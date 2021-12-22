BC Technology : Group and OSL Announce Key Senior Hires in Digital, Technology, Execution Services, Product and Sales

Hong Kong, 22 December, 2021- OSL, the world's first and only Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed, Big-Four-audited, insured digital asset platform and OSL parent BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), today announced key senior hires in digital, technology, execution services, product and sales.

"This has been a year of growth," said OSL CEO Wayne Trench. "We've seen record platform volumes over the past several months as well as new product launches and the continued development of a strong pipeline of global customers across all business units.We're thrilled to be bringing on seasoned, high-caliber professionals to support this growth and our global expansion."

The senior hires are:

Martijn de Jong, Chief Digital Officer, OSL

De Jong has more than 20 years of leadership experience in digital, data, product, channel development and marketing. He joins OSL from Standard Chartered Bank, where he worked as Managing Director and Global Head of Digital Platforms and Innovation and was responsible for the global product roadmap and driving delivery and commercialisation of client digital platforms, channels, innovation and data initiatives across 60 markets. Prior to his time at Standard Chartered, de Jong held senior leadership positions in the financial services and telecoms industries, including with Aegon, Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone. At OSL, de Jong is responsible for overseeing marketing, design, CX, digital servicing, onboarding, data analytics and products.

Ricky Tsang, Chief Information Officer, BC Group

Tsang brings more than 25 years of experience as a technology professional to BC Group and OSL. He joins from Tencent where he served as Chief Technology Officer of Fusion Bank. He has held senior technology roles in several major banks and financial institutions, including working as the Head of Technology, Hong Kong for BNY Mellon and DBS Bank. He also previously held senior technology roles at AXA Technology Services, JP Morgan Chase and IBM.

Jean-David Péquignot, Global Head of Execution Services, OSL

Jean-David has approximately 20 years of experience primarily focused in trading, sales, market structuring and structured products. He has held several senior positions in major banks, most recently at Westpac Institutional Bank, where he worked for approximately six years, including serving as Deputy Chief Executive, Hong Kong, and Head of Global Markets Hong Kong. He also spent more than eight-and-a-half years at Barclays Investment Bank, including working as a Director of Macro Derivatives and as a Vice President in the FICC Structured Derivatives group.

Mark Hammond, Head of Product, OSL

Mark comes to OSL with more than 15 years of experience delivering transformational ecommerce solutions spanning electronic trading, ecommerce, digital assets, and full-stack platform engineering. Prior to joining OSL, he spent three years at Liquid, a regulated digital asset exchange, serving as Chief Product Officer and Head of Flow Products and API. Mark oversaw the development of electronic pricing and execution services during his time at Citi, Standard Chartered Bank, and Merrill Lynch; and also served as head of engineering, data and security at a Sequoia-backed startup.

OSL also continues to strengthen its sales teams, hiring UBS and Julius Baer veteran Shaun Lin Head of Digital Asset Wealth Sales in Singapore and JP Morgan and Credit Suisse alum Tim Griffin as Head of Prime Sales, also based in Singapore.

"As the digital asset market rapidly evolves, we're extremely pleased to be welcoming this group of highly experienced individuals on board," added BC Group COO and OSL President Phillip Pon. "With dynamic institutional backgrounds in financial services, IT, digital assets, marketing, and digital channel development, these new hires will continue to support our growth as a world leader in regulatory compliant and secure digital asset trading and technology."

The senior hires are part of BC Group and OSL's ongoing global growth and strategic expansion. Earlier this month, OSL announced that it opened access to its Exchange product to institutional investors in the United States and Canada. This follows the expansion of OSL Exchange to Latin American customers in October.

Also in December, OSL announced that it had secured registration as a Money Services Business with the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and that it hired RBS and Merrill Lynch veteran Jeffery Howard as its Head of North America Business Development and Institutional Sales.

On 2 June, BC Group and Standard Chartered announced a partnership to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange joint-venture with an initial focus on the European and UK markets.

BC Technology Group and OSL

BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863) is Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company. It is the parent company of OSL, the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting standards for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.groupand osl.com.

For further information please contact: [email protected]