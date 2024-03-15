Carlos Torres Vila

Chair

2

2023 has been a great year for BBVA, on which we continued

creating opportunities for everyone

3

Banks promote economic growth, channeling savings towards productive investments

4

In 2023 we expanded the scope of our activity, with a

greater positive impact on society

LOAN GROWTH

+7.6

%

INCLUSIVE GROWTH

FINANCING

140,000

FAMILIES BOUGHT THEIR HOME

550,000

SMEs AND SELF -

EMPLOYED

70,000 15,000€M

LARGER

CORPORATES

channeled in the year

Note: annual loan growth in constant euros

We continue incorporating new customers,

more than 11 million this year

NEW CUSTOMERS ADDED EVERY YEAR

(BBVA GROUP, MILLIONS)

11.3

11.1

8.7

7.1 7.2

5.1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

5

72 millions

active clients

Note: Gross customer acquisition through own channels for retail segment. Excludes the US business sold to PNC for comparison purposes.

Our pioneering strategy has allowed us obtain the best results of our history

6

NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT

8,019€M

ATTRIBUTABLE

+26%

vs. 2022

PER SHARE

+32%

vs. 2022

7

We generate value for our shareholders

PROFITABILITY

BOOK VALUE GROWTH

(ROTE, 2023)

(BOOK VALUE + DIVIDENDS

€ / SHARE, VS. DEC.22)

17%+20%

12%

+13%

EUROPEAN PEERS

EUROPEAN PEERS

Note: European Peer Group: BARC, BNPP, CABK, CASA, DB, HSBC, ING, ISP, LBG, NDA, SAN, SG, UCG.

8

We increase remuneration to our shareholders

CASH DIVIDEND

PAY-OUT2023

€ cts.

55/share

50%of Net Attributable Proﬁt

NEW SHARE BUYBACK

4,010€M

PROGRAM

781€M

Note: Cash dividend gross amount.

9

One more year we increase our dividend signiﬁcantly

CASH DIVIDEND

(€ CTS/SHARE)

+28%

SINCE 2021

55

26 26

Apr.24

13,182

39

31

43

€M

distributed

6

16

Oct.23

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

14%

shares cancelled

Note: Cash dividend gross amount. 2024 April dividend pending approval from the governing bodies.

10

The market continues rewarding our strategy and results

TOTAL RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2023

+95%

+41%

SPANISH BANKS

+39%

EUROPEAN BANKS

01/01/23

03/13/24

TOTAL RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2019

+191%

+74% +39%

EUROPEAN SPANISH

BANKS BANKS

Nota: Total Return includes the evolution of the share price + dividends.

Note: European Banks: Stoxx Europe 600 Banks. Spanish Banks: BKT, CABK, SAB, SAN, UNI, weighted by market capitalization.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 13:18:01 UTC.