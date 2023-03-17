Advanced search
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:49:36 2023-03-17 am EDT
6.141 EUR   -1.81%
Redemption delay fears send yields on European banks' CoCo bonds spiking

03/17/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Illustration shows Unicredit Bank logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Turmoil in the banking sector has sent yields on the riskiest bonds issued by European lenders including UniCredit, Santander and BBVA spiking as investors price in the risk they may not be redeemed as soon as possible.

To beef up their regulatory capital and meet requirements over their ability to withstand possible losses, banks often sell hybrid instruments that stand between debt and equity known as contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds.

CoCo bonds convert automatically into equity or are written off if there is a capital shortfall.

Among CoCo bonds are Additional Tier 1 (AT1), which are perpetual and count towards banks' AT1 capital. Under an unwritten agreement in the market, investors expect AT1 bonds to be redeemed at the first call option date.

Distress in the banking sector following bank failures in the United States and trouble at Credit Suisse has dried up liquidity in the AT1 market, traders said, sending yields soaring on bonds with a call option in the near future.

The yield on a perpetual bond issued by UniCredit with a call option in June and a 6.625% coupon rose above 30% on Thursday and was little changed at around that level on Friday morning, Refinitiv data showed.

An AT1 bond with a 5.25% coupon issued by Santander yielded more than 17% on Friday, similar to an AT1 bond by BBVA with a 5.875% coupon. Both bonds have a call option in September.

Such yields would make it prohibitive for lenders to tap the market and are a further sign of stress in a sector that has lost 13% in stock market value since Thursday last week.

"The jump in UniCredit AT1 yield is a reflection of the risks arising that the bonds would not be called. It would be very difficult for banks to come to market now and issue AT1 debt," said Joost Beaumont, head of bank research at ABN Amro.

"The market is telling you that the turmoil might stay for some time and extension risks are higher."

Traders said the proximity of the date to call the bond amplified the effect on the yield of the cash price movement, which in turn was affected by the lack of liquidity in the market.

A senior source on a bond origination desk said the market movement did not reflect concerns about the lenders' health but simply the possibility that it may be too disadvantageous - given current market prices - for them to repay the bonds.

Lenders need supervisory clearance to repay such bonds because they effectively eat into their regulatory capital doing so.

Banco Santander in 2019 became the first European lender not to redeem this kind of hybrid debt when it opted not to call a 1.5 billion euro AT1 bond.

(Reporting by Carlo Giovanni Boffa in Gdansk; Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; Chiara Elisei in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

By CarloGiovanni Boffa, Valentina Za and Chiara Elisei


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.46% 3.2415 Delayed Quote.17.45%
BBVA -1.46% 6.159 Delayed Quote.11.00%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -11.47% 1.7855 Delayed Quote.-26.85%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.14% 16.308 Delayed Quote.24.25%
Financials
Sales 2023 27 232 M 28 908 M 28 908 M
Net income 2023 6 504 M 6 904 M 6 904 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,72x
Yield 2023 8,12%
Capitalization 37 678 M 39 998 M 39 998 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 115 675
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BBVA
Duration : Period :
BBVA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6,25 €
Average target price 7,78 €
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
José Luis Elechiguerra Joven Global Head-Engineering & Organization
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBVA11.00%39 998
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440