capital gain of approximately €924 million (including the impacts after the application of IAS 29, see Note 2.2.19 of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022). An amount of €3,609 million was recorded under the heading "Other reserves" and there was a reclassification to "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" corresponding to the 36.12% acquired from minority interests to "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" of the parent company for an amount of €-2,685 million. The total derecognition associated with the transaction of the heading "Minority interests" considering "Other items" and "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" amounted to €-2,541 million.

The percentage of total share capital of Garanti BBVA owned by BBVA (after the completion of the VTB on May 18, 2022) is 85.97%.

4. Shareholder remuneration system

The Annual General Shareholder's Meeting of BBVA held on March 17, 2023, approved, under item 1.3 of the Agenda, a cash distribution against the 2022 results as additional shareholder remuneration for the 2022 fiscal year, for an amount equal to €0.31 (€0.2511 net of withholding tax) per outstanding BBVA share entitled to participate in this distribution, which was paid on April 5, 2023. The total amount paid amounted to €1,860 million (see Note 46).

Share buyback program

On March 17, 2023, after receiving the required authorization from the European Central Bank, BBVA announced through an Inside Information notice the execution of a time-scheduled buyback program for the repurchase of own shares in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the Parliament Commission and Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, aimed at reducing BBVA's share capital by a maximum monetary amount of €422 million. The execution was carried out internally by the Company, executing the trades through BBVA.

By means of an Other Relevant Information notice dated April 21, 2023, BBVA announced the completion of the share buyback program upon reaching the maximum monetary amount, having acquired 64,643,559 own shares, between March 20 and April 20, 2023, representing, approximately, 1.07% of BBVA's share capital as of said date.

On June 2, 2023, BBVA notified through an Other Relevant Information notice a partial execution of the share capital reduction resolution adopted by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of BBVA held on March 17, 2023, under item 3 of the agenda through the reduction of BBVA's share capital in a nominal amount of €31,675,343.91 and the consequent redemption, charged to unrestricted reserves, of 64,643,559 own shares of €0.49 par value each acquired derivatively by BBVA in execution of the share buyback program scheme and which were held in treasury shares (see Note 25).

BBVA requested on July 27, 2023 to the European Central Bank, the correspondent supervisory authorization in order to carry out a buyback program of BBVA shares up to €1,000 million. Its execution, if the authorization requested is finally granted, would be subject to the adoption of the correspondent corporate resolutions and to the communication of the specific terms and conditions of the share buyback program before its execution. This share buyback program would be considered to be an extraordinary shareholder distribution and is therefore not included in the scope of the ordinary distribution policy.

5. Operating segment reporting

Operating segment reporting represents a basic tool for monitoring and managing the different activities of the BBVA Group. In preparing the information by operating segment, the starting point is the lowest-level units, which are aggregated in accordance with the organizational structure determined by the Group's Management to create higher-level units and, finally, the reportable operating segments themselves.

As of June 30, 2023, the structure of the information by operating segments reported by the BBVA Group remains the same as that of the closing of 2022 financial year.

The BBVA Group's operating areas or segments are summarized below:

- Spain includes mainly the banking, insurance and asset management businesses that the Group carries out in Spain.

7 All references to "shares" or "share" shall be deemed made to lots of 100 shares, which is the trading unit in which Garanti BBVA shares are listed at Borsa Istanbul.

8 Using the effective exchange rate of 16.14 Turkish lira per euro.

F-16





- Mexico includes banking, insurance and asset management businesses in this country as well as the activity that BBVA Mexico carries out through its agency in Houston.

- Turkey reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands.

- South America includes banking, financial, insurance and asset management activity that are carried out mainly in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

- Rest of business mainly incorporates the wholesale activity carried out in Europe (excluding Spain), the United States, and the BBVA branches located in Asia.

The Corporate Center performs centralized Group functions, including: the costs of the head offices with a corporate function, management of structural exchange rate positions; portfolios whose management is not linked to customer relationships, such as financial and industrial holdings; stakes in Funds & Investment Vehicles in tech companies; certain tax assets and liabilities; funds for employee commitments; goodwill and other intangible assets, as well as the financing of such portfolios and assets.

The breakdown of the BBVA Group's total assets by operating segments and the Corporate Center as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, is as follows:

Total Group assets by operating segments (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 ⁽¹⁾ Spain 452,360 427,116 Mexico 164,758 142,557 Turkey 67,324 66,036 South America 67,541 61,951 Rest of Business 54,242 49,952 Subtotal assets by operating segments 806,225 747,613 Corporate Center and adjustments (43,768) (35,520) Total assets BBVA Group 762,456 712,092

(1) Restated balances according to IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts, which had no material impacts to that date (see Note 2.1).

The following table sets forth the main margins and profit by operating segment and the Corporate Center for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Main margins and profit by operating segments (Millions of Euros) Operating Segments BBVA Group Spain Mexico Turkey South America Rest of Business Corporate Center and adjustments ⁽¹⁾ June 2023 Net interest income 11,410 2,544 5,264 980 2,503 260 (140) Gross income 14,148 3,630 6,774 1,480 2,415 565 (716) Operating profit /(loss) before tax 6,122 1,821 3,585 787 780 272 (1,123) Attributable profit (loss) 3,878 1,231 2,614 525 367 212 (1,072) June 2022 ⁽²⁾ Net interest income 8,538 1,758 3,686 1,153 1,849 155 (64) Gross income 11,417 3,050 4,813 1,335 1,982 384 (147) Operating profit /(loss) before tax 4,724 1,404 2,446 633 745 162 (666) Attributable profit (loss) 2,957 801 1,781 59 418 128 (230)

(1) The adjustments include the impact of the purchase of offices in Spain in 2022 from the transaction with Merlin Properties (see Note 16).

(2) Restated balances according to IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts, which had no material impacts to that date (see Note 2.1).

6. Risk management

The principles and risk management policies, as well as tools and procedures established and implemented in the Group as of June 30, 2023 do not differ significantly from those included in Note 7 of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022.

6.1. Risk factors

The BBVA Group has processes in place for identifying risks and analyzing scenarios in order to enable the Group to manage risks in a dynamic and proactive way.

The risk identification processes are forward looking to seek the identification of emerging risks and take into account the concerns of both the business areas, which are close to the reality of the different geographical areas, and the corporate areas and senior management.

F-17





Risks are identified and measured consistently using the methodologies deemed appropriate in each case. Their measurement includes the design and application of scenario analyses and stress testing and considers the controls to which the risks are subjected.

As part of this process, a forward projection of the Risk Appetite Framework (hereinafter, "RAF") variables in stress scenarios is conducted in order to identify possible deviations from the established thresholds. If any such deviations are detected, measures are taken to seek to keep the variables within the target risk profile.

In this context, there are a number of emerging risks that could affect the evolution of the Group's business, including the below and those mentioned in Note 7.1 to the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022:

- Macroeconomic and geopolitical risks

The Group is sensitive to the deterioration of economic conditions or the alteration of the institutional environment of the countries in which it operates, and especially Spain, Mexico and Turkey. Additionally, the Group is exposed to sovereign debt, especially in these geographical areas.

The global economy is currently facing a number of extraordinary challenges. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions from and against Russia have led to significant disruption, instability and volatility in global markets, as well as higher inflation and lower economic growth. The economic effects are being felt mainly through higher commodity prices, mainly of energy commodities, despite the moderation observed in the last months. While the Group's direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia is limited, the war could adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations.

Geopolitical and economic risks have also increased lately as a result of trade tensions between the United States and China, Brexit, and the rise of populism, among other factors. Growing tensions may lead, among other things, to a deglobalization of the world economy, an increase in protectionism, a general reduction of international trade in goods and services and a reduction in the integration of financial markets, any of which could materially and adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations.

Moreover, the world economy could be vulnerable to other factors such as the aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks due to the high inflationary pressures, which could cause a significant growth slowdown - and, even, a sharp economic recession - as well as episodes of financial stress, such as that recently observed in the banking sector.

The central banks of many developed and emerging economies have significantly increased policy rates over the last year and monetary conditions are likely to remain restrictive for a relatively long period of time. The US Federal Reserve (FED) and the European Central Bank (the ECB) have increased their policy interest rates in an aggressive way. Although uncertainty is high, policy rates (refinancing rates in the case of the ECB) may remain high, around 5.50% in the United States and 4.50% in the Eurozone for a relatively long period of time. Furthermore, the reduction of central bank balance sheets in both regions as well as the recent turmoil in the banking sector are expected to contribute to the monetary tightening process.

The Group's results of operations have been affected by the increases in interest rates adopted by central banks in an attempt to tame inflation, contributing to the rise in both interest revenue and interest expenses. In addition, increases in interest rates could adversely affect the Group by reducing the demand for credit, limiting its ability to generate credit for its clients and leading to an increase in the default rate of borrowers and other counterparties.

The Group is exposed, among others, to the following general risks with respect to the economic and institutional environment in the countries in which it operates: a deterioration in economic activity in the countries in which it operates, including recession scenarios; more persistent inflationary pressures, which could trigger a more severe tightening of monetary conditions; stagflation due to more intense or prolonged supply crises; changes in exchange rates; an unfavorable evolution of the real estate market; very high oil and gas prices, which could have a negative impact on disposable income levels in areas that are net energy importers, such as Spain or Turkey, to which the Group is particularly exposed; changes in the institutional environment of the countries in which the Group operates, which could give rise to sudden and sharp drops in GDP and/or changes in regulatory or government policy, including in terms of exchange controls and restrictions on the distribution of dividends or the imposition of new taxes or charges; growth in the public debt or in the external deficit could lead to a downward revision of the credit ratings of the sovereign debt and even a possible default or restructuring of such debt; and episodes of volatility in the financial markets, which could cause significant losses for the Group. In particular, in Argentina, overall macroeconomic conditions have continued to deteriorate, increasing the risk of economic and financial turbulence before the presidential elections scheduled for the last quarter of the year. Further, political uncertainty in Spain, where the recent general elections revealed a fragmented political landscape, could have a potential impact on Spain's economy.

Any of these factors may have a significant adverse impact on the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations.

- Risks relating to the political, economic and social conditions in Turkey

In May 2022, the Group increased its shareholding stake in Garanti BBVA (Turkey) from 49.85% to 85.97% following the completion of a voluntary takeover bid (see Note 3).

There are incipient signs of changes in the economic policy, in general, and monetary policy, in particular, since the general elections held in May 2023, which point to a gradual correction of the current macroeconomic distortions, especially the high external financing needs. Nonetheless, the situation remains unstable, characterized by a strong depreciation of the Turkish lira, high inflation, a significant trade deficit, depletion of the central bank's foreign reserves and high external financing costs. The recent earthquakes of February 2023 have deepened Turkey's economic struggles. In addition to the vast human losses, the earthquakes and the government response thereto have pressured the inflation as well as the external and tax balances. Continuing unfavorable economic conditions in Turkey may result in a potential deterioration in the purchasing power and creditworthiness of our clients (both individual and corporate). In addition, the low interest rates set by the Turkish central bank in a context of high inflation (despite the recent increase of rates), the policies affecting the banking sector and currency depreciation have affected and may continue to affect the Group's results.

Additionally, certain geopolitical factors, such as the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts, and internal political developments, generate uncertainty about the evolution of the economy and could trigger scenarios of greater instability.

F-18





There can be no assurance that these and other factors will not have an impact on Turkey and will not cause further deterioration of the Turkish economy, which may have a material adverse effect on the Turkish banking sector and the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations in Turkey.

- Regulatory and reputational risks

Financial institutions are exposed to a complex and ever-changing regulatory environment defined by governments and regulators. Regulatory activity in recent years has affected multiple areas, including changes in accounting standards; strict regulation of capital, liquidity and remuneration; bank charges (such as the new tax for banks recently implemented in Spain, see Note 36) and taxes on financial transactions; regulations affecting mortgages, banking products and consumers and users; recovery and resolution measures; stress tests; prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing; market abuse; conduct in the financial markets; anti-corruption; and requirements as to the periodic publication of information. Governments, regulatory authorities and other institutions continually make proposals to strengthen the resistance of financial institutions to future crises. Further, there is an increasing focus on the climate-related financial risk management capabilities of banks. Any change in the Group's business that is necessary to comply with any particular regulations at any given time, especially in Spain, Mexico or Turkey, could lead to a considerable loss of income, limit the Group's ability to identify business opportunities, affect the valuation of its assets, force the Group to increase its prices and, therefore, reduce the demand for its products, impose additional costs on the Group or otherwise adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations.

The financial sector is under ever closer scrutiny by regulators, governments and society itself. In the course of activities, situations which might cause relevant reputational damage to the Group could arise and might affect the regular course of its business.

- New business and operational risks and legal risks

New technologies and forms of customer relationships: Developments in the digital world and in information technologies pose significant challenges for financial institutions, entailing threats (new competitors, disintermediation, etc.) but also opportunities (new framework of relations with customers, greater ability to adapt to their needs, new products and distribution channels, etc.). Digital transformation is a priority for the Group as it aims to lead digital banking of the future as one of its objectives.

Technological risks and security breaches: The Group is exposed to new threats such as cyber-attacks, theft of internal and customer databases, fraud in payment systems, etc. that require major investments in security from both the technological and human point of view. The Group gives great importance to the active operational and technological risk management and control. Any attack, failure or deficiency in the Group's systems could, among other things, lead to the misappropriation of funds of the Group's clients or the Group itself and the unauthorized disclosure, destruction or use of confidential information, as well as prevent the normal operation of the Group and impair its ability to provide services and carry out its internal management. In addition, any attack, failure or deficiency could result in the loss of customers and business opportunities, damage to computers and systems, violation of regulations regarding data protection and/or other regulations, exposure to litigation, fines, sanctions or interventions, loss of confidence in the Group' s security measures, damage to its reputation, reimbursements and compensation, and additional regulatory compliance expenses and could have a significant adverse impact on the Group' s business, financial condition and results of operations.

Legal risks: The financial sector faces an environment of increasing regulatory and litigious pressure, and thus, the various Group entities are frequently party to individual or collective judicial proceedings (including class actions) resulting from their activity and operations, as well as arbitration proceedings. The Group is also party to government procedures and investigations, such as those carried out by the antitrust authorities in certain countries which, among other things, have in the past and could in the future result in sanctions, as well as lead to claims by customers and others. In addition, the regulatory framework, in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, is evolving towards a supervisory approach more focused on the opening of sanctioning proceedings while some regulators are focusing their attention on consumer protection and behavioral risk.

In Spain and in other jurisdictions where the Group operates, legal and regulatory actions and proceedings against financial institutions, prompted in part by certain judgments in favor of consumers handed down by national and supranational courts (with regards to matters such as credit cards and mortgage loans), have increased significantly in recent years and this trend could continue in the future. Legal and regulatory actions and proceedings faced by other financial institutions in relation to these and other matters, especially if such actions or proceedings result in favorable resolutions for the consumer, could also adversely affect the Group.

All of the above may result in a significant increase in operating and compliance costs or even a reduction of revenues, and it is possible that an adverse outcome in any proceedings (depending on the amount thereof, the penalties imposed or the procedural or management costs for the Group) could damage the Group's reputation, generate a knock-on effect or otherwise adversely affect the Group.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of legal and regulatory actions and proceedings, both those to which the Group is currently exposed and those that may arise in the future, including actions and proceedings relating to former Group subsidiaries or in respect of which the Group may have indemnification obligations. Any of such outcomes could be significantly adverse to the Group. In addition, a decision in any matter, whether against the Group or against another credit entity facing similar claims as those faced by the Group, could give rise to other claims against the Group. In addition, these actions and proceedings attract resources from the Group and may occupy a great deal of attention on part of the Group's management and employees.

As of June 30, 2023, the Group had €686 million in provisions for the proceedings it is facing (included in the line "Provisions for taxes and other legal contingencies" in the consolidated balance sheet) (see Note 23), of which €519 million correspond to legal contingencies and €167 million to tax related matters. However, the uncertainty arising from these proceedings (including those for which no provisions have been made, either because it is not possible to estimate them or for other reasons) makes it impossible to guarantee that the possible losses arising from these proceedings will not exceed, where applicable, the amounts that the Group currently has provisioned and, therefore, could affect the Group's consolidated results in a given period.

As a result of the above, legal and regulatory actions and proceedings currently faced by the Group or to which it may become subject in the future or which may otherwise affect the Group, whether individually or in the aggregate, if resolved in whole or in part adversely to the Group's interests, could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations.

F-19





Spanish judicial authorities are investigating the activities of Centro Exclusivo de Negocios y Transacciones, S.L. (Cenyt). Such investigation includes the provision of services by Cenyt to the Bank. On July 29, 2019, the Bank was named as an investigated party (investigado) in a criminal judicial investigation (Preliminary Proceeding No. 96/2017 - Piece No. 9, Central Investigating Court No. 6 of the National High Court) for alleged facts which could be constitutive of bribery, revelation of secrets and corruption. On February 3, 2020, the Bank was notified by the Central Investigating Court No. 6 of the National High Court of the order lifting the secrecy of the proceedings. Certain current and former officers and employees of the Group, as well as former directors, have also been named as investigated parties in connection with this investigation. The Bank has been and continues to be proactively collaborating with the Spanish judicial authorities, including sharing with the courts information obtained in the internal investigation hired by the entity in 2019 to contribute to the clarification of the facts. As of the date of the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements, no formal accusation against the Bank has been made.

This criminal judicial proceeding is in the pre-trial phase. Therefore, it is not possible at this time to predict the scope or duration of such proceeding or any related proceeding or its or their possible outcomes or implications for the Group, including any fines, damages or harm to the Group's reputation caused thereby.

6.2. Credit risk

Credit risk arises from the probability that one party to a financial instrument will fail to meet its contractual obligations for reasons of insolvency or inability to pay and cause a financial loss for the other party. The general principles governing credit risk management in the BBVA Group, as well as the credit risk management in the Group as of June 30, 2023 do not differ significantly from those included in Note 7 of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022.

6.2.1 Support measures

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Group offered COVID-19 support measures to its customers in all the geographical areas where it operates, consisting of both deferrals on existing loans and new public-guaranteed lending. Deferral support schemes have expired in all geographical areas. The measures adopted in 2022 which remain in force in 2023, relate to new government-guaranteed loans in Spain and Peru:

Spain:

- The Official Credit Institute (ICO by its Spanish acronym) published several support programs aimed at the self-employed, small and medium-sized enterprises and companies, through which a guarantee of between 60% and 80% was granted by the ICO (RDL Mar/2020, RDL Nov/2020, RDL 5/2021 and the Code of Good Practices).

- In March, 2022, the Council of Ministers agreed to modify the Code of Good Practices to make access conditions to aid more flexible given the difficulties of clients, which are facing sharp increases in costs due to their special exposure to tensions in the prices of energy and other raw materials.

- As an additional measure of the Code of Good Practices, the Council of Ministers approved the agreement to establish the possibility of term extensions of ICO financing given to self-employed and companies, after June 30, 2022, after the expiry of the Temporary Framework of state support approved by the European Commission.

In addition, in March 2022, the Council of Ministers (RDL 6/2022) approved a line of financing with public guarantees of 70% and 80% of the principal amount for self-employed and enterprises in order to alleviate the liquidity tensions due to increases in energy prices and raw materials, available until December 2023.

Finally, on November 23, 2022, the Royal Decree-Law 19/2022, of November 22, was published. It amends the Code of Good Practices, establishes a new Code of Good Practices, regulated by Royal Decree Law 6/2012, easing the impact of interest rates hikes on mortgage loans agreements related to primary residences and provides for other structural measures aiming to ease access to lending. In November 30, 2022, the BBVA Board of Directors agreed the adherence to the new Code of Good Practices with effect from January 1, 2023. As of the date of the preparation of these consolidated financial statements herein, the number and amount of the transactions granted to clients in accordance with the new Code of Good Practices have been low.

Peru:

- There were public support programs such as Reactiva, Crecer or FAE aimed at companies and micro-enterprises providing a public guarantee ranging from 60% to 98% of the principal amount of loans, depending on the program and the type of company.

- In the framework of Emergency Order 023-2023, the Executive Power extended for three more months (until September 30, 2023) the validity and the deadline for the reprogramming of the Reactiva program, which expired in June 2023. The purpose of this measure is to help those companies that have not yet recovered from the economic losses.

F-20





6.2.2. Credit risk exposure

In accordance with IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures", the BBVA Group's credit risk exposure by headings in the consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is provided below. It does not consider the loss allowances and the availability of collateral or other credit enhancements to ensure compliance with payment obligations. The details are broken down by category of financial instruments:

Maximum credit risk exposure (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Financial assets held for trading 102,376 Equity instruments 9 4,247 Debt securities 9 33,999 Loans and advances 9 64,129 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 8,019 Equity instruments 10 7,432 Debt securities 10 313 Loans and advances 10 274 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 11 1,004 Derivatives (trading and hedging) 60,371 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 64,115 Equity instruments 12 1,254 Debt securities 62,835 61,981 834 21 Loans and advances to credit institutions 12 26 26 - - Financial assets at amortized cost 450,181 403,998 32,363 13,819 Debt securities 44,868 44,539 296 33 Loans and advances to central banks 6,753 6,753 - - Loans and advances to credit institutions 17,611 17,574 37 - Loans and advances to customers 380,949 335,133 32,030 13,787 Total financial assets risk 686,066 Total loan commitments and financial guarantees 210,578 201,767 7,742 1,069 Loan commitments given 30 155,009 149,846 4,999 164 Financial guarantees given 30 16,007 15,031 743 233 Other commitments given 30 39,561 36,890 1,999 672 Total maximum credit exposure 896,643

Maximum credit risk exposure (Millions of Euros) Notes December

2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Financial assets held for trading 70,763 Equity instruments 9 4,404 Debt securities 9 24,367 Loans and advances 9 41,993 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 6,888 Equity instruments 10 6,511 Debt securities 10 129 Loans and advances 10 247 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 11 913 Derivatives (trading and hedging) 53,101 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 65,497 Equity instruments 12 1,198 Debt securities 64,273 63,425 822 26 Loans and advances to credit institutions 12 26 26 - - Financial assets at amortized cost 425,803 378,407 33,873 13,523 Debt securities 36,730 36,463 237 30 Loans and advances to central banks 4,420 4,420 - - Loans and advances to credit institutions 16,066 15,997 69 - Loans and advances to customers 368,588 321,528 33,568 13,493 Total financial assets risk 622,965 Total loan commitments and financial guarantees 192,568 181,427 9,993 1,147 Loan commitments given 30 136,920 130,459 6,283 177 Financial guarantees given 30 16,511 15,214 1,015 281 Other commitments given 30 39,137 35,753 2,695 689 Total maximum credit exposure 815,533

The breakdown by geographical area and stage of the maximum credit risk exposure, the accumulated allowances recorded and the carrying amount of the loans and advances to customers at amortized cost as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is shown below:

June 2023 (Millions of Euros) Gross exposure Accumulated allowances Carrying amount Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Spain ⁽¹⁾ 212,447 187,043 17,650 7,754 (4,626) (444) (653) (3,529) 207,821 186,599 16,997 4,225 Mexico 86,572 78,237 6,106 2,229 (2,879) (1,138) (586) (1,155) 83,693 77,099 5,520 1,074 Turkey ⁽²⁾ 37,440 31,591 4,013 1,836 (1,767) (165) (401) (1,201) 35,673 31,426 3,612 635 South America ⁽³⁾ 43,446 37,240 4,249 1,958 (1,907) (316) (380) (1,212) 41,539 36,924 3,869 746 Others 1,044 1,022 12 10 (9) - (1) (8) 1,035 1,022 11 2 Total ⁽⁴⁾ 380,949 335,133 32,030 13,787 (11,188) (2,063) (2,020) (7,105) 369,761 333,069 30,010 6,682 Of which: individual (1,796) (14) (545) (1,238) Of which: collective (9,392) (2,050) (1,476) (5,867)

(1) Spain includes all the countries where BBVA, S.A. operates.

(2) Turkey includes all the countries in which Garanti BBVA operates.

(3) In South America, BBVA Group operates in Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

(4) The amount of the accumulated impairment includes the provisions recorded for credit risk over the remaining expected lifetime of purchased financial instruments. Those provisions were determined at the moment of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) and were originated mainly in the acquisition of Catalunya Banc S.A. (as of June 30, 2023, the remaining balance was €162 million). These valuation adjustments are recognized in the consolidated income statement during the residual life of the instrument or applied as allowances in the value of the financial instrument when the losses materialize.

December 2022 (Millions of Euros) Gross exposure Accumulated allowances Carrying amount Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Spain ⁽¹⁾ 214,066 186,977 19,621 7,468 (4,860) (518) (759) (3,583) 209,206 186,459 18,862 3,885 Mexico 73,729 66,448 5,342 1,939 (2,496) (955) (475) (1,066) 71,233 65,494 4,866 873 Turkey ⁽²⁾ 39,547 32,755 4,436 2,356 (2,105) (224) (358) (1,523) 37,443 32,531 4,078 833 South America ⁽³⁾ 40,199 34,312 4,166 1,721 (1,768) (318) (345) (1,105) 38,431 33,994 3,821 615 Others 1,047 1,035 3 9 (8) - - (7) 1,039 1,035 3 2 Total ⁽⁴⁾ 368,588 321,528 33,568 13,493 (11,237) (2,014) (1,938) (7,284) 357,351 319,513 31,629 6,208 Of which: individual (2,164) (21) (604) (1,539) Of which: collective (9,073) (1,994) (1,334) (5,745)

(1) Spain includes all the countries where BBVA, S.A. operates.

(2) Turkey includes all the countries in which Garanti BBVA operates.

(3) In South America, the BBVA Group operates in Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

(4) The amount of the accumulated impairment includes the provisions recorded for credit risk over the remaining expected lifetime of purchased financial instruments. Those provisions were determined at the moment of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) and were originated mainly in the acquisition of Catalunya Banc S.A. (as of December 31, 2022, the remaining balance was €190 million). These valuation adjustments are recognized in the consolidated income statement during the residual life of the instrument or applied as allowances in the value of the financial instrument when the losses materialize.

The breakdown by counterparty and product of the maximum credit risk exposure, the accumulated allowances recorded, as well as the carrying amount by type of product, classified in different headings of the assets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is shown below:

June 2023 (Millions of Euros) Central banks General governments Credit institutions Other financial corporations Non-financial corporations Households Total Gross carrying amount On demand and short notice - 6 - 250 1,939 869 3,064 3,198 Credit card debt - 1 - 3 2,025 19,418 21,447 22,807 Commercial debtors 1,046 60 620 21,111 47 22,884 23,060 Finance leases - 243 - 13 8,524 312 9,091 9,338 Reverse repurchase loans 664 - 7,200 102 - - 7,966 7,989 Other term loans 3,483 21,376 4,330 8,494 131,254 146,383 315,320 324,562 Advances that are not loans 2,586 1,065 6,013 3,339 1,256 341 14,600 14,659 LOANS AND ADVANCES 6,734 23,736 17,603 12,821 166,109 167,369 394,371 405,613 By secured loans Of which: mortgage loans collateralized by immovable property 301 - 316 24,475 95,758 120,851 123,747 Of which: other collateralized loans 630 6,117 6,738 504 9,898 2,517 26,403 26,757 By purpose of the loan Of which: credit for consumption 56,629 56,629 60,568 Of which: lending for house purchase 96,389 96,389 97,853 By subordination Of which: project finance loans 7,607 7,607 8,215

December 2022 (Millions of Euros) Central banks General governments Credit institutions Other financial corporations Non-financial corporations Households Total Gross carrying amount On demand and short notice - 6 - 352 2,810 933 4,101 4,266 Credit card debt - 1 - 3 2,029 16,865 18,898 19,985 Commercial debtors 1,021 24 370 24,510 85 26,011 26,254 Finance leases - 195 - 13 8,040 322 8,571 8,857 Reverse repurchase loans 302 - 5,251 102 - - 5,655 5,674 Other term loans 3,802 19,438 4,009 7,995 126,949 139,925 302,118 311,553 Advances that are not loans 296 232 6,772 3,930 1,256 217 12,702 12,758 LOANS AND ADVANCES 4,401 20,892 16,057 12,765 165,593 158,348 378,056 389,347 By secured loans Of which: mortgage loans collateralized by immovable property 297 - 337 23,970 95,056 119,659 122,719 Of which: other collateralized loans 498 5,382 5,073 548 6,635 2,209 20,345 20,675 By purpose of the loan Of which: credit for consumption 51,344 51,344 54,718 Of which: lending for house purchase 95,249 95,249 96,716 By subordination Of which: project finance loans 7,942 7,942 8,530

The value of guarantees received as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, is as follows:

Guarantees received (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Value of collateral 131,494 125,963 Of which: guarantees normal risks under special monitoring 12,138 12,826 Of which: guarantees impaired risks 3,696 3,440 Value of other guarantees 52,586 40,050 Of which: guarantees normal risks under special monitoring 4,683 4,963 Of which: guarantees impaired risks 1,086 984 Total value of guarantees received 184,081 166,013

6.2.3. Impaired secured loans

The breakdown of loans and advances, within the heading "Financial assets at amortized cost", including their gross carrying amount, impaired loans and advances, and accumulated impairment, by counterparties as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, is as follows:

June 2023 (Millions of Euros) Gross carrying amount Impaired loans and advances Accumulated impairment Impaired loans and advances as a % of the total Central banks 6,753 - (19) - % General governments 23,760 31 (25) 0.1 % Credit institutions 17,611 - (34) - % Other financial corporations 12,851 14 (30) 0.1 % Non-financial corporations 170,722 5,679 (4,783) 3.3 % Households 173,615 8,063 (6,350) 4.6 % LOANS AND ADVANCES 405,313 13,787 (11,241) 3.4 %

December 2022 (Millions of Euros) Gross carrying amount Impaired loans and advances Accumulated impairment Impaired loans and advances as a % of the total Central banks 4,420 - (19) - % General governments 20,922 38 (30) 0.2 % Credit institutions 16,066 - (35) - % Other financial corporations 12,802 17 (37) 0.1 % Non-financial corporations 170,929 6,340 (5,495) 3.7 % Households 163,936 7,098 (5,675) 4.3 % LOANS AND ADVANCES 389,073 13,493 (11,291) 3.5 %

The changes during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2022 of impaired financial assets (financial assets and guarantees given) are as follows:

Changes in impaired financial assets and guarantees given (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Balance at the beginning 14,521 15,467 Additions 5,132 8,084 Decreases ⁽¹⁾ (2,886) (5,742) Net additions 2,247 2,342 Amounts written-off (1,958) (2,771) Exchange differences and other (64) (517) Balance at the end 14,746 14,521

(1) Reflects the total amount of impaired loans derecognized from the consolidated balance sheet throughout the period as a result of monetary recoveries as well as mortgage foreclosures and real estate assets received in lieu of payment.

6.2.4. Measurement of Expected Credit Loss (ECL)

As of June 30, 2023, the models for calculating expected losses used by the Group to prepare the attached Consolidated Financial Statements do not differ significantly from those detailed in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2022, except for the application of the new scenarios derived from the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation in the first half of 2023.

BBVA Research forecasts a maximum of five years for the macroeconomic variables. The following estimates for the next five years of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, of the unemployment rate and of the House Price Index (HPI), for the most relevant countries where it represents a significant factor, are determined by BBVA Research and have been used at the time of the calculation of the ECL as of June 30, 2023:

Positive scenario of GDP, unemployment rate and HPI for the main geographical areas Spain Mexico Turkey Date GDP Unemployment HPI GDP Unemployment HPI GDP Unemployment 2023 3.04% 11.03% (0.77)% 3.28% 2.77% 6.27% 8.42% 8.89% 2024 2.59% 10.12% 1.00% 2.40% 3.53% 6.13% 4.37% 9.74% 2025 2.94% 8.86% 2.21% 2.37% 3.40% 4.14% 3.91% 10.94% 2026 2.84% 7.63% 2.21% 2.17% 3.47% 1.55% 3.82% 11.27% 2027 2.52% 6.75% 2.27% 2.05% 3.54% 0.88% 3.75% 11.30% 2028 2.24% 6.09% 1.93% 1.98% 3.41% 1.92% 3.66% 11.32%

Peru Argentina Colombia Date GDP Unemployment GDP Unemployment GDP Unemployment 2023 4.22% 6.94% 1.30% 7.43% 2.55% 10.57% 2024 4.44% 6.54% 0.90% 9.43% 2.36% 11.10% 2025 2.64% 6.48% 2.69% 9.41% 2.34% 11.29% 2026 2.20% 6.49% 2.60% 8.43% 2.96% 11.24% 2027 2.35% 6.42% 2.64% 7.22% 3.16% 10.67% 2028 2.29% 6.42% 3.13% 6.11% 3.40% 10.52%

Estimate of GDP, unemployment rate and HPI for the main geographical areas Spain Mexico Turkey Date GDP Unemployment HPI GDP Unemployment HPI GDP Unemployment 2023 2.42% 12.23% (2.17)% 2.42% 2.88% 6.33% 4.50% 10.10% 2024 2.11% 11.73% (0.61)% 1.76% 3.72% 6.01% 2.05% 11.13% 2025 2.86% 10.48% 1.67% 2.27% 3.56% 4.04% 3.75% 11.55% 2026 2.83% 9.20% 1.79% 2.14% 3.61% 1.59% 3.70% 11.50% 2027 2.52% 8.13% 1.82% 2.04% 3.67% 0.86% 3.62% 11.50% 2028 2.24% 7.33% 1.47% 1.96% 3.53% 1.90% 3.54% 11.50%

Peru Argentina Colombia Date GDP Unemployment GDP Unemployment GDP Unemployment 2023 1.58% 7.08% (3.50)% 8.28% 1.16% 10.76% 2024 2.65% 6.78% (2.00)% 10.48% 1.48% 11.39% 2025 2.49% 6.70% 2.50% 10.15% 2.35% 11.58% 2026 2.20% 6.68% 2.50% 8.95% 2.96% 11.53% 2027 2.35% 6.60% 2.50% 7.70% 3.16% 10.92% 2028 2.29% 6.60% 3.00% 6.60% 3.39% 10.58%

Negative scenario of GDP, unemployment rate and HPI for the main geographical areas Spain Mexico Turkey Date GDP Unemployment HPI GDP Unemployment HPI GDP Unemployment 2023 1.82% 13.39% (3.59)% 1.59% 3.01% 6.33% 0.51% 11.29% 2024 1.65% 13.28% (2.02)% 1.11% 3.91% 5.80% (0.58)% 12.57% 2025 2.77% 12.05% 1.08% 2.18% 3.72% 3.85% 3.62% 12.20% 2026 2.80% 10.77% 1.14% 2.09% 3.75% 1.51% 3.61% 11.73% 2027 2.48% 9.79% 1.06% 1.99% 3.80% 0.85% 3.55% 11.67% 2028 2.21% 8.83% 0.72% 1.92% 3.67% 1.90% 3.47% 11.66%

Peru Argentina Colombia Date GDP Unemployment GDP Unemployment GDP Unemployment 2023 (1.06)% 7.22% (8.25)% 9.09% (0.24)% 10.96% 2024 0.86% 7.02% (5.28)% 11.49% 0.56% 11.67% 2025 2.35% 6.93% 2.29% 10.88% 2.35% 11.85% 2026 2.20% 6.89% 2.37% 9.45% 2.96% 11.80% 2027 2.35% 6.80% 2.34% 8.17% 3.16% 11.21% 2028 2.29% 6.80% 2.85% 7.09% 3.39% 10.65%

Sensitivity to macroeconomic scenarios

A sensitivity exercise has been carried out on the expected losses due to variations in the key hypotheses as they are the ones that introduce the greatest uncertainty in estimating such losses. As a first step, GDP and the House Price Index have been identified as the most relevant variables. These variables have been subjected to shocks of +/- 100 bps in their entire window with impact of the macro models. Independent sensitivities have been assessed, under the assumption of assigning a 100% probability to each determined scenario with these independent shocks.

Variation in expected loss is determined both by re-staging (that is: in worse scenarios due to the recognition of lifetime credit losses for additional operations that are transferred to stage 2 from stage 1 where 12 months of losses are valued; or vice versa in improvement scenarios) as well as variations in the collective risk parameters (PD and LGD) of each financial instrument due to the changes defined in the macroeconomic forecasts of the scenario. The variation in the expected loss for the Group and the main portfolios and geographical areas is shown below:

Expected loss variation as of June 2023 ⁽¹⁾ BBVA Group Spain Mexico Turkey GDP Total Portfolio Retail Companies Debt securities Total Portfolio Companies Retail Total Portfolio Companies Retail Total Portfolio Companies Retail -100 bps 238 165 66 5 118 56 60 79 3 74 23 7 15 +100 bps (206) (147) (51) (5) (92) (41) (49) (75) (3) (70) (20) (7) (12) Housing price -100 bps 1 26 3 +100 bps (1) (25) (3)

(1) Last available data as of May 31, 2023.

Additional adjustments to expected losses measurement

To estimate expected losses, what is described in Note 7 of the 2022 consolidated financial statements on individual and collective estimates of expected losses must be taken into account, as well as macroeconomic estimates.

The Group periodically reviews its individual estimates and its models for the collective estimate of expected losses as well as the effect of macroeconomic scenarios on them. In addition, the Group may supplement the expected losses to account for the effects that may not be included, either by considering additional risk factors, or by the incorporation of sectorial particularities or particularities that may affect a set of operations or borrowers, following a formal internal approval process established for this purpose.

Thus, in Spain, during 2021 and 2022, the Loss Given Default (LGD) of certain specific operations considered unlikely to pay was reviewed upwards, with a remaining adjustment as of June 30, 2023 of €388 million, without significant variation since the end of the year 2022. In addition, due to the earthquakes that affected an area in the south of Turkey, during the month of February 2023 the classification of the credit exposure recorded in the five most affected cities was reviewed, which led to its reclassification to Stage 2. As of June 30, 2023 the amounts recorded in Stage 2 were €472 million on-balance sheet and €478 million off-balance sheet, with allowances for losses of approximately €56 million at contract level.

On the other hand, the complementary adjustments pending allocation to specific operations or customers that are in force as of June 30, 2023 total €158 million, of which €60 million correspond to BBVA, S.A., €85 million to Mexico, €2 million to Peru, €8 million to Colombia and €2 million to Chile. Compared to December 31, 2022, the complementary adjustments pending allocation to specific operations or customers totaled €302 million, of which €170 million correspond to BBVA, S.A., €92 million to Mexico, €25 million to Peru, €11 million to Colombia and €5 million to Chile.

6.2.5. Loss allowances

Below are the changes in the six months ended June 30, 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2022 in the loss allowances recognized on the condensed consolidated balance sheets to cover the estimated impairment or reversal of impairment on loans and advances of financial assets at amortized cost:

Changes in loss allowances of loans and advances at amortized cost (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Balance at the beginning of the period (11,291) (11,142) Increase in loss allowances charged to income (4,681) (8,288) Stage 1 (833) (1,556) Stage 2 (1,080) (1,443) Stage 3 (2,768) (5,289) Decrease in loss allowances charged to income 2,795 4,891 Stage 1 730 1,342 Stage 2 747 1,213 Stage 3 1,319 2,336 Transfer to written-off loans, exchange differences and other 1,935 3,248 Closing balance (11,241) (11,291)

6.3. Liquidity and funding risk

Liquidity and funding management at BBVA aims to finance the recurring growth of the banking business at suitable maturities and costs using a wide range of instruments that provide access to a large number of alternative sources of financing. BBVA's business model, risk appetite framework and funding strategy are designed to reach a solid funding structure based on stable customer deposits, mainly retail (granular). As a result of this model, deposits have a high degree of assurance in each geographical area, close to 60% in Spain and Mexico. In this regard, it is important to note that, given the nature of BBVA's business, lending is mainly financed through stable customer funds.

One of the key elements in the BBVA Group's liquidity and funding management is the maintenance of large high-quality liquidity buffers in all geographical areas. In this respect, the Group has maintained during the last 12 months an average volume of high quality liquid assets (HQLA) of €138.1 billion, of which 96% corresponds to maximum quality assets (level 1 in the liquidity coverage ratio, LCR).

Due to its subsidiary-based management model, BBVA is one of the few major European banks that follows the Multiple Point of Entry (MPE) resolution strategy: the parent company sets the liquidity policies, but the subsidiaries are self-sufficient and responsible for managing their own liquidity and funding (taking deposits or accessing the market with their own rating). This strategy limits the spread of a liquidity crisis among the Group's different areas so that the cost of liquidity and financing is correctly reflected in the price formation process.

The BBVA Group maintains a stable liquidity position in every geographical area in which it operates, with ratios well above the minimum required:

- LCR requires banks to maintain a volume of high-quality liquid assets sufficient to withstand liquidity stress for 30 days. BBVA Group's consolidated LCR remained comfortably above 100% during 2022 and stood at 148% as of June 30, 2023. It should be noted that, given the MPE nature of BBVA, this ratio limits the numerator of the LCR for subsidiaries other than BBVA S.A. to 100% of its net outflows. Therefore, the resulting ratio is below that of the individual units (the LCR of the main components reaches 174% in BBVA, S.A., 180% in Mexico and 228% in Turkey). If this restriction was eliminated, the Group's LCR ratio would reach 189%.

- The net stable funding ratio (NSFR), defined as the ratio between the amount of stable funding available and the amount of stable funding required, demands banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to the composition of their assets and off-balance sheet activities. This ratio should be at least 100% at all times. The BBVA Group's NSFR ratio, is calculated based on the criteria established in the Regulation (UE) 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 20, 2019, with entry into force in June 2021. The BBVA Group's NSFR ratio stood at 132% as of June 30, 2023.

The main wholesale financing operations carried out by Group entities are detailed below.

Those carried out by BBVA, S.A. during the first half of 2023 are:

Type of issue Date of issue Nominal (millions) Currency Coupon Early redemption Maturity date Senior non-preferred Jan-23 1,000 EUR 4.625% Jan-30 Jan-31 Covered bonds Jan-23 1,500 EUR 3.125% - Jul-27 Senior preferred May-23 1,000 EUR 4.125% May-25 May-26 Tier 2 Jun-23 750 EUR Midswap + 280 basis points Jun-Sep 28 Sep-33 AT1 Jun-23 1,000 EUR 8.375% Dec-28 Perpetual

Additionally, in June 2023 BBVA, S.A. completed a securitization of a portfolio of car loans for an amount of €800 million.

BBVA Mexico, for its part, carried out two senior issues in the first quarter of the year and a subordinated issue in the second quarter. The first of the senior issues consists of a green bond for 8,689 million Mexican pesos (approximately €468 million) with a maturity of 4 years, using the TIIE (Balanced Interbank Interest Rate used in Mexico) rate as benchmark, at one day +32 basis points; and the second one involved the issue of a senior bond for 6,131 million Mexican pesos (approximately €330 million) at a fixed rate of 9.54% and a term of 7 years. Regarding the subordinated issue carried out in June, it was a USD 1 billion Tier 2 issue for a term of 15 years with an early redemption option after 10 years and at a fixed rate of 8.45%. The main objective of this issue is to improve the loss-absorbing capital buffer to comply with TLAC (Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity) requirements, with full implementation in Mexico in 2025.

BBVA Colombia together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced the launch of the first blue bond in the country of USD 50 million.

In Turkey, Garanti BBVA renewed in June a syndicated loan associated with environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria, consisting of two separate tranches of $199 million and €218.5 million, both maturing in one year.

6.4. IBOR

The transition from IBOR to Risk Free Rate (hereinafter "RFR") has been considered a complex initiative, which affects the BBVA Group in different geographical areas and business lines, as well as a multitude of products, systems and processes. The main risks to which the Group is exposed due to the transition are: (1) risk of litigation related to the products and services offered by the Group; (2) legal risks derived from changes in the documentation required for existing operations; (3) financial and accounting risks, derived from market risk models and from the valuation, hedging, cancellation and recognition of financial instruments associated with reference indices; (4) price risk, derived from how changes in the indices could impact the price determination mechanisms of certain instruments; (5) operational risks, as the reform may require changes to the Group's IT systems, business reporting infrastructure, operational processes and controls, and (6) conduct risks arising from the potential impact of customer communications during the transition period, which could lead to customer complaints, regulatory sanctions or reputational impact.

Thus, the Group established a transition project, provided with a robust governance structure, taking into account the different transition approaches and deadlines to the new RFR when evaluating the various risks associated with the transition, as well as defining the lines of action in order to mitigate them.

BBVA has actively collaborated in the IBOR transition, both for its support and participation in the sectorial working groups and for its commitment to remediate the contracts with its counterparties. In this sense, BBVA has carried out a process of communication and contact with the counterparties to modify the terms of the contractual relations in such a way that such agreements have been modified using different mechanisms: through the inclusion of addenda to the contracts, by the adherence to industry standard protocols, the transition of operations by clearing house, the cancellation of contracts and subscription of new ones, or by the transition through other legislative mechanisms. This process has been managed through the monitoring mechanisms and indicators that have been developed by the working groups within the Group

In relation to the indices affected by the reform, the transition of the EONIA indices and LIBOR GBP, CHF, JPY and EUR has already been completed satisfactorily in the BBVA Group. In the case of the EURIBOR, the European authorities have promoted modifications in its methodology so that it meets the requirements of the European Regulation of Reference Indices, for which reason the cessation of this rate is not foreseen at the moment. Regarding USD LIBOR, the only rate to which BBVA has exposure as of June 30, 2023, BBVA is actively working to modify all its contracts referenced to this rate to the corresponding RFR (SOFR, Secured Overnight Financing Rate). The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced its decision to publish USD LIBOR under a "synthetic" methodology not representative for the 1, 3 and 6 months tenors until September 30, 2024.

The BBVA Group's exposure to financial assets and liabilities maturing after June 30, 2023 in the case of loans and advances was €10,567 million, of asset and liabilities debt instruments €166 million and €1,841 million, respectively, deposits €46 million, and in the case of derivatives (notional value) €8,635 million.

Cleared derivatives have transitioned via CCP conversion processes and the majority of derivatives adhered to ISDA protocol have been amended to include the relevant fallback. Regarding loan instruments, most contracts are covered by hardwired fallbacks that cover the USD LIBOR cessation by defining an alternative reference rate, which will be triggered post June 30, 2023. Contracts without hardwired fallbacks will temporarily use Synthetic USD LIBOR, while available, in their first reset after June 30, 2023.

7. Fair value of financial instruments

The criteria and valuation methods used to calculate the fair value of financial assets as of June 30, 2023 do not differ significantly from those included in Note 8 from the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The techniques and unobservable inputs used for the valuation of the financial instruments classified in the fair value hierarchy as Level 3, do not significantly differ from those detailed in Note 8 of the consolidated financial statements for the year 2022.

The effect on the consolidated income statements and on the consolidated equity, resulting from changing the main assumptions used in the valuation of Level 3 financial instruments for other reasonably possible assumptions, does not differ significantly from that detailed in Note 8 of the consolidated financial statements for the year 2022.

7.1. Fair value of financial instruments recognized at fair value according to valuation method

The fair value of the Group's financial instruments from the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets is presented below, broken down according to the valuation method used to determine their fair value, and their respective book value as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Fair value of financial instruments by levels. June 2023 (Millions of Euros) Notes Book value Fair value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ASSETS Financial assets held for trading 9 141,721 31,765 108,120 1,836 Derivatives 39,346 1,014 38,057 274 Equity instruments 4,247 4,194 - 53 Debt securities 33,999 25,242 8,590 167 Loans and advances 64,129 1,315 61,473 1,341 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 10 8,019 6,723 360 936 Equity instruments 7,432 6,450 62 920 Debt securities 313 - 298 15 Loans and advances to customers 274 273 - 1 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 11 1,004 984 20 - Debt securities 1,004 984 20 - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 12 63,979 51,191 12,276 513 Equity instruments 1,254 1,078 67 108 Debt securities 62,700 50,087 12,209 405 Loans and advances to credit institutions 26 26 - - Derivatives - Hedge accounting 14 1,888 - 1,888 - LIABILITIES Financial liabilities held for trading 9 127,332 25,302 100,825 1,205 Trading derivatives 38,003 678 36,565 760 Short positions 17,107 17,077 30 - Deposits 72,222 7,548 64,229 444 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 11 12,577 - 10,660 1,917 Deposits from credit institutions 111 - 111 - Customer deposits 698 - 698 - Debt certificates issued 3,642 - 1,725 1,917 Other financial liabilities 8,126 - 8,126 - Derivatives - Hedge accounting 14 3,486 - 3,486 -

Fair value of financial Instruments by levels. December 2022 (Millions of Euros) Notes Book value Fair value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ASSETS Financial assets held for trading 9 110,671 22,710 85,636 2,325 Derivatives 39,908 795 38,140 974 Equity instruments 4,404 4,369 - 34 Debt securities 24,367 16,284 7,934 148 Loans and advances 41,993 1,262 39,562 1,169 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 10 6,888 5,720 151 1,017 Equity instruments 6,511 5,457 40 1,014 Debt securities 129 19 111 - Loans and advances to customers 247 245 - 3 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 11 913 913 - - Debt securities 913 913 - - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 12 65,374 53,248 11,537 589 Equity instruments 1,198 1,040 58 100 Debt securities 64,150 52,182 11,479 489 Loans and advances to credit institutions 26 26 - - Derivatives - Hedge accounting 14 1,891 4 1,887 - LIABILITIES Financial liabilities held for trading 9 95,611 20,611 73,871 1,129 Trading derivatives 37,909 746 36,161 1,002 Short positions 13,487 13,354 133 - Deposits 44,215 6,511 37,577 127 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 11 10,580 - 8,990 1,590 Deposits from credit institutions - - - - Customer deposits 700 - 700 - Debt certificates issued 3,288 - 1,698 1,590 Other financial liabilities 6,592 - 6,592 - Derivatives - Hedge accounting 14 3,303 100 3,179 25

7.2. Fair value of financial instruments recognized at amortized cost according to valuation method

Below is shown the fair value of the Group's financial instruments from the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets recognized at amortized cost, broken down according to the valuation method used to determine their fair value, and their respective book value as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Fair value of financial instruments recognized at amortized cost by levels. June 2023 (Millions of Euros) Notes Book value Fair value Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ASSETS Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 8 71,858 71,858 71,559 - 299 Financial assets at amortized cost 13 438,841 433,369 41,747 10,914 380,708 Debt securities 44,769 44,022 35,039 8,169 814 Loans and advances to central banks 6,734 6,672 6,672 - - Loans and advances to credit institutions 17,577 17,558 36 1,708 15,814 Loans and advances to customers 369,761 365,117 - 1,037 364,079 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at amortized cost 21 541,671 539,486 63,403 283,474 192,610 Deposits from central banks 21,070 21,030 20,857 - 172 Deposits from credit institutions 38,891 38,846 - 32,848 5,999 Customer deposits 402,344 399,980 1,048 227,470 171,462 Debt certificates issued 63,158 63,312 41,498 13,976 7,838 Other financial liabilities 16,207 16,318 - 9,180 7,138

Fair value of financial Instruments recognized at amortized cost by levels. December 2022 (Millions of Euros) Notes Book value Fair value Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ASSETS Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 8 79,756 79,756 79,463 - 293 Financial assets at amortized cost 13 414,421 412,965 30,587 12,173 370,206 Debt securities 36,639 36,311 26,239 9,313 759 Loans and advances to central banks 4,401 4,401 4,259 - 142 Loans and advances to credit institutions 16,031 16,089 89 1,289 14,711 Loans and advances to customers 357,351 356,164 - 1,571 354,594 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at amortized cost 21 529,172 525,595 77,112 266,194 182,289 Deposits from central banks 38,323 38,312 38,012 - 300 Deposits from credit institutions 26,935 26,777 - 20,546 6,231 Customer deposits 394,404 392,805 1,158 230,821 160,826 Debt certificates issued 55,429 53,550 37,942 7,240 8,368 Other financial liabilities 14,081 14,151 - 7,587 6,564

8. Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits

The breakdown of the balance under the heading "Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Cash on hand 6,951 6,533 Cash balances at central banks 58,888 67,314 Other demand deposits 6,019 5,909 Total 71,858 79,756

9. Financial assets and liabilities held for trading

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Financial assets and liabilities held for trading (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 ASSETS Derivatives 39,346 39,908 Equity instruments 6.2 4,247 4,404 Debt securities 6.2 33,999 24,367 Issued by central banks 890 821 Issued by public administrations ⁽¹⁾ 30,238 20,703 Issued by financial institutions 1,595 1,365 Other debt securities 1,275 1,477 Loans and advances 6.2 64,129 41,993 Loans and advances to central banks 2,165 1,632 Reverse repurchase agreement 2,165 1,632 Loans and advances to credit institutions 48,189 25,231 Reverse repurchase agreement ⁽²⁾ 48,158 25,201 Loans and advances to customers 13,775 15,130 Reverse repurchase agreement 13,371 14,832 Total assets 7 141,721 110,671 LIABILITIES Derivatives 38,003 37,909 Short positions 17,107 13,487 Deposits 72,222 44,215 Deposits from central banks 8,656 3,950 Repurchase agreement 8,656 3,950 Deposits from credit institutions 48,395 28,924 Repurchase agreement ⁽²⁾ 47,970 28,573 Customer deposits 15,170 11,341 Repurchase agreement 15,140 11,302 Total liabilities 7 127,332 95,611 (1) The variation is mainly due to the increase in positions of the Public Treasury.

(2) The variation is mainly due to the evolution of "Reverse repurchase agreement" of BBVA, S.A. compensated with the evolution of "Repurchase agreement" of BBVA, S.A.

10. Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Equity instruments 6.2 7,432 6,511 Debt securities 6.2 313 129 Loans and advances to customers 6.2 274 247 Total 7 8,019 6,888

11. Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 ASSETS Debt securities 6.2 / 7 1,004 913 LIABILITIES Deposits from central banks 111 - Customer deposits 698 700 Debt certificates issued 3,642 3,288 Other financial liabilities: Unit-linked products 8,126 6,592 Total liabilities 7 12,577 10,580

12. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

12.1 Breakdown of the balance

The breakdown of the balance of this heading of the condensed consolidated balance sheets by type of financial instruments is as follows:

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Equity instruments 6.2 1,254 1,198 Debt securities ⁽¹⁾ 62,700 64,150 Loans and advances to credit institutions 6.2 26 26 Total 7 63,979 65,374 Of which: loss allowances of debt securities (135) (123)

(1) This includes redesignations from the heading "Financial assets at amortized cost" due to the application of IFRS 17 (see Note 2.1 and Appendix III).

12.2. Gains/losses

Changes in gains (losses)

The changes in the gains/losses (net of taxes) during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and in the year ended December 31, 2022 of debt securities recognized under the equity heading "Accumulated other comprehensive income - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss - Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income" and equity instruments recognized under the equity heading "Accumulated other comprehensive income - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets are as follows:

Other comprehensive income - Changes in gains (losses) (Millions of Euros) Debt securities Equity instruments Notes June

2023 December

2022 ⁽¹⁾ June

2023 December

2022 Balance at the beginning (809) 1,274 (1,194) (1,079) Valuation gains and losses (166) (3,049) 123 (112) Amounts transferred to income - 20 Amounts transferred to Reserves - (9) (2) Income tax and other 32 946 3 (1) Balance at the end 27 (943) (809) (1,077) (1,194)

(1) Figures restated due to the application of IFRS 17 (see Notes 1.3 and 2.1).

F-32





13. Financial assets at amortized cost

13.1. Breakdown of the balance

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets according to the nature of the financial instrument is as follows:

Financial assets at amortized cost (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Debt securities (1) 44,769 36,639 Loans and advances to central banks 6,734 4,401 Loans and advances to credit institutions 17,577 16,031 Loans and advances to customers 369,761 357,351 Government 23,736 20,892 Other financial corporations 12,821 12,765 Non-financial corporations 165,939 165,433 Other 167,265 158,261 Total 7 438,841 414,421 Of which: impaired assets of loans and advances to customers 6.2 13,787 13,493 Of which: loss allowances of loans and advances 6.2 (11,241) (11,291) Of which: loss allowances of debt securities (98) (91)

(1) This includes redesignations to the heading "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" due to the application of IFRS 17 (see Note 2.1 and Appendix III).

13.2. Loans and advances to customers

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets according to the nature of the financial instrument is as follows:

Loans and advances to customers (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 On demand and short notice 3,064 4,101 Credit card debt 21,446 18,898 Trade receivables 22,824 25,987 Finance leases 9,091 8,571 Reverse repurchase agreements 102 102 Other term loans 307,234 294,059 Advances that are not loans 6,001 5,633 Total 369,761 357,351

14. Derivatives - Hedge accounting and fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Derivatives - Hedge accounting and fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 ASSETS Derivatives - Hedge accounting 1,888 1,891 Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk (137) (148) LIABILITIES Derivatives - Hedge accounting 3,486 3,303 Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk - -

F-33





15. Investments in joint ventures and associates

The breakdown of the balance of "Investments in joint ventures and associates" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Joint ventures and associates (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Joint ventures 90 100 Associates 839 816 Total 929 916

16. Tangible assets

The breakdown of the balance and changes of this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, according to the nature of the related items, is as follows:

Tangible assets. Breakdown by type (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Property, plant and equipment 8,613 8,441 For own use 8,080 7,911 Land and buildings 6,434 6,255 Work in progress 168 93 Furniture, fixtures and vehicles 6,140 5,833 Right to use assets 1,989 1,871 Accumulated depreciation (6,455) (5,920) Impairment (197) (220) Leased out under an operating lease 533 530 Assets leased out under an operating lease 578 582 Accumulated depreciation (45) (52) Investment property 279 296 Building rental 227 242 Other 1 2 Right to use assets 232 213 Accumulated depreciation (106) (94) Impairment (76) (67) Total 8,892 8,737

Purchase of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias SOCIMI, S.A. (Tree) from Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

On June 15, 2022, BBVA acquired from Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. the shares representing the entire share capital of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias SOCIMI, S.A (hereinafter "Tree") for an amount of €1,987 million. This company has 662 properties leased to BBVA that were part of the set of properties that BBVA sold between 2009 and 2010 under a sale and leaseback agreement. Prior to that date, these properties were registered as "Rights of use" in the assets of the consolidated balance sheet of the BBVA Group under the headings "Tangible assets - Property, plant and equipment" and "Tangible assets - Investment property" of the consolidated balance sheet and that, in liabilities, the payment obligation was reflected under the heading "Financial liabilities at amortized cost - Other financial liabilities", in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases.

The Tree purchase transaction has been considered an asset purchase given that the Group has determined that it is not acquiring a set of activities that present elements that could constitute a business. After the closing of this transaction, the BBVA Group has once again become owner of the properties and recorded them at their acquisition price in the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022. The assets acquired that are not used for the Bank's activity are recorded under the heading "Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale and liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale" (see Note 20).

The impact of the transaction amounted to €-201 million (losses net of taxes) which was registered under the headings "Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations" for an amount of €-134 million and "Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations" for an amount of €-67 million from the consolidated income statement of the BBVA Group.

17. Intangible assets

17.1. Goodwill

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, according to the cash-generating unit (hereinafter "CGU") to which goodwill has been allocated, is as follows:

Goodwill. Breakdown by CGU and changes of the year / period (Millions of Euros) Mexico Turkey Colombia Chile Other Total Balance as of December 31, 2021 504 152 134 24 4 818 Additions - - - - - - Exchange difference 55 - (16) 1 1 41 Impairment - - - - - - Companies held for sale - - - - - Other (152) - - - (152) Balance as of December 31, 2022 559 - 118 25 5 707 Additions - - - - - - Exchange difference 69 - 15 1 - 85 Impairment - - - - - - Companies held for sale - - - - - - Other - - - - - - Balance as of June 30, 2023 628 - 133 27 5 793

Impairment test

As mentioned in Note 2.2.7 of the consolidated financial statements for the year 2022, the CGUs to which goodwill has been allocated are periodically tested for impairment by including the allocated goodwill in their carrying amount. This analysis is performed at least annually or whenever there is any indication of impairment. As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023, no indicators of impairment have been identified in any CGU.

17.2 Other intangible assets

The breakdown of the balance and changes of this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, according to the nature of the related items, is as follows:

Other intangible assets (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Computer software acquisition expense 1,448 1,393 Other intangible assets with an infinite useful life 9 13 Other intangible assets with a definite useful life 34 43 Total 1,491 1,449

18. Tax assets and liabilities

18.1 Consolidated tax group

Pursuant to current legislation, BBVA consolidated tax group in Spain includes the Bank (as the parent company) and its Spanish subsidiaries that meet the requirements provided for under Spanish legislation regulating the taxation regime for the consolidated profit of corporate groups.

The Group's non-Spanish banks and subsidiaries file tax returns in accordance with the tax legislation in force in each country.

18.2 Current and deferred taxes

The balance under the heading "Tax assets" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets includes current and deferred tax assets. The balance under the "Tax liabilities" heading includes the Group's various current and deferred tax liabilities. The details of the mentioned tax assets and liabilities are as follows:

Tax assets and liabilities (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Tax assets Current tax assets 2,244 1,978 Deferred tax assets 15,374 14,747 Total 17,618 16,725 Tax liabilities Current tax liabilities 1,000 1,415 Deferred tax liabilities 2,087 1,520 Total 3,087 2,935

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations

The heading "Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations" recorded an expense amounting € 1,978 million in the first half of 2023 applying the estimated tax rate for BBVA Group for the year 2023. In the first half of 2022 an expense of €1,650 million was recorded. In 2023, it is included the revaluation for tax purposes of the immovable properties and other depreciable assets of Garanti BBVA AS arising from the application of the temporary article no. 32 as well as paragraph (ç) of article no. 298 of the Tax Procedure Law no. 213; as of June 30, 2023, a corporate income tax expense credit has been generated in the consolidated financial statements of the BBVA Group, amounting to approximately €205 million, due to the higher tax base of the assets. The increase in the tax base of the assets, which represents a corrective effect of inflation with relation to taxation, will be taken into account when calculating the corporate income tax liability every year.

Corporate Income Tax in Turkey

Following its publication in the Official Gazette on July 15, 2023, Law No. 7456 on Additional Motor Vehicle Tax and Amendments to Certain Laws as well as Decree Law No. 375, for Compensation of Economic Losses Caused by the Earthquakes on February 6, 2023, has entered into force in Turkey. Among other aspects, this Law provides for the modification of the general corporate income tax rate in Turkey from 20% to 25%. However, the general tax rate for banks and financial institutions is increased to 30% (it was already 25%). This change is applicable to profits generated in tax periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. The Group does not expect significant impacts from this reform.

19. Other assets and liabilities

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Other assets and liabilities (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 ASSETS Inventories 456 325 Transactions in progress 68 93 Accruals 1,387 1,461 Other items 2,470 706 Total 4,381 2,586 LIABILITIES Transactions in progress 87 44 Accruals 2,524 2,595 Other items 2,727 2,269 Total 5,338 4,909

20. Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale and liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale

The composition of the balance under the heading "Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale and liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, broken down by the origin of the assets, is as follows:

Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale and liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale. Breakdown by items (Millions of Euros) June 2023 December 2022 ASSETS Foreclosures and recoveries 993 1,070 Other assets from tangible assets 1,037 1,063 Companies held for sale 46 40 Other assets classified as held for sale - - Accrued amortization (89) (93) Impairment losses (1,020) (1,057) Total 966 1,022 LIABILITIES Companies held for sale - - Total - -

21. Financial liabilities at amortized cost

21.1 Breakdown of the balance

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Deposits 462,305 459,662 Deposits from central banks 21,070 38,323 Demand deposits 189 205 Time deposits and other 11,254 33,534 Repurchase agreements 9,627 4,584 Deposits from credit institutions 38,891 26,935 Demand deposits 7,314 11,434 Time deposits and other 12,875 11,787 Repurchase agreements 18,703 3,714 Customer deposits 402,344 394,404 Demand deposits 308,688 316,082 Time deposits and other 89,588 76,063 Repurchase agreements 4,067 2,259 Debt certificates issued 63,158 55,429 Other financial liabilities 16,207 14,081 Total 7 541,671 529,172

The amount recorded in "Deposits from central banks - Time deposits and other" includes the drawdowns of the TLTRO III facilities of the European Central Bank, mainly by BBVA S.A., amounting to €3,660 million and €26,711 million, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, after beginning in December 2022 the repayment of the TLTRO III program, for an approximate amount of €35,000 million.

The positive income generated by the drawdowns of the TLTRO III facilities was recorded under the heading of "Interest and other income - Other income" in the condensed consolidated income statement, while the negative remuneration generated by the drawdown of the TLTRO III facilities is recorded under the heading "Interest expense" in the condensed consolidated income statement (see Notes 32.1 and 32.2 respectively).

21.2 Deposits from credit institutions

The breakdown by geographical area and the nature of the related instruments of this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Deposits from credit institutions (Millions of Euros) Demand deposits Time deposits and others ⁽¹⁾ Repurchase agreements Total June 2023 Spain 1,776 2,410 1,060 5,246 Mexico 640 690 - 1,330 Turkey 16 475 73 565 South America 741 2,545 58 3,344 Rest of Europe 3,197 3,221 17,511 23,929 Rest of the world 944 3,534 - 4,478 Total 7,314 12,875 18,703 38,891 December 2022 Spain 1,215 1,429 67 2,709 Mexico 855 732 - 1,587 Turkey 10 633 29 672 South America 844 2,251 - 3,095 Rest of Europe 3,613 2,944 1,669 8,226 Rest of the world 4,897 3,797 1,949 10,645 Total 11,434 11,787 3,714 26,935

(1) Subordinated deposits are included amounting to €34 million and €24 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

21.3 Customer deposits

The breakdown by geographical area and the nature of the related instruments of this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Customer deposits (Millions of Euros) Demand deposits Time deposits and others Repurchase agreements Total June 2023 Spain 181,940 13,938 3 195,880 Mexico 69,117 14,449 1,596 85,162 Turkey 19,269 23,406 1,273 43,948 South America 26,937 17,694 - 44,631 Rest of Europe 9,689 16,272 1,196 27,157 Rest of the world 1,736 3,830 - 5,565 Total 308,688 89,588 4,067 402,344 December 2022 Spain 188,803 13,937 2 202,742 Mexico 64,671 12,916 630 78,217 Turkey 22,117 17,254 747 40,118 South America 27,083 14,505 - 41,587 Rest of Europe 11,670 14,224 880 26,774 Rest of the world 1,737 3,228 - 4,965 Total 316,082 76,063 2,259 394,404

F-38





21.4 Debt certificates

The breakdown of the condensed balance under this heading, by type of financial instrument and by currency, is as follows:

Debt certificates (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 In Euros 41,976 35,611 Promissory bills and notes 3,076 1,079 Non-convertible bonds and debentures 17,519 16,979 Covered bonds 6,809 7,665 Hybrid financial instruments ⁽¹⁾ 1,062 959 Securitization bonds 2,412 2,501 Wholesale funding 3,175 139 Subordinated liabilities 7,922 6,289 Convertible perpetual certificates 4,000 3,000 Other non-convertible subordinated liabilities 3,922 3,289 In foreign currencies 21,182 19,819 Promissory bills and notes 299 351 Non-convertible bonds and debentures 9,467 9,323 Covered bonds 103 114 Hybrid financial instruments ⁽¹⁾ 4,266 3,724 Securitization bonds - - Wholesale funding 57 111 Subordinated liabilities 6,991 6,196 Convertible perpetual certificates 1,842 1,876 Other non-convertible subordinated liabilities 5,149 4,320 Total 63,158 55,429

(1) Corresponds to structured note issuances with embedded derivatives that have been segregated according to IFRS 9.

21.5 Other financial liabilities

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Other financial liabilities (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Lease liabilities 1,407 1,398 Creditors for other financial liabilities 4,229 3,584 Collection accounts 4,806 3,426 Creditors for other payment obligations 5,765 5,673 Total 16,207 14,081

22. Assets and liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the balance under this heading "Insurance and reinsurance assets" amounted to €212 million and €183 million, respectively.

The breakdown of the condensed balance under the heading "Liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts" is as follows:

Liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts (Millions of Euros) June 2023 December 2022 Liabilities for remaining coverage 10,460 9,157 Liabilities for incurred claims 1,078 974 Total 11,537 10,131

F-39





23. Provisions

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, based on type of provisions, is as follows:

Provisions. Breakdown by concepts (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 2,581 2,632 Other long term employee benefits 454 466 Provisions for taxes and other legal contingencies 6.1 686 685 Commitments and guarantees given 30 748 770 Other provisions ⁽¹⁾ 390 380 Total 4,859 4,933

(1) Individually non-significant provisions for various concepts and corresponding to different geographical areas.

Ongoing legal proceedings and litigation

The financial sector faces an environment of increased regulatory pressure and litigation. In this environment, the various Group entities are often sued on lawsuits and are therefore involved in individual or collective legal proceedings and litigation arising from their activity and operations, including proceedings arising from their lending activity, from their labor relations and from other commercial, regulatory or tax issues, as well as in arbitration.

On the basis of the information available, the Group considers that, at June 30, 2023, the provisions made in relation to judicial proceedings and arbitration, where so required, are adequate and reasonably cover the liabilities that might arise, if any, from such proceedings. Furthermore, on the basis of the information available and with the exceptions indicated in Note 6.1 "Risk factors", BBVA considers that the liabilities that may arise from such proceedings will not have, individually, a significant adverse effect on the Group's business, financial situation or results of operations.

24. Pension and other post-employment commitments

The Group sponsors defined-contribution plans for the majority of its active employees, with the plans in Spain and Mexico being the most significant. Most of the defined benefit plans are for individuals already retired, and are closed to new employees, the most significant being those in Spain, Mexico and Turkey. In Mexico, the Group provides post-retirement medical benefits to a closed group of employees and their family members, both in active service and retirement.

The amounts relating to post-employment benefits charged to the condensed consolidated income statement are as follows:

Condensed consolidated income statement impact (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June

2022 Interest income and expense 66 21 Personnel expense 92 61 Defined contribution plan expense 38.1 69 41 Defined benefit plan expense 38.1 23 20 Provisions or (reversal) of provisions 40 32 (49) Total expense (income) 191 34

25. Capital

As of June 30, 2023 BBVA's share capital amounted to €2,923,081,772.45 divided into 5,965,473,005 shares (€2,954,757,116.36 divided into 6,030,116,564 shares as of December 31, 2022). The variation is due to the partial execution, notified on June 2, 2023, of the share capital reduction resolution adopted by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of BBVA held on March 17, 2023, under item 3 of the agenda (see Note 4).

As of such dates mentioned, all shares were fully subscribed and paid-up, of the same class and series, of €0.49 par value each, and represented through book-entry accounts. All of the Bank´s shares carry the same voting and dividend rights, and no single stockholder enjoys special voting rights. Each and every share is part of the Bank's capital.

BBVA is not aware of any direct or indirect interests through which control of the Bank may be exercised. BBVA has not received any information on stockholder agreements including the regulation of the exercise of voting rights at its Annual General Meetings or restricting or placing conditions on the free transferability of BBVA shares. BBVA is not aware of any agreement that could give rise to changes in the control of the Bank.

F-40





26. Retained earnings and other reserves

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheet is as follows:

Retained earnings and other reserves (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Retained earnings 36,379 32,711 Other reserves 2,250 2,345 Total 38,629 35,056

27. Accumulated other comprehensive income

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated balance sheet is as follows:

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Breakdown by concepts (Millions of Euros) Notes June 2023 December

2022 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (1,958) (1,881) Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit pension plans (939) (760) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale - - Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 12.2 (1,077) (1,194) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit risk 58 72 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (14,961) (15,760) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion) (2,197) (1,408) Mexican peso (2,835) (1,751) Turkish lira 657 358 Other exchanges (19) (15) Foreign currency translation (11,573) (13,078) Mexican peso (465) (2,791) Turkish lira (7,598) (6,599) Argentine peso (910) (868) Venezuela Bolívar (1,866) (1,850) Other exchanges (733) (969) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion) (243) (447) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 12.2 (943) (809) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale - - Share of other recognized income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates (5) (18) Total (16,919) (17,642)

The balances recognized under these headings are presented net of tax.

F-41





28. Non-controlling interest

The breakdown by groups of consolidated entities of the balance under the heading "Minority interests (non-controlling interest)" of the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Non-controlling interests. Breakdown by subgroups (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Garanti BBVA 1,012 1,179 BBVA Peru 1,535 1,469 BBVA Argentina 694 687 BBVA Colombia 72 73 BBVA Venezuela 96 95 Other entities 109 119 Total 3,517 3,623

These amounts are broken down by groups of consolidated entities under the heading "Profit (Loss) - Attributable to minority interest (non-controlling interest)" in the condensed consolidated income statement:

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests. Breakdown by subgroups (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Garanti BBVA 92 (61) BBVA Peru 129 130 BBVA Argentina 46 45 BBVA Colombia (3) 4 BBVA Venezuela 13 2 Other entities (11) (3) Total 266 117

29. Capital base and capital management

The eligible capital instruments and the risk-weighted assets of the Group (phased-in) are shown below, calculated in accordance with the applicable regulation, considering the entities in scope required by such regulation, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Capital ratios (phased-in) June

2023 ⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾ December

2022 Eligible Common Equity Tier 1 capital (millions of Euros) (a) 45,153 42,738 Eligible Additional Tier 1 capital (millions of Euros) (b) 6,171 5,193 Eligible Tier 2 capital (millions of Euros) (c) 7,021 5,930 Risk Weighted Assets (millions of Euros) (d) 347,488 337,066 Common Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) (A)=(a)/(d) 12.99 % 12.68 % Additional Tier 1 capital ratio (AT 1) (B)=(b)/(d) 1.78 % 1.54 % Tier 1 capital ratio (Tier 1) (A)+(B) 14.77 % 14.22 % Tier 2 capital ratio (Tier 2) (C)=(c)/(d) 2.02 % 1.76 % Total capital ratio (A)+(B)+(C) 16.79 % 15.98 %

(1) Provisional data.

(2) The difference between the phased-in and fully-loaded ratios arises from the temporary treatment of certain capital items, mainly as a result of the impact of IFRS 9, to which the BBVA Group has adhered voluntarily (in accordance with article 473bis of the CRR and the subsequent amendments introduced by the Regulation (EU) 2020/873). In 2023, there are no differences between phased-in and fully-loaded ratios due to the aforementioned temporary treatment.

BBVA's fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 12.99% as of June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of +38 basis points compared to December 31, 2022, being equal to the consolidated phased-in CET1 (12.99%, which represents an increase of +31 basis points in the first half of the year), as a result of the fact that, as of June 30, 2023, the transitory adjustments for the treatment of the impacts of IFRS 9 have no effect on capital ratios.

These ratios include the supervisory effect included during the first quarter of 2023, with an impact of -20 basis points of CET1. Additionally, the reversal of the CET1 deduction for the prudential hedging of non-performing exposures is included, once it has been incorporated in the Group's capital requirement, resulting in an impact of +19 basis points. Excluding these effects, the fully-loaded CET1 ratio, as of June 30, 2023, increased by +39 basis points compared to December 31, 2022.

Fully-loaded risk-weighted assets (RWA) increased in the first half of the year by €10,603 million, mainly as a result of organic generation, which was partially offset by the effect of changes in exchange rates.

The fully-loaded additional Tier 1 capital ratio (AT1) stood at 1.78% (1.78% phased-in) as of June 30, 2023, which includes the effect of the issuance of perpetual contingent convertible securities (CoCos), carried out in June 2023 for a total nominal amount of €1,000 million.

F-42





The fully-loaded Tier 2 ratio stood at 2.02%, as of June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of +23 basis points compared to December 31, 2022, mainly due to the issuance of subordinated bonds in Spain with a nominal amount of €750 million and another in Mexico for a nominal amount of $1,000 million, both in June 2023. The phased-in Tier 2 ratio also stood at 2.02%.

As a result of the above, the total fully-loaded capital ratio stood at 16.79% as of June 30, 2023, and total phased-in ratio stood at 16.79%.

With regard to MREL (Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities) requirements, on March, 8, 2022 BBVA disclosed the reception of a communication from the Bank of Spain regarding its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, established by the Single Resolution Board (hereinafter "SRB"), calculated taking into account the financial and supervisory information as of June 30, 2021.

In accordance with this communication, BBVA must maintain, as from January 1, 2022, an amount of own funds and eligible liabilities equal to 21.46% of the total RWA of its resolution group, on sub-consolidated level (hereinafter, the "MREL in RWA"), within this MREL in RWA, an amount equal to 13.50% of the RWA shall be met with subordinated instruments (the "subordination requirement in RWA").The MREL in RWA and the subordination requirement in RWA do not include the combined capital buffer requirement which, according to applicable regulations and supervisory criteria, would be estimated at 3.32%, considering the exposures subject to the calculation of the countercyclical buffer as of June 30, 2023.

In addition, BBVA has to reach, since January 1, 2022, an amount of own funds and eligible liabilities in terms of the total exposure considered for calculating the leverage ratio equal to 7.27% (the "MREL in LR") of which 5.61% in terms of the total exposure considered for calculating the leverage ratio shall be satisfied with subordinated instruments (the "subordination requirement in LR").

Given the own funds and eligible liabilities structure of the resolution group, as of June 30, 2023, the MREL in RWA ratio stood at 28.05%, complying with the aforementioned requirement. Finally, as of June 30, 2023, the MREL in LR was 11.25% and the subordination ratios in terms of RWA and in terms of LR were 22.90% and 9.18%, respectively.

On June 14, 2023 the Group disclosed the reception of a new communication from the Bank of Spain regarding its MREL requirement, established by the SRB, calculated taking into account the financial and supervisory information as of December 31, 2021. In accordance with this new communication, BBVA has to reach, starting January 1, 2024 a MREL in RWA equal to 22.11% and a subordination requirement in RWA equal to 13.50%. The MREL in RWA and the subordination requirement in RWA do not include the applicable combined capital buffer requirement which, according to applicable regulations and supervisory criteria, would be estimated at 3.32%, considering the exposures subject to the calculation of the countercyclical buffer as of June 30, 2023. Given the own funds and eligible liabilities structure of the resolution group, as of June 30, 2023 the MREL in RWA met the requirement.

The breakdown of the leverage ratio as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, calculated according to CCR, is as follows:

Leverage ratio June

2023 ⁽¹⁾ December

2022 Tier 1 (millions of Euros) (a) 51,324 47,931 Exposure to leverage ratio (millions of Euros) (b) 792,051 738,413 Leverage ratio (a)/(b) (percentage) 6.48 % 6.49 %

(1) Provisional data

Finally, as of June 30, 2023, the phased-in leverage ratio, which includes the transitory treatment of certain capital elements (mainly the impact of IFRS 9), stood at 6.48% with a slight reduction in the first half of the year, which is mainly explained by the increase in the exposure to the leverage ratio, offset in part by the increase in Tier 1 capital.

30. Commitments and guarantees given

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Commitments and guarantees given (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 December

2022 Loan commitments given 6.2.2 155,009 136,920 Of which: impaired 164 177 Central banks 162 - General governments 2,410 3,031 Credit institutions 27,971 15,407 Other financial corporations 5,962 5,895 Non-financial corporations 67,741 68,120 Households 50,763 44,467 Financial guarantees given 6.2.2 16,007 16,511 Of which: impaired ⁽¹⁾ 233 281 Central banks - - General governments 173 96 Credit institutions 430 475 Other financial corporations 1,311 1,263 Non-financial corporations 13,951 14,541 Households 142 135 Other commitments given 6.2.2 39,561 39,137 Of which: impaired ⁽¹⁾ 672 689 Central banks - - General governments 304 215 Credit institutions 3,976 4,134 Other financial corporations 1,897 1,758 Non-financial corporations 33,211 32,858 Households 174 171 Total 6.2.2 210,578 192,568

(1) Impaired financial guarantees given amounted to €905 and €970 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the provisions for loan commitments given, financial guarantees given and other commitments given, recorded in the consolidated balance sheet amounted €239 million, €138 million and €372 million; and €243 million, €175 million and €353 million, respectively (see Note 23).

Since a significant portion of the amounts above will expire without any payment being made by the consolidated entities, the aggregate balance of these commitments cannot be considered the actual future requirement for financing or liquidity to be provided by the BBVA Group to third parties.

31. Other contingent assets and liabilities

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, there were no material contingent assets or liabilities other than those disclosed in these Notes.

32. Net interest income

32.1 Interest and other income

The breakdown of the interest and other income recognized in the condensed consolidated income statement is as follows:

Interest and other income. Breakdown by origin (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Financial assets held for trading 2,093 774 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,913 1,304 Financial assets at amortized cost 17,305 10,395 Insurance activity 493 602 Adjustments of income as a result of hedging transactions (57) (63) Other income ⁽¹⁾ 149 391 Total 21,897 13,403

(1) The balance includes the interest accrued from TLTRO III operations which amounted to €191 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (See Note 21.1).

32.2 Interest expense

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Interest expense. Breakdown by origin (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Financial liabilities held for trading 1,532 553 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 51 20 Financial liabilities at amortized cost 8,215 3,775 Adjustments of expense as a result of hedging transactions 296 (178) Insurance activity 294 439 Cost attributable to pension funds 59 31 Other expense 40 225 Total 10,487 4,865

33. Dividend income

The balances for this heading in the condensed consolidated income statements correspond to dividends on shares and equity instruments other than those from shares in entities accounted for using the equity method, as per the breakdown below:

Dividend income (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 10 13 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 63 63 Total 73 76

F-45





34. Fee and commission income and expense

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Fee and commission income. Breakdown by origin (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Bills receivables 13 13 Demand accounts 165 233 Credit and debit cards and POS 1,968 1,610 Checks 89 81 Transfers and other payment orders 422 389 Insurance product commissions 180 127 Loan commitments given 139 123 Other commitments and financial guarantees given 225 200 Asset management 670 610 Securities fees 148 131 Custody securities 100 91 Other fees and commissions 379 354 Total 4,498 3,964

The breakdown of the balance under these headings in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Fee and commission expense. Breakdown by origin (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Demand accounts 2 2 Credit and debit cards 1,022 851 Transfers and other payment orders 75 62 Commissions for selling insurance 24 24 Custody securities 42 48 Other fees and commissions 425 318 Total 1,590 1,305

F-46





35. Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities, hedge accounting and exchange differences, net

The breakdown of the balance under these headings, by source of the related items, in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities, hedge accounting and exchange differences, net (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Gains (losses) on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (1) 39 Financial assets at amortized cost 35 8 Other financial assets and liabilities (36) 31 Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net 283 11 Reclassification of financial assets from fair value through other comprehensive income - - Reclassification of financial assets from amortized cost - - Other gains (losses) 283 11 Gains (losses) on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss, net (35) (35) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value through other comprehensive income - - Reclassification of financial assets from amortized cost - - Other gains (losses) (35) (35) Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net 150 348 Gains (losses) from hedge accounting, net 73 16 Subtotal gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities 469 379 Exchange differences, net 304 716 Total 773 1,096

The breakdown of the balance (excluding exchange rate differences) under this heading in the income statements by the nature of financial instrument is as follows:

Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities. Breakdown by nature of the financial instrument (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Debt instruments 259 (1,354) Equity instruments 467 (1,224) Trading derivatives and hedge accounting (865) 1,189 Loans and advances to customers 46 (100) Customer deposits (17) 179 Other 579 1,690 Total 469 379

36. Other operating income and expense

The breakdown of the balance under the heading "Other operating income" in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Other operating income (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Gains from sales of non-financial services 184 135 Other operating income 149 161 Total 333 297

F-47





The breakdown of the balance under the heading "Other operating expense" in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Other operating expense (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Change in inventories 69 62 Contributions to guaranteed banks deposits funds 457 490 Hyperinflation adjustment ⁽¹⁾ 822 916 Other operating expense ⁽²⁾ 595 335 Total 1,944 1,803

(1) In the six months ended June 30, 2023, it includes €237 million due to Turkey and €571 million due to Argentina. In June 2022, it includes €554 million due to Turkey and €360 million due to Argentina.

(2) In the six months ended June 30, 2023, it includes €225 million corresponding to the estimated total annual amount of the temporary tax on credit institutions and financial credit establishments, according to Law 38/2022 of December 27, 2022.

37. Income and expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts

The detail of the headings "Income and expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts" in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Income and expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Income from insurance and reinsurance contracts 1,645 1,343 Expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts (1,065) (802) Total 580 540

38. Administration costs

38.1 Personnel expense

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Personnel expense (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June

2022 Wages and salaries 2,358 1,996 Social security costs 410 354 Defined contribution plan expense 24 69 41 Defined benefit plan expense 24 23 20 Other personnel expense 221 170 Total 3,081 2,582

38.2 Other administrative expense

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Other administrative expense. Breakdown by main concepts (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Technology and systems 799 663 Communications 107 98 Advertising 164 122 Property, fixtures and materials 249 216 Taxes other than income tax 228 170 Surveillance and cash courier services 120 104 Other expense 515 418 Total 2,181 1,790

F-48





39. Depreciation and amortization

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Depreciation and amortization (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Tangible assets 415 405 For own use 261 237 Right-of-use assets 152 166 Investment properties and other 2 2 Intangible assets 261 247 Total 676 652

40. Provisions or reversal of provisions

In the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 the net provisions recognized in this condensed income statement line item were as follows:

Provisions or reversal of provisions (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June

2022 Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations 24 32 (49) Commitments and guarantees given 14 27 Pending legal issues and tax litigation 72 105 Other provisions 11 29 Total 129 112

41. Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification

The breakdown of impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification by the nature of those assets in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (Millions of Euros) Notes June

2023 June

2022 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - Debt securities 12.2 35 50 Financial assets at amortized cost 1,958 1,391 Of which: recovery of written-off assets by cash collection (174) (192) Total 1,993 1,441

42. Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets

The impairment losses on non-financial assets broken down by the nature of those assets in the condensed consolidated income statements are as follows:

Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Tangible assets (3) (22) Intangible assets 10 5 Others 6 17 Total 13 -

F-49





43. Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations

The breakdown of the balance under this heading in the condensed consolidated income statements is as follows:

Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Gains on sale of real estate 27 53 Impairment of non-current assets held for sale 2 (173) Gains (losses) on sale of investments classified as non-current assets held for sale - - Total 29 (120)

44. Related-party transactions

As financial institutions, BBVA and other entities in the Group engage in transactions with related parties in the normal course of their business. All of these transactions are not material and are carried out under normal market conditions. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the transactions with related parties are the following:

44.1 Transactions with significant shareholders

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 there were no shareholders considered significant.

44.2 Transactions with BBVA Group entities

The balances of the main captions in the condensed consolidated balance sheets arising from the transactions carried out by the BBVA Group with associates and joint venture entities accounted for using the equity method are as follows:

Balances arising from transactions with entities of the Group (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Assets Loans and advances to credit institutions 9 9 Loans and advances to customers 1,250 1,842 Debt securities 8 7 Liabilities Deposits from credit institutions 1 1 Customer deposits 155 204 Memorandum accounts Financial guarantees given 97 136 Other commitments given 765 751 Loan commitments given 5 10

The balances of the main aggregates in the condensed consolidated income statements resulting from transactions with associates and joint venture entities are as follows:

Balances of consolidated income statement arising from transactions with entities of the Group (Millions of Euros) June

2023 June

2022 Income statement Interest and other income 15 10 Interest expense 2 - Fee and commission income 2 3 Fee and commission expense 23 18

There were no other material effects in the Consolidated Financial Statements arising from dealings with these entities, other than the effects from using the equity method (see Note 2.1 to the consolidated financial statements of 2022) and from the insurance policies to cover pension or similar commitments (see Note 25 to the consolidated financial statements of 2022) and the derivatives transactions arranged by BBVA Group with these entities, associates and joint ventures.

In addition, as part of its regular activity, the BBVA Group has entered into agreements and commitments of various types with shareholders of subsidiaries and associates, which have no material effects on the Consolidated Financial Statements.

F-50





44.3 Transactions with members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management

The transactions entered into between BBVA or its Group companies with members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Bank or their related parties were within the scope of the ordinary course of business of the Bank and were immaterial, defined as transactions the disclosure of which is not necessary to present a true and fair view of the Bank's equity, financial position and results, and were concluded on normal markets terms or on terms applicable to the rest of employees.

The amount and nature of the main transactions carried out with members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Bank, or their respective related parties, are shown below.

Balance (thousands of Euros) 30th June 2023 31st December 2022 Directors Related parties of Directors Senior Management (1) Related parties of Senior Management Directors Related parties of Directors Senior Management (1) Related parties of Senior Management Loans and credits 645 1,950 6,415 746 668 1,880 6,321 764 Bank guarantees - - 10 - - - 10 -

(1) Excluding executive directors.

The information on the remuneration and other benefits for the members of the BBVA Board of Directors and Senior Management is included in Note 45.

F-51





45. Remuneration and other benefits for the Board of Directors and members of the Bank's Senior Management

Note 54 of the report of the consolidated annual financial statements of the BBVA Group for the year ended December 31, 2022 sets out the remuneration and other benefits for members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Bank, including a description of the remuneration policy and system applicable to them, as well as information on the conditions granting entitlement to the remuneration and other benefits for the year then ended. There now follows a description of the remuneration and other benefits of the members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Bank for the first half of 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the applicable remuneration policies and systems.

Remuneration of non-executive directors

The remuneration of non-executive directors corresponding to the first half of 2023 and 2022 is shown below, individualized and by remuneration item:

Remuneration of non-executive directors (thousands of Euros) (1) Board of Directors Executive Committee Audit Committee Risk and Compliance Committee Remuneration Committee Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee Technology and Cybersecurity Committee Other positions (2) Total June 2023 June 2022 José Miguel Andrés Torrecillas 64 83 50 - - 58 - 25 280 263 Jaime Caruana Lacorte 64 83 66 53 - - - - 267 284 Sonia Dulá (3) 43 - 11 18 - - - - 72 - Raúl Galamba de Oliveira 64 - - 71 - 8 21 40 205 153 Belén Garijo López 64 28 22 - 54 23 - - 191 174 Connie Hedegaard Koksbang 64 - 11 - - - - - 75 43 Lourdes Máiz Carro 64 - 33 - 21 - - - 119 119 José Maldonado Ramos 64 83 - - - 23 - - 171 171 Ana Peralta Moreno 64 - 33 - 21 - - - 119 119 Juan Pi Llorens 64 - - 89 - 23 21 - 198 243 Ana Revenga Shanklin 64 - - 53 7 - 21 - 146 125 Susana Rodríguez Vidarte (4) 32 42 - 27 - 12 - - 112 224 Carlos Salazar Lomelín 64 - - - 21 - - - 86 86 Jan Verplancke 64 - - - 21 - 21 - 107 107 Total 847 320 226 312 146 146 86 65 2,149 2,111 (1) Includes amounts corresponding to the positions on the Board and its various Committees, the composition of which was modified on April 26, 2023 with effects as from May 1, 2023.

In addition, Carlos Salazar Lomelín received, in the first half of 2023 and 2022, a total of €58 thousand and €54 thousand, respectively, in attendance fees for his membership of the management body of BBVA México, S.A. and Grupo Financiero BBVA México, S.A. de C.V., and of strategy forum of BBVA México.

(2) Amounts corresponding to the positions of Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors and Lead Director.

(3) Director appointed at the General Meeting held on March 17, 2023. Remuneration received based on the date of acceptance of the position.

(4) Director who left office on March 17, 2023. Remuneration pertaining to her effective term of office in 2023.

In addition, in the first half of 2023 and 2022, €123 thousand and €110 thousand, respectively, were paid in respect of healthcare and accident insurance premiums for non-executive directors.

F-52





Remuneration system with deferred delivery of shares for non-executive directors

During the first half of 2023 and 2022, the following theoretical shares were allocated to the non-executive directors under the remuneration system with deferred delivery of shares, equivalent to 20% of the total annual fixed cash allowance received by each of them in financial years 2022 and 2021, respectively. These shares will be delivered to each beneficiary, where applicable, after they leave their positions as directors for any reason other than serious dereliction of their duties.

June 2023 June 2022 Theoretical shares allocated (1) Theoretical shares accumulated at June 30 Theoretical shares allocated (1) Theoretical shares accumulated at June 30 José Miguel Andrés Torrecillas 16,023 134,048 19,253 118,025 Jaime Caruana Lacorte 17,255 94,960 20,733 77,705 Sonia Dulá (2) 0 0 0 0 Raúl Galamba de Oliveira 10,091 29,768 10,177 19,677 Belén Garijo López 10,603 101,192 12,741 90,589 Connie Hedegaard Koksbang (3) 3,263 3,263 0 0 Lourdes Máiz Carro 7,237 71,593 8,696 64,356 José Maldonado Ramos 10,397 146,874 12,493 136,477 Ana Peralta Moreno 7,237 42,329 8,696 35,092 Juan Pi Llorens 13,943 148,542 18,703 134,599 Ana Revenga Shanklin 8,035 24,214 8,611 16,179 Susana Rodríguez Vidarte (4) 13,648 0 16,400 177,775 Carlos Salazar Lomelín 5,218 17,130 6,270 11,912 Jan Verplancke 6,521 35,772 7,835 29,251 Total 129,471 849,685 150,608 911,637

(1) The number of theoretical shares allocated has been calculated based on the average of the closing prices of the BBVA share during the 60 trading sessions prior to the General Meetings of March 17, 2023 and March 18, 2022, which was €6.58 and €5.47 per share, respectively.

(2) Director appointed at the General Meeting held on March 17, 2023; therefore, no theoretical shares will be allocated to her until 2024.

(3) Director appointed at the General Meeting held on March 18, 2022; therefore the allocation of theoretical shares was made for the first time in 2023.

(4) Director who left office on March 17, 2023. Under the system, she received a total of 191,423 BBVA shares following her departure, equivalent to the total number of theoretical shares accumulated up to that date.

Remuneration of executive directors

The remuneration of executive directors corresponding to the first half of 2023 an of 2022 is shown below, individualized and by remuneration item:

Annual Fixed Remuneration (thousands of Euros) June 2023 June 2022 Chair 1,462 1,462 Chief Executive Officer 1,090 1,090 Total 2,551 2,551

In addition, in the first half of 2023 and 2022, and in accordance with the terms of his contract and the provisions of the BBVA Directors' Remuneration Policy applicable in each year, the Chief Executive Officer received the amounts of €327 thousand as "cash in lieu of pension" (equivalent to 30% of his Annual Fixed Remuneration) and €300 thousand as a mobility allowance.

Remuneration in kind (thousands of Euros) Likewise, in the first half of 2023 and 2022, remuneration in kind was paid in favor of the executive directors, including insurance premiums and other items, amounting to €190 thousand and €259 thousand in the case of the Chair and €127 thousand and €151 thousand in the case of the Chief Executive Officer, respectively.

Annual Variable Remuneration (thousands of Euros)

The Annual Variable Remuneration (hereinafter, the "AVR") accrues and is awarded, if applicable, following the end of the corresponding financial year and, thus, no amount is shown for the first half of 2023 and 2022.

The amount of the Annual Variable Remuneration for 2023 will be determined in 2024, with the Upfront Portion (40%) to be paid in the first half of 2024, provided the relevant conditions are met. All of it, in accordance with applicable rules and conditions governing Annual Variable Remuneration, as set out in the BBVA Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by the General Meeting on March 17, 2023.

In the first half of 2023, the executive directors received the Upfront Portion (40%) of their Annual Variable Remuneration for 2022, in equal parts in cash and BBVA shares (€926 thousand and 158,169 shares in the case of the Chair and €712 thousand and 121,646 shares in the case of the Chief Executive Officer). The remaining 60% has been deferred (40% in cash and 60% in shares) over a period of 5 years (Deferred Portion) and will be paid, provided that the relevant conditions are met, proportionally, once each of the 5 years of deferral has elapsed, in an amount equal to 20% of the Deferred Portion each year. The Deferred Portion may be reduced, but never increased, depending on the outcome of the multi-year performance indicators determined by the Board of Directors at the beginning of 2022. All of the foregoing, subject to the rules applicable to the Annual Variable Remuneration provided for in the BBVA Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by the General Meeting on April 20, 2021.

F-53





The executive directors likewise received, during the first half of 2023, the remuneration pertaining to the Deferred AVR for previous years, payment of which was due, following the end of financial year 2022. This remuneration was paid to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in the percentages applicable in each case, in accordance with the vesting and payment rules set out in the remuneration policies in force in each year:

• 2021 Deferred AVR: first payment (20% of the Deferred Portion) was made to the executive directors, including the update of its cash portion (€215 thousand and 57,325 shares in the case of the Chair and €164 thousand and 43,552 shares in the case of the Chief Executive Officer). Thereafter, 80% of the 2021 Deferred AVR is still deferred for both executive directors and will be paid, if the relevant conditions are met, in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

• 2019 Deferred AVR: first payment (60% of the Deferred Portion) was made to the executive directors, including the update of its cash portion, after having confirmed that no reduction should be made in view of the result of the multi-year performance indicators determined in 2019 by the Board of Directors (€513 thousand and 136,587 shares in the case of the Chair and €460 thousand and 122,572 shares in the case of the Chief Executive Officer). Thereafter, 40% of the 2019 Deferred AVR is still deferred for both executive directors and will be paid, if the relevant conditions are met, in 2024 and 2025.

• 2018 Deferred AVR: second payment (20% of the Deferred Portion) was made to the Chair, including the update of its cash portion (€128 thousand and 35,795 shares). Thereafter, 20% of the 2018 Deferred AVR is still deferred and will be paid, if the relevant conditions are met, in 2024. This remuneration is associated with his previous position as Chief Executive Officer.

• 2017 Deferred AVR: third and last payment (20% of the Deferred Portion) was made to the Chair, including the update of its cash portion (€154 thousand and 27,898 shares). After this, payment of the 2017 Deferred AVR of the Chair was concluded. This remuneration was associated with his previous position as Chief Executive Officer.

In attention to the exceptional circumstances arising from the COVID-19 crisis, the executive directors voluntarily waived the generation of the full 2020 AVR.

Pension commitments with executive directors

Executive directors (thousands of Euros) Contributions (1) Accumulated funds Retirement Death and disability June 2023 June 2022 June 2023 June 2022 June 2023 June 2022 Chair 239 232 161 237 23,691 22,973 Chief Executive Officer - - 115 143 - - Total 239 232 276 379 23,691 22,973

(1) Contributions registered to meet pension commitments with executive directors in the proportional part for the first half of 2023 and 2022. In the case of the Chair, these contributions correspond to the sum of the annual retirement pension contribution and the adjustment made to the part qualifying as "discretionary pension benefits" for financial years 2022 and 2021, the contribution of which was to be made in 2023 and 2022, respectively, and to the premiums for death and disability in the portion corresponding to the first half of each financial year. In the case of the Chief Executive Officer, the contributions registered correspond solely to the insurance premiums paid by the Bank corresponding to the first half of each financial year to cover the contingencies of death and disability, as in his case, the Bank has not undertaken any commitments to cover the contingency of retirement.

Remuneration of members of Senior Management

The remuneration of all members of Senior Management, excluding executive directors, corresponding to the first half of 2023 and 2022 (16 members qualifying as such at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022) is as follows by remuneration item:

Fixed remuneration (thousands of Euros) June 2023 June 2022 Senior Management Total 9,421 8,966

Remuneration in kind (thousands of Euros)

In the first half of 2023 and 2022, remuneration in kind, including insurance premiums and other items, was paid in favor of all members of Senior Management, excluding the executive directors, for a joint total of €756 thousand and €831 thousand, respectively.

Annual Variable Remuneration (thousands of Euros)

The Annual Variable Remuneration accrues and is awarded, if applicable, following the end of the corresponding financial year and, thus, no amount is shown for the first half of 2023 and 2022.

The amount of the Annual Variable Remuneration for 2023 will be determined in 2024, with the Upfront Portion (40%) to be paid in the first half of 2024, provided the relevant conditions are met. All of it, in accordance with the rules and conditions governing the Annual Variable Remuneration of members of Senior Management, as set out in the BBVA Group's General Remuneration Policy approved by the Board of Directors on March 29, 2023.

F-54





In the first half of 2023, the members of Senior Management received the Upfront Portion (40%) of their Annual Variable Remuneration for 2022, in equal parts in cash and BBVA shares, for a total of €2,158 thousand and 365,746 shares for all members of Senior Management. The remaining 60% has been deferred (40% in cash and 60% in shares) over a period of 5 years (Deferred Portion) and will be paid, provided that the relevant conditions are met, proportionally, once each of the 5 years of deferral has elapsed, in an amount equal to 20% of the Deferred Portion each year. The Deferred Portion may be reduced, but never increased, depending on the outcome of the multi-year performance indicators determined by the Board of Directors at the beginning of 2022. All of the foregoing, subject to the rules applicable to the Annual Variable Remuneration provided for in the BBVA Group's General Remuneration Policy, as approved by the Board of Directors on June 30, 2021.

Members of Senior Management likewise received, in the first half of 2023, the remuneration pertaining to the Deferred AVR for previous years, payment of which was due, following the end of financial year 2022. This remuneration was paid in the percentages applicable in each case, in accordance with the vesting and payment rules set out in the remuneration policies in force in each year:

• 2021 Deferred AVR: first payment (20% of the Deferred Portion) was made, including the update of its cash portion. Under this item, all members of Senior Management jointly received a total of €477 thousand and 124,602 shares. Thereafter, 80% of the 2021 Deferred AVR is still deferred, and will be paid, if the relevant conditions are met, in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

• 2019 Deferred AVR: first payment (60% of the Deferred Portion) or payment in full (depending on the payment schedule applicable to each beneficiary under the policies in force in 2019) was made, including the update of its cash portion, after having confirmed that no reduction should be made in view of the result of the multi-year performance indicators determined by the Board of Directors in 2019. In addition, first payment of the deferred portion of a retention plan was made to two members of Senior Management. Under these items, all members of Senior Management jointly received a total of €1,364 thousand and 320,172 shares. Thereafter, for certain members of Senior Management, 40% of the 2019 Deferred AVR and of the retention plans of the two members who are beneficiaries is still deferred and will be paid, if the relevant conditions are met, in 2024 and 2025.

• 2018 Deferred AVR: second payment (20% of the Deferred Portion) was made, including the update of its cash portion. Under this item, all members of Senior Management jointly received a total of €155 thousand and 41,442 shares. Thereafter, 20% of the 2018 Deferred AVR is still deferred and will be paid, if the relevant conditions are met, in 2024.

• 2017 Deferred AVR: third and last payment (20% of the Deferred Portion) was made, including the update of its cash portion. Under this item, all members of Senior Management jointly received a total of €171 thousand and 29,267 shares. After this, payment of the 2017 Deferred AVR to its beneficiaries was concluded.

In attention to the exceptional circumstances arising from the COVID-19 crisis, the members of Senior Management voluntarily waived the generation of the full 2020 AVR.

Pension commitments with members of Senior Management

Senior Management (thousands of Euros) Contributions (1) Accumulated funds Retirement Death and disability June 2023 June 2022 June 2023 June 2022 June 2023 June 2022 Senior Management Total 2,048 1,875 625 730 33,182 28,076

(1) Contributions registered to meet pension commitments with all members of Senior Management, excluding executive directors, in the proportional part for the first half of 2023 and 2022, equivalent to the sum of the annual retirement pension contributions and the adjustments made to the part qualifying as "discretionary pension benefits" for financial years 2022 and 2021, the contribution to which was to be made in 2023 and 2022, respectively, and to the insurance premiums paid by the Bank for the contingencies of death and disability in the portion corresponding to the first half of each financial year.

Payments for the termination of the contractual relationship

In accordance with the BBVA Directors' Remuneration Policy, the Bank has no commitments to make severance payments to executive directors.

With regard to Senior Management, excluding the executive directors, the Bank did not make any payments arising from the termination of contractual relationships in the first half of 2023 and 2022.

46. Subsequent events

On July 21, 2023, and once the prior consent from the Regulator has been obtained, BBVA hereby announced its irrevocable decision to early redeem on September 24, 2023 the issuance of preferred securities contingently convertible into ordinary shares of BBVA, carried out by BBVA on September 24, 2018 for a total amount of € 1,000 million.

BBVA requested on July 27, 2023 to the European Central Bank the correspondent supervisory authorization in order to carry out a buyback program of BBVA shares up to €1,000 million. Its execution, if the authorization requested is finally granted, would be subject to the adoption of the correspondent corporate resolutions and to the communication of the specific terms and conditions of the share buyback program before its execution. This share buyback program would be considered to be an extraordinary shareholder distribution and is therefore not included in the scope of the ordinary distribution policy (see Note 4).

From July 1, 2023 to the date of preparation of these Consolidated Financial Statements, no other subsequent event requiring disclosure in these Consolidated Financial Statements has taken place that significantly affect the Group's earnings or its consolidated equity position.

F-55





























Appendices





















APPENDIX I. Quantitative information on refinancing and restructuring operations and other requirements under Bank of Spain Circular 6/2012

a. Quantitative information on refinancing and restructuring operations

The breakdown of refinancing and restructuring operations as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, is as follows:

JUNE 2023 BALANCE OF FORBEARANCE (Millions of Euros) TOTAL Unsecured loans Secured loans Accumulated impairment or accumulated losses in fair value due to credit risk Maximum amount of secured loans that can be considered Number of operations Gross carrying amount Number of operations Gross carrying amount Real estate mortgage secured Rest of secured loans Credit institutions - - - - - - - General Governments 53 33 24 9 6 - (7) Other financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (financial business) 316 20 22 11 4 2 (6) Non-financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (corporate non-financial activities) 83,147 4,876 10,992 2,534 1,053 194 (2,876) Of which: financing the construction and property (including land) 770 460 814 322 138 23 (469) Other households ⁽¹⁾ 216,098 1,338 66,283 4,681 3,490 21 (1,551) Total 299,614 6,267 77,321 7,235 4,553 217 (4,440) Of which: IMPAIRED Unsecured loans Secured loans Accumulated impairment or accumulated losses in fair value due to credit risk Maximum amount of secured loans that can be considered Number of operations Gross carrying amount Number of operations Gross carrying amount Real estate mortgage secured Rest of secured loans Credit institutions - - - - - - - General Governments 25 16 23 9 6 - (6) Other financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (financial business) 235 5 18 6 4 - (5) Non-financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (corporate non-financial activities) 62,204 2,650 6,699 1,447 418 63 (2,428) Of which: financing the construction and property (including land) 584 453 615 230 71 17 (452) Other households ⁽¹⁾ 134,357 874 35,322 2,756 1,830 4 (1,395) Total 196,821 3,545 42,062 4,217 2,257 67 (3,833)

(1) Number of operations does not include Garanti BBVA. Includes mortgage-backed real estate operations with loan to value ratio of greater than 1, and secured operations, other than transactions secured by real estate mortgage regardless of their loan to value ratio.

F-57





DECEMBER 2022 BALANCE OF FORBEARANCE (Millions of Euros) TOTAL Unsecured loans Secured loans Accumulated impairment or accumulated losses in fair value due to credit risk Maximum amount of secured loans that can be considered Number of operations Gross carrying amount Number of operations Gross carrying amount Real estate mortgage secured Rest of secured loans Credit institutions - - - - - - - General Governments 57 38 24 9 6 - (9) Other financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (financial business) 303 10 22 6 1 3 (7) Non-financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (corporate non-financial activities) 75,713 5,882 8,687 2,792 1,238 223 (3,303) Of which: financing the construction and property (including land) 460 479 819 383 164 33 (497) Other households ⁽¹⁾ 231,910 1,412 79,666 4,969 3,702 20 (1,601) Total 307,983 7,343 88,399 7,778 4,946 246 (4,920) Of which: IMPAIRED Unsecured loans Secured loans Accumulated impairment or accumulated losses in fair value due to credit risk Maximum amount of secured loans that can be considered Number of operations Gross carrying amount Number of operations Gross carrying amount Real estate mortgage secured Rest of secured loans Credit institutions - - - - - - - General Governments 26 20 23 9 5 - (8) Other financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (financial business) 232 9 17 4 - 1 (7) Non-financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (corporate non-financial activities) 59,944 3,104 6,005 1,604 500 66 (2,815) Of which: financing the construction and property (including land) 414 475 620 269 82 22 (480) Other households ⁽¹⁾ 124,228 871 37,043 2,514 1,607 4 (1,412) Total 184,430 4,004 43,088 4,130 2,113 70 (4,242)

(1) Number of operations does not include Garanti BBVA. Includes mortgage-backed real estate operations with loan to value ratio of greater than 1, and secured operations, other than transactions secured by real estate mortgage regardless of their loan to value ratio.

In addition to the restructuring and refinancing transactions mentioned in this section, loans that were not considered impaired or renegotiated have been modified based on the criteria set out in the accounting regulation that applies. These loans have not been classified as renegotiated or impaired, since they were modified for commercial or competitive reasons (for instance, to improve relationships with clients) rather than for economic or legal reasons relating to the borrower's financial situation.

The table below provides a breakdown by segments of the forbearance operations (net of provisions) as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Forbearance operations. Breakdown by segments (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Credit institutions - - Central governments 35 39 Other financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (financial activity) 24 9 Non-financial corporations and individual entrepreneurs (non-financial activity) 4,534 5,371 Of which: Financing the construction and property development (including land) 313 365 Households 4,468 4,780 Total carrying amount 9,062 10,200

NPL ratio by type of renegotiated loan

The non-performing ratio of the renegotiated portfolio is defined as the impaired balance of renegotiated loans that shows signs of difficulties as of the closing of the reporting period, divided by the total payment outstanding in that portfolio.

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the non-performing ratio for each of the portfolios of renegotiated loans is as follows:

NPL ratio renegotiated loan portfolio June

2023 December

2022 General governments 60 % 61 % Commercial 55 % 54 % Of which: Construction and developer 87 % 86 % Other consumer 60 % 53 %

F-58





b. Qualitative information on the concentration of risk by activity and guarantees

June 2023 (Millions of Euros) Loans to customers. Loan to value Total ⁽¹⁾ Mortgage loans Secured loans Less than or equal to 40% Over 40% but less than or equal to 60% Over 60% but less than or equal to 80% Over 80% but less than or equal to 100% Over 100% General governments 22,671 301 6,117 1,400 1,730 391 2,847 49 Other financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 22,538 313 13,094 259 95 143 4,538 8,373 Non-financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 173,699 24,375 10,246 11,359 7,370 4,563 3,535 7,794 Construction and property development 5,657 3,965 480 1,655 1,092 751 265 682 Construction of civil works 6,525 615 291 260 178 107 22 339 Other purposes 161,517 19,795 9,475 9,444 6,100 3,705 3,248 6,772 Large companies 104,951 7,230 4,871 3,627 2,050 1,488 1,556 3,380 SMEs ⁽²⁾ and individual entrepreneurs 56,566 12,565 4,604 5,818 4,051 2,217 1,691 3,392 Rest of households and NPISHs ⁽³⁾ 158,901 94,056 2,205 21,839 25,970 30,511 12,590 5,351 Housing 96,377 92,744 117 21,278 25,583 30,264 10,936 4,800 Consumption 56,563 503 1,905 264 225 136 1,502 282 Other purposes 5,960 809 183 298 162 111 151 270 TOTAL 377,809 119,045 31,662 34,857 35,164 35,609 23,509 21,567 MEMORANDUM ITEM: Forbearance operations ⁽⁴⁾ 9,062 5,199 294 1,278 1,041 1,040 945 1,188

(1) The amounts included in this table are net of loss allowances.

(2) Small and medium enterprises.

(3) Non-profit institutions serving households.

(4) Net of provisions.

December 2022 (Millions of Euros) Loans to customers. Loan to value Total ⁽¹⁾ Mortgage loans Secured loans Less than or equal to 40% Over 40% but less than or equal to 60% Over 60% but less than or equal to 80% Over 80% but less than or equal to 100% Over 100% General governments 20,661 297 5,382 1,121 1,555 338 1,919 746 Other financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 23,484 336 15,430 296 128 139 3,644 11,560 Non-financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 172,854 25,454 6,829 9,902 6,972 4,495 2,958 7,956 Construction and property development 5,166 3,701 201 1,468 1,083 660 247 445 Construction of civil works 5,582 610 317 276 185 104 45 318 Other purposes 162,106 21,143 6,311 8,159 5,704 3,732 2,666 7,194 Large companies 105,852 7,509 3,771 3,308 1,839 1,218 1,358 3,557 SMEs ⁽²⁾ and individual entrepreneurs 56,254 13,634 2,540 4,851 3,866 2,514 1,307 3,637 Rest of households and NPISHs ⁽³⁾ 150,095 93,556 1,990 21,473 25,693 29,940 13,114 5,327 Housing 95,237 92,264 123 20,886 25,325 29,696 11,564 4,915 Consumption 50,295 461 1,660 266 166 111 1,403 176 Other purposes 4,564 831 208 321 202 133 147 235 TOTAL 367,095 119,644 29,632 32,792 34,348 34,911 21,636 25,589 MEMORANDUM ITEM: Forbearance operations ⁽⁴⁾ 10,200 5,685 174 1,351 1,130 1,167 884 1,327

(1) The amounts included in this table are net of loss allowances.

(2) Small and medium enterprises

(3) Non-profit institutions serving households.

(4) Net of provisions.

F-59





c. Information on the concentration of risk by activity and geographical area

June 2023 (Millions of Euros) TOTAL⁽¹⁾ Spain European Union Other America Other Credit institutions 186,551 50,670 57,340 44,461 34,080 General governments 144,700 57,631 17,163 56,581 13,325 Central Administration 120,726 42,737 16,635 49,117 12,237 Other 23,974 14,895 528 7,464 1,087 Other financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 49,539 10,094 12,843 17,630 8,973 Non-financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 236,415 79,911 23,260 87,690 45,554 Construction and property development 9,225 2,861 718 2,536 3,111 Construction of civil works 10,801 6,395 927 1,021 2,458 Other purposes 216,389 70,656 21,615 84,133 39,985 Large companies 153,590 44,383 20,984 60,344 27,879 SMEs and individual entrepreneurs 62,798 26,273 630 23,789 12,106 Other households and NPISHs 159,411 89,265 2,579 56,596 10,972 Housing 96,378 69,602 1,420 23,991 1,366 Consumer 56,564 14,707 828 31,990 9,039 Other purposes 6,469 4,956 331 615 567 TOTAL 776,615 287,571 113,184 262,957 112,903

(1) The definition of risk for the purpose of this statement includes the following items on the public balance sheet: "Loans and advances to credit institutions", "Loans and advances", "Debt securities", "Equity instruments", "Other equity securities", "Derivatives and hedging derivatives", "Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates" and "Guarantees given". The amounts included in this table are net of loss allowances.

December 2022 (Millions of Euros) TOTAL ⁽¹⁾ Spain European Union Other America Other Credit institutions 166,533 58,290 36,043 42,872 29,328 General governments 127,562 52,873 13,677 47,261 13,752 Central Administration 106,827 39,349 13,153 41,201 13,124 Other 20,736 13,524 524 6,060 628 Other financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 49,608 9,884 16,254 15,090 8,380 Non-financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs 235,280 81,464 25,039 80,016 48,761 Construction and property development 8,590 2,636 659 2,149 3,146 Construction of civil works 9,361 5,942 1,078 1,037 1,304 Other purposes 217,329 72,886 23,302 76,830 44,311 Large companies 154,798 45,864 22,686 54,975 31,274 SMEs and individual entrepreneurs 62,531 27,023 616 21,855 13,038 Other households and NPISHs 150,496 88,548 2,591 48,756 10,602 Housing 95,238 70,901 1,483 21,455 1,398 Consumer 50,296 14,595 236 26,697 8,768 Other purposes 4,962 3,052 871 604 436 TOTAL 729,480 291,059 93,603 233,994 110,823

(1) The definition of risk for the purpose of this statement includes the following items on the public balance sheet: "Loans and advances to credit institutions", "Loans and advances", "Debt securities", "Equity instruments", "Other equity securities", "Derivatives and hedging derivatives", "Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates" and "Guarantees given". The amounts included in this table are net of loss allowances.

This appendix is an integral part of the Note 6.2 of the Consolidated Financial Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

APPENDIX II. Additional information on risk concentration

Quantitative information on activities in the real-estate market in Spain

The following quantitative information on real-estate activities in Spain has been prepared using the reporting models required by Bank of Spain Circular 5/2011, of November 30.

Lending for real estate development of the loans as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 is shown below:

Financing Allocated by credit institutions to Construction and Real Estate Development and lending for house purchase (Millions of Euros) Gross amount Drawn over the guarantee value Accumulated impairment June

2023 December

2022 June

2023 December

2022 June

2023 December

2022 Financing to construction and real estate development (including land) (Business in Spain) 2,031 1,861 438 350 (143) (157) Of which: Impaired assets 210 239 65 82 (114) (122) Memorandum item: Write-offs 2,082 2,086 Memorandum item: Total loans and advances to customers, excluding the General Governments (Business in Spain) (book Value) 169,651 172,880 Total consolidated assets (total business) (book value) 762,456 712,092 Impairment and provisions for normal exposures (4,754) (4,622)

The following is a description of the real estate credit risk based on the types of associated guarantees:

Financing allocated by credit institutions to construction and real estate development and lending for house purchase (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Without secured loan 332 232 With secured loan 1,699 1,629 Terminated buildings 830 898 Homes 660 710 Other 170 188 Buildings under construction 725 556 Homes 707 536 Other 18 21 Land 144 175 Urbanized land 95 119 Rest of land 49 56 Total 2,031 1,861

The table below provides the breakdown of the financial guarantees given as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Financial guarantees given (Millions of Euros) June

2023 December

2022 Houses purchase loans 40 54 Without mortgage 3 3

The information on the retail mortgage portfolio risk (housing mortgage) as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is as follows:

Financing allocated by credit institutions to construction and Real Estate development and lending for house purchase (Millions of Euros) Gross amount Of which: impaired loans June

2023 December

2022 June

2023 December

2022 Houses purchase loans 70,503 71,799 2,850 2,486 Without mortgage 1,445 1,539 9 8 With mortgage 69,058 70,260 2,840 2,477

F-61





The loan to value (LTV) ratio of the above portfolio is as follows:

LTV breakdown of mortgage to households for the purchase of a home (business in Spain) (Millions of Euros) Total risk over the amount of the last valuation available (Loan to value-LTV) Less than or equal to 40% Over 40% but less than or equal to 60% Over 60% but less than or equal to 80% Over 80% but less than or equal to 100% Over 100% Total Gross amount June 30, 2023 16,955 19,836 22,416 6,080 3,771 69,058 Of which: Impaired loans 265 400 523 529 1,123 2,840 Gross amount December 31, 2022 16,981 20,060 22,255 6,794 4,171 70,260 Of which: Impaired loans 248 341 438 450 999 2,477

Outstanding home mortgage loans as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 had an average LTV of 42.5% and 43.0%, respectively.

The breakdown of foreclosed, acquired, purchased or exchanged assets from debt from loans relating to business in Spain, as well as the holdings and financing to non-consolidated entities holding such assets is as follows:

Information about Assets Received in Payment of Debts (business in Spain) (Millions of Euros) Gross Value ⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾ Provisions Of which: Valuation adjustments on impaired assets, from the time of foreclosure Carrying amount June

2023 December

2022 June

2023 December

2022 June

2023 December

2022 June

2023 December

2022 Real estate assets from loans to the construction and real estate development sectors in Spain 483 539 (366) (389) (218) (229) 117 150 Terminated buildings 107 125 (62) (72) (35) (38) 45 54 Homes 43 49 (22) (25) (10) (11) 21 24 Other 64 76 (40) (47) (25) (27) 24 30 Buildings under construction 16 21 (12) (16) (6) (8) 3 5 Homes 15 20 (11) (15) (6) (7) 3 5 Other 1 1 (1) (1) (1) - - - Land 360 393 (291) (302) (177) (183) 69 91 Urbanized land 341 366 (277) (285) (167) (170) 63 81 Rest of land 20 27 (14) (17) (11) (12) 6 10 Real estate assets from mortgage financing for households for the purchase of a home 637 736 (356) (410) (121) (134) 281 327 Rest of foreclosed real estate assets 414 449 (254) (270) (79) (80) 160 179 Equity instruments, investments and financing to non-consolidated companies holding said assets (3) - 656 - (397) - (358) - 259 Total 1,534 2,381 (975) (1,466) (418) (801) 558 915

(1) Represents original loan value at the time of foreclosure.

(2) The value of real estate assets foreclosed or received in payment of debts should be initially recognized at the lower of the carrying amount of the financial assets and the fair value at the time of foreclosure less estimated sales costs. The gross value of the assets acquired in payment of debts is €976 million and €1,716 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(3) In 2023 Metrovacesa's stake is excluded. Given its corporate purpose and the transformation and turnover of its assets, these are not considered to come from foreclosures.

F-62





APPENDIX III. Condensed consolidated balance sheets at the IFRS 17 transition date and effective date and condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022

Condensed consolidated balance sheet at the IFRS 17 transition date

ASSETS (Millions of Euros) December 31, 2021 disclosed IFRS 17 Impact Opening balance as of January 1, 2022 Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 67,799 - 67,799 Financial assets held for trading 123,493 - 123,493 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 6,086 - 6,086 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 1,092 - 1,092 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 60,421 5,812 66,233 Financial assets at amortized cost 372,676 (6,054) 366,622 Derivatives - hedge accounting 1,805 - 1,805 Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk 5 - 5 Joint ventures and associates 900 - 900 Insurance and reinsurance assets 269 (45) 224 Tangible assets 7,298 - 7,298 Intangible assets 2,197 - 2,197 Tax assets 15,850 251 16,101 Other assets 1,934 (24) 1,910 Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1,061 - 1,061 TOTAL ASSETS 662,885 (60) 662,825 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Millions of Euros) December 31, 2021 disclosed IFRS 17 Impact Opening balance as of January 1, 2022 Financial liabilities held for trading 91,135 - 91,135 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 9,683 - 9,683 Financial liabilities at amortized cost 487,893 592 488,485 Derivatives - hedge accounting 2,626 - 2,626 Liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts 10,865 (893) 9,972 Provisions 5,889 - 5,889 Tax liabilities 2,413 228 2,641 Other liabilities 3,621 25 3,646 Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale - - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 614,125 (48) 614,077 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 60,383 178 60,562 Capital 3,267 - 3,267 Share premium 23,599 - 23,599 Other equity 60 - 60 Retained earnings 31,841 178 32,019 Other reserves (1,857) - (1,857) Less: Treasury shares (647) - (647) Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent 4,653 - 4,653 Less: Interim dividends (532) - (532) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (16,476) (186) (16,662) MINORITY INTERESTS (NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) 4,853 (5) 4,848 TOTAL EQUITY 48,760 (12) 48,748 TOTAL EQUITY AND TOTAL LIABILITIES 662,885 (60) 662,825









Condensed consolidated income statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Euros) June 30, 2022 disclosed IFRS 17 Impact June 30, 2022 restated with IFRS 17 NET INTEREST INCOME 8,551 (13) 8,538 Dividend income 76 - 76 Share of profit or loss of entities accounted for using the equity method 15 - 15 Fee and commission income 3,964 - 3,964 Fee and commission expense (1,314) 9 (1,305) Net trading income and exchange difference, net 1,095 - 1,096 Other operating income and expense (1,507) - (1,507) Income from insurance and reinsurance contracts 1,537 (194) 1,343 Expense from insurance and reinsurance contracts (908) 106 (802) GROSS INCOME 11,509 (93) 11,417 Administration costs (4,401) 30 (4,371) Depreciation and amortization (652) - (652) Provisions or reversal of provisions (112) - (112) Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or net gains by modification (1,441) - (1,441) NET OPERATING INCOME 4,903 (63) 4,841 Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in joint ventures and associates 19 - 19 Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets - - - Gains (losses) on derecognition of non-financial assets and subsidiaries, net (15) - (15) Gains (losses) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations (120) - (120) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4,787 (63) 4,724 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing operations (1,668) 18 (1,650) PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3,119 (45) 3,074 Profit (loss) after tax from discontinued operations - - - PROFIT (LOSS) 3,119 (45) 3,074 ATTRIBUTABLE TO MINORITY INTEREST (NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST) 117 (1) 117 ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 3,001 (44) 2,957

Condensed consolidated balance sheet at the IFRS 17 effective date

ASSETS (Millions of Euros) December 31, 2022 disclosed IFRS 17 Impact December 31, 2022 restated Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 79,756 - 79,756 Financial assets held for trading 110,671 - 110,671 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 6,888 - 6,888 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 913 - 913 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 58,980 6,395 65,374 Financial assets at amortized cost 422,061 (7,639) 414,421 Derivatives - hedge accounting 1,891 - 1,891 Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk (148) - (148) Joint ventures and associates 916 - 916 Insurance and reinsurance assets 210 (27) 183 Tangible assets 8,737 - 8,737 Intangible assets 2,156 - 2,156 Tax assets 16,472 253 16,725 Other assets 2,614 (29) 2,586 Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1,022 - 1,022 TOTAL ASSETS 713,140 (1,048) 712,092 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Millions of Euros) December 31, 2022 disclosed IFRS 17 Impact December 31, 2022 restated Financial liabilities held for trading 95,611 - 95,611 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 10,580 - 10,580 Financial liabilities at amortized cost 528,629 543 529,172 Derivatives - hedge accounting 3,303 - 3,303 Liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts 11,848 (1,717) 10,131 Provisions 4,933 - 4,933 Tax liabilities 2,742 194 2,935 Other liabilities 4,880 29 4,909 Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale - - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 662,526 (950) 661,575 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 64,422 113 64,535 Capital 2,955 - 2,955 Share premium 20,856 - 20,856 Other equity 63 - 63 Retained earnings 32,536 175 32,711 Other reserves 2,345 - 2,345 Less: Treasury shares (29) - (29) Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent 6,420 (62) 6,358 Less: Interim dividends (722) - (722) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (17,432) (210) (17,642) MINORITY INTERESTS (NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) 3,624 (1) 3,623 TOTAL EQUITY 50,615 (98) 50,517 TOTAL EQUITY AND TOTAL LIABILITIES 713,140 (1,048) 712,092

Effect on redesignations of assets as of January 1, 2022

Effect on redesignations of assets (Millions of Euros) December 31, 2021 Of which portfolio redesignations Of which gains / losses Opening balance as of January 1, 2022 Financial assets at amortized cost 372,676 (5,549) - 366,622 Of which debt securities 34,781 (5,549) - 29,231 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 60,421 5,549 152 66,233 Of which debt securities 59,074 5,549 152 64,774 Deferred tax assets/liabilities (46) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 106

F-66