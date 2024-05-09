May 09, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT

Blackstone Stock Punished Amid Breit, Economic Concerns

The private equity firm has underperformed in 2024.

Robinhood Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Surge in Net New Deposits

The company swung to a profit and reported record revenue for the first quarter.

FTX Is Rare Financial Blowup That Will Repay Victims in Full

The defunct cryptocurrency exchange said it will have more than enough money to fully repay its millions of swindled customers with interest.

CBA Reports Lower Profit as Margins Weaken

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a fall in third-quarter profit, reporting slightly lower margins as competition remains in the country's retail banking sector.

Lenders Are Seeing a Bottom for Consumers

The anticipated return to normal for credit trends may bode well for spending.

Spain's BBVA Runs out of Room for Friendly Merger With Sabadell

Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria got the cold shoulder in its attempt to revive a merger with smaller rival Banco de Sabadell. While some analysts still think a deal is possible, a friendly approach seems to have been ruled out.

TPG Profit Slips as Private-Equity Firm Digests Additions

The buyout firm's first-quarter profit fell on higher expenses that reflect growth over the past year, and executives at the alternative-asset manager laid out plans to further expand its offerings.

Wells Fargo Hires Ex-JPMorgan Investment-Bank Boss Fernando Rivas

The San Francisco lender is focused on expanding its relatively small investment bank.

Lone Pine Capital Resumes Private-Market Investments

Investment firm Lone Pine Capital resumed backing private companies, more than two years after shifting its focus to publicly traded businesses.

BOJ Governor Says Early Rate Hike Possible if Prices Rise Faster Than Expected

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said he is open to the idea of early interest-rate increases if inflation rises at a faster pace than the bank's projections.

