BBVA gets regulatory backing to bid for all of Turkey's Garanti

On Nov. 15, BBVA offered to buy the remaining stake in Garanti and established a maximum price of 25.697 billion Turkish lira ($2.03 billion), or 12.20 lira per share, should all Garanti shareholders sell their shares.

The deal then represented a premium of 15%, but since then, a weaker Turkish lira has reduced the price of its deal in euros. The offer would now be worth 1.6 billion euros, down from initially 2.25 billion euros, a BBVA spokersperson said on Thursday.

Though analysts mostly agree that the deal makes sense from a purely financial point of view, many have highlighted macroeconomic risks from betting on more volatile emerging markets.

