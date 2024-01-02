BC Moly Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023

January 02, 2024 at 05:41 pm EST Share

BC Moly Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.00148 million compared to CAD 0.05689 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was CAD 0.004588 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.078441 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.