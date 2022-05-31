Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BBX Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
BBX Minerals : Assay Results - Amended

05/31/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

01 June 2022

Assay Results - TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005 Amended

BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) ("BBX" or the "Company") advises that it has come to its attention that one of the significant results in the announcement "Assay Results - TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005" released earlier today contains an error. The significant result of 9.38 g/t Pd should read 9.38 g/t Pt. There are no changes to Appendix 1 - Assay results.

The amended announcement is attached.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For more information:

André Douchane Chief Executive Officer adouchane@bbxminerals.com

BBX Minerals Ltd (ABN: 82 089 221 634)

AUS: Brookfield Place, Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 T +61 8 6383 7820

BRA: Av Jornalista Riccardo Marinho, 360, Sala 113, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro T +55 21 2439 5700

www.bbxminerals.com

Assay Results - TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005

BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) ("BBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assaying of the first completed RC drill holes in its 2017 programme at Três Estados (Figure 2), TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005 (Figure 1) is now complete. Assays were conducted for gold, platinum, palladium, iridium and rhodium. Precious metal mineralisation was encountered in all holes, including a higher grade multi- element zone immediately below the base of weathering in TERC 005.

Significant results include: TERC-003

  • 2m @ 1.26g/t Pt, 0.46 g/t Ir and 0.03 g/t Rh from 0m
  • 6m @ 1.36 g/t Pt and 0.04 g/t Rh from 20m
  • 2m @ 2.34 g/t Pt, 0.31 g/t Ir and 0.02 g/t Rh from 30m
  • 12m @ 1.71 g/t Pt and 0.03 g/t Rh from 38m (open at depth)

TERC-005

  • 6m @ 4.28 g/t Pt from 12m

incl. 2m @ 1.02 g/t Au, 0.23 g/t Pd, 9.38 g/t Pt, 0.11 g/t Ir and 0.06 g/t Rh

  • 2m @ 1.39 g/t Au from 32m

Figure 1: Adelar target drilling collar summary

Andre J Douchane, CEO commented: "It is BBX's intention that beginning with TERC 002, the oldest drill hole, to assay the next 15 or so drill holes in the order that they were drilled. The actual first drill hole attempted, TERC 001 could not be completed and thus was abandoned. The geological anomaly that the first 5 drill holes are in is quite large and I'm pleased to see continuity between the holes assayed to date, especially with TED 001 and TED 015 being about 3.5 kilometres apart at opposite ends of the anomaly. BBX has just started and there are many more holes to assay and I'm excited to see the result for all of them"

Figure 2: Três Estados project

Figure 3: A-B cross section with TERC 002-TERC 003.

Figure 4: C-D cross section with TERC 004.

Figure 5: E-F cross section with TERC-005.

Drillhole Locations

Hole ID

East

North

RL

Azimuth

DIP

Depth (m)

Tenement

Method

TERC-002

224798.00

9198224.00

172.00

0

-90

50.00

880.080/2008

RC

TERC-003

224892.00

9198272.00

170.00

0

-90

50.00

880.080/2008

RC

TERC-004

224983.00

9198179.00

186.00

0

-90

50.00

880.080/2008

RC

TERC-005

225106.00

9198111.00

209.00

0

-90

36.00

880.080/2008

RC

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For more information:

André Douchane Chief Executive Officer adouchane@bbxminerals.com

BBX Minerals Ltd (ABN: 82 089 221 634)

AUS: Brookfield Place, Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 T +61 8 6383 7820

BRA: Av Jornalista Riccardo Marinho, 360, Sala 113, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro T +55 21 2439 5700

www.bbxminerals.com

