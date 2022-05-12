Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRFT   CA07335D2014

BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO. LTD.

(CRFT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02/03 01:25:34 pm EST
0.5000 CAD   +4.17%
02:55pBC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Receives Court Approval of Proposal
AQ
04/26BC Craft Announces Unanimous Creditor Approval of Proposal
GL
04/08BC Craft Announces the Filing of a Proposal to its Creditors and Corporate Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Receives Court Approval of Proposal

05/12/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") approved the Company's proposal to its creditors as amended (the "Proposal") under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (“BIA”). On May 10, 2022, the Court granted an order (the “Approval Order”) approving the Proposal in accordance with its terms and the BIA.

The Proposal contemplates that the Company will pay each Affected Creditor (as defined in the Proposal) with a proven claim a cash distribution of 25 percent of its proven claim over eight equal quarterly tranches starting in June 2023 and ending in Q1 2025, with certain election options available to each Affected Creditor and the Company.

Each Claim of an Affected Creditor under the Proposal is subject to the following options:

a) By no later than June 1, 2023, which date may be extended by the written consent of the Proposal Trustee and the inspectors, either the Company or the Affected Creditor may elect to convert 50 percent of the aforesaid cash distribution to common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.50 a share, upon the commencement of the Company's trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange; and
b) An Affected Creditor may elect to receive cash payment equaling 12.5 percent of their claim exercisable by the Company instead of being subject to the above equity option.

The cash distributions will be funded from sales revenues, however, the payment of cash distributions may be accelerated in the event the Company is successful in raising capital and able to fund the cash distributions sooner than anticipated.

“This is a momentous step forward for the Company, our stakeholders and the entire Canadian cannabis community. Craft cannabis has a rightful place in the Canadian market. The Proposal provides the best possible outcome for the Company’s stakeholders and the ability for the Company to scale its winning brands like Grizzlers, Role Model, and Earth Dragon Organics” said Matthew Watters, CEO. “We are thankful for the trust in our team and look forward to showcasing what we can do.”

The Company intends to implement the Proposal in accordance with its terms.

Information concerning the Company's restructuring and the Proposal can be found on website of the proposal trustee, Crowe Mackay & Company Ltd. (the "Proposal Trustee") at: https://www.crowemackayco.ca/engagements/recent-engagements. Any inquiries concerning the Proposal may be directed to the Proposal Trustee.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. 
BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

Follow @BC_Craft on Twitter for the latest updates.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing the Private Placement.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, CRFT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information: 
Matthew Watters, CEO, and Director 
Phone: (604) 687-2038.
Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com 

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.
Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 1H2


All news about BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO. LTD.
02:55pBC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Receives Court Approval of Proposal
AQ
04/26BC Craft Announces Unanimous Creditor Approval of Proposal
GL
04/08BC Craft Announces the Filing of a Proposal to its Creditors and Corporate Update
GL
04/08BC Craft Announces the Filing of a Proposal to its Creditors and Corporate Update
GL
02/28FBC Craft Obtains an Extension of Time to File a Proposal Under the Bankruptcy and Inso..
AQ
02/25BC Craft Obtains an Extension of Time to File a Proposal Under the Bankruptcy and Insol..
GL
02/04BC Craft Announces Appointment of Brett Walker to Board of Directors
AQ
02/04BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
02/04CSE BULLETIN : Suspension - BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (CRFT)
NE
02/04IIROC Trading Halt - CRFT
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,30  0,23  0,23 
Net income 2020 -35,6 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net Debt 2020 5,87 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,14 M 0,88 M 0,87 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 51 722 431x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mathew Watters Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Laud Chief Financial Officer
Kevin R. Taylor Independent Director
Susan Chapelle Director
Brett Walker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO. LTD.-28.57%1
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.31.58%6 589
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-37.39%2 914
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-31.55%2 390
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-41.67%1 962
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK4.05%1 902