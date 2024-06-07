European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said Friday that sometimes to get to cross-border mergers banks have to do domestic consolidation first, without specifying whether the ECB would approve BBVA's takeover bid for domestic rival Sabadell.

Earlier this week, BBVA asked the ECB to authorize its hostile bid of more than 12 billion euros ($13 billion) for Sabadell .

"Fundamentally, what we believe gives rise to a European banking market is cross-border (mergers), but sometimes, to get to cross-border you have to carry out national mergers," De Guindos told Spanish radio station Onda Cero, when asked about BBVA's takeover bid for competitor Sabadell.

BBVA's all-share offer was rejected by Sabadell last month, prompting Spain's second-largest bank to turn the deal hostile, in a fresh attempt to buy the country's fourth-largest financial institution after a failed attempt in 2020.

The combination of the two banks would create a financial institution with more than €1 trillion in total assets and would represent a new step in the concentration process of Spanish banking.

Spain's competition watchdog said Tuesday that BBVA had applied for approval of the deal with Sabadell, a possible union that the Spanish government has said it opposes.

On Friday, De Guindos said it was not the ECB's job to do a competition-based review, as that falls to other authorities, such as Spain's CNMC or even Brussels' Directorate General for Competition.

"We don't go into competition analysis."

De Guindos also said that the ECB would only analyze the possible operation from the "principle of solvency."

BBVA is offering one newly issued BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, representing a 30% premium over Sabadell's April 29 closing price of €1.73750, valuing the bank at just over €12.2 billion. On that day, BBVA closed at €10.9.

BBVA wants to issue 1.126 billion new shares, which at current market prices of €9.804, would value Sabadell at about €11 billion, up 6% from today.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro; Spanish editing by Javi West Larrañaga)