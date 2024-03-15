Onur Genç
Highest Net Attributable Proﬁt ever
2
RECURRING NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT
(€ BILLIONS)
4.6 4.6 4.8
6.6
5.1
8,019M€
3.8 3.9
2.6
3.1
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Note: Recurrent Net Attributable Proﬁt ﬁgures, excluding discontinued operations and non-recurring results, as reported in each year's result presentation.
3
Leaders in Europe in growth, proﬁtability and efﬁciency
GROWTH
PROFITABILITY
EFFICIENCY
(GROSS LOANS 2023)
(RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 2023)
(COST TO INCOME RATIO 2023)
%
17.0%
42%
+7.6 constant
+5.5% current
EUROPEAN
EUROPEAN
EUROPEAN
PEERS
PEERS
PEERS
-0.8%
12.4%
54%
Note: BBVA growth rate of 7.6% considering performing loans under management excluding repos in constant euros. Considering gross loans in current euros the ﬁgure would be 5.5%.
European Peer Group: BARC, BNPP, CABK, CASA, DB, HSBC, ING, ISP, LBG, NDA, SAN, SG, UCG. European
Proﬁtable growth successful strategy
LOAN GROWTH
GROSS LOANS (2023 VS 2022)
Peer 8
Peer
Peer 3
Peer 10
Peer 5
11
Peer 6
Peer 1
Peer
Peer 9
Peer
Peer 2
12
13
Peer 4
Peer 7
4
PROFITABILITY
European Peer Group: BARC, BNPP, CABK, CASA, DB, HSBC, ING, ISP, LBG, NDA, SAN, SG, UCG. European Bubble size represents market capitalization.
RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (2023)
Prudent risk management
5
NPL RATIO
(%)
COVERAGE RATIO
(%)
4.4 4.2
72 75
4.2
4.1
3.4
3.4
82 75 81 77
COST OF RISK
(YTD, %)
1.09 1.04
1.55
0.93 0.91 1.15
2018 2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Note: For comparison purposes, ﬁgures exclude BBVA USA business sold to PNC.
6
Excellent performance of the business areas
NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT
NET PROFIT (€M)
VAR.% vs 2022
SPAIN
2,755
+65%
MEXICO
5,340
+17%
TURKEY
528
+5%
SOUTH AMERICA
613
-17%
Note: Mexico variation in constant euros.
7
Gain of market share in all our geographies
LOAN MARKET SHARE
SPAIN
MEXICO
TURKEY
COLOMBIA
PERU
24.7%
18.3%
21.2%
13.8%
11.6%
2018
2023
2018
2023
2018
2023
2018
2023
2018
2023
+34bps
+38bps
+78bps
+50bps
+90bps
23/22
23/22
23/22
23/22
23/22
Note: Market share charts illustrate market shares since Dec'18 to Dec'23 or latest available. Variations 23/22 compare market shares as of Dec'22 vs Dec'23 or latest available. Turkey's market shares among private banks.
8
Differential proﬁtability in our main markets
PROFITABILITY
BBVA
(ROE 2023, BBVA VS LOCAL PEERS)
Local Peers
44.9%
19.0%
26.9%
16.1%
3.1%
SPAIN
MEXICO
TURKEY
COLOMBIA
PERU
9
Good expectations for 2024
Net Attributable Proﬁt to continue growing in 2024
ROTE
>17%
EFFICIENCY RATIO
<42%
We will outperform all goals from the 2021-2024
10
Bring more clients to the bank is the best growth strategy
ACTIVE CLIENTS BY SEGMENT
(VARIATION 2023 VS 2022)
RETAIL SMES ENTERPRISES
BANKING
+6.2% +7.7% +3.2%
