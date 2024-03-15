Onur Genç

CEO

Highest Net Attributable Proﬁt ever

2

RECURRING NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT

(€ BILLIONS)

4.6 4.6 4.8

6.6

5.1

8,019M€

3.8 3.9

2.6

3.1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Note: Recurrent Net Attributable Proﬁt ﬁgures, excluding discontinued operations and non-recurring results, as reported in each year's result presentation.

3

Leaders in Europe in growth, proﬁtability and efﬁciency

GROWTH

PROFITABILITY

EFFICIENCY

(GROSS LOANS 2023)

(RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 2023)

(COST TO INCOME RATIO 2023)

%

17.0%

42%

+7.6 constant

+5.5% current

EUROPEAN

EUROPEAN

EUROPEAN

PEERS

PEERS

PEERS

-0.8%

12.4%

54%

Note: BBVA growth rate of 7.6% considering performing loans under management excluding repos in constant euros. Considering gross loans in current euros the ﬁgure would be 5.5%.

European Peer Group: BARC, BNPP, CABK, CASA, DB, HSBC, ING, ISP, LBG, NDA, SAN, SG, UCG. European

Proﬁtable growth successful strategy

LOAN GROWTH

GROSS LOANS (2023 VS 2022)

Peer 8

Peer

Peer 3

Peer 10

Peer 5

11

Peer 6

Peer 1

Peer

Peer 9

Peer

Peer 2

12

13

Peer 4

Peer 7

4

PROFITABILITY

European Peer Group: BARC, BNPP, CABK, CASA, DB, HSBC, ING, ISP, LBG, NDA, SAN, SG, UCG. European Bubble size represents market capitalization.

RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (2023)

Prudent risk management

5

NPL RATIO

(%)

COVERAGE RATIO

(%)

4.4 4.2

72 75

4.2

4.1

3.4

3.4

82 75 81 77

COST OF RISK

(YTD, %)

1.09 1.04

1.55

0.93 0.91 1.15

2018 2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Note: For comparison purposes, ﬁgures exclude BBVA USA business sold to PNC.

6

Excellent performance of the business areas

NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT

NET PROFIT (€M)

VAR.% vs 2022

SPAIN

2,755

+65%

MEXICO

5,340

+17%

TURKEY

528

+5%

SOUTH AMERICA

613

-17%

Note: Mexico variation in constant euros.

7

Gain of market share in all our geographies

LOAN MARKET SHARE

SPAIN

MEXICO

TURKEY

COLOMBIA

PERU

24.7%

18.3%

21.2%

13.8%

11.6%

2018

2023

2018

2023

2018

2023

2018

2023

2018

2023

+34bps

+38bps

+78bps

+50bps

+90bps

23/22

23/22

23/22

23/22

23/22

Note: Market share charts illustrate market shares since Dec'18 to Dec'23 or latest available. Variations 23/22 compare market shares as of Dec'22 vs Dec'23 or latest available. Turkey's market shares among private banks.

8

Differential proﬁtability in our main markets

PROFITABILITY

BBVA

(ROE 2023, BBVA VS LOCAL PEERS)

Local Peers

44.9%

19.0%

26.9%

16.1%

3.1%

SPAIN

MEXICO

TURKEY

COLOMBIA

PERU

9

Good expectations for 2024

Net Attributable Proﬁt to continue growing in 2024

ROTE

>17%

EFFICIENCY RATIO

<42%

We will outperform all goals from the 2021-2024

10

Bring more clients to the bank is the best growth strategy

ACTIVE CLIENTS BY SEGMENT

(VARIATION 2023 VS 2022)

RETAIL SMES ENTERPRISES

BANKING

+6.2% +7.7% +3.2%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 13:18:01 UTC.