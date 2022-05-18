Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. BBVA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BBVA

(BBVA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  05/18 11:38:00 am EDT
4.854 EUR   -0.95%
02:06pSpain's BBVA lifts stake in Turkish Garanti to 86%
RE
01:16pSpain's BBVA Estimates Negative Impact of Garanti Deal At 23 BPS on Capital
RE
01:14pSpain's BBVA lifts stake in Turkish Garanti to 86%
RE
Spain's BBVA lifts stake in Turkish Garanti to 86%

05/18/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: BBVA bank building in Madrid

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday it had paid 22.76 billion Turkish lira ($1.43 billion) to raise its stake in Garanti to 85.97%, following its bid for the rest of the Turkish lender it did not own.

Like bigger Spanish rival Santander, BBVA has been expanding in emerging economies to boost income, though some analysts point to risks from its exposure to the economic uncertainty in Turkey, where inflation surged to a two-decade high of close to 70% in April.

Surpassing the 50% threshold in Garanti, with its acquisition of the further 36.12% stake, will allow BBVA to allocate more capital to the Turkish lender without launching an additional tender offer.

At the end of last month, BBVA had raised its bid for Garanti to 15.00 Turkish lira ($0.9404) per share from 12.20 lira, or to 1.985 billion euros for the 50.15% stake of Garanti it did not already hold.

Despite increasing the offer by 23% to up to 31.595 billion lira in case of full acceptance, when valued in euros, BBVA's bid was worth less than the 2.25 billion euros when it was initially announced on Nov. 15 because the Turkish currency has since depreciated by more than 28%.

BBVA Chief Executive Onur Genc said last month that the bank could start applying "hyperinflation accounting as early as in the second quarter" in Turkey. Although Genc said the change could be positive for capital, he acknowledged it would result in a hit to earnings.

On Wednesday, BBVA said in a filing to the Spanish stock market supervisor that the acquisition of the 36.12% stake in Garanti had a negative impact of 23 basis points on its core tier-1 fully loaded capital ratio, the strictest measure of solvency.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Jesús Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BBVA -0.95% 4.854 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. 0.00% 14.97 End-of-day quote.32.83%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.55% 15.91844 Delayed Quote.16.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 21 562 M 22 712 M 22 712 M
Net income 2022 4 841 M 5 099 M 5 099 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 31 302 M 32 849 M 32 970 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 111 402
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart BBVA
Duration : Period :
BBVA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BBVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 6,41 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Lourdes Máiz Carro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBVA-6.66%32 970
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676