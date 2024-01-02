BC Moly Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
For the six months, net income was CAD 0.004588 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.078441 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.