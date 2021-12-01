Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BC Technology Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    863   KYG1106B1095

BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

(863)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BC Technology : OSL Hires Merrill Lynch and RBS Vet Jeff Howard as Head of North America Business Development and Institutional Sales, Secures FinCen MSB Registration

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chicago, Illinois - December 1, 2021 -OSL, a member of BC Technology Group (stock code:863 HK), and a leader in digital asset trading and software-as-a-service (SaaS), today announced it has appointed Jeffrey Howard, a 25-year prime brokerage and listed derivatives veteran, as Head of North America Business Development and Institutional Sales. In conjunction with the hire, OSL has acquired a Money Services Business (MSB) registration from the United States Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to the OSL family as we expand in the United States and Canada," said OSL Head of Americas Fernando Martinez. "His experience working with institutional clients in regulated markets will be a tremendous asset as we continue our rapid growth trajectory in the region."

Howard previously was Managing Director and Global Head of Prime Services at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), where he oversaw the bank's listed derivatives, OTC swap clearing, FX prime brokerage, and interest rate prime brokerage businesses. While at RBS, he served as a board member of the Futures Industry Association (FIA) in the United States, and the Futures & Options Association (FOA) in Europe.

Howard also worked at Merrill Lynch for over 15 years, where he held a number of senior roles including Managing Director and head of the bank's Americas Futures and Options business, which included the CFTC-regulated Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) unit. Most recently, Howard was the Managing Partner and Founder of Salveo Capital, a Chicago-based institutional venture capital firm focused on the regulated cannabis industry.

"Coming from a long career in traditional regulated financial markets, OSL clearly stood out to me as a forward-thinking global leader in digital asset prime brokerage, custodyand exchange SaaS," said Howard. "It's commitment to regulatory compliance and security is a key differentiator and an important element of its success to date. I'm truly excited to be joining the firm and look forward to driving its winning strategy across North America."

The US Treasury Department's MSB registration is required to offer a secure, compliant digital asset business to clients in the United States. From inception, OSL was built with institutional and professional investors in mind, and provides best-in-class KYC, AML, and market surveillance standards and practices across its global businesses.

In July, OSL launched its market-leading prime brokerage in the Americas, including electronic and OTC execution, coin borrowing and lending, capital introduction and access into deep pools of digital asset liquidity. Since July, prime brokerage client trading volume in North America has increased to represent more than 40% of OSL Americas' overall volume.

About OSL and BC Technology Group

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

OSL Americas offers a market-leading prime brokerage, including electronic and OTC execution and coin borrowing and lending, and access to deep pools of digital asset liquidity. It also provides industry leading digital asset SaaS to institutional clients across the region.

OSL Americas' over-the-counter (OTC) and electronic RFQ/API offer access to unparalleled market liquidity with complete privacy, capital efficiency and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer and with no on-exchange price slippage or order book discovery. This ensures instant, seamless, secure transactions with near instant settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.groupand osl.com.

Media Contacts

Americas

Thomas Conroy

Peregrine Communications

[email protected]

+1 (917) 970-8667

Asia

[email protected]

+852 3504 3200

Disclaimer

BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
09:11aBC TECHNOLOGY : OSL Hires Merrill Lynch and RBS Vet Jeff Howard as Head of North America B..
PU
11/30BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
11/17BC TECHNOLOGY : OSL SaaS Trading Volumes up 413% in Three Months, Exchange Platform Daily ..
PU
11/01Monthly Investor Update
PU
10/19BC TECHNOLOGY : OSL Exchange Expands Access to Latin American Customers
PU
09/30BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
09/28BC TECHNOLOGY : Denies Cryptocurrency Involvement after Receiving Notice From China's Cent..
MT
09/24BC TECHNOLOGY : Interim report
PU
09/01BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
08/17BC Technology Group Limited Announces Revenues Results for the First Half Year of 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 516 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 937 M 619 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BC Technology Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,30 CNY
Average target price 17,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Managers and Directors
Hugh Douglas Madden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Steve Zhang Group Financial Officer
Usman Ahmad Group Chief Information Officer
Marc Newman Group Chief Information Security Officer
Antoine Cote Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-36.60%619
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.389.18%5 241
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.119.95%4 333
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC327.27%874
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%121