2

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and is not intended to provide ﬁnancial advice and, therefore, does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to acquire securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to purchase or invest in securities in relation to a speciﬁc matter must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information made available to such effects by the company in relation to each speciﬁc matter. The information contained in this document is subject to and should be read in conjunction with all other publicly available information of the company. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as deﬁnitive, because it is subject to changes and modiﬁcations.

This document contains forward-looking statements that constitute or may constitute "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) with respect to intentions, objectives, expectations or estimates of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business.

The information contained in this document reﬂects our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modiﬁed in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or ﬁnal decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) market conditions, macroeconomic factors, domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates, inﬂation and interest rates; (2) regulatory and oversight factors, political and governmental guidelines, social and demographic factors; (3) changes in the ﬁnancial condition, creditworthiness or solvency of our clients, debtors or counterparties, such as changes in default rates, as well as changes in consumer spending, savings and investment behavior, and changes in our credit ratings; (4) competitive pressures and actions we take in response thereto; and (5) performance of our IT, operations and control systems and our ability to adapt to technological changes.

These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise the contents of this or any other document if there are any changes in the information contained therein, or including the forward-looking statements contained in any such document, as a result of events or circumstances after the date of such document or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

This document may contain summarized information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information ﬁled by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information ﬁled with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and information on Form 6-K that are ﬁled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.