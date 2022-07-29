Log in
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03 2022-07-29 am EDT
4.339 EUR   +4.10%
03:53aCfo of spain's bbva says bank continues to expect low contributi…
RE
03:53aBBVA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03:51aCfo of spain's bbva sees cost of risk in mexico hovering around…
RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BBVA SEES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWING AT MID-SING…

07/29/2022 | 03:49am EDT
CFO OF SPAIN'S BBVA SEES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWING AT MID-SINGLE DIGIT RATE IN SPAIN IN 2022


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 700 M 22 050 M 22 050 M
Net income 2022 4 714 M 4 791 M 4 791 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 8,26%
Capitalization 25 955 M 26 374 M 26 374 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 111 402
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart BBVA
BBVA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Average target price 6,20 €
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
José Luis Elechiguerra Joven Head-Engineering & Organization
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBVA-20.61%26 374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%336 692
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.50%267 734
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.91%221 196
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.71%164 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 418