  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BC Technology Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

BC Technology : OSL Exchange Expands Access to Latin American Customers

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Zero trading fees offered to new clients until end of 2021

Mexico City, Mexico -19 October, 2021 - OSL, a leader in digital asset trading and software-as-a-service (SaaS), and member of BC Technology Group (stock code 863 HK), today announced that it has enabled access to its secure, compliant, global, OSL Exchange to professional and institutional customers in Latin America, with zero trading fees until the end of the year.

The services expansion will address the exponential growth in OSL Americas' prime brokerage and SaaS activities in the region.

OSL Exchange provides clients with access to a global liquidity pool that is powered by a best-in-class matching engine. The exchange also offers connectivity via a rich API suite and professional user interface, allowing clients to tap into deep pools of liquidity.

OSL Head of Americas Fernando Martinez said: "We're thrilled to officially offer the highly compliant OSL Exchange to our customers across Latin America, complimenting our deep understanding of local markets in the region, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. Designed for institutional and professional investors, the OSL Exchange offers a complete market solution with performance, security, and liquidity all delivered against the highest compliance standards."

OSL has established a strong track record in the Americas. Since the beginning of the year, the company has supported regional regulated investment managers to launch single and multi-asset exchange traded products, including leading digital asset ETFs, by providing market leading operations, through competitive pricing, efficient settlements and its robust integrated platform.

"OSL Exchange gives clients the ability to access deep global liquidity pools with a trusted, credible partner who is committed to bringing innovative products to market with safety and security at top of mind," added Martinez. "It will be a critical product for us as we continue to grow the OSL in the Latin America region."

For more information about the OSL Exchange in Latin America, please contact: [email protected]

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

OSL Americas offers a market-leading prime brokerage, including electronic and OTC execution and coin borrowing and lending, and access to deep pools of digital asset liquidity. It also provides industry leading digital asset SaaS to institutional clients across the region.

OSL Americas' over-the-counter (OTC) and electronic RFQ/API offer access to unparalleled market liquidity with complete privacy, capital efficiency and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer and with no on-exchange price slippage or order book discovery. This ensures instant, seamless, secure transactions with near instant settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.groupand osl.com.

Disclaimer

BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
