BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

The banking crisis with Silvergate, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the financial sector, raising concerns about the stability and integrity of these institutions. Our team at OSL has been diligently monitoring the situation and evaluating the potential impact on our operations. We are proud to say that we remained largely unaffected by the ongoing banking crisis, thanks to our strong and diverse global banking relations. By maintaining a well-balanced network of banking partners, we have been able to quickly resume trading activities, ensuring our clients' interests as our top priority. Our ability to navigate through this challenging period is a testament to our proactive risk management strategy and foresight in cultivating a resilient operational infrastructure. We have taken deliberate steps to build a robust foundation that enables us to weather market uncertainties and continue delivering value to our investors.
A replay of the BC Technology Group investor call recording is available for viewing here, and the investor presentation is available for viewing here.
Prior months of trading volume for OSL* can be viewed below:
BC Group
39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group
Business updates
I am happy to announce that on8 March, we entered into a strategic partnership with Victory Securities, anSFC-regulatedbroker serving Hong Kong investors. This partnership aims to expand the availability of regulated digital asset services for Victory Securities' clients. Through this collaboration, Victory Securities will have access to our regulated digital asset dealing services, including trading, custody, and exchange.
Lastly, I want to provide an important update on our global trading operations. As we've shared historically, OSL has built a business and a brand based around several key pillars including risk management, security and compliance. Licensing in particular has remained at the forefront of our approach as we remain steadfast in our view that the majority of the market will ultimately be dominated by quality, licensed operators. To that end, we've seen strong regulatory progress and frameworks emerge in our home markets in Asia, namely Hong Kong and Singapore. With that in mind, we have made the decision to double down on these markets and we will now service our key and strategic client relationships in the Americas from our Asia-based operations.
In the news
OSL had a busy March 2023, with participation in various industry events, product launches, collaborations, and career fairs, showcasing our commitment to innovation, education, and driving the adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and beyond:
30 Mar 2023 - OSL partnered with esteemed industry leaders to co-hostRESURGENCE, a premier networking event exclusively for the fintech and digital finance industries. The event was a success in providing executives from banks, financial institutions, solution providers, and industry associations with valuable connections, innovative solutions, and growth opportunities.
30 Mar 2023 - I joined a panel discussion at theWOW Summitwith industry leaders from Fidelity International, Kenetic Capital, and Bullish, to discuss the challenges of the digital asset market from an investor's perspective.
29 Mar 2023 - I recently had an opportunity to discuss the digital asset industry's state withCNBC'sDan Murphy and Hadley Gamble. During the interview, I shared some insights on the regulatory developments in the US, emphasizing the importance of regulation, and the advantages of operating in Hong Kong.
23 Mar 2023 -Hong Kong Economic Journalfeatured our new launch - FinLink, which enables financial institutions to innovate safely and begin their digital assets journey, offering a secure and reliable sandbox environment.
22 Mar 2023 - Mark Hiriart, Global Head of SaaS distribution of OSL, at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industry Forum Hong Kong announced anew SaaS product offering - FinLink, a first-of-its-kind,plug-and-play software, and professional services solution.
21 Mar 2023 - I attended apanel discussionorganized by the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, the Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA), and 100 Women in FinTech, where I discussed the future of Hong
Kong leading as Asia's digital asset hub.
8 Mar 2023 - Kevin Lee, Head of Trading at OSLDS, was interviewed byTo Cheung (財科暗戰)to discuss the recent consultation paper proposed by the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), emphasizing the importance of education and open communication to promote market integrity and investor protection.
8 Mar 2023 -OSLDS and Victory Securities Company Limitedannounced a collaboration to expand the availability and accessibility of digital assets BTC and ETH in Hong Kong, marking a significant step towards the adoption and integration of digital assets into traditional financial markets.
8 Mar 2023 - OSL was invited to theBASc Green Gown Career Roundtablehosted by The University of Hong Kong, where the company looked forward to contributing to the development of globally-minded thinkers, leaders, and entrepreneurs.
6 Mar 2023 - I expressed my optimistic sentiment towards the digital asset market in Hong Kong in an interview with Phillip Lord fromCointelegraph, highlighting the recent collaboration with Interactive Brokers and key brokers in Hong Kong as a crucial step towards mainstream adoption of crypto.
As always, the team at BC Technology Group and OSL are available to discuss March's updates or answer any questions in regards to our 2022 financials and outlooks.
Thank you again for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Dave Chapman
Executive Director
BC Group (863 HK)
Total platform volume data are an estimated aggregate total of all trading activities on the OSL platforms over the stated period. Such data are unaudited, based on various assumptions and methodologies that are subject to change, and may be subject to subsequent adjustments and corrections which we may later publish. Source: TheBlockCrypto as of 1 April 2023
BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 09:46:04 UTC.