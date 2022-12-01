BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

November 2022 will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most impactful months in the history of digital assets, with the scandalous collapse of FTX and its sister company Alameda Research kicking off a chain reaction that impacted many participants throughout the industry, - in addition to a number of institutions in the traditional financial sector.
As of the date of this newsletter's publication, the saga remains ongoing. The full ramifications of the scandal may not be known for months, even years. Many commentators are calling it, amongst other colorful names, "the most complex bankruptcy in American history."
As the crisis unfolded, OSL published a number of statements from CEO Wayne Trench. The first, issued as the initial news broke, stated, "OSL has zero exposure to FTX or Alameda" and that OSL was also experiencing significant uptake and increased volumes from institutional investors."
[OSL's history] has enhanced our instincts and has added to our risk management, trading, compliance and security know-how honed throughout decades of experience leading large teams in highly regulated traditional financial firms.
We've combined these skills with a world-class technology capability to deliver one of the safest and most trusted crypto platforms in the world. We believe our continued growth and asset inflows over the last few years is testament to that.
OSL also employs the same governance controls that are commonplace in large, regulated businesses, including segregation of duties, first, second and third lines of defense, conservative risk management practices, stringent AML and KYC procedures, rigorous counterparty due diligence assessments and regular reviews of trading and settlement limits. Furthermore, we consolidate the list of counterparties we interact with to a small number of high-quality participants.
Almost every major digital asset also reacted to the ongoing news around SBF, FTT, CZ and Alameda with downward action. With FTT down over 90% as the story unfolded, and other major coins such as BTC and ETH, experiencing two year lows before recovering slightlyat the end of the month.
Though the FTX meltdown has sparked a sense of crisis throughout the crypto industry, prospects for the broader macroeconomic environment appear to be improving. The predicted "red wave" of Republican wins in the US House of Representatives, the US
Senate and in key positions in the States, never materialized. Instead, Democrats retained control of the Senate, narrowly lost the House and won nearly every race in which a Donald Trump-supported candidate ran in key state races.
Furthermore, inflation appears to be moderating in the United States, while the Fed has indicated that it won't continue to increase interest rates at the same aggressive rate and US unemployment rates are increasing. There are even some signs that China will ease its COVID restrictions in the medium term.
Prior months of trading volume for OSL* can be viewed below:
Business updates
In November, despite market turmoil, OSL continued to build its platform technologies and expand its service offerings. OSL underwent a major exchange upgrade and successfully migrated its exchange matching engine to the cloud from "bare metal" physical server infrastructure. This will enable the platform to provide additional features and functionality while increasing its robustness and scalability.
In the news
OSL executives and BC Group senior leadership appeared in well-known media and market events in November:
On 22 November,BC Group CEO Hugh Madden was featured on TVB Pearl.The segment focused on regulatory clarity announced at HK FinTech Week in addition to consequences of the recent FTX collapse. Hugh mentions some of the weaknesses with the current global regulatory framework around digital assets
On 22 November, Gary joined a panel hosted by HKDAS and OSL. The panel was broken into two parts and the discussion surrounded the direction of HK's digital asset regulations and opportunities and what can we learn from the collapse of FTX. Other notable panelist included Hong Kong's Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan and Hong Kong Legislator Duncan Chiu
Should you have any questions about recent BC Group and OSL business developments, the FTX situation, or any of the points discussed in the monthly update, please feel free to reach out to us directly. The team at BC Technology Group and OSL are always available to discuss November's updates or answer any questions.
Thank you again for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Dave Chapman
Executive Director
BC Group (863 HK)
