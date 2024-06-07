Stock BBVA BBVA
BBVA

BBVA

ES0113211835

 09:58:43 2024-06-07 am EDT
9.905 EUR +1.09% -0.32% +20.45%
Latest news about BBVA

BBVA : Goldman Sachs’ conference takeaways Alphavalue
De Guindos: Domestic bank mergers can be a step towards cross-border mergers RE
BBVA : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
National bank mergers can be step for cross-border deals, ECB's De Guindos says RE
Global markets live: Inditex, Intel, TSMC, Dollar Tree, AbbVie... Our Logo
BBVA CEO says he expects continuity in Mexico after Sheinbaum's win RE
BBVA CEO expects Mexican continuity after Sheinbaum win RE
Transcript : Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual European Financials conference, Jun-04-2024 through Jun-06-2024
BBVA asks ECB for approval for hostile takeover bid for Sabadell, source says RE
BBVA to Issue EUR750 Million of Convertible Preferred Securities MT
Spain's BBVA seeks ECB go-ahead for Sabadell hostile bid, source says RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
BBVA Issues New Seven-Year Euro AT1 Bond DJ
BBVA, Former Chair Face Potential Trial in Spain Over Bribery, Spying Allegations MT
Spain's anti-trust watchdog: BBVA requests authorisation to take over Sabadell RE
BBVA, Former Chair Face Potential Trial in Spain Over Bribery, Spying Allegations MT
Spanish prosecutor requests opening of trial against BBVA in alleged spying case RE
BBVA : EPS upgrades on the stronger top-line momentum Alphavalue
BBVA sets July 5 for vote on share issue to fund Sabadell bid RE
BBVA Calls Shareholder Vote on Capital Increase for $12 Billion Sabadell Bid DJ
Fitch Upgrades Banco de Sabadell on Profitability, Capitalization Improvements MT
Banco Sabadell Not Planning Takeovers in Defense Against Hostile BBVA Bid MT
Sabadell rules out defending itself against BBVA takeover bid with acquisition RE
Sabadell CEO rules out M&A defence against BBVA bid RE
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Boosting Houston Office for Sustainability Business MT

Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is a banking group organized around three sectors of activity: - retail banking: sales of classical and specialized products and services (leasing credit, consumer loans, insurance, etc.); - investment and market banking: project financing, capital investment, financial intermediation, merger-acquisition consulting, etc.; - private banking and asset management. At the end of 2023, the group manages EUR 413.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 377.6 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed via a network of 5,949 branches throughout the world.
Banks
2024-07-04 - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting - First Call
Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
A+
Analysts' Consensus

Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
9.798 EUR
Average target price
11.29 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.20%
1st Jan change Capi.
BBVA Stock BBVA
+20.30% 61.45B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+16.38% 565B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+17.17% 310B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+15.71% 252B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+17.25% 201B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+21.72% 181B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+27.18% 170B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+9.80% 163B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
+9.37% 152B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-7.95% 142B
