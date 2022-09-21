Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. BBVA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:13 2022-09-21 am EDT
4.889 EUR   -0.45%
04:40aBBVA : Eventos Relevantes 8kmateri
PU
04:30aCEO'S PRESENTATION IN BOFA CEO CONFERENCE : "Growing Profitability Engine"
PU
04:30aPRESENTACIÓN DEL CEO EN BOFA FINANCIALS CEO CONFERENCE : "Growing Profitability Engine"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BBVA : Growing Profitability Engine

09/21/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BBVA

Growing Proﬁtability Engine

BofA Financials CEO Conference

September 2022

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a speciﬁc issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus ﬁled by the company in relation to such speciﬁc issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as deﬁnitive, because it is subject to changes and modiﬁcations.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements (in the usual meaning and within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding intentions, expectations or projections of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modiﬁed in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or ﬁnal decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the ﬁnancial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document.

This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information ﬁled by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information ﬁled with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and information on Form 6-K that are ﬁled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.

01

Excellent

track record of

delivering value to our shareholders

02

03

Superior performance

based on our core

Positive prospects ahead

strengths as a source of

not fully reﬂected in

sustainable competitive

market assumptions

advantages

Excellent track record of delivering value to our

01

5

Industry leading proﬁtability along the years

STRONG PRE-PROVISION PROFIT

GENERATING OUTSTANDING

WITH LOW VOLATILITY

PROFITABILITY ALONG THE YEARS

PRE-PROVISION PROFIT / RWA

ROTE

2019-6M22 PPP ANNUALIZED2

2019-6M22 NAP ANNUALIZED2,3

European Peer Group Average1

European Peer Group Average1

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

(1) European Peer group: BARC, BNPP, CASA, CS, CMZ, DB, HSBC, ISP, LBG, NWG, SAN, SG, UBS and UCG. (2) Simple double of 1H22 results. (3) Excludes the US business sold to PNC for comparison purposes

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BBVA
04:40aBBVA : Eventos Relevantes 8kmateri
PU
04:30aCEO'S PRESENTATION IN BOFA CEO CONFE : "Growing Profitability Engine"
PU
04:30aPRESENTACIÓN DEL CEO EN BOFA FINANCI : "Growing Profitability Engine"
PU
09/20Spain Sells EUR5 Billion in New July 2043 Bond, Gets Strong Demand -- Update
DJ
09/20Spain Sells EUR5 Billion in New July 2043 Bond, Gets Strong Demand
DJ
09/20Spain raises 5 bln euros with 20-year syndicated bond
RE
09/19Spain Plans to Launch July 2043-Dated Bond, Hires Banks for Transaction
DJ
09/14Turkey's bank stocks tumble 10% after futures-driven rally
RE
09/09European ADRs Rise Sharply in Friday Trading
MT
09/09BBVA Plans Early Redemption of 2023 Mortgage Covered Bonds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BBVA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 999 M 22 973 M 22 973 M
Net income 2022 5 316 M 5 311 M 5 311 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 29 149 M 29 117 M 29 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 110 432
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BBVA
Duration : Period :
BBVA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,91 €
Average target price 6,43 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
José Luis Elechiguerra Joven Head-Engineering & Organization
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBVA-6.46%29 117
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 695
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%274 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.82%210 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%164 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%151 843