Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BC Technology Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    863   KYG1106B1095

BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

(863)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BC Technology : OSL and Allaria Technology Sign Agreement to Provide Digital Asset Trading Technology and Services to Professional Investors in LatAm

01/13/2022 | 09:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 January 2022, Montevideo and Mexico City- Allaria Technology Services LLC, a subsidiary of the Uruguay-based Allaria Inversiones Globales, and OSL, the only Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed digital-asset platform and subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), today announced they have signed an agreement to provide comprehensive, secure and compliant digital asset trading and custody technology, services and liquidity to institutional and professional investors in Latin America.

Under the agreement, OSL will provide its industry leading OSL software-as-a-service (OSL SaaS) digital-asset technology suite, including 24/7 digital asset trading, operations, and wallet services. The OSL SaaS offering enables secure access to deep global liquidity to price, buy and sell leading digital assets and tokens such as bitcoin and ether.

The agreement marks Allaria Technology Services' first venture into the digital asset space through the newly launched brand DefiRou, a digital asset platform. Trading is expected to start in the coming months.

María Bernarda Santos, president of Allaria Inversiones Globales said:"As the digital asset and digital asset trading sector continues to grow, we've seen increased demand from our professional counterparties, who expect institutional-grade security and compliance for trading and custody. We're pleased to partner with an industry leader in OSL, the firm offers the industry's highest levels of security, performance and compliance."

Fernando Martinez Head of OSL Americas said:"We're thrilled to expand secure and compliant digital asset trading and make it more accessible to institutional investors in Latin America. The agreement fits with our strategic growth objectives and allows us to rapidly enter the regional market at scale with a top-tier partner."

OSL's SaaS Brokerage product offers 24/7 electronic trading on platform and via API and provides access to deep liquidity with complete privacy, capital efficiency and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer with no price slippage. This ensures fast, seamless and secure transactions with near instant settlement.

The OSL digital asset platform offers customers secure and compliant trading access to Bitcoin, Ethereum and other high-quality digital assets, along with select security token offerings (STOs). Its SFC-licensed subsidiary, OSL Digital Securities, made history in March 2021 when it executed Hong Kong's first-ever licensed digital-asset trades. OSL operates primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Americas.

OSL offers its institutional clients secure and insured hot and cold wallets and stores up to 90% of client digital assets in cold storage physical vaults, which reduce exposure to the potential security risks.

In December, OSL announced that it opened access to its Exchange product to institutional investors in the United States and Canada. This follows the expansion of OSL Exchange to Latin American customers in October.

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured hot and cold wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

On 2 June, OSL's parent company BC Group and Standard Chartered announced a partnership to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange joint-venture with an initial focus on the European and UK markets.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.groupand osl.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Disclaimer

BC Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
09:29aBC TECHNOLOGY : OSL and Allaria Technology Sign Agreement to Provide Digital Asset Trading..
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : Group and OSL Announce Key Senior Hires in Digital, Technology, Execution ..
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : OSL Hires Merrill Lynch and RBS Vet Jeff Howard as Head of North America B..
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : OSL SaaS Trading Volumes up 413% in Three Months, Exchange Platform Daily ..
PU
2021Monthly Investor Update
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : OSL Exchange Expands Access to Latin American Customers
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Investor Update
PU
2021BC TECHNOLOGY : Denies Cryptocurrency Involvement after Receiving Notice From China's Cent..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 296 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 634 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 406 M 536 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,36x
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BC Technology Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,05 CNY
Average target price 12,45 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Managers and Directors
Hugh Douglas Madden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Steve Zhang Group Financial Officer
Usman Ahmad Group Chief Information Officer
Marc Newman Group Chief Information Security Officer
Antoine Cote Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED9.56%536
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.61%3 116
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-5.37%2 463
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-8.16%990
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-11.04%558
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.0.33%110