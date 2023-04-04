Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BC Technology Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    863   KYG1106B1095

BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

(863)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:08 2023-04-04 am EDT
2.180 HKD   -7.23%
05:47aBc Technology : Monthly Investor Update
PU
03/22Bc Technology : OSL launches FinLink solution to allow financial institutions to rapidly, securely adopt digital assets
PU
03/22Analysis-What's behind bitcoin's latest surge?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

04/04/2023 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Investors:

March 2023 continued to be an eventful and uneasy month for both the traditional and digital asset markets globally. This month has been characterized by a banking crisis involving Silvergate, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as the historic merger between UBS and Credit Suisse. Alongside these developments, macroeconomic uncertainties, such as rate hikes, have contributed to a challenging environment.

The banking crisis with Silvergate, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the financial sector, raising concerns about the stability and integrity of these institutions. Our team at OSL has been diligently monitoring the situation and evaluating the potential impact on our operations. We are proud to say that we remained largely unaffected by the ongoing banking crisis, thanks to our strong and diverse global banking relations. By maintaining a well-balanced network of banking partners, we have been able to quickly resume trading activities, ensuring our clients' interests as our top priority. Our ability to navigate through this challenging period is a testament to our proactive risk management strategy and foresight in cultivating a resilient operational infrastructure. We have taken deliberate steps to build a robust foundation that enables us to weather market uncertainties and continue delivering value to our investors.

The current macroeconomic landscape is also marked by uncertainty, particularly regarding to interest rate hikes. Central banks around the world are grappling with the delicate balance between combating inflation and supporting economic growth. On 22 March, The Federal Reserve enacted a quarter percentage point interest rate increase, the ninth hike since March 2022.

On 28 March, BC Technology Group announced its 2022 annual results, recording a 49% YoY trading volume growth, despite the backdrop of a difficult year filled with macro uncertainties and black swan events. Our Group's non-IFRSincome and non- IFRS digital asset income were HKD 228 million and HKD 183 million respectively, successfully maintaining almost the same level of revenue as the last reporting period despite market turmoil. Our SaaS business revenue grew by 200% YoY to HKD 30 million.

A replay of the BC Technology Group investor call recording is available for viewing here, and the investor presentation is available for viewing here.

Prior months of trading volume for OSL* can be viewed below:

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

Business updates

I am happy to announce that on 8 March, we entered into a strategic partnership with Victory Securities, an SFC-regulatedbroker serving Hong Kong investors. This partnership aims to expand the availability of regulated digital asset services for Victory Securities' clients. Through this collaboration, Victory Securities will have access to our regulated digital asset dealing services, including trading, custody, and exchange.

Furthermore, on 22 March at the AWS Financial Services Industry Forum, we launched FinLink - a first-of-its-kind, plug-and-playsoftware, and professional services solution that allows financial institutions to rapidly, securely adopt digital assets.FinLink enables financial institutions to innovate safely and begin their digital assets journey, offering a secure and reliable sandbox environment, leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

Lastly, I want to provide an important update on our global trading operations. As we've shared historically, OSL has built a business and a brand based around several key pillars including risk management, security and compliance. Licensing in particular has remained at the forefront of our approach as we remain steadfast in our view that the majority of the market will ultimately be dominated by quality, licensed operators. To that end, we've seen strong regulatory progress and frameworks emerge in our home markets in Asia, namely Hong Kong and Singapore. With that in mind, we have made the decision to double down on these markets and we will now service our key and strategic client relationships in the Americas from our Asia-based operations.

In the news

OSL had a busy March 2023, with participation in various industry events, product launches, collaborations, and career fairs, showcasing our commitment to innovation, education, and driving the adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and beyond:

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

  • 30 Mar 2023 - OSL partnered with esteemed industry leaders to co-hostRESURGENCE, a premier networking event exclusively for the fintech and digital finance industries. The event was a success in providing executives from banks, financial institutions, solution providers, and industry associations with valuable connections, innovative solutions, and growth opportunities.
  • 30 Mar 2023 - OSL participated in The Hong Kong Polytechnic University career fair, where staff from the project management, engineering, and HR teams shared the latest Odyssey program, an OSL graduate program, with students.
  • 30 Mar 2023 - I joined a panel discussion at the WOW Summitwith industry leaders from Fidelity International, Kenetic Capital, and Bullish, to discuss the challenges of the digital asset market from an investor's perspective.
  • 29 Mar 2023 - I recently had an opportunity to discuss the digital asset industry's state with CNBC'sDan Murphy and Hadley Gamble. During the interview, I shared some insights on the regulatory developments in the US, emphasizing the importance of regulation, and the advantages of operating in Hong Kong.
  • 23 Mar 2023 - Hong Kong Economic Journalfeatured our new launch - FinLink, which enables financial institutions to innovate safely and begin their digital assets journey, offering a secure and reliable sandbox environment.
  • 22 Mar 2023 - Mark Hiriart, Global Head of SaaS distribution of OSL, at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industry Forum Hong Kong announced a new SaaS product offering - FinLink, a first-of-its-kind,plug-and-play software, and professional services solution.
  • 21 Mar 2023 - I attended a panel discussionorganized by the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, the Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA), and 100 Women in FinTech, where I discussed the future of Hong
    Kong leading as Asia's digital asset hub.
  • 16 Mar 2023 - I was at the "Decoding Virtual Asset Trading: When Technology Meets Regulations"networking event organized by CDOTrends and Red Hat. I participated in the panel discussion "What They Don't Tell You
    About Crypto" to explore the importance of having the correct infrastructure for crypto.
  • 15 Mar 2023 - We were thrilled to attend the 30th Career Mosaic at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where staff from our project management, engineering, and human resources teams, shared their invaluable insights on the digital asset industry with the students.
  • 8 Mar 2023 - Kevin Lee, Head of Trading at OSLDS, was interviewed by To Cheung (財科暗戰)to discuss the recent consultation paper proposed by the
    Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), emphasizing the importance of education and open communication to promote market integrity and investor protection.
  • 8 Mar 2023 - OSLDS and Victory Securities Company Limitedannounced a collaboration to expand the availability and accessibility of digital assets BTC and ETH in Hong Kong, marking a significant step towards the adoption and integration of digital assets into traditional financial markets.

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

  • 8 Mar 2023 - OSL was invited to the BASc Green Gown Career Roundtablehosted by The University of Hong Kong, where the company looked forward to contributing to the development of globally-minded thinkers, leaders, and entrepreneurs.
  • 6 Mar 2023 - I expressed my optimistic sentiment towards the digital asset market in Hong Kong in an interview with Phillip Lord from Cointelegraph, highlighting the recent collaboration with Interactive Brokers and key brokers in Hong Kong as a crucial step towards mainstream adoption of crypto.

Additional digital asset market developments

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

As always, the team at BC Technology Group and OSL are available to discuss March's updates or answer any questions in regards to our 2022 financials and outlooks.

Thank you again for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Dave Chapman

Executive Director

BC Group (863 HK)

  • Total platform volume data are an estimated aggregate total of all trading activities on the OSL platforms over the stated period. Such data are unaudited, based on various assumptions and methodologies that are subject to change, and may be subject to subsequent adjustments and corrections which we may later publish. Source: TheBlockCrypto as of 1 April 2023

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group

Disclaimer

BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
05:47aBc Technology : Monthly Investor Update
PU
03/22Bc Technology : OSL launches FinLink solution to allow financial institutions to rapidly, ..
PU
03/22Analysis-What's behind bitcoin's latest surge?
RE
03/07Bc Technology : OSL Digital Securities and Victory Securities Collaborate to Expand Digita..
PU
03/06Bc Technology : Monthly Investor Update
PU
02/23BC Technology Group Warns of Wider 2022 Loss; Shares Down 4%
MT
02/15BC Technology Unit Enters into Strategic Partnership to Form Virtual Asset Financial Se..
MT
02/14BC Technology's Unit Launches Interactive Brokers' Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
MT
02/01Bc Technology : Monthly Investor Update
PU
2022Bc Technology : Monthly Investor Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 397 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net income 2022 -367 M -53,3 M -53,3 M
Net cash 2022 973 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 903 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BC Technology Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,06 CNY
Average target price 7,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 266%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh Douglas Madden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chun Pong Wu Chief Financial Officer
Antoine Cote Group Chief Technology Officer
David Harrington Chief Compliance Officer
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-24.68%131
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.79.74%14 724
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED138.40%164
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.35.56%58
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.39.85%21
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-9.47%4
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer