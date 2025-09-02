BBVA says it is forming a strategic alliance with SAP's Spanish subsidiary, under which the bank will integrate the SAP Multibank Connectivity solution to improve its corporate banking services offering and attract new corporate customers.



The solution will enable BBVA to transform and optimize the way financial transactions are carried out for business banking customers, making the entire process more efficient and agile, the Basque financial institution said.



The agreement will come into effect in all countries where the banking group operates, allowing all its customers to benefit from this suite of integrated solutions on a global scale.



SAP Multibank Connectivity will be offered through the BBVA Pivot ecosystem, a platform that optimizes and streamlines corporate cash management by providing centralized visibility and control of their finances within a single, secure environment.