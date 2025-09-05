The Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has approved the transaction between BBVA and Banco Sabadell.



The subscription period is expected to begin on Monday, September 8, 2025, for Banco Sabadell shareholders to accept BBVA's proposal.



Following the merger, Banco Sabadell shareholders are expected to obtain a 25% higher earnings per share than they would with an independent Banco Sabadell.



The union of two highly complementary banks at the best possible time makes undeniable sense and is beneficial for the shareholders, customers, and employees of both entities, as well as for society as a whole, said BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres Vila.



We invite Banco Sabadell shareholders to join this integration project with BBVA.