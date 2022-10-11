Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. BBVA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-11 am EDT
4.578 EUR   -0.92%
04:49pCaixabank proposes sector-wide freeze in variable mortgage costs, source says
RE
10/10BBVA : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
10/07Enel Offers $4 Billion of Sustainability-Linked Bonds in Four Tranches
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caixabank proposes sector-wide freeze in variable mortgage costs, source says

10/11/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
MADRID (Reuters) - Caixabank, Spain's biggest lender by domestic assets, has proposed a sector-wide measure to cushion the rise in payments on variable mortgage contracts for a year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. "The proposal foresees freezing the increase in payments on variable mortgages for twelve months," the source said on condition of anonymity, confirming a report in Spanish newspaper El Periodico de Catalunya. The source said that the proposal was being debated among lenders and could still change. It was not clear how many banking clients could benefit from such a measure.The Spanish banking association (AEB), the country's economy ministry and Caixabank declined to comment. The association for savings banks CECA, of which Caixabank is a member, was not immediately available for comment.

Caixabank is the market leader in the mortgage business in Spain with a 25.4% share as of June. If approved by the government, the proposal could also affect other lenders such as Santander, BBVA and Sabadell.

Santander, BBVA and Sabadell were not immediately available for comment.

Vulnerable households in Spain are currently struggling to cope with higher interest rates. Last week, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said the government would continue to work in "coming weeks" with lenders to help the most vulnerable mortgage holders. Among the options being weighed is an increase in the number of families that would be entitled to switch from variable-rate mortgage contracts to those with fixed rates without additional costs, bankers and a government source said also on condition of anonymity. An industry-wide code of good practice already allows for the restructuring of mortgage loans and even the cancellation of outstanding loan entirely in some cases.

Last Friday, Calvino said the government and the banking sector were considering reviewing its relief measures and potentially bolstering some of them to address the new challenge triggered by higher interest rates. In Spain around three-quarters of the population are homeowners, with most opting for floating-rate mortgages that now leave them more exposed to a more aggressive rises in borrowing costs in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.29% 0.64624 Delayed Quote.2.32%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -0.33% 0.7156 Delayed Quote.21.32%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.62% 2.458 Delayed Quote.-15.03%
BBVA -0.92% 4.5775 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.83% 1.13077 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -0.60% 3.331 Delayed Quote.38.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.747172 Delayed Quote.7.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.5.14%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.08% 1.03063 Delayed Quote.16.80%
Analyst Recommendations on BBVA
Financials
Sales 2022 23 157 M 22 516 M 22 516 M
Net income 2022 5 427 M 5 277 M 5 277 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,24x
Yield 2022 8,43%
Capitalization 25 537 M 24 830 M 24 830 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 110 432
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Average target price 6,43 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
José Luis Elechiguerra Joven Head-Engineering & Organization
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
