BBX Capital, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference on January 19 and 20, 2022.

Mr. Jarett Levan, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the virtual conference. Joining Mr. Levan will be Mr. Brett Sheppard, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Leo Hinkley, Investor Relations Officer.

To register for the one-on-one meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, which includes IT’SUGAR, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

