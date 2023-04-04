BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

Dear Investors:

March 2023 continued to be an eventful and uneasy month for both the traditional and digital asset markets globally. This month has been characterized by a banking crisis involving Silvergate, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as the historic merger between UBS and Credit Suisse. Alongside these developments, macroeconomic uncertainties, such as rate hikes, have contributed to a challenging environment.

The banking crisis with Silvergate, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the financial sector, raising concerns about the stability and integrity of these institutions. Our team at OSL has been diligently monitoring the situation and evaluating the potential impact on our operations. We are proud to say that we remained largely unaffected by the ongoing banking crisis, thanks to our strong and diverse global banking relations. By maintaining a well-balanced network of banking partners, we have been able to quickly resume trading activities, ensuring our clients' interests as our top priority. Our ability to navigate through this challenging period is a testament to our proactive risk management strategy and foresight in cultivating a resilient operational infrastructure. We have taken deliberate steps to build a robust foundation that enables us to weather market uncertainties and continue delivering value to our investors.

The current macroeconomic landscape is also marked by uncertainty, particularly regarding to interest rate hikes. Central banks around the world are grappling with the delicate balance between combating inflation and supporting economic growth. On 22 March, The Federal Reserve enacted a quarter percentage point interest rate increase, the ninth hike since March 2022.

On 28 March, BC Technology Group announced its 2022 annual results, recording a 49% YoY trading volume growth, despite the backdrop of a difficult year filled with macro uncertainties and black swan events. Our Group's non-IFRSincome and non- IFRS digital asset income were HKD 228 million and HKD 183 million respectively, successfully maintaining almost the same level of revenue as the last reporting period despite market turmoil. Our SaaS business revenue grew by 200% YoY to HKD 30 million.

A replay of the BC Technology Group investor call recording is available for viewing here, and the investor presentation is available for viewing here.

Prior months of trading volume for OSL* can be viewed below:

BC Group

39/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Tel: 3504 3200 | Email: contact@bc.group