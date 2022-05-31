BBX Minerals : Assay Results - Amended

BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) ("BBX" or the "Company") advises that it has come to its attention that one of the significant results in the announcement "Assay Results - TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005" released earlier today contains an error. The significant result of 9.38 g/t Pd should read 9.38 g/t Pt. There are no changes to Appendix 1 - Assay results.
The amended announcement is attached.
André Douchane Chief Executive Officer
BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) ("BBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assaying of the first completed RC drill holes in its 2017 programme at Três Estados (Figure 2), TERC 002, TERC 003, TERC 004 and TERC 005 (Figure 1) is now complete. Assays were conducted for gold, platinum, palladium, iridium and rhodium. Precious metal mineralisation was encountered in all holes, including a higher grade multi- element zone immediately below the base of weathering in TERC 005.
Significant results include: TERC-003
2m @ 1.26g/t Pt, 0.46 g/t Ir and 0.03 g/t Rh from 0m
6m @ 1.36 g/t Pt and 0.04 g/t Rh from 20m
2m @ 2.34 g/t Pt, 0.31 g/t Ir and 0.02 g/t Rh from 30m
12m @ 1.71 g/t Pt and 0.03 g/t Rh from 38m (open at depth)
TERC-005
6m @ 4.28 g/t Pt from 12m
incl. 2m @ 1.02 g/t Au, 0.23 g/t Pd, 9.38 g/t Pt, 0.11 g/t Ir and 0.06 g/t Rh
2m @ 1.39 g/t Au from 32m
Figure 1: Adelar target drilling collar summary
Andre J Douchane, CEO commented: "It is BBX's intention that beginning with TERC 002, the oldest drill hole, to assay the next 15 or so drill holes in the order that they were drilled. The actual first drill hole attempted, TERC 001 could not be completed and thus was abandoned. The geological anomaly that the first 5 drill holes are in is quite large and I'm pleased to see continuity between the holes assayed to date, especially with TED 001 and TED 015 being about 3.5 kilometres apart at opposite ends of the anomaly. BBX has just started and there are many more holes to assay and I'm excited to see the result for all of them"
Figure 2: Três Estados project
Figure 3: A-B cross section with TERC 002-TERC 003.
Figure 4: C-D cross section with TERC 004.
Figure 5: E-F cross section with TERC-005.
Drillhole Locations
Hole ID
East
North
RL
Azimuth
DIP
Depth (m)
Tenement
Method
TERC-002
224798.00
9198224.00
172.00
0
-90
50.00
880.080/2008
RC
TERC-003
224892.00
9198272.00
170.00
0
-90
50.00
880.080/2008
RC
TERC-004
224983.00
9198179.00
186.00
0
-90
50.00
880.080/2008
RC
TERC-005
225106.00
9198111.00
209.00
0
-90
36.00
880.080/2008
RC
André Douchane Chief Executive Officer adouchane@bbxminerals.com
