Homepage
Equities
Spain
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
BBVA
News
Summary
BBVA
ES0113211835
BBVA
(BBVA)
4.339
EUR
+4.10%
03:53a
Cfo of spain's bbva says bank continues to expect low contributi…
RE
03:53a
BBVA
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03:51a
Cfo of spain's bbva sees cost of risk in mexico hovering around…
RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BBVA SEES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWING AT MID-SING…
07/29/2022 | 03:49am EDT
07/29/2022 | 03:49am EDT
CFO OF SPAIN'S BBVA SEES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWING AT MID-SINGLE DIGIT RATE IN SPAIN IN 2022
© Reuters 2022
All news about BBVA
03:53a
Cfo of spain's bbva says bank continues to expect low contributi…
RE
03:53a
BBVA
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03:51a
Cfo of spain's bbva sees cost of risk in mexico hovering around…
RE
03:49a
Cfo of spain's bbva sees net interest income growing at mid-sing…
RE
03:47a
Cfo of spain's bbva sees cost of risk in spain to hover around 2…
RE
02:53a
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's H1 Profit Rises On Higher Gross Income
MT
01:22a
BBVA's Q2 net profit more than doubles compared to same period a year ago
RE
01:04a
BBVA
: On P&L
PU
12:39a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Stocks to Rise as Investors Find Positives in Blue-Chip Earnings
DJ
12:38a
BBVA 2Q Profit Beat Expectations as Revenue Jumped -- Update
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on BBVA
03:53a
BBVA
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
07/25
BBVA
: Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/20
BBVA
: Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
21 700 M
22 050 M
22 050 M
Net income 2022
4 714 M
4 791 M
4 791 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,41x
Yield 2022
8,26%
Capitalization
25 955 M
26 374 M
26 374 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
111 402
Free-Float
98,0%
Chart BBVA
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
4,17 €
Average target price
6,20 €
Spread / Average Target
48,7%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas
Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila
Group Executive Chairman
José Luis Elechiguerra Joven
Head-Engineering & Organization
Juan Pi Llorens
Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BBVA
-20.61%
26 374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-27.50%
336 692
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-24.50%
267 734
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-5.91%
221 196
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-9.71%
164 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-7.22%
161 418
