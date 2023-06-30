By Pierre Bertrand

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria said Friday that it is aiming to hire more than 2,600 people this year as part of a hiring push for experts with technological backgrounds.

The bank said 1,000 of the new hires will be based in Spain. It added that 1,200 people, including 500 in Spain, have already joined the bank so far this year.

As of the end of 2022, the bank employed 115,675 people globally.

