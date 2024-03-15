One more year we increase our dividend signiﬁcantly
CASH DIVIDEND
(€ CTS/SHARE)
+28%
SINCE 2021
55
26 26
Apr.24
13,182
39
31
43
€M
distributed
6
16
Oct.23
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
14%
shares cancelled
Note: Cash dividend gross amount. 2024 April dividend pending approval from the governing bodies.
10
The market continues rewarding our strategy and results
TOTAL RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2023
+95%
+41%
SPANISH BANKS
+39%
EUROPEAN BANKS
01/01/23
03/13/24
TOTAL RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2019
+191%
+74% +39%
EUROPEAN SPANISH
BANKS BANKS
Nota: Total Return includes the evolution of the share price + dividends.
Note: European Banks: Stoxx Europe 600 Banks. Spanish Banks: BKT, CABK, SAB, SAN, UNI, weighted by market capitalization.
