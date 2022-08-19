BBVA : Yes No X - Form 6-K

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), in compliance with the Spanish Securities Market legislation, hereby proceeds to notify the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to the notice of Inside Information of 29 October 2021, with registration number 1127 ("Initial II")1, to the notice of Inside Information of 28 June, 2022, with registration number 1511 and to the notice of Inside Information of 29 June 2022, with registration number 1515 (the "II for Second Segment Execution")2, BBVA hereby announces the completion of the execution of the Second Segment as the maximum number of shares communicated in the II for Second Segment Execution has been reached.

With the acquisition of the last shares referenced below, the total number of own shares acquired during the execution of the Second Segment is 149.996.808 own shares, representing, approximately, 2,3% of BBVA's share capital as of this date.

All acquisitions made in execution of the Second Segment have been notified to the competent authorities, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

As disclosed in the II for Second Segment Execution, the purpose of the Second Segment is to reduce BBVA's share capital by means of the redemption of the shares acquired. In this regard, BBVA expects to carry out the redemption of all of the own shares acquired in execution of the Second Segment.

Additionally, BBVA hereby informs that the execution of the Second Segment completes and terminates the execution of the Program Scheme.

Likewise, based on the information received from CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG as manager of the Second, BBVA informs that it has carried out the following transactions on its own shares in execution of the Second Tranche between 12 and 19 August, 2022 (both included):

1 "Program Scheme" shall have the same meaning as provided in the Initial II.

2 "Second Segment" shall have the same meaning as provided in the II for the Second Segment Execution.