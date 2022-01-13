BC Technology : OSL and Allaria Technology Sign Agreement to Provide Digital Asset Trading Technology and Services to Professional Investors in LatAm

13 January 2022, Montevideo and Mexico City- Allaria Technology Services LLC, a subsidiary of the Uruguay-based Allaria Inversiones Globales, and OSL, the only Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed digital-asset platform and subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), today announced they have signed an agreement to provide comprehensive, secure and compliant digital asset trading and custody technology, services and liquidity to institutional and professional investors in Latin America.

Under the agreement, OSL will provide its industry leading OSL software-as-a-service (OSL SaaS) digital-asset technology suite, including 24/7 digital asset trading, operations, and wallet services. The OSL SaaS offering enables secure access to deep global liquidity to price, buy and sell leading digital assets and tokens such as bitcoin and ether.

The agreement marks Allaria Technology Services' first venture into the digital asset space through the newly launched brand DefiRou, a digital asset platform. Trading is expected to start in the coming months.

María Bernarda Santos, president of Allaria Inversiones Globales said:"As the digital asset and digital asset trading sector continues to grow, we've seen increased demand from our professional counterparties, who expect institutional-grade security and compliance for trading and custody. We're pleased to partner with an industry leader in OSL, the firm offers the industry's highest levels of security, performance and compliance."

Fernando Martinez Head of OSL Americas said:"We're thrilled to expand secure and compliant digital asset trading and make it more accessible to institutional investors in Latin America. The agreement fits with our strategic growth objectives and allows us to rapidly enter the regional market at scale with a top-tier partner."

OSL's SaaS Brokerage product offers 24/7 electronic trading on platform and via API and provides access to deep liquidity with complete privacy, capital efficiency and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer with no price slippage. This ensures fast, seamless and secure transactions with near instant settlement.

The OSL digital asset platform offers customers secure and compliant trading access to Bitcoin, Ethereum and other high-quality digital assets, along with select security token offerings (STOs). Its SFC-licensed subsidiary, OSL Digital Securities, made history in March 2021 when it executed Hong Kong's first-ever licensed digital-asset trades. OSL operates primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Americas.

OSL offers its institutional clients secure and insured hot and cold wallets and stores up to 90% of client digital assets in cold storage physical vaults, which reduce exposure to the potential security risks.

In December, OSL announced that it opened access to its Exchange product to institutional investors in the United States and Canada. This follows the expansion of OSL Exchange to Latin American customers in October.

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured hot and cold wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

On 2 June, OSL's parent company BC Group and Standard Chartered announced a partnership to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange joint-venture with an initial focus on the European and UK markets.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.groupand osl.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]