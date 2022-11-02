BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

Dear Investors,

October was another eventful month in digital assets and for BC Group and OSL. The main news of the month came on 31 October in Hong Kong when the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau (FTSB) announced during Hong Kong Fintech Week that they would allow legal digital asset retail trading, including ETFs and STOsunder its licensing regime.

BC Group's released a statement in support of the announcement, an excerpt of which is below:

The move to open digital asset trading and digital asset-linkedexchange-traded products to the retail market is a positive catalyst for the licensed OSL digital asset platform business. OSL is well-placed to service the significant retail opportunity in Hong Kong by leveraging its scalable software-as-a-service and inter-connectivity with licensed brokers, banks and intermediaries.

The full statement, which is authored by BC Group Executive Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs Gary Tiu, is available here.

Prior months of trading volume for OSL* can be viewed below:

Bitcoin and ethereum prices stayed relatively flat throughout the month, with BTC mostly range bound between USD19,000-20,000and ETH dipping at one point below USD1,200, but spending most of the month around USD1,300before rallying to about USD1,600 at month end.

This relative stability has occurred during levels of high volatility in equities and market indices, indicating what could be a decoupling from a previous correlation to traditional markets. On 26 October Bank of America strategists pointed to BTC's growing correlation with gold as a signal that it is becoming a safe haven asset.

Also making news during the month, the United States' oldest bank, BNY Mellon, made waves when it announced that it had launched a digital asset custody service in the US.

