BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

November 2022 will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most impactful months in the history of digital assets, with the scandalous collapse of FTX and its sister company Alameda Research kicking off a chain reaction that impacted many participants throughout the industry, - in addition to a number of institutions in the traditional financial sector.

The epic downfall of the supposed wunderkind CEO boy genius-cum-Crypto Winter 2.0 white knight Sam Bankman-Fried (aka SBF) began with a series of Tweets from Binance's Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ) on 8 November. The dominos fell fast and furious after that, when it was revealed that SFB and FTX had committed a number of grievous mistakes and deceptions, not the least of which was funding Alameda's massive debt with its FTT token - robbing Peter to pay Paul - and sparking serious comparisons between SBF and Bernie Madoff.

As of the date of this newsletter's publication, the saga remains ongoing. The full ramifications of the scandal may not be known for months, even years. Many commentators are calling it, amongst other colorful names, "the most complex bankruptcy in American history."

As the crisis unfolded, OSL published a number of statements from CEO Wayne Trench. The first, issued as the initial news broke, stated, "OSL has zero exposure to FTX or Alameda" and that OSL was also experiencing significant uptake and increased volumes from institutional investors."

The second statement, penned by Trench as a note to customers and partners, came the following week, when the FTX collapse had become a certainty. An excerpt of the note is below:

[OSL's history] has enhanced our instincts and has added to our risk management, trading, compliance and security know-how honed throughout decades of experience leading large teams in highly regulated traditional financial firms.

We've combined these skills with a world-class technology capability to deliver one of the safest and most trusted crypto platforms in the world. We believe our continued growth and asset inflows over the last few years is testament to that.

OSL also employs the same governance controls that are commonplace in large, regulated businesses, including segregation of duties, first, second and third lines of defense, conservative risk management practices, stringent AML and KYC procedures, rigorous counterparty due diligence assessments and regular reviews of trading and settlement limits. Furthermore, we consolidate the list of counterparties we interact with to a small number of high-quality participants.

Almost every major digital asset also reacted to the ongoing news around SBF, FTT, CZ and Alameda with downward action. With FTT down over 90% as the story unfolded, and other major coins such as BTC and ETH, experiencing two year lows before recovering slightlyat the end of the month.

Though the FTX meltdown has sparked a sense of crisis throughout the crypto industry, prospects for the broader macroeconomic environment appear to be improving. The predicted "red wave" of Republican wins in the US House of Representatives, the US

