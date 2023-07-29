BBVA earns €3.88 billion in first half of 2023 (+31 percent), announces intention to repurchase shares for €1 billion

Income from net fees and commissions increased to €2.91 billion, up 12.9 percent, with particularly good performance in Mexico, and to a lesser extent, in South America and Turkey. In short, core revenues (NII and net fees and commissions), posted a yoy increase of 32.9 percent, to €14.32 billion. Additionally, net trading income (NTI) saw an 18.8 percent drop, to €773 million. The line of 'other operating income and expenses' includes a total annual impact of €225 million from the extraordinary tax on banks in Spain (registered in 1Q23).

In total, gross income rose to €14.15 billion, 35.2 percent higher than 1H22. Operating expenses increased 21.6 percent yoy, to €5.94 billion, mostly due to high inflation rates in the BBVA Group's footprint. (19.1 percent average over the past 12 months). Thanks to the good performance of gross income, the efficiency ratio stood at 42 percent at the end of June, a considerable improvement from the previous year (46.7 percent in constant terms). BBVA thus maintains positive jaws and remains one of the top banks in efficiency among comparable European peers.

As a result of all the above, operating income rose 47.1 percent yoy, to €8.21 billion.

At €1.99 billion, the line of impairments on financial assets was 38.2 percent higher at the end of June 2023 than a year earlier, with lower requirements in Turkey being offset by higher provisions in South America and Mexico, amid greater activity. The accumulated cost of risk in 1H23 stood at 1.04 percent, in line with the March figure and expectations. The NPL ratio remained stable at 3.4 percent (+7 bps in 2Q23) and the coverage ratio was 80 percent.

BBVA posted a net attributable profit of €3.88 billion between January and June, up 45.2 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, (31.1 percent at current exchange rates). In 2Q23, net attributable profit was €2.03 billion,