    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  05/18 11:38:00 am EDT
4.854 EUR   -0.95%
02:19aBBVA Reaches 86% Stake in Turkey's Garanti After Spending $1.5 Billion in Tender Offer
DJ
05/18Spain's BBVA lifts stake in Turkish Garanti to 86%
RE
05/18Spain's BBVA Estimates Negative Impact of Garanti Deal At 23 BPS on Capital
RE
Summary 
Summary

BBVA Reaches 86% Stake in Turkey's Garanti After Spending $1.5 Billion in Tender Offer

05/19/2022 | 02:19am EDT
By Ed Frankl


Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said late Wednesday that it now controls 86% of its subsidiary Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS after a voluntary tender offer closed for the 50.15% stake it didn't already own.

At the end of the acceptance period on Wednesday, the Spanish bank said it had acquired a further 36% in Istanbul-based Garanti, for 1.41 billion euros ($1.48 billion).

The transaction will hit BBVA's common equity tier 1 ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--by 23 basis points, the bank said.

BBVA launched its offer to buy the remaining stake in the Turkish lender in November.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 0218ET

Financials
Sales 2022 21 562 M 22 628 M 22 628 M
Net income 2022 4 841 M 5 080 M 5 080 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 7,13%
Capitalization 31 005 M 32 538 M 32 538 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 111 402
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Lourdes Máiz Carro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBVA-7.54%32 538
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.84%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.60%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%165 676