  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  BBX Capital, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BBXIA   US0733191052

BBX CAPITAL, INC.

(BBXIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

BBX Capital, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference

01/17/2022 | 06:31am EST
BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference on January 19 and 20, 2022.

Mr. Jarett Levan, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the virtual conference. Joining Mr. Levan will be Mr. Brett Sheppard, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Leo Hinkley, Investor Relations Officer.

To register for the one-on-one meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, which includes IT’SUGAR, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float -
Chart BBX CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
BBX Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jarett S. Levan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett Sheppard Chief Financial Officer
Alan B. Levan Chairman
Norman H. Becker Independent Director
Andrew R. Cagnetta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BBX CAPITAL, INC.3.30%160
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-5.88%2 640
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-2.96%2 344
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.55%1 822
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-2.62%1 306
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD10.29%1 151