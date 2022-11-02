BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

BC Group's released a statement in support of the announcement, an excerpt of which is below:
The move to open digital asset trading and digital asset-linkedexchange-traded products to the retail market is a positive catalyst for the licensed OSL digital asset platform business. OSL is well-placed to service the significant retail opportunity in Hong Kong by leveraging its scalable software-as-a-service and inter-connectivity with licensed brokers, banks and intermediaries.
The full statement, which is authored by BC Group Executive Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs Gary Tiu, is available here.
Prior months of trading volume for OSL* can be viewed below:
Daiwa Securities, in a recent analyst report, also updated its rating of BC Technology Group stock to a "buy" rating, citing regulatory clarity provided by the Hong Kong government and its ambitions to become a regional crypto hub for Asia, and expressing the view that incumbents like BC Group and OSL have an advantage in this situation.
In the news
OSL executives and BC Group senior leadership appeared in well-known media and market events in October:
Gary shared his thoughts on the development of the virtual asset regulatory landscape at theSFC Compliance Forum 2022on 14 October
OSL Global Head of Execution Services and Head of OSL DS Jean-David Péquignot shared his thoughts on the Global Crypto Market from a macro point of view in Hong Kong FinTech Week 2022 on the Standard Chartered Stage on October 31
