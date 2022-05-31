BBX Minerals : Assay Results - Amended

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

01 June 2022

Assay Results - TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005 Amended

BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) ("BBX" or the "Company") advises that it has come to its attention that one of the significant results in the announcement "Assay Results - TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005" released earlier today contains an error. The significant result of 9.38 g/t Pd should read 9.38 g/t Pt. There are no changes to Appendix 1 - Assay results.

