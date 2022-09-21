BBVA : Growing Profitability Engine

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a speciﬁc issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus ﬁled by the company in relation to such speciﬁc issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as deﬁnitive, because it is subject to changes and modiﬁcations.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements (in the usual meaning and within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding intentions, expectations or projections of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modiﬁed in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or ﬁnal decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the ﬁnancial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document.

This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information ﬁled by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information ﬁled with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and information on Form 6-K that are ﬁled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.