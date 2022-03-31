Log in
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
03/31 01:37:04 pm EDT
5.218 EUR   -3.19%
BBVA gets regulatory backing to bid for all of Turkey's Garanti

03/31/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
BBVA bank building in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA said on Thursday it had secured the regulatory approval needed to launch a voluntary takeover bid for the 50.15% stake it does not already own in its Turkish unit Garanti.

On Nov. 15, BBVA offered to buy the remaining stake in Garanti and established a maximum price of 25.697 billion Turkish lira ($2.03 billion), or 12.20 lira per share, should all Garanti shareholders sell their shares.

The deal then represented a premium of 15%, but since then, a weaker Turkish lira has reduced the price of its deal in euros. The offer would now be worth 1.6 billion euros, down from initially 2.25 billion euros, a BBVA spokersperson said on Thursday.

Though analysts mostly agree that the deal makes sense from a purely financial point of view, many have highlighted macroeconomic risks from betting on more volatile emerging markets.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
