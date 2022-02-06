BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

Dear Investors,

Kung Hei Fat Choy and welcome to the jungle! While the Year of the Tiger is beginning with bearish sentiment across digital asset and equity markets, OSL remains bullish on its current and near term growth prospects, and maintains a positive outlook on the digital asset ecosystem in the medium and long term.

This view is reinforced by a major regulatory development in Hong Kong, where the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an important joint circular late Friday 28 January, giving the green light for banks and brokers to participate in the territory's regulated digital asset (or virtual asset/VA) market.

The circular states that licensed brokers and banks in Hong Kong mustpartner with SFC- licensed VA platform operators - which are those that are licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), and Type 7 (providing automated trading services) regulated activities - to offer VA dealing services.

OSL is currently the only SFC licensed VA trading platform in Hong Kong and built its institutional and B2B solutions to help banks and brokers enter the market quickly, securely and in compliance with regulatory obligations. The Company already provides its industry leading compliant and secure VA SaaS, custody, exchange and prime brokerage solutions to a number of leading banks and asset managers.

Under the guidance, OSL can now provide immediate access to banks and brokers that wish to provide VA trading to their clients in Hong Kong and is in prime position to continue to lead the regulated market as a new era of institutional investment in VA begins. An explainer on the circular is available here.

This is a key moment in the continued development of a robust and competitive regulated VA market in Hong Kong. Read the OSL statement on the guidance here.

January was also notable for a nearly two week sell-off in digital assets, with bitcoin hitting a six-monthlow under USD35,000 in the second half of the month, and ether dipping below USD2,200 on 24 January for the first time since July 2021.

Many attributed the lower prices to digital asset market-specific events such as a reshuffling of mining infrastructure in Kazakhstanand China; as well as global macroeconomic and geopolitical factors - e.g. COVID, the Ukraine situation and investor jitters around interest rate hikes and inflation.

Meanwhile, and foreshadowing a potential watershed moment in the industry, the Biden administration is said to be preparing an executive order to be released as early as Februarythat will outline a holistic strategy on digital assets for the US Government, placing the White House squarely in the center of the North American and global regulatory debate in the sector.

Our bullish market outlook was reinforced by OSL's signing of two new major SaaS customers in January - in Mongoliaand Latin America, respectively.

The charts below shows OSL platform volume1 for the last three months as well as OSL platform volume over the past six months2 as compared to global digital asset exchange volume during the same period3:

1Total platform volume numbers are an estimated aggregated total of all trading activities on the OSL platform over a given period, and are up to date in a given month to the date of issuance of this report

2Disclaimer: Platform volume data is unaudited, may not represent exact trading volume for the period and is subject to change

3Source: https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/128526/centralized-crypto-exchanges-14-trillion-trading-volume-2021

