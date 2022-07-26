Log in
    863   KYG1106B1095

BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

(863)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-26 am EDT
3.700 HKD   -1.60%
06/09BC TECHNOLOGY : OSL Digital Securities and Interactive Brokers Sign Agreement, OSL to Provide Exclusive Virtual Asset Services for Interactive Brokers in Hong Kong
PU
06/02BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
05/17OSL and BSO unveil strategic partnership to bolster connectivity for institutional exchange clients
AQ
BC Technology : OSL Becomes First SFC-Licensed Digital Asset Broker to Sell Security Tokens to Professional Investors With Hong Kong Security Token Offering

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Disclaimer

BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 424 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net income 2022 -253 M -37,5 M -37,5 M
Net cash 2022 886 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 369 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BC Technology Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,23 CNY
Average target price 8,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh Douglas Madden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chun Pong Wu Chief Financial Officer
Marc Newman Group Chief Information Security Officer
Antoine Cote Group Chief Technology Officer
David Harrington Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-58.22%203
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-73.42%14 891
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-69.31%300
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-57.32%226
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-74.15%100
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-80.31%51