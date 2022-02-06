BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

Log in
02/06/2022
Dear Investors,

Kung Hei Fat Choy and welcome to the jungle! While the Year of the Tiger is beginning with bearish sentiment across digital asset and equity markets, OSL remains bullish on its current and near term growth prospects, and maintains a positive outlook on the digital asset ecosystem in the medium and long term.

This view is reinforced by a major regulatory development in Hong Kong, where the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an important joint circular late Friday 28 January, giving the green light for banks and brokers to participate in the territory's regulated digital asset (or virtual asset/VA) market.

The circular states that licensed brokers and banks in Hong Kong mustpartner with SFC- licensed VA platform operators - which are those that are licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), and Type 7 (providing automated trading services) regulated activities - to offer VA dealing services.

OSL is currently the only SFC licensed VA trading platform in Hong Kong and built its institutional and B2B solutions to help banks and brokers enter the market quickly, securely and in compliance with regulatory obligations. The Company already provides its industry leading compliant and secure VA SaaS, custody, exchange and prime brokerage solutions to a number of leading banks and asset managers.

Under the guidance, OSL can now provide immediate access to banks and brokers that wish to provide VA trading to their clients in Hong Kong and is in prime position to continue to lead the regulated market as a new era of institutional investment in VA begins. An explainer on the circular is available here.

This is a key moment in the continued development of a robust and competitive regulated VA market in Hong Kong. Read the OSL statement on the guidance here.

January was also notable for a nearly two week sell-off in digital assets, with bitcoin hitting a six-monthlow under USD35,000 in the second half of the month, and ether dipping below USD2,200 on 24 January for the first time since July 2021.

Many attributed the lower prices to digital asset market-specific events such as a reshuffling of mining infrastructure in Kazakhstanand China; as well as global macroeconomic and geopolitical factors - e.g. COVID, the Ukraine situation and investor jitters around interest rate hikes and inflation.

Meanwhile, and foreshadowing a potential watershed moment in the industry, the Biden administration is said to be preparing an executive order to be released as early as Februarythat will outline a holistic strategy on digital assets for the US Government, placing the White House squarely in the center of the North American and global regulatory debate in the sector.

Our bullish market outlook was reinforced by OSL's signing of two new major SaaS customers in January - in Mongoliaand Latin America, respectively.

The charts below shows OSL platform volume1 for the last three months as well as OSL platform volume over the past six months2 as compared to global digital asset exchange volume during the same period3:

1Total platform volume numbers are an estimated aggregated total of all trading activities on the OSL platform over a given period, and are up to date in a given month to the date of issuance of this report

2Disclaimer: Platform volume data is unaudited, may not represent exact trading volume for the period and is subject to change

3Source: https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/128526/centralized-crypto-exchanges-14-trillion-trading-volume-2021

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

2022 January Monthly Investor Update Published 2022-02-04

Business Updates

January was also a strong month for OSL's SaaS business in terms of client acquisition. On 13 January, OSL and Allaria Technology signed an agreement to provide digital asset trading technology and services to professional investors in Latin America.

On 24 January, Mongolia-basedAltex and OSL announced an agreement to provide secure, compliant digital asset trading services to institutional investors.

Also during the month, OSL continued to expand its robust token universe, adding eight tokens - MANA, SUSHI, MATIC, YFI, BAND, DAI, SNX and OGN - bringing the global total for tokens available on the platform to more than 20.

There are a number of exciting additional client partnerships, products and tokens in the pipeline and these will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

2022 January Monthly Investor Update Published 2022-02-04

In the news

OSL executives and BC Group senior leadership appeared in well-known media and market events in January:

Additional digital asset market developments

On 24 January, Ex-Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said that despite price drops, crypto is "happening" and that he "certainly would want an oar in that water," while Mark Zuckerberg's highly controversial and heavily publicized Diem stablecoin project may be sinking under pressure from US regulators, as a Bloomberg report on 26 January stated that the project was for sale.

Early crypto adopter Visa said on 13 January that it had teamed up with tech provider ConsenSys to develop new infrastructure for central bank digital currencies.

On the regulatory front, the Indian government acknowledged the impact of the sector, when it announced a 30% tax on digital asset income in its annual budgeton 1 February. The FT reported that the UK Treasury was planning to crack down on 'misleading' crypto promotionson 19 January, and Singapore's MAS issued a guidance stating that digital asset companies in the city state must refrain from advertising their services to retail investorson 17 January. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on 12 January issued a discussion paper on crypto assets and stablecoins, inviting views from the industry and the public on a regulatory approach to these assets.

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

2022 January Monthly Investor Update Published 2022-02-04

From an institutional adoption point of view, fund pioneer BlackRock said that it is planning a 'Blockchain and Tech ETF'; USD140 billion investment firm Man Group was said to be mulling entering the digital asset market following provocative comments from CEO Luke Ellis duringa Bloomberg event; and investment powerhouse Brevan Howard launched its first digital asset fund on 19 January as part of a 'massive' push into crypto.

On 3 January, it was reported that USD87 billion Italian bank Banca Generali is looking to add bitcoin trading for its 300,000 customers in a native integration with Conio.

The team at BC Group and OSL are always available to discuss our monthly updates. Should you have any questions about recent BC Group and OSL business developments, the impact of the HKMA-SFC joint circular, the digital asset market, or any news from January, please feel free to reach out to us directly.

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Year of the Tiger!

Sincerely,

Dave Chapman

Executive Director

BC Group (863 HK)

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

2022 January Monthly Investor Update Published 2022-02-04

Disclaimer

BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 11:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
