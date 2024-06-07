Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is a banking group organized around three sectors of activity: - retail banking: sales of classical and specialized products and services (leasing credit, consumer loans, insurance, etc.); - investment and market banking: project financing, capital investment, financial intermediation, merger-acquisition consulting, etc.; - private banking and asset management. At the end of 2023, the group manages EUR 413.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 377.6 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed via a network of 5,949 branches throughout the world.

Sector Banks